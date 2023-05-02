Chris Paul officially considered day-to-day with left groin strain

Tim MacMahon: Update from Suns: “Further evaluation has confirmed that Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has sustained a left groin strain. He is considered day to day.”
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Paul has sustained a left groin strain, per the Suns. He is considered day to day. – 10:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Update from Suns: “Further evaluation has confirmed that Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has sustained a left groin strain. He is considered day to day.” – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have Chris Paul listed as “day-to-day” with a groin injury suffered in Game 2’s loss Monday at Denver. pic.twitter.com/0koRPLMwgJ – 10:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Suns say Chris Paul is officially day to day with a strained groin. – 10:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How Phoenix Suns can play with Chris Paul out at least a week with left groin injury (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul reportedly out through Game 5 with groin injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/02/chr… – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources confirm to The Republic Chris Paul will be out at least a week as he suffered a groin injury in 3rd quarter of Game 2 #Suns lost at #Nuggets to fall down 2-0 in West semifinals.
Game 3 Friday, Game 4 Sunday in Phoenix.
If there’s Game 5, next Tuesday, May 9, in Denver. – 8:48 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Sources tell @CBSSportsNBA that Chris Paul will likely be reevaluated in a week for the groin injury he sustained in Game 2 of the Suns series against the Nuggets but that there’s some hope the timeline could shrink to 3-4 days – 7:34 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul (groin) is expected to miss Games 3-5 vs. the Nuggets, per @ShamsCharania.
He will be re-evaluated in one week after undergoing an MRI today. pic.twitter.com/fXKM6rrEFv – 7:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul injury update: Suns star to be re-evaluated in one week, expected to miss Games 3-5, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 7:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
OKC MVP finishes
2023: SGA, 5th
’20: CP, 7th
’19: George, 3rd; Westbrook, 10th
’18: Westbrook, 5th
’17: Westbrook, 1st
’16: Westbrook, 4th; KD, 5th
’15: Westbrook, 4th
’14: KD, 1st
’13: KD, 2nd; Westbrook, 9th
’12: KD, 2nd; Westbrook, T12th
’11: KD, 5th
’10: KD, 2nd – 7:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished 5th in MVP voting.
A Thunder player has received votes in all but three seasons since the team arrived in 2008. SGA joins Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Chris Paul among Thunder players who received MVP votes. – 7:22 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Going live for a hangover edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets podcast. Come join.
✅ Stonk Report for Malone, AG, and the Nuggets
✅ Is the Denver defense for real?
✅ If CP3 Is out…
youtube.com/live/4Irm0JL5y… – 4:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Episode of Pickaxe and Roll from earlier this afternoon on Denver’s win last night:
-Nikola Jokić does MVP things
-AG and Bruce have been incredible
-Jamal struggles
-CP3 hurt?
-What to expect in Game 3
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=237dxm… pic.twitter.com/39paNl60Cf – 3:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the Suns’ ill-timed shooting struggles outweighing good offense in Game 2, Chris Paul’s groin injury, and Devin Booker needing some help from Kevin Durant and the bench: bit.ly/3LrfGZJ pic.twitter.com/0b8lm8zyVS – 3:09 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New unscheduled Lowe Post podcast: @TimBontemps I and react to James Harden’s Game 1 masterpiece; Celtics up and down play; Nuggets up 2-0 over Phoenix; Chris Paul’s injury; more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/42dbDXW
Apple: apple.co/3LN04Bi – 1:40 PM
New unscheduled Lowe Post podcast: @TimBontemps I and react to James Harden’s Game 1 masterpiece; Celtics up and down play; Nuggets up 2-0 over Phoenix; Chris Paul’s injury; more:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With Chris Paul hurt and the Suns down 0-2 after a demoralizing loss that was within reach, it’s clear what needs to come next. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about how Devin Booker needs help from Kevin Durant and the bench: https://t.co/wYOzslK6K6 pic.twitter.com/f9XsVUNjEl – 11:03 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul leaves game with groin injury, status for Game 3 up in air nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/02/chr… – 10:42 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Postseason leaders in each statistical category among active players:
Points:
1. LeBron James: 7,764
2. Kevin Durant: 4,754
Rebounds:
1. LeBron: 2,458
2. Draymond Green: 1,345
Assists:
1. LeBron: 1,950
2. Chris Paul: 1,233
Wins:
1. LeBron: 178
2. Andre Iguodala: 107 – 9:51 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Is the series over for Chris Paul with the Phoenix Suns?
sportando.basketball/en/is-the-seri… – 2:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul suffers groin injury, Phoenix Suns down 2-0 in West semifinals to Denver Nuggets (w/video) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:47 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on Chris Paul’s injury: “It’s an unfortunate event obviously. I don’t know what it is yet…but all we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery. We’re gonna be behind him, hold it down while he’s out — or if he’s out — and just take it from there.” – 1:17 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You lose your floor general, it’s definitely a big loss.”
Josh Okogie as Chris Paul suffered a groin injury in 3rd quarter of Game 2 #Suns lost, 97-87, to #Nuggets.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Devin Booker on Chris Paul: “All we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery. We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to hold it down while he is out — or if he’s out – and just take it from there.” – 1:11 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul leaving early in Game 2 was bigger than most people are going to talk about. He had it going and the Suns’ ball movement was looking great. Once he left, Book got tired, KD kept missing and the offense got stagnant – 12:44 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Chris Paul walked past me after the game. He was walking relatively fine. But we all know groins are different – 12:33 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Chris Paul’s injury: “It just looked like he was boxing out and he just came up where he couldn’t push off of it or anything. Not sure right now but it seems to be something in the groin.” – 12:28 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
So impressed w Gordon and that Denver defense. Hate that CP3 is hurt, and hope he’s able to come back for G3. – 12:21 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That’s a winnable game you really can’t afford to lose. Brutal time for a Chris Paul injury and Kevin Durant off night. Home team is gonna take care of business, with all the pressure on Phoenix heading back to the Valley for Game 3 – 12:14 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Suns just don’t have the horses. Book gassed. CP3 injured. Payne giving you nothing. – 12:13 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns’ Chris Paul ruled out for remainder of Game 2 vs Nuggets with left groin tightness
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 12:03 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul (groin) out for the rest of Game 2. pic.twitter.com/3tjKozXipI – 11:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul leaves Game 2 with injury in 2nd half vs. Denver Nuggets, out rest of game with left groin tightness #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:58 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
What baffles me about Suns is their failure to back up wound-too-tight Chris Paul with a prime time player. Knowing his history 4 sustaining major injuries in playoffs, why wouldn’t a management that secured all the other title contending pieces, acquire someone of consequence! – 11:57 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Chris Paul not coming back for this one, according to Suns. – 11:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ Chris Paul is out for rest of Game 2 vs. Nuggets with groin tightness. – 11:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (left groin tightness) will not return. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 11:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul has been ruled out due to left groin tightness, per Suns – 11:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Chris Paul is out for the rest of Game 2 with left groin tightness – 11:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chris Paul headed into the locker room with an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/SLAJEJaMsr – 11:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Drop coverage looks dumb when you’re going against Booker, Durant and CP3 but I get it. – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul going to the locker room. Looks like a groin injury, but will get official here soon. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 11:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Chris Paul is hurt. He’s grabbing his left groin and going back to the lockeroom……potentially huge development – 11:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This quarter feels vindicating as someone who said the Suns need to put the ball in Chris Paul’s hands more for this matchup – 11:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Suns have Durant, CP and Booker all cooking at the same time….Jokic is doing what he can to keep Denver in this, but when Phoenix is rolling like this, it’s hard to shut the water off – 11:25 PM
Shams Charania: Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is expected to be re-evaluated in one week after MRI on his groin injury today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Suns are preparing to be without Paul through Games 3-5, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 2, 2023
The veteran point guard, who turns 38 on Saturday, has not had much postseason luck. Before arriving in Phoenix, he suffered postseason injuries with the Clippers and Houston Rockets. With the Suns, he has battled shoulder problems, COVID-19 and other issues. “It’s an unfortunate event, obviously,’’ said Booker, who shot 14 of 29 and led Phoenix with 35 points. “All we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery. We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to hold it down while he’s out, or if he’s out. And just take it from there.” “Whenever you lose your floor general, it’s definitely a big loss,” Okogie said. “But this is a next-man-up league, and I feel like we have more than enough to sustain our runs without Chris.” -via The Athletic / May 2, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Monty Williams said Chris Paul couldn’t push off “at all” after his groin injury. Suns will learn more about severity tomorrow. Paul already left the arena. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 2, 2023