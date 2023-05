Chris Paul officially considered day-to-day with left groin strain

The veteran point guard, who turns 38 on Saturday, has not had much postseason luck. Before arriving in Phoenix, he suffered postseason injuries with the Clippers and Houston Rockets. With the Suns, he has battled shoulder problems, COVID-19 and other issues. “It’s an unfortunate event, obviously,’’ said Booker, who shot 14 of 29 and led Phoenix with 35 points. “All we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery. We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to hold it down while he’s out, or if he’s out. And just take it from there.” “Whenever you lose your floor general, it’s definitely a big loss,” Okogie said. “But this is a next-man-up league, and I feel like we have more than enough to sustain our runs without Chris.” -via The Athletic / May 2, 2023