Chris Paul suffers groin injury

Tim MacMahon: Monty Williams said Chris Paul couldn’t push off “at all” after his groin injury. Suns will learn more about severity tomorrow. Paul already left the arena.
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on Chris Paul’s injury: “It’s an unfortunate event obviously. I don’t know what it is yet…but all we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery. We’re gonna be behind him, hold it down while he’s out — or if he’s out — and just take it from there.” – 1:17 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You lose your floor general, it’s definitely a big loss.”
Josh Okogie as Chris Paul suffered a groin injury in 3rd quarter of Game 2 #Suns lost, 97-87, to #Nuggets.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul leaving early in Game 2 was bigger than most people are going to talk about. He had it going and the Suns’ ball movement was looking great. Once he left, Book got tired, KD kept missing and the offense got stagnant – 12:44 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Chris Paul walked past me after the game. He was walking relatively fine. But we all know groins are different – 12:33 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Monty Williams said Chris Paul couldn’t push off “at all” after his groin injury. Suns will learn more about severity tomorrow. Paul already left the arena. – 12:32 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Chris Paul’s injury: “It just looked like he was boxing out and he just came up where he couldn’t push off of it or anything. Not sure right now but it seems to be something in the groin.” – 12:28 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
So impressed w Gordon and that Denver defense. Hate that CP3 is hurt, and hope he’s able to come back for G3. – 12:21 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That’s a winnable game you really can’t afford to lose. Brutal time for a Chris Paul injury and Kevin Durant off night. Home team is gonna take care of business, with all the pressure on Phoenix heading back to the Valley for Game 3 – 12:14 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Suns just don’t have the horses. Book gassed. CP3 injured. Payne giving you nothing. – 12:13 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns’ Chris Paul ruled out for remainder of Game 2 vs Nuggets with left groin tightness
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul (groin) out for the rest of Game 2. pic.twitter.com/3tjKozXipI – 11:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul leaves Game 2 with injury in 2nd half vs. Denver Nuggets, out rest of game with left groin tightness #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:58 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
What baffles me about Suns is their failure to back up wound-too-tight Chris Paul with a prime time player. Knowing his history 4 sustaining major injuries in playoffs, why wouldn’t a management that secured all the other title contending pieces, acquire someone of consequence! – 11:57 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Chris Paul not coming back for this one, according to Suns. – 11:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns’ Chris Paul is out for rest of Game 2 vs. Nuggets with groin tightness. – 11:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (left groin tightness) will not return. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 11:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul has been ruled out due to left groin tightness, per Suns – 11:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Chris Paul is out for the rest of Game 2 with left groin tightness – 11:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chris Paul headed into the locker room with an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/SLAJEJaMsr – 11:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Drop coverage looks dumb when you’re going against Booker, Durant and CP3 but I get it. – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul going to the locker room. Looks like a groin injury, but will get official here soon. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 11:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Chris Paul is hurt. He’s grabbing his left groin and going back to the lockeroom……potentially huge development – 11:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This quarter feels vindicating as someone who said the Suns need to put the ball in Chris Paul’s hands more for this matchup – 11:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Suns have Durant, CP and Booker all cooking at the same time….Jokic is doing what he can to keep Denver in this, but when Phoenix is rolling like this, it’s hard to shut the water off – 11:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Suns Game 2 starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 9:31 PM
Suns Game 2 starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The craziest thing about all these nut shots in the 2023 playoffs is that Chris Paul hasn’t been involved in any of the incidents – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Always a challenge just based on our team makeup.”
Monty Williams on rotation challenges when looking at having at least two of the four guys on the floor in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. #Nuggets #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4fBrmakQyR – 8:54 PM
“Always a challenge just based on our team makeup.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
People like to clown Doc in the playoffs
But he has a tough list of All-Stars (of those seasons) missing playoff games
Magic: Grant Hill (4 games in 2001)
Celtics: Kevin Garnett (15 games), Rajon Rondo (7 games)
Clippers: Chris Paul (4 games)
76ers: Joel Embiid (5th tonight) – 7:28 PM
People like to clown Doc in the playoffs
But he has a tough list of All-Stars (of those seasons) missing playoff games
Magic: Grant Hill (4 games in 2001)
Celtics: Kevin Garnett (15 games), Rajon Rondo (7 games)
Clippers: Chris Paul (4 games)
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul getting work in over 3 hours before tip-off pic.twitter.com/3im96753Jx – 6:54 PM
Tim MacMahon: Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s ability to handle PG responsibilities if necessary: “I think it’s a lot. He was probably more tired than he would admit, but with Chris off the floor, it puts a lot of pressure on him. So I got to figure that out.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 2, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Devin Booker on Chris Paul: “All we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery. We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to hold it down while he is out — or if he’s out – and just take it from there.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 2, 2023
Suns point guard Chris Paul left the game with 4:32 remaining in the third quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday and headed to the locker room with the Suns leading, 59-54. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with left groin tightness. -via Arizona Republic / May 2, 2023