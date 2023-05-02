Grizzlies not expected to re-sign Dillon Brooks

The good news for the Grizzlies: This is a young team with plenty of growth potential that is also well-positioned salary- and trade-asset-wise to move forward in an NBA soon-to-be governed by a much more restrictive labor agreement when it comes to team-building. Memphis made unsuccessful runs at the trade deadline to acquire Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges or Toronto’s OG Anunoby and will presumably try again to trade for a top-shelf wing player after such a disappointing ending. There is also a growing doubt leaguewide about the Grizzlies’ appetite to re-sign Brooks as he heads to free agency.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! The Lakers will face the Warriors, marking another glorious round of LeBron v. Steph. Plus, more Dillon Brooks jokes! @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe to the channel
youtube.com/watch?v=uuX8yq… – 8:31 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! The Lakers will face the Warriors, marking another glorious round of LeBron v. Steph. Plus, more Dillon Brooks jokes! @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe to the channel
youtube.com/watch?v=uuX8yq… – 8:31 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
My annual exercise in transitioning from season to off-season: Grizzlies player rankings, Part 1, from 17 down to 9.
Part 2 will follow tomorrow.
Dillon Brooks? Tyus Jones? Brandon Clarke? Santi Aldama?
Two of them are here.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:59 PM
My annual exercise in transitioning from season to off-season: Grizzlies player rankings, Part 1, from 17 down to 9.
Part 2 will follow tomorrow.
Dillon Brooks? Tyus Jones? Brandon Clarke? Santi Aldama?
Two of them are here.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:59 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort gets compared a lot to Dillon Brooks, but the difference in mentality/self awareness is large enough to make those comparisons inaccurate: pic.twitter.com/soaunPNnS0 – 12:02 PM
Lu Dort gets compared a lot to Dillon Brooks, but the difference in mentality/self awareness is large enough to make those comparisons inaccurate: pic.twitter.com/soaunPNnS0 – 12:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers will play Golden State! We discuss why everyone should relish another round of “LeBron v. Steph” and LeBron’s energy moving forward. Plus, one last time mocking Dillon brooks! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 10:58 AM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers will play Golden State! We discuss why everyone should relish another round of “LeBron v. Steph” and LeBron’s energy moving forward. Plus, one last time mocking Dillon brooks! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 10:58 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
KEVON LOONEY IS SOMEHOW YOUNGER THAN:
– Dillon Brooks
– Tacko Fall
– Trey Lyles
– Zhou Qi
– Timothee Chalamet
– Kendall Jenner
– Zendaya
– Florence Pugh
– Whichever one is the older Hadid
– The Vancouver Grizzlies
– McKayla Maroney 😒
– The Java programming language – 10:23 AM
KEVON LOONEY IS SOMEHOW YOUNGER THAN:
– Dillon Brooks
– Tacko Fall
– Trey Lyles
– Zhou Qi
– Timothee Chalamet
– Kendall Jenner
– Zendaya
– Florence Pugh
– Whichever one is the older Hadid
– The Vancouver Grizzlies
– McKayla Maroney 😒
– The Java programming language – 10:23 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dillon Brooks doesn’t regret his comments regarding LeBron James
sportando.basketball/en/dillon-broo… – 4:37 AM
Dillon Brooks doesn’t regret his comments regarding LeBron James
sportando.basketball/en/dillon-broo… – 4:37 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A story on the future of Dillon Brooks in Memphis.
Hint: It is murky, especially after some of the comments today.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:24 PM
A story on the future of Dillon Brooks in Memphis.
Hint: It is murky, especially after some of the comments today.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
From Dillon Brooks, a Desmond Bane contract extension, offseason plans, injury updates and an upcoming change on trash-talk approach, there was a lot to take away from what Zach Kleiman and the Grizzlies said on Sunday.
Here are some notable takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:42 PM
From Dillon Brooks, a Desmond Bane contract extension, offseason plans, injury updates and an upcoming change on trash-talk approach, there was a lot to take away from what Zach Kleiman and the Grizzlies said on Sunday.
Here are some notable takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:42 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman on Memphis’s maturity issues and the future of Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/l1UTaeoOiE – 4:55 PM
Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman on Memphis’s maturity issues and the future of Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/l1UTaeoOiE – 4:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks fined $25K for ducking media vs. Lakers, but his clown antics could cost him way more than that
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 4:49 PM
Dillon Brooks fined $25K for ducking media vs. Lakers, but his clown antics could cost him way more than that
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 4:49 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Dillon Brooks did not rule out coming back. But he said he’s not going to change his approach to talking. And he was critical of his role: “I felt like, with all this criticism, I could have gave a lot more. And I wasn’t given enough.” – 2:11 PM
Dillon Brooks did not rule out coming back. But he said he’s not going to change his approach to talking. And he was critical of his role: “I felt like, with all this criticism, I could have gave a lot more. And I wasn’t given enough.” – 2:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said he does not regret his comments about LeBrons James because that is who he is. – 2:03 PM
Dillon Brooks said he does not regret his comments about LeBrons James because that is who he is. – 2:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on his chance on being back in Memphis:
“I think that it could potentially be good. I’m leaving that to my agent.” – 2:02 PM
Dillon Brooks on his chance on being back in Memphis:
“I think that it could potentially be good. I’m leaving that to my agent.” – 2:02 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Zach Kleiman declined to talk about Dillon Brooks today. He did say, about “self-created” distractions, “We’re going to take a different approach.” – 1:26 PM
Zach Kleiman declined to talk about Dillon Brooks today. He did say, about “self-created” distractions, “We’re going to take a different approach.” – 1:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kleiman says Dillon Brooks has brought a lot of good things to the Grizzlies for a long time. But while touching on him again, he’s short.
It seems (in my opinion) that there is some disconnect there. And it sounds a lot (in my opinion) like it’s very unlikely Brooks will be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 1:21 PM
Kleiman says Dillon Brooks has brought a lot of good things to the Grizzlies for a long time. But while touching on him again, he’s short.
It seems (in my opinion) that there is some disconnect there. And it sounds a lot (in my opinion) like it’s very unlikely Brooks will be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 1:21 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dillon Brooks has been fined by the NBA for failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the first round of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TZf2my9u9O – 1:17 PM
Dillon Brooks has been fined by the NBA for failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the first round of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TZf2my9u9O – 1:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Zach Kleiman is asked about the teams bravado and Dillon Brooks.
“There were definitely some self created distractions in the series and along the way. We are going to take a different approach (next season).”
He is asked about Brooks again
“I’ll hit on Dillon another day…” – 1:13 PM
Zach Kleiman is asked about the teams bravado and Dillon Brooks.
“There were definitely some self created distractions in the series and along the way. We are going to take a different approach (next season).”
He is asked about Brooks again
“I’ll hit on Dillon another day…” – 1:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Zach Kleiman on Dillon Brooks’ future with the Grizzlies: “I’ll hit on DB another day. Nothing I can comment on.” – 1:12 PM
Zach Kleiman on Dillon Brooks’ future with the Grizzlies: “I’ll hit on DB another day. Nothing I can comment on.” – 1:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dillon Brooks fined $25K for skipping out on media interviews during #NBAPlayoffs . pic.twitter.com/zcRVDbMuHs – 12:45 PM
Dillon Brooks fined $25K for skipping out on media interviews during #NBAPlayoffs . pic.twitter.com/zcRVDbMuHs – 12:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $25k for failure to participate in post-game media. Not shocking. – 12:26 PM
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $25k for failure to participate in post-game media. Not shocking. – 12:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Memphis’ Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating league rules regarding media access. – 12:25 PM
Memphis’ Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating league rules regarding media access. – 12:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA just assessed a $25,000 fine to Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for violating league rules regarding post-game media interviews.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:23 PM
The NBA just assessed a $25,000 fine to Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for violating league rules regarding post-game media interviews.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:23 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announced they fined Grizzlies’ bear-poker Dillon Brooks $25K for failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the 1st round of the playoffs. – 12:22 PM
NBA announced they fined Grizzlies’ bear-poker Dillon Brooks $25K for failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the 1st round of the playoffs. – 12:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for failing to do media availabilities multiple times during Memphis’ first round loss to the Lakers. – 12:22 PM
The NBA announces Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for failing to do media availabilities multiple times during Memphis’ first round loss to the Lakers. – 12:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The NBA has announced that Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access. – 12:22 PM
The NBA has announced that Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access. – 12:22 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James responded to Dillon Brooks after eliminating Grizzlies out of the NBA playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/R6onsDDOxH – 9:50 AM
LeBron James responded to Dillon Brooks after eliminating Grizzlies out of the NBA playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/R6onsDDOxH – 9:50 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Should the Grizzlies re-sign Dillon Brooks? How can the roster be improved? Will Desmond Bane need a max contract extension? What’s the biggest lesson from this season?
@DamichaelC and I debate the biggest offseason questions facing Memphis.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:19 AM
Should the Grizzlies re-sign Dillon Brooks? How can the roster be improved? Will Desmond Bane need a max contract extension? What’s the biggest lesson from this season?
@DamichaelC and I debate the biggest offseason questions facing Memphis.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:19 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
After going from “fine in the West” to out in the first round, the Grizzlies face some major culture questions. Two of them: Will Ja Morant grow up? And is it time to move on from Dillon Brooks? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:54 PM
After going from “fine in the West” to out in the first round, the Grizzlies face some major culture questions. Two of them: Will Ja Morant grow up? And is it time to move on from Dillon Brooks? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:54 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Different vibes for Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant on their walks out of the arena last night in LA 😅
(via joy.of.everything/TT) pic.twitter.com/ArH2gkYUPV – 11:54 AM
Different vibes for Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant on their walks out of the arena last night in LA 😅
(via joy.of.everything/TT) pic.twitter.com/ArH2gkYUPV – 11:54 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers were going to beat the Grizzlies regardless of what Dillon Brooks said but we saw them play with a fire we have never seen before. The two scores I’ll remember most about this series:
Lakers 38, Grizzlies 9 to start Game 3.
Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85 final in Game 6. – 11:26 AM
The Lakers were going to beat the Grizzlies regardless of what Dillon Brooks said but we saw them play with a fire we have never seen before. The two scores I’ll remember most about this series:
Lakers 38, Grizzlies 9 to start Game 3.
Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85 final in Game 6. – 11:26 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis should have a pretty straightforward offseason revolving around the free agency of Dillon Brooks, an extension for Desmond Bane, and seeking potential trade opportunities.
hoopshype.com/lists/grizzlie… – 11:04 AM
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis should have a pretty straightforward offseason revolving around the free agency of Dillon Brooks, an extension for Desmond Bane, and seeking potential trade opportunities.
hoopshype.com/lists/grizzlie… – 11:04 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
“I don’t respect someone until they give me 40.” – Dillon Brooks.
A few days later: LeBron gets his 40th series win. – 10:07 AM
“I don’t respect someone until they give me 40.” – Dillon Brooks.
A few days later: LeBron gets his 40th series win. – 10:07 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Tough end for Dillon Brooks. I wondered if going ‘full heel’ would catch up with him, & maybe it did. Must be dizzying to be in middle of a maelstrom like that, even if self-created. I’m sure he’ll learn from it. But he went for it when most people never do, and I respect that. – 7:54 AM
Tough end for Dillon Brooks. I wondered if going ‘full heel’ would catch up with him, & maybe it did. Must be dizzying to be in middle of a maelstrom like that, even if self-created. I’m sure he’ll learn from it. But he went for it when most people never do, and I respect that. – 7:54 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD on Dillon Brooks talking trash: “I think that’s what kind of happened w/ Dillon Brooks, but we just wanted to let our game talk.” – 2:37 AM
AD on Dillon Brooks talking trash: “I think that’s what kind of happened w/ Dillon Brooks, but we just wanted to let our game talk.” – 2:37 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Don’t wanna make a big deal out of this but Dillon Brooks didn’t speak to reporters postgame for three out of six games this series (after doing majority of the chirping). The three games he did talk, Memphis won two of those. – 2:00 AM
Don’t wanna make a big deal out of this but Dillon Brooks didn’t speak to reporters postgame for three out of six games this series (after doing majority of the chirping). The three games he did talk, Memphis won two of those. – 2:00 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Dillon Brooks vs Lakers (and apparently after Game 6 during media availability) 😎 pic.twitter.com/HiVwibNURz – 1:53 AM
Dillon Brooks vs Lakers (and apparently after Game 6 during media availability) 😎 pic.twitter.com/HiVwibNURz – 1:53 AM
More on this storyline
Mark Giannotto: Dillon Brooks says he doesn’t regret his comments about LeBron James. Taylor Jenkins and Zach Kleiman talked about how “self-created distractions” hurt the Grizzlies in the playoffs. Make of that what you will. -via Twitter @mgiannotto / April 30, 2023
Drew Hill: Dillon Brooks says he brushes the criticism off. He said there is criticism because he knows he is capable of so much more. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 30, 2023
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks said he’s feels good about his chances of coming back to Memphis, but he’ll let his agent work on that side of things while he focuses on improving. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / April 30, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Dillon Brooks, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors