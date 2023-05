Grizzlies not expected to re-sign Dillon Brooks

The good news for the Grizzlies: This is a young team with plenty of growth potential that is also well-positioned salary- and trade-asset-wise to move forward in an NBA soon-to-be governed by a much more restrictive labor agreement when it comes to team-building. Memphis made unsuccessful runs at the trade deadline to acquire Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges or Toronto’s OG Anunoby and will presumably try again to trade for a top-shelf wing player after such a disappointing ending. There is also a growing doubt leaguewide about the Grizzlies’ appetite to re-sign Brooks as he heads to free agency Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com