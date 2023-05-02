Jalen Brunson scores 30 to tie series against Miami

Fred Katz: Final: Knicks 111, Heat 105. Knicks tie the series at 1-1. Game 3 on Saturday at 3:30pm ET. • Jalen Brunson 30-5-2, 6-10 3P • Julius Randle 25-12-8 • RJ Barrett 24-3-3 • Josh Hart 14-11-9 • Caleb Martin 22 & 8
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks and Jalen Brunson came through when it mattered most in a must win
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks take Game 2 vs. Miami behind a combined 79 points from Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson. Randle, playing on a sprained ankle, added 8 assists. Brunson, playing on a sore ankle, scored 23 in 2nd half. Josh Hart & Isaiah Hartenstein had crucial off rebs in 4th. – 10:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jalen Brunson is the first Knicks player with a 30-point playoff game at MSG since Melo in 2013 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rd4vZaCNJV – 10:12 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Took seven and a half quarters, but Jalen Brunson has finally figured out how to isolate a bad defender in his wheelhouse. A testament to Miami’s collective paint protection. – 9:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jalen Brunson is the Knicks’ closer, and he’s getting hot in the fourth quarter.
Jalen Brunson is the Knicks’ closer, and he’s getting hot in the fourth quarter.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
What a great job by Isaiah Hartenstein to flip the screen last second there and trap Gabe Vincent on the wrong side and free Jalen Brunson for that go-ahead 3. – 9:51 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jalen Brunson filthy from the post pic.twitter.com/QBlpv6KmYb – 9:44 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson hits 5 of his 7 shots in 3rd Q – including 3 of 4 from three – to rebound form a slow start in 1st half. Knicks trail MIA, 77-76, heading into the 4th. NYK season’s on the line over next 12 minutes. Only 7% of of the 446 teams to fall down 0-2 in series have won it. – 9:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
3-point shooting in 3rd quarter:
– Miami Heat (2/9)
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat clinging to a 77-76 lead. Jalen Brunson scored 13 points in the third. Heat need to close off those driving lanes in the fourth. – 9:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Hart’s playmaking has been just what New York (and especially Jalen Brunson) needed in this 3rd quarter – 9:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jalen Brunson is hurt. Doesn’t have explosion. That takes nothing away from the fantastic defense MIA is playing on him. – 8:24 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
First time receiving MVP votes:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Donovan Mitchell
Domantas Sabonis
De’Aaron Fox
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all guards in MVP voting this year, ahead of fellow vote recipients Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Brunson, and Ja Morant. – 7:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson gets one fifth place vote. pic.twitter.com/OymDiMk0hu – 7:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Knicks: Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both available to play in Game 2. – 6:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both available tonight, per the #Knicks. #Heat – 6:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both available to play in Game 2, per the Knicks. – 6:56 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both available to play in Game 2. – 6:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Knicks say Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are available for Game 2. – 6:56 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are available to play in Game 2, Knicks say. – 6:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A look at Jalen Brunson warming up ahead of tonight’s Game 2: pic.twitter.com/kecIM5dHLz – 6:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both game-time decisions for the #Knicks. It’s unclear if Brunson had to undergo any imaging. #Heat #nyk – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson (ankles) will warm up . . . and then we’ll see. Typical waiting game. Spoelstra speaks at 6 pm, with Butler up in the air. All three listed on 5:30 p.m. NBA injury report as questionable. – 5:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will warm up and the medical team will give them the update after that.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will warm up and the medical team will give them the update after that.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will warm up and then the team will decide whether they can play tonight vs. Heat. So, both are game-time decisions. – 5:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are game-time decisions. Medical staff will make the call. – 5:48 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El informe de lesiones de las 15:30 del Este lee que las probabilidades que jueguen o se ausenten Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson y Jimmy Butler son DEBATIBLES (50% probabilidad que jueguen o que no). Todos con dolencias en sendos tobillos.
El informe de lesiones de las 15:30 del Este lee que las probabilidades que jueguen o se ausenten Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson y Jimmy Butler son DEBATIBLES (50% probabilidad que jueguen o que no). Todos con dolencias en sendos tobillos.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Injuries aside, Knicks must match Heat’s work ethic
Injuries aside, Knicks must match Heat’s work ethic
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El estilo de juego de Jalen Brunson y Nikola Jokic….
El estilo de juego de Jalen Brunson y Nikola Jokic….
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Help needed: Knicks’ Randle, Brunson both questionable for Game 2
Help needed: Knicks’ Randle, Brunson both questionable for Game 2
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are all listed as questionable for Game 2 tonight in New York miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:08 AM
Fred Katz: Jalen Brunson said his ankle started “feeling weird” near the end of Game 1 and got worse over time. -via Twitter @FredKatz / May 2, 2023
New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both available to play in Game 2. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / May 2, 2023
The slumping Sixth Man of the Year finalist could be called upon again to step in Tuesday night with starting point guard Jalen Brunson questionable for Game 2 against the Heat with a sore right ankle. Quickley averaged 22.6 points and 5.1 assists in 21 starts this season, but he’s scored just 9.0 points per game on 34 percent shooting in six appearances off the bench in the postseason. “Just doing anything the teams needs me to do to win,” Quickley said after practice Monday, before Brunson’s injury status was revealed. “It’s playoffs, so it’s not really about necessarily what you’re doing, but how you’re doing it and how you can help the team win. That’s what I’m here to do.” Whether he starts in Game 2 or not, Quickley vowed that the Knicks will “shoot better [Tuesday], for sure” after they missed 27 of 34 attempts from 3-point range in Game 1. -via New York Post / May 2, 2023
