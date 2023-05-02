Jimmy Butler participated in Heat shootaround, reportedly moving well

Jared Greenberg: I have learned that Jimmy Butler (right ankle) was a participant in Heat shootaround and people who were on the MSG floor tell me he was moving well however we won’t know until later today if Butler will be able to play in Game 2 on @NBAonTNT
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The injury status of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and Jimmy Butler won’t be known until shortly before game time. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 1:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat star Jimmy Butler was at shootaround this morning, but his status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Knicks because of sprained ankle miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “If he can go, he’s going. If he doesn’t have the mobility, we’ll have to make a responsible decision.” – 12:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra says no gamesmanship with Jimmy Butler injury, “We’re not trying to veil anything.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/02/hea… Butler was at morning shootaround, with decision on ankle sprain still pending for tonight’s Game 2 vs. Knicks. – 12:50 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jimmy Butler posted this video last night of him on his IG walking around Kith… no brace or noticeable limp pic.twitter.com/cSG438ApnX – 12:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra stressed there is no gamesmanship regarding Jimmy Butler’s ankle sprain and questionable listing, “If he can go, he’s going. If he doesn’t have the mobility, we’ll have to make a responsible decision.” – 12:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Erik Spoelstra has no update on Jimmy Butler and won’t until before tonight’s Game 2 vs the #Knicks. #Heat #nba pic.twitter.com/0ltpamymI9 – 11:28 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says no Jimmy Butler update, “I do not. We’ll know tonight. “ – 11:22 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Shams hinting at Jimmy Butler wanting to play tonight
I mean that part is not a surprise since he’s never going to hold himself out
But I said yesterday, the most Jimmy thing ever would be he plays after we all mentally prepare for him to sit out lol – 10:37 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Just watched Jimmy Butler’s IG Stories. Looks like he had a nice tourist day in NYC. – 9:51 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With an affinity for going deep, Heat’s Love rates his top five receivers (starting with LeBron). sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/02/wit… And, yes, Jimmy Butler made the list, too. – 9:13 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are all listed as questionable for Game 2 tonight in New York miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:08 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Heat’s Jimmy Butler ‘getting treatment’ with Game 2 status unknown #knicks #nba #heat nypost.com/2023/05/01/jim… via @nypostsports – 10:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New episode of @LockedOnHeat
– Will Jimmy Butler play Game 2?
– Does the regular season mean less?
– Addressing the Damian Lillard trade rumors
YouTube: youtu.be/9nu6BDU6T4g
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/zt9RnljTla – 9:15 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
While Knicks have listed both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle questionable for Game 2 with ankle injuries it’s probably worth noting Randle is listed with an ankle sprain while Brunson has soreness. Jimmy Butler is questionable with a right ankle sprain. – 6:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Who is HIM in the NBA playoffs thus far?
@tatefrazier and @jkylemann think it’s either Steph Curry or Jimmy Butler.
More on @oneshiningpod: open.spotify.com/episode/1Uo0I7… pic.twitter.com/3olVTSd1la – 6:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Three questions ahead of Game 2, with Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle injuries looming over Knicks-Heat series
by @outsidethenba
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 6:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat “ready for whatever,” with Jimmy Butler questionable due to sprained ankle; Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson listed as questionable for Knicks. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/01/hea… – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Should Heat practice prudence when it comes to Jimmy Butler’s ankle? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/01/ask… – 5:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Heat are now preparing for at least four different scenarios: With and without Jimmy Butler, and with or without Julius Randle.
“He’s irreplaceable,” Kyle Lowry said of Butler.
On a sleepless night ahead of Game 2 against the Knicks
trib.al/zckWyNg – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jimmy Butler has been listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. #Heat #Nyk #Knicks – 5:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are all listed as questionable for Game 2 tomorrow in New York.
Details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Miami Heat are listing Jimmy Butler as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 2 with a right ankle sprain.
The Knicks say that Julius Randle (left ankle sprain) and Jalen Brunson (right ankle soreness) are also questionable. – 5:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable tomorrow with a sprained ankle – 5:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Heat listing Jimmy Butler as questionable with the sprained right ankle. – 5:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Game 2 with his sprained right ankle. – 5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Tuesday night against New York, with his sprained right ankle. – 5:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat facing possibility of having to play Game 2 without Jimmy Butler. The latest on Butler’s sprained ankle miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “Knowing Jimmy, he might mess around and try to play or whatever. We don’t know yet, so we’ll see what type of shape he’s in with that ankle.” – 4:18 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Butler posts a picture of him walking around NYC after injuring his ankle in Game 1.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s how the Knicks tested Jimmy Butler’s balky ankle over the last five minutes of Game 1. pic.twitter.com/SEWDOaeiDv – 3:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyle Lowry on the #Heat potentially facing the #Knicks in tomorrow’s Game 2 without Jimmy Butler: “If he goes, he goes. If not, we’ve got to find a way.” #nba #nyk pic.twitter.com/8cTXrkSmF8 – 2:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat “ready for whatever,” with all eyes on Jimmy Butler’s sprained ankle. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/01/hea… It’s looking like a game-time decision Tuesday, with Plan B preparations already in place. – 1:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat facing possibility of having to play Game 2 without Jimmy Butler. The latest on Butler’s sprained ankle miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “Knowing Jimmy, he might mess around and try to play or whatever. We don’t know yet, so we’ll see what type of shape he’s in with that ankle.” – 1:43 PM
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler was with the team at shootaround today. But Erik Spoelstra did not disclose whether he participated. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 2, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Speaking to media this morning after shootaround, Erik Spoelstra says he doesn’t have an update on Jimmy Butler’s status for Game 2. He says the team will know more when they arrive at the arena tonight. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 2, 2023
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra, “I think at this point of the season, everyone is on the injury report.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 2, 2023