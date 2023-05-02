Jimmy Butler will not play in Game 2

Anthony Chiang: The Heat says Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) will not play tonight in Game 2.
The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler in Game 2 tonight vs. the Knicks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra: “We have to make a responsible decision and that was the decision that we made and we’re all on board with that.” – 6:24 PM
Erik Spoelstra said an MRI hasn’t been needed on Jimmy Butler’s ankle.
With Butler missing Game 2, he now has nearly a week to rest his ankle before Game 3 on Saturday in Miami. – 6:22 PM
If there was a pregame listen to game 2 with these updated circumstances, here you go:
@GregSylvander and I went fully into what a game without Jimmy Butler would look like in game 2
And here we are:
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fiv… – 6:18 PM
Jimmy Butler injury update: Heat star out for Game 2 vs. Knicks due to ankle sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/jimmy… – 6:14 PM
Jimmy Butler (ankle) is OUT for tonight’s Game 2 vs. the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/dtOlsKWhqj – 6:06 PM
Heat star Jimmy Butler is out for Game 2 against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/WSqjPtfvyf – 6:02 PM
Miami star Jimmy Butler is out for Game 2 tonight vs the #Knicks with a sprained ankle. The #Heat can rest him until Saturday’s Game 3. #nyk #NBA – 6:00 PM
Jimmy Butler is out for game 2
Bam Adebayo and shooting: take the reigns – 5:59 PM
Heat star Jimmy Butler is out for Game 2 vs. Knicks due to sprained ankle. – 5:59 PM
The Heat says Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) will not play tonight in Game 2. – 5:58 PM
El informe de lesiones de las 15:30 del Este lee que las probabilidades que jueguen o se ausenten Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson y Jimmy Butler son DEBATIBLES (50% probabilidad que jueguen o que no). Todos con dolencias en sendos tobillos.
#QuéPasará pic.twitter.com/7Tm7IEuTn4 – 4:27 PM
Jimmy Butler’s status remains up in the air for Game 2 tonight in New York miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra: “If he can go, he’s going. If he doesn’t have the mobility, we’ll have to make a responsible decision.” – 2:54 PM
Injuries aside, Knicks must match Heat’s work ethic
The injury status of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and Jimmy Butler won’t be known until shortly before game time. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 1:47 PM
NEW: Heat star Jimmy Butler was at shootaround this morning, but his status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Knicks because of sprained ankle miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “If he can go, he’s going. If he doesn’t have the mobility, we’ll have to make a responsible decision.” – 12:56 PM
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra says no gamesmanship with Jimmy Butler injury, “We’re not trying to veil anything.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/02/hea… Butler was at morning shootaround, with decision on ankle sprain still pending for tonight’s Game 2 vs. Knicks. – 12:50 PM
Jimmy Butler posted this video last night of him on his IG walking around Kith… no brace or noticeable limp pic.twitter.com/cSG438ApnX – 12:36 PM
Erik Spoelstra stressed there is no gamesmanship regarding Jimmy Butler’s ankle sprain and questionable listing, “If he can go, he’s going. If he doesn’t have the mobility, we’ll have to make a responsible decision.” – 12:13 PM
Erik Spoelstra has no update on Jimmy Butler and won’t until before tonight’s Game 2 vs the #Knicks. #Heat #nba pic.twitter.com/0ltpamymI9 – 11:28 AM
Erik Spoelstra says no Jimmy Butler update, “I do not. We’ll know tonight. “ – 11:22 AM
So Shams hinting at Jimmy Butler wanting to play tonight
I mean that part is not a surprise since he’s never going to hold himself out
But I said yesterday, the most Jimmy thing ever would be he plays after we all mentally prepare for him to sit out lol – 10:37 AM
Just watched Jimmy Butler’s IG Stories. Looks like he had a nice tourist day in NYC. – 9:51 AM
With an affinity for going deep, Heat’s Love rates his top five receivers (starting with LeBron). sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/02/wit… And, yes, Jimmy Butler made the list, too. – 9:13 AM
Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are all listed as questionable for Game 2 tonight in New York miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:08 AM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler ‘getting treatment’ with Game 2 status unknown #knicks #nba #heat nypost.com/2023/05/01/jim… via @nypostsports – 10:08 PM
New episode of @LockedOnHeat
– Will Jimmy Butler play Game 2?
– Does the regular season mean less?
– Addressing the Damian Lillard trade rumors
YouTube: youtu.be/9nu6BDU6T4g
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/zt9RnljTla – 9:15 PM
While Knicks have listed both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle questionable for Game 2 with ankle injuries it’s probably worth noting Randle is listed with an ankle sprain while Brunson has soreness. Jimmy Butler is questionable with a right ankle sprain. – 6:50 PM
Who is HIM in the NBA playoffs thus far?
@tatefrazier and @jkylemann think it’s either Steph Curry or Jimmy Butler.
More on @oneshiningpod: open.spotify.com/episode/1Uo0I7… pic.twitter.com/3olVTSd1la – 6:49 PM
Three questions ahead of Game 2, with Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle injuries looming over Knicks-Heat series
by @outsidethenba
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 6:39 PM
Clutch Points: “I know where his heart is. I know what he wants to do. This was not just a decision between Jimmy [Butler] and I.” Erick Spoelstra speaks on Butler sitting out for Game 2 vs the Knicks after suffering an ankle sprain in Game 1. (via @WillManso) pic.twitter.com/btiMCwnGJP -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 2, 2023
Brian Lewis: Jimmy Butler did not get any imaging, according to Erik Spoelstra. #Heat -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / May 2, 2023
Jared Greenberg: I have learned that Jimmy Butler (right ankle) was a participant in Heat shootaround and people who were on the MSG floor tell me he was moving well however we won’t know until later today if Butler will be able to play in Game 2 on @NBAonTNT -via Twitter / May 2, 2023