Joel Embiid officially listed as doubtful for Game 2

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (right knee sprain) has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday’s Game 2 against Boston.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers provides the latest on Joel Embiid ahead of Game 2 in Boston #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/02/six… via @SixersWire – 2:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star expected to miss Game 2 vs. Celtics with knee sprain
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star expected to miss Game 2 vs. Celtics with knee sprain
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Georges Niang today on Joel Embiid’s style of leadership:
“If you look at every single superstar that’s ever played … not all of them were as charismatic and outgoing as me.
“He leads in his specific way, and he’s Joel. I think his success speaks for itself.” – 2:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joe Embiid injury update: Sixers star expected to miss Game 2 vs. Celtics with knee sprain
Joe Embiid injury update: Sixers star expected to miss Game 2 vs. Celtics with knee sprain
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is working out this afternoon, and the team will see how his knee responds tomorrow. Rivers expects Embiid’s status to remain the same for Game 2, but that last night’s result won’t impact how the Sixers proceed — said it will only be a health decision – 1:50 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is working out now. Unsure of his Game 2 status — would still think doubtful — but that workout (and how he responds to it) is an important step. – 1:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will do some skeleton work today. He’s still listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. the Boston Celtics tomorrow at TD Garden. – 1:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says the plan is for Joel Embiid to do some running today to see how his sprained right knee reacts. – 1:42 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I wrote about Harden last night, but that was one of the most inexplicable Celtics losses in a growing list of them. They literally talked about not letting up in the absence of Embiid, and then let up. An atrocious defensive effort, from both a strategy and execution standpoint. – 1:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Another upset with the 76ers taking down the Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid!
🔊 ICYMI: the voice of the NBA, Mike Breen, predicted a wild post-season before the playoffs even began #NBAPlayoffs
Another upset with the 76ers taking down the Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid!
🔊 ICYMI: the voice of the NBA, Mike Breen, predicted a wild post-season before the playoffs even began #NBAPlayoffs
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
With Embiid, Jokic and Giannis as the finalists for MVP, has the era of the big man returned? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9JY5w4XGQ1 – 11:56 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Joel Embiid will be named MVP tonight. The broad strokes of his story—of how a kid from Cameroon ended up playing basketball in America—are well known, but the details are not. I figured I’d share some of them here:
Joel Embiid will be named MVP tonight. The broad strokes of his story—of how a kid from Cameroon ended up playing basketball in America—are well known, but the details are not. I figured I’d share some of them here:
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Joel Embiid will be named MVP tonight. The broad strokes of his story—of how a kid from Cameroon ended up playing basketball in America—are well known, but the details are not. I figured I’d share some of them here
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Throughout the year, the thought was that Good James Harden would suffice in the playoffs: 15+10, run the offense, etc. That was when Joel Embiid was healthy, though.
Throughout the year, the thought was that Good James Harden would suffice in the playoffs: 15+10, run the offense, etc. That was when Joel Embiid was healthy, though.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adrian Wojnarowski on the possible return of Joel Embiid to the court for Game 2
Adrian Wojnarowski on the possible return of Joel Embiid to the court for Game 2
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Brilliant: Sixers coach Doc Rivers makes all the right moves to beat Boston without Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers – 9:31 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Move over Reggie. This was Harden at the Garden. Now, the Sixers just need Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers – 9:30 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Even after James Harden dropped 45 points in the Sixers’ stunning Game 1 win in Boston without Joel Embiid, arguably the hottest postgame topic was Tyrese Maxey’s wild steal and basket just before the shot clock expired.
“I’m glad I didn’t stop.”
Even after James Harden dropped 45 points in the Sixers’ stunning Game 1 win in Boston without Joel Embiid, arguably the hottest postgame topic was Tyrese Maxey’s wild steal and basket just before the shot clock expired.
“I’m glad I didn’t stop.”
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#GiveHimHisFlowersFlow Great read by @inkstainedretch
#GiveHimHisFlowersFlow Great read by @inkstainedretch
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: With a true throwback performance, James Harden and his 45 points lifted the Sixers — without Joel Embiid — to a stunning Game 1 victory to steal back home court.
“I haven’t felt one of those zones in a minute. … That felt really good.”
New ESPN story: With a true throwback performance, James Harden and his 45 points lifted the Sixers — without Joel Embiid — to a stunning Game 1 victory to steal back home court.
“I haven’t felt one of those zones in a minute. … That felt really good.”
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
The Celtics’ most acute problem going into G1 was the knowledge Embiid was not going to play. It fractured their focus and neutered their energy. – 12:59 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics are now 3-2 on the year against the Sixers, playoffs and regular season
The Celtics are now 3-2 on the year against the Sixers, playoffs and regular season
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics are now 3-2 on the year against the Sixers, playoffs and regular season
The Celtics are now 3-2 on the year against the Sixers, playoffs and regular season
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
A six-pack tonight from the Sultan of Stat, Dick Lipe.
A six-pack tonight from the Sultan of Stat, Dick Lipe.
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Teams without stars continue to win in playoffs: Clips no PG in Game 1, beat Suns. Grizz no Ja Game 2, beat Lakers. Bucks no Giannis Game 2, beat Heat. Dubs no Dray Game 3, beat Kings. Sixers no Embiid Game 1, beat Celtics. Bad trend for Knicks if Butler out Tuesday – 11:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden leads 76ers to improbable 119-115 victory over Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid
By: @therealmikekb
James Harden leads 76ers to improbable 119-115 victory over Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid
By: @therealmikekb
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Devils beat the Rangers in Game 7 of their first-round series. The 76ers, without Embiid, pull off the Game 1 ECF shocker in Boston. A good night for prospective Commanders buyer Josh Harris. – 10:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum on whether Celtics let up with Embiid out: Maybe.
Said give credit to the Sixers for making shots.
Tatum on whether Celtics let up with Embiid out: Maybe.
Said give credit to the Sixers for making shots.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Did Celtics let up with Joel Embiid out?
Did Celtics let up with Joel Embiid out?
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford said defense was the main issue in Game 1 and he admitted (shocker) that the #Celtics didn’t appear as locked in after Embiid was scratched. Been a weakness for years. #76ers. – 10:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford: “Embiid being out tonight, as much as you want to say it wasn’t a factor, I think it was.” – 10:23 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The horror movie Celtics fans have seen time and time again when an opponent has a key player down, was once again on full display for the world to see as they lost Game 1 of their 2nd round series to the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers. sherrod.substack.com/p/no-embiid-no… – 10:22 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
My takeaways: Harden played with a manhole cover on his shoulder. Maybe I missed it; did Embiid congratulate Harden? ‘Tude obvious in post game interview.
My takeaways: Harden played with a manhole cover on his shoulder. Maybe I missed it; did Embiid congratulate Harden? ‘Tude obvious in post game interview.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
**Close your eyes**
It’s Friday night in South Philly. Adam Silver is handing Joel Embiid the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award a few minutes ahead of his series debut against the rival, Celtics. Drinks are flowing.
**Close your eyes**
It’s Friday night in South Philly. Adam Silver is handing Joel Embiid the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award a few minutes ahead of his series debut against the rival, Celtics. Drinks are flowing.
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
My wife was just asking me about why I was rooting for the Sixers and I said it’s because the Celtics are my least favorite team and also Embiid wouldn’t get credit for the win tonight, and her conclusion was “so it’s just an economy of hatred then?” pic.twitter.com/1Af8whhx3M – 9:54 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
What a win in Boston. Now hopefully Joel Embiid will be named MVP on a Tuesday. – 9:52 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
-No Embiid
-At Boston
-Barely got to the line
-Celtics dominated the paint
-No Embiid
-At Boston
-Barely got to the line
-Celtics dominated the paint
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What a ballgame 76ers without Embiid shock the Celtics in Boston . Harden with 45. – 9:51 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics lose 119-115 to the Joel Embiid-less Sixers in Game 1. James Harden with a masterclass with 45 points. 76ers ended the game on a 12-4 run to take the 1-0 series lead. – 9:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Gotta figure the Sixers keep Embiid out of Game 2 now… buying him some extra rest – 9:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Best playoff performance of James Harden’s career? Sixers needed him to carry them without Embiid, and Harden delivered. – 9:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 119, Celtics 115. Harden turned back the clock with 45 points. Maxey with 26 and the go-ahead steal and bucket. Melton with 17 off the bench.
FINAL: Sixers 119, Celtics 115. Harden turned back the clock with 45 points. Maxey with 26 and the go-ahead steal and bucket. Melton with 17 off the bench.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 119, Celtics 115.
Behind 45 points from James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have stunned the Celtics.
Final: Sixers 119, Celtics 115.
Behind 45 points from James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have stunned the Celtics.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Wow. Another stunner at the Garden.
The Celtics start the game 14 for 15 from the field and lose to the no-Embiid Sixers.
Wow. Another stunner at the Garden.
The Celtics start the game 14 for 15 from the field and lose to the no-Embiid Sixers.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Just an incredible start as Philly wins 119-115, as they were able to alter their identity without Joel Embiid and make Boston uncomfortable all night. James Harden had one of the best games of his career as he hit incredible daggers over and over. This series is gonna be wild. – 9:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Reed hits both and #76ers win Game 1 without Embiid. Bad, bad loss. – 9:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I don’t know if you’re seeing this on television, but Embiid is moving more than he has in his workouts all week.
I don’t know if you’re seeing this on television, but Embiid is moving more than he has in his workouts all week.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden now has 39 points, his most as a Sixer.
James Harden now has 39 points, his most as a Sixer.
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Joel Embiid update before Game 1 of our second round coverage of Philly at Boston. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/gDQyPXItcI – 9:17 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
What an incredible effort from Philly’s backcourt. Harden, Maxey, Melton all been amazing in their own way, hopefully can keep it going for one more quarter. This has been a really fun one after it seemed like Embiid’s absence popped the balloon. – 9:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers teams tend to overperform when they are shorthanded. That’s certainly been the case tonight. Now, with 12 minutes left, Philly has a chance to steal a game it absolutely has to have with Joel Embiid out. Boston’s 12 turnovers have kept Philly in this one. – 9:09 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Looking like the Harden Rockets without Embiid or Maxey out there – 8:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Harden is ballin’ in Game 1 without Embiid 💰 pic.twitter.com/SRWcmIJiOV – 8:56 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
On a night the Celtics have not missed and Embiid is not playing….the 76ers have a third-quarter lead. – 8:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Really cool of the Celtics fans to start chanting MVP in honor of Joel Embiid – 8:44 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
With Joel Embiid out, James Harden has altered his approach to the Field Goals Attempted category… pic.twitter.com/BZY3fCueGD – 8:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics beat #76ers into half court repeatedly. Cut after cut beat PHI perimeter defenders w/o Embiid to clean up behind them. Boston shot 11/11 inside the restricted zone. C’s posted their best shooting percentage in a quarter all year, shattering their 76.5% FG vs. DC in NOV.. pic.twitter.com/Vqok2zmEuT – 7:59 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Indication after 1Q of what Joel Embiid’s absence means at both ends:
Boston 26 points in paint.
Indication after 1Q of what Joel Embiid’s absence means at both ends:
Boston 26 points in paint.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown is FEASTING on the Embiid-less Sixers pic.twitter.com/QpcOlWAA2e – 7:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#76ers, despite going 12-5 without Embiid, gave up over 118 pts per 100 according to Cleaning the Glass while he sat this year. #Celtics are 14/15 FG, one of their hottest starts I can remember all season. – 7:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics shooting a casual 93 percent to open this game with 20 points in the paint already. I think the 76ers might miss Joel Embiid’s rim protection – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden said yesterday that if Embiid didn’t play, he’d need to “flip the switch” and be a more aggressive scorer. He’s got nine points on 4-of-4 shooting to start — one three, and three pull-up jumpers. – 7:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Two cuts, two dunks for Jayson Tatum. Everything at the rim to start things off for the Celtics without Embiid on the floor – 7:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
4th start all year for Paul Reed. #76ers don’t need him to be Embiid, but he needs to roll reliably, rebound and defend inside. He’s done a better job with all of those as the year progressed. Beyond that, Philly is probably going small.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
People like to clown Doc in the playoffs
But he has a tough list of All-Stars (of those seasons) missing playoff games
Magic: Grant Hill (4 games in 2001)
Celtics: Kevin Garnett (15 games), Rajon Rondo (7 games)
Clippers: Chris Paul (4 games)
76ers: Joel Embiid (5th tonight) – 7:28 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid tonight.
Major adversity, no doubt. But, I think they can do some things to give themselves a chance:
The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid tonight.
Major adversity, no doubt. But, I think they can do some things to give themselves a chance:
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 1, 2023 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/rmJnHEl3hs – 7:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Paul Reed is starting in place of Joel Embiid in Game 1, just as he did in Game 4 against Brooklyn. – 7:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Sixers’ Joel Embiid officially out for Game 1 due to sprained knee nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/01/six… – 6:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Odds on Caesars for O/U on PTS, REBs, & ASTs:
Harris 26.5
Harden 38.5
Maxey 31.5
Who gets the biggest boost if Joel Embiid misses Game 1? @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex get you set for all your gaming needs tonight on the @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7pET
Odds on Caesars for O/U on PTS, REBs, & ASTs:
Harris 26.5
Harden 38.5
Maxey 31.5
Who gets the biggest boost if Joel Embiid misses Game 1? @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex get you set for all your gaming needs tonight on the @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7pET
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The 76ers have officially ruled Joel Embiid out with a knee injury ahead of Game 1 against the Celtics
The 76ers have officially ruled Joel Embiid out with a knee injury ahead of Game 1 against the Celtics
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid won’t play against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:08 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Why does the Joel Embiid injury news get reported and recirculated 3-4 times? Everyone has known for days, it’s not news anymore – 6:04 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s availability going forward after being ruled out for Game 1: “I hope, but honestly I can’t even say.” Embiid got some shots up today but has yet to begin running. – 6:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Joel Embiid is OUT tonight. Doc Rivers is unsure about Game 2. Said Embiid took shots today at shootaround but did not run. #76ers #Celtics – 6:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid shot around after practice, but “zero running.”
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid shot around after practice, but “zero running.”
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid shot a bit today after shootaround but still hasn’t progressed to running. Unsure of his chances for Game 2. – 6:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is out today and “We’ll see moving forward.”
Hopes Embiid would be back for Game 2 but they haven’t even discussed that yet. 0 running at shootaround for him today.
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is out today and “We’ll see moving forward.”
Hopes Embiid would be back for Game 2 but they haven’t even discussed that yet. 0 running at shootaround for him today.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid did some shooting after the team’s shootaround this morning, but that he still hasn’t done any running. – 6:03 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Doc Rivers on Embiid: He’s out for today. We’ll see moving forward.
Doc Rivers on Embiid: He’s out for today. We’ll see moving forward.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He’s out for today. We’ll see moving forward.” masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid (knee) has been ruled OUT for Game 1 vs. the Celtics tonight. pic.twitter.com/rvbzaktpz7 – 6:02 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers didn’t even heighten the Embiid drama by waiting until 30 mins before tip-off.
Sixers didn’t even heighten the Embiid drama by waiting until 30 mins before tip-off.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Game 1 vs. Boston tonight. – 5:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out of Game 1 vs. the Boston Celtics tonight with a sprained right knee. There is optimism of a possible return for Game 2 on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/AE8ksjKKmW – 5:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Joe Mazzulla how much the Joel Embiid question complicates preparation: “This is what they are when he plays, this is what they are when he doesn’t. Winning the non-Embiid minutes is important whether he played 8 or 48.” pic.twitter.com/RdMHxmjtHK – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he expects Philadelphia, if Joel Embiid doesn’t play, to play fast and space the floor more. Said it’s easy to lock in on them whether Embiid plays or not based off how Philadelphia has performed without him this season (76ers are 12-5 w/out him). – 5:49 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ strengths, with or without Joel Embiid:
“They’re 12-5 without him. Maxey’s played really well, Harden’s played really well, Harris has played really well…
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ strengths, with or without Joel Embiid:
“They’re 12-5 without him. Maxey’s played really well, Harden’s played really well, Harris has played really well…
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla speaking now. Rivers in about 15. Embiid watch continues. – 5:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Odds on Caesars for O/U on PTS, REBs, & ASTs:
Harris 26.5
Harden 38.5
Maxey 31.5
Who gets the biggest boost if Joel Embiid misses Game 1? @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex get you set for all your gaming needs tonight on the @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7pET
Odds on Caesars for O/U on PTS, REBs, & ASTs:
Harris 26.5
Harden 38.5
Maxey 31.5
Who gets the biggest boost if Joel Embiid misses Game 1? @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex get you set for all your gaming needs tonight on the @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7pET
Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is still doubtful, but he’s working out today. He said he’s gonna do some running today and see how he progresses. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / May 2, 2023
Jared Weiss: Al Horford said Embiid’s absence definitely affected the Celtics’ intensity tonight, especially saying they didn’t make the Sixers feel them on defense. As he said several times in similar situations this year, it happened “For whatever reason.” They’re still not sure why. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 1, 2023
Brian Robb: Malcolm Brogdon on level of concern after losing Game 1 against Sixers without Embiid: “I’m not concerned but I do have a level of awareness. We gotta be ready. We got to come out and send a message next game.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 1, 2023