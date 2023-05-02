Joel Embiid wins first MVP award

Shams Charania: Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid has won the 2022-23 NBA MVP award. pic.twitter.com/c4Pq4Ggy4a
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Happy for Embiid – he seems thrilled to have won the MVP. Hope Jokic enjoyed swimming with his family. I’m sure both teams will do their best to give us a clash of those two titans for a Finals MVP and a title. It would be a lot of fun to see. – 8:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid gets his due, officially named NBA MVP nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/02/joe… – 8:04 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
In his first three seasons Joel Embiid played just 31 games. He was written off. But he fought though it.
Persevered. Worked. Became the most skilled big in history.
Today he won the MVP. And, basically, made it to the Hall of Fame. – 7:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid always knew his time would come 🔮 pic.twitter.com/MIglgmQYlk – 7:47 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Only two players in NBA history have put together MVP campaigns averaging 30+ points with a +65 true shooting percentage:
Stephen Curry (2015-16)
Joel Embiid (2022-23) pic.twitter.com/iMtNo1GU8l – 7:45 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Joel Embiid is the 2022-23 NBA MVP. In recent memory I can’t think of anyone who’s deserved this award more. What a season. – 7:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
After Joel Embiid missed much of his first two years due to injury, a Jazz front office staffer bragged to me about how the team had accurately red-flagged him during the draft process. How they wouldn’t have drafted him at #5 in 2014, even if he were available.
Welp. – 7:30 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
We went from an ESPN straw poll on March 30 that had first-place votes …
42: Jokic
40: Embiid
18: Giannis
To actual first-place votes on April 10 …
73: Embiid
15: Jokic
12: Giannis – 7:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Να θες να συγκινηθείς με το επίτευγμά σου και το Γ1 του 1ου ΕΠΑΛ Νέας Φιλαδέλφειας να μην σε αφήνει ήσυχο.
Btw, ο James Harden έδωσε την πιο ωραία ασίστ. Ο πρώτος που αγκάλιασε τον συμπαίκτη του ήταν. He knows that feeling… #BrotherlyLove #Embiid #NBA
pic.twitter.com/60EVbW7l43 – 7:28 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Joel Embiid wins 2022-23 MVP. Full voting results: pic.twitter.com/4kM6OnO2Dn – 7:27 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Joel Embiid has been hunting MVP for a long time & was resigned that it might not happen because he can be a prickly troll sometimes. But his pursuit wasn’t for his glory alone. He once told me, “I want for it to be like, ‘An African player is the best player in the world.’ ” – 7:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Vote breakdown: Joel Embiid received 73 first place votes, 25 second place votes and 2 third place votes, good for 915 total points.
Nikola Jokic was 2nd with 674 points (15 first place votes). – 7:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#NBAAwards #MVP results. Joel Embiid. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/5m4DWh5w9h – 7:24 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid received 73 first-place votes for MVP, 915 total points.
Nikola Jokic second with 674 total points, Giannis Antetokounmpo third with 606. – 7:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA : The Jokic-Embiid MVP debate is over…
But the Jokic-Embiid playoff debate is just beginning. Can either of them dominate in June?
theathletic.com/4481067/2023/0… – 7:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Joel Embiid winning MVP is incredible. Missed first two seasons entirely due to injury. Missed 51 games in on-court rookie season, which cost him Rookie of the Year.
Got there in the depths of the Process… then showed once he got on the floor that he WAS The Process 🫡 – 7:21 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Remember, the MVP award is a regular season honor. Meanwhile, the Sixers are 2-0 in the playoffs – both road wins – without the MVP. The Bucks went 1-1 without Giannis, 0-3 with him. Denver is 6-1 and Jokic is a plus 38. (I had a vote. I picked Embiid first.) – 7:20 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Joel Embiid went from this in high school to the NBA’s MVP. pic.twitter.com/htvyUiRLd7 – 7:19 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Major congrats to Joel Embiid for a well-deserved MVP on the heels of a dominant year. Appreciate greatness when you see it!
We’ll update this as the full results come in, but just a reminder… pic.twitter.com/IiFiJlLKNy – 7:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“We shall see,” Embiid says with a laugh when asked if he’ll play Game 2. – 7:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The moment Embiid found out he was MVP 🏆
(via @sixers)
pic.twitter.com/jr7OY7d9Ap – 7:18 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Joel Embiid dunking in warmups was a national controversy, and now he’s an MVP. #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/hC560OD3sO – 7:18 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Remembering back in 2017 when video surfaced of Embiid playing tennis in Philly. I asked him how his game is and he said “they call me the Black Roger Federer.”
Should have given him MVP on the spot that day. – 7:16 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Joel Embiid had one of the best individual scoring seasons of the 21st century
He is the 2023 NBA MVP pic.twitter.com/rJiouFrD4e – 7:15 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“We gone celebrate for 5 minutes and then we’re getting back to business. We got a series to win. I’m so proud of them [for winning yesterday].” – Embiid – 7:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
A moment of silence for the Embiid MVP deniers 🤫 pic.twitter.com/B1GAo0Jknu – 7:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is your 2022-23 NBA Most Valuable Player, the first Sixer to win the award since Allen Iverson in 2001.
Story, with initial thoughts here: theathletic.com/4482318/2023/0… – 7:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets Nikola Jokic loses MVP to 76ers’ Joel Embiid despite historic season.
denverpost.com/2023/05/02/nik… – 7:11 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Well deserved MVP for Joel Embiid. Been a really fun battle between him and Jokic the last 3 years and it would’ve been unfortunate if history didn’t show he had at least one to show for it. Jokic vs Embiid in the Finals after all this would be incredible, too. Hope he heals up. – 7:11 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Only 75 players have received MVP votes in five different seasons.
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic join the list.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-mvp-… – 7:11 PM
Only 75 players have received MVP votes in five different seasons.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Congratulations my brother @Joel Embiid Well Deserved 🫡💯 pic.twitter.com/MVVd29bJKL – 7:10 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Last 3 MVPs:
2022-23 Joel Embiid
2021-22 Nikola Jokic
2020-21 Nikola Jokic
This is the first time a center has won the MVP in 3 straight seasons since doing so in 16 consecutive seasons from 1964-65 to 1979-80. – 7:09 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is the MVP.
Story on his path to the award and deeply dominant season:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:09 PM
Joel Embiid is the MVP.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Joel Embiid has won the 2022-23 NBA MVP award. He became the 5th player in Sixers history who won the trophy after Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Julius Erving and Allen Iverson. #BrotherlyLove #NBA
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 7:09 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
From learning how to shoot by searching ‘White People Shooting 3 Pointers’ on YouTube to the NBA 2023 MVP. Congrats @JoelEmbiid! pic.twitter.com/ixDk4zFIeL – 7:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
With Joel Embiid being named MVP, I wanted to re-share this recent exclusive I had with him for FOX Sports.
“What I can control is to try to win a championship,” Embiid told me. “And I feel like that’s the only way I’m going to get that respect.”
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 7:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
New NBA MVP Joel Embiid might not have tried hoops if not for Kobe. In 2021, he told @latimes about the 1st game he ever watched, and seeing Kobe:
“That was also when I fell in love with basketball … I would say that I’m probably here because of him.”
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 7:07 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wins 2023 NBA MVP award @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 7:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Philadelphia 76ers have 5 MVPs now:
– Wilt Chamberlain
– Julius Erving
– Moses Malone
– Allen Iverson
– Joel Embiid
No franchise has had more. – 7:05 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Joel Embiid is the NBA’s MVP. The ‘Process’ reaches its most valuable stage. Story @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4482318/2023/0… – 7:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid named 2022-23 NBA MVP award winner
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 7:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers Joel Embiid wins NBA MVP, beating out Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 7:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player. – 7:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid wins the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player award – 7:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The MVP, and recipient of The Michael Jordan Trophy: Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. – 7:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid this season:
— 33.1 PPG
— 10.2 RPG
— Scoring champion
— First 33/10 season since merger
— Top 10 in PPG, RPG, BPG
— First in 35-point games
First 76er to win MVP since Iverson. pic.twitter.com/0xno6TYazS – 7:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joel Embiid has won the MVP, snapping Nikola Jokic’s two-year streak. – 7:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Good for Joel Embiid. Now we don’t ever have to hear about how he didn’t get one. Clean slate next season. – 7:03 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is the NBA MVP for the first time in his career #Sixers – 7:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid has been named the NBA MVP for the first time in his career.
A story on his season and the journey to get here phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-wi… – 7:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Joel Embiid is the NBA’s 2022-23 MVP.
Embiid was just officially announced as this season’s inaugural Michael Jordan Trophy winner ahead of Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is the #NBA MVP. #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/tNICN39v3S – 7:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Congrats to @JoelEmbiid on the MVP season! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/E9kaM9C2CT – 7:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
BREAKING: Joel Embiid has been named the 2023 NBA MVP.
At long last, it is his time:
thepaintedlines.com/story-of-my-li… – 7:03 PM
BREAKING: Joel Embiid has been named the 2023 NBA MVP.
At long last, it is his time:
thepaintedlines.com/story-of-my-li… – 7:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been voted the 2022-2023 NBA Most Valuable Player. Embiid breaks through as the winner after consecutive years as runner-up. – 7:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid has won the 2022-23 NBA MVP award. pic.twitter.com/c4Pq4Ggy4a – 7:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gotta be Embiid, right? I’m just interested to see how close this is. Feels like it could be closest ever #MVP – 7:03 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Sixers Steal Game 1 vs Celtics + Will Joel Embiid Play in Game 2? | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
As expected, Joel Embiid is officially listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. Celtics. – 4:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“If he can play, he plays. If it’s 50/50 we would probably err on the other side because we’ve done that all year. So we’re just not going to take any chances.” -Doc Rivers
Joel Embiid taking steps to return from knee sprain, play in Game 2 vs. Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 4:27 PM
“If he can play, he plays. If it’s 50/50 we would probably err on the other side because we’ve done that all year. So we’re just not going to take any chances.” -Doc Rivers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid taking steps to return from knee sprain, play in Game 2 vs. Boston Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:24 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers provides the latest on Joel Embiid ahead of Game 2 in Boston #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/02/six… via @SixersWire – 2:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star expected to miss Game 2 vs. Celtics with knee sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 2:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Georges Niang today on Joel Embiid’s style of leadership:
“If you look at every single superstar that’s ever played … not all of them were as charismatic and outgoing as me.
“He leads in his specific way, and he’s Joel. I think his success speaks for itself.” – 2:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joe Embiid injury update: Sixers star expected to miss Game 2 vs. Celtics with knee sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/joe-e… – 2:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Here’s everything Doc Rivers said about Joel Embiid.
– Still likely doubtful, but working out today
– Doing some running today, skeleton offense, etc.
– Key is to see if there’s increased swelling tomorrow
– When he comes back, Joel is going to be tired, rotations might change pic.twitter.com/amyZHRfeq1 – 2:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is working out this afternoon, and the team will see how his knee responds tomorrow. Rivers expects Embiid’s status to remain the same for Game 2, but that last night’s result won’t impact how the Sixers proceed — said it will only be a health decision – 1:50 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is working out now. Unsure of his Game 2 status — would still think doubtful — but that workout (and how he responds to it) is an important step. – 1:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will do some skeleton work today. He’s still listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. the Boston Celtics tomorrow at TD Garden. – 1:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says the plan is for Joel Embiid to do some running today to see how his sprained right knee reacts. – 1:42 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I wrote about Harden last night, but that was one of the most inexplicable Celtics losses in a growing list of them. They literally talked about not letting up in the absence of Embiid, and then let up. An atrocious defensive effort, from both a strategy and execution standpoint. – 1:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Another upset with the 76ers taking down the Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid!
🔊 ICYMI: the voice of the NBA, Mike Breen, predicted a wild post-season before the playoffs even began #NBAPlayoffs
⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G2Qtyrc3OQ – 12:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
With Embiid, Jokic and Giannis as the finalists for MVP, has the era of the big man returned? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9JY5w4XGQ1 – 11:56 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Joel Embiid will be named MVP tonight. The broad strokes of his story—of how a kid from Cameroon ended up playing basketball in America—are well known, but the details are not. I figured I’d share some of them here:
This story (which is from my book on the Sixers and The… pic.twitter.com/jcXdSxmIv8 – 11:29 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Joel Embiid will be named MVP tonight. The broad strokes of his story—of how a kid from Cameroon ended up playing basketball in America—are well known, but the details are not. I figured I’d share some of them here
This story (which is from my book on the Sixers and The Process)… pic.twitter.com/bih8U4EyMt – 11:28 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Throughout the year, the thought was that Good James Harden would suffice in the playoffs: 15+10, run the offense, etc. That was when Joel Embiid was healthy, though.
In the Sixers’ most important game so far, they needed Great James Harden. They got him theathletic.com/4479929/2023/0… – 10:05 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adrian Wojnarowski on the possible return of Joel Embiid to the court for Game 2
sportando.basketball/en/adrian-wojn… – 10:04 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Brilliant: Sixers coach Doc Rivers makes all the right moves to beat Boston without Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers – 9:31 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Move over Reggie. This was Harden at the Garden. Now, the Sixers just need Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers – 9:30 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Even after James Harden dropped 45 points in the Sixers’ stunning Game 1 win in Boston without Joel Embiid, arguably the hottest postgame topic was Tyrese Maxey’s wild steal and basket just before the shot clock expired.
“I’m glad I didn’t stop.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 9:22 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
After stealing Game 1, Sixers can afford to sit Joel Embiid in Game 2 nj.com/sixers/2023/05… – 9:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#GiveHimHisFlowersFlow Great read by @inkstainedretch
Brilliant: Sixers coach Doc Rivers makes all the right moves to beat Boston without Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen 💐 – 6:37 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: With a true throwback performance, James Harden and his 45 points lifted the Sixers — without Joel Embiid — to a stunning Game 1 victory to steal back home court.
“I haven’t felt one of those zones in a minute. … That felt really good.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:11 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
The Celtics’ most acute problem going into G1 was the knowledge Embiid was not going to play. It fractured their focus and neutered their energy. – 12:59 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics are now 3-2 on the year against the Sixers, playoffs and regular season
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics are now 3-2 on the year against the Sixers, playoffs and regular season
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
A six-pack tonight from the Sultan of Stat, Dick Lipe.
(And Celtic fans were certainly driven to drink by the 119-115 loss to the Embiid-less 76ers.) pic.twitter.com/IZGmfVQOvD – 11:26 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Teams without stars continue to win in playoffs: Clips no PG in Game 1, beat Suns. Grizz no Ja Game 2, beat Lakers. Bucks no Giannis Game 2, beat Heat. Dubs no Dray Game 3, beat Kings. Sixers no Embiid Game 1, beat Celtics. Bad trend for Knicks if Butler out Tuesday – 11:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden leads 76ers to improbable 119-115 victory over Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 11:06 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Devils beat the Rangers in Game 7 of their first-round series. The 76ers, without Embiid, pull off the Game 1 ECF shocker in Boston. A good night for prospective Commanders buyer Josh Harris. – 10:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum on whether Celtics let up with Embiid out: Maybe.
Said give credit to the Sixers for making shots.
“Those guys got some easy ones.” – 10:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Did Celtics let up with Joel Embiid out?
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford said defense was the main issue in Game 1 and he admitted (shocker) that the #Celtics didn’t appear as locked in after Embiid was scratched. Been a weakness for years. #76ers. – 10:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford: “Embiid being out tonight, as much as you want to say it wasn’t a factor, I think it was.” – 10:23 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The horror movie Celtics fans have seen time and time again when an opponent has a key player down, was once again on full display for the world to see as they lost Game 1 of their 2nd round series to the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers. sherrod.substack.com/p/no-embiid-no… – 10:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon on level of concern after losing Game 1 against Sixers without Embiid: “I’m not concerned but I do have a level of awareness. We gotta be ready. We got to come out and send a message next game.” – 10:11 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
My takeaways: Harden played with a manhole cover on his shoulder. Maybe I missed it; did Embiid congratulate Harden? ‘Tude obvious in post game interview.
Very disappointing to see C’s all stars & 6th man of year pass off v take critical shot resulting in Maxey layup. – 9:59 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
**Close your eyes**
It’s Friday night in South Philly. Adam Silver is handing Joel Embiid the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award a few minutes ahead of his series debut against the rival, Celtics. Drinks are flowing.
Life is good. – 9:57 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
My wife was just asking me about why I was rooting for the Sixers and I said it’s because the Celtics are my least favorite team and also Embiid wouldn’t get credit for the win tonight, and her conclusion was “so it’s just an economy of hatred then?” pic.twitter.com/1Af8whhx3M – 9:54 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
What a win in Boston. Now hopefully Joel Embiid will be named MVP on a Tuesday. – 9:52 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
-No Embiid
-At Boston
-Barely got to the line
-Celtics dominated the paint
Maybe the most surprising Sixers win in my lifetime – 9:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What a ballgame 76ers without Embiid shock the Celtics in Boston . Harden with 45. – 9:51 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics lose 119-115 to the Joel Embiid-less Sixers in Game 1. James Harden with a masterclass with 45 points. 76ers ended the game on a 12-4 run to take the 1-0 series lead. – 9:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Gotta figure the Sixers keep Embiid out of Game 2 now… buying him some extra rest – 9:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Best playoff performance of James Harden’s career? Sixers needed him to carry them without Embiid, and Harden delivered. – 9:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 119, Celtics 115. Harden turned back the clock with 45 points. Maxey with 26 and the go-ahead steal and bucket. Melton with 17 off the bench.
An incredible win for the Sixers without Embiid, who was hyped on the bench down the stretch. – 9:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 119, Celtics 115.
Behind 45 points from James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have stunned the Celtics.
Joel Embiid was celebrating on Philly’s bench both after Harden’s go-ahead 3 and Paul Reed’s clinching FTs. – 9:50 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Wow. Another stunner at the Garden.
The Celtics start the game 14 for 15 from the field and lose to the no-Embiid Sixers.
119-115. Final. – 9:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Just an incredible start as Philly wins 119-115, as they were able to alter their identity without Joel Embiid and make Boston uncomfortable all night. James Harden had one of the best games of his career as he hit incredible daggers over and over. This series is gonna be wild. – 9:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Reed hits both and #76ers win Game 1 without Embiid. Bad, bad loss. – 9:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I don’t know if you’re seeing this on television, but Embiid is moving more than he has in his workouts all week.
Rather big shot by James Harden. – 9:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden now has 39 points, his most as a Sixer.
He’s given the Sixers a real shot to take Game 1 here without Joel Embiid. – 9:24 PM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Joel Embiid update before Game 1 of our second round coverage of Philly at Boston. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/gDQyPXItcI – 9:17 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
What an incredible effort from Philly’s backcourt. Harden, Maxey, Melton all been amazing in their own way, hopefully can keep it going for one more quarter. This has been a really fun one after it seemed like Embiid’s absence popped the balloon. – 9:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers teams tend to overperform when they are shorthanded. That’s certainly been the case tonight. Now, with 12 minutes left, Philly has a chance to steal a game it absolutely has to have with Joel Embiid out. Boston’s 12 turnovers have kept Philly in this one. – 9:09 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Looking like the Harden Rockets without Embiid or Maxey out there – 8:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Harden is ballin’ in Game 1 without Embiid 💰 pic.twitter.com/SRWcmIJiOV – 8:56 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
On a night the Celtics have not missed and Embiid is not playing….the 76ers have a third-quarter lead. – 8:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Really cool of the Celtics fans to start chanting MVP in honor of Joel Embiid – 8:44 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
With Joel Embiid out, James Harden has altered his approach to the Field Goals Attempted category… pic.twitter.com/BZY3fCueGD – 8:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics beat #76ers into half court repeatedly. Cut after cut beat PHI perimeter defenders w/o Embiid to clean up behind them. Boston shot 11/11 inside the restricted zone. C’s posted their best shooting percentage in a quarter all year, shattering their 76.5% FG vs. DC in NOV.. pic.twitter.com/Vqok2zmEuT – 7:59 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Indication after 1Q of what Joel Embiid’s absence means at both ends:
Boston 26 points in paint.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown is FEASTING on the Embiid-less Sixers pic.twitter.com/QpcOlWAA2e – 7:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#76ers, despite going 12-5 without Embiid, gave up over 118 pts per 100 according to Cleaning the Glass while he sat this year. #Celtics are 14/15 FG, one of their hottest starts I can remember all season. – 7:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics shooting a casual 93 percent to open this game with 20 points in the paint already. I think the 76ers might miss Joel Embiid’s rim protection – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A quick 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting from James Harden to stake Philadelphia to a quick 19-13 lead five minutes in.
Exactly the kind of start the 76ers needed with Joel Embiid sidelined. – 7:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden said yesterday that if Embiid didn’t play, he’d need to “flip the switch” and be a more aggressive scorer. He’s got nine points on 4-of-4 shooting to start — one three, and three pull-up jumpers. – 7:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Two cuts, two dunks for Jayson Tatum. Everything at the rim to start things off for the Celtics without Embiid on the floor – 7:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
4th start all year for Paul Reed. #76ers don’t need him to be Embiid, but he needs to roll reliably, rebound and defend inside. He’s done a better job with all of those as the year progressed. Beyond that, Philly is probably going small.
Predictions: clnsmedia.com/celtics-vs-76e… – 7:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
People like to clown Doc in the playoffs
But he has a tough list of All-Stars (of those seasons) missing playoff games
Magic: Grant Hill (4 games in 2001)
Celtics: Kevin Garnett (15 games), Rajon Rondo (7 games)
Clippers: Chris Paul (4 games)
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid tonight.
Major adversity, no doubt. But, I think they can do some things to give themselves a chance:
thepaintedlines.com/joel-embiid-to… – 7:20 PM
The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid tonight.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 1, 2023 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/rmJnHEl3hs – 7:15 PM
More on this storyline
Daryl Morey: I have always believed that greatness emerges when talent meets relentless dedication. Joel’s season was legendary and the MVP award is the latest milestone of his decorated career. It has been a privilege to watch Joel over the last three seasons & I know this won’t be his last accomplishment as we continue to strive toward our ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship. -via Twitter @dmorey / May 2, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid, when asked if he will play in Game 2 by Ernie Johnson: “We shall see.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 2, 2023