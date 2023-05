Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will play in Game 2

The slumping Sixth Man of the Year finalist could be called upon again to step in Tuesday night with starting point guard Jalen Brunson questionable for Game 2 against the Heat with a sore right ankle. Quickley averaged 22.6 points and 5.1 assists in 21 starts this season, but he’s scored just 9.0 points per game on 34 percent shooting in six appearances off the bench in the postseason. “Just doing anything the teams needs me to do to win,” Quickley said after practice Monday, before Brunson’s injury status was revealed. “It’s playoffs, so it’s not really about necessarily what you’re doing, but how you’re doing it and how you can help the team win. That’s what I’m here to do.” Whether he starts in Game 2 or not, Quickley vowed that the Knicks will “shoot better [Tuesday], for sure” after they missed 27 of 34 attempts from 3-point range in Game 1. -via New York Post / May 2, 2023