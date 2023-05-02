Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will play in Game 2

New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both available to play in Game 2.
Source: Twitter @NY_KnicksPR
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jalen Brunson is hurt. Doesn’t have explosion. That takes nothing away from the fantastic defense MIA is playing on him. – 8:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That defensive possession>>
Bam cutting off Brunson and forcing a kickout
Vincent gets into Randle into top of backboard three – 8:22 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Randle was pointing, telling RJ to throw it to Brunson to create the passing angle. Instead, RJ threw a horrendous lob.
Thibs’ reaction 😆 pic.twitter.com/nDRWwuNNFd – 8:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat trail 31-29
– Heat have attempted 15 3-pointers with Butler out
– Outscored by one points w/o Bam (not bad)
– Barrett and Randle with 26 combined points – 8:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Coming off of an ankle injury, Julius Randle starts Game 2 by scoring or assisting on 16 of the Knicks’ 29 points. He subs out with one minute to play in the first quarter to a long, loud ovation from the Garden crowd. Knicks lead MIA, 31-29, at the end of first quarter. – 8:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Obi in for Randle – and I think this is one time the ovation is clearly for Randle. 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists in 11 minutes. – 8:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Haywood Highsmith guarding Julius Randle is not going to work out for the Heat. – 8:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Good game plan discipline by Randle, helping off Highsmith in the strong side corner to take away the PnR drive. Possession ended in a Lowry 3 that he contested well. – 7:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I think the Heat are playing Randle a little too aggressively right now. Doubling him and giving up open 3s, and pressuring to open up straight line drives. Randle looks very explosive though. – 7:53 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
First time receiving MVP votes:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Donovan Mitchell
Domantas Sabonis
De’Aaron Fox
Jalen Brunson – 7:51 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Julius Randle has assists on two of the Knicks’ three baskets thus far. He looks good and the Heat pay so much attention to him that shooters are wide open. – 7:40 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Heat not interesting in seeing if Randle can score on his bad ankle. Double-teaming him & leaving shooters alone. – 7:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle drive and kick to Brunson for a corner three and it’s 3-0 Knicks and there is joy in Madison Square Garden. – 7:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks starting lineup – Randle, Barrett, Robinson, Brunson and Hart. – 7:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all guards in MVP voting this year, ahead of fellow vote recipients Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Brunson, and Ja Morant. – 7:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson gets one fifth place vote. pic.twitter.com/OymDiMk0hu – 7:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nice ovation for Julius Randle during pregame warmups here at MSg. Randle missed Game 1 with an ankle injury and is back in the rotation for the Knicks tonight in Game 2. – 7:20 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jimmy Butler out for the Heat, Julius Randle (and Brunson) in for the Knicks. New York can’t let this one get away tonight.
apnews.com/article/heat-k… – 7:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Knicks: Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both available to play in Game 2. – 6:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both available tonight, per the #Knicks. #Heat – 6:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both available to play in Game 2, per the Knicks. – 6:56 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both available to play in Game 2. – 6:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Knicks say Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are available for Game 2. – 6:56 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are available to play in Game 2, Knicks say. – 6:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks make it official. Brunson and Randle are both available tonight. – 6:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle remains a game-time decision for Game 2 tonight. FWIW, there was some pessimism after Game 1 around Randle returning for Game 2. I’d assume Randle’s been pushing to play the last 2 days. Obviously with Jimmy Butler out, NYK need to get this game and even the series – 6:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Julius Randle has just come out for his warmups. pic.twitter.com/7numF2LcpF – 6:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A look at Jalen Brunson warming up ahead of tonight’s Game 2: pic.twitter.com/kecIM5dHLz – 6:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both game-time decisions for the #Knicks. It’s unclear if Brunson had to undergo any imaging. #Heat #nyk – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson (ankles) will warm up . . . and then we’ll see. Typical waiting game. Spoelstra speaks at 6 pm, with Butler up in the air. All three listed on 5:30 p.m. NBA injury report as questionable. – 5:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will warm up and the medical team will give them the update after that.
Both players are listed as questionable for Game 2. – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will warm up and then the team will decide whether they can play tonight vs. Heat. So, both are game-time decisions. – 5:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said both Randle and Brunson will work out and game time decisions. – 5:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are game-time decisions. Medical staff will make the call. – 5:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks need their stars — but even with Brunson and Randle, they know they must match Heat’s work ethic, physicality in Game 2 newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:28 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El informe de lesiones de las 15:30 del Este lee que las probabilidades que jueguen o se ausenten Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson y Jimmy Butler son DEBATIBLES (50% probabilidad que jueguen o que no). Todos con dolencias en sendos tobillos.
#QuéPasará pic.twitter.com/7Tm7IEuTn4 – 4:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Injuries aside, Knicks must match Heat’s work ethic
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks not tipping anything so my total guess predictions with no medical testing provided: 99% chance Randle plays. 100% Brunson plays. 50% Heat hope Jimmy rests. 99% Jimmy tells them he’ll rest tomorrow. – 12:01 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El estilo de juego de Jalen Brunson y Nikola Jokic….
pic.twitter.com/PoGAdg8A5T – 11:45 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Help needed: Knicks’ Randle, Brunson both questionable for Game 2
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are all listed as questionable for Game 2 tonight in New York miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:08 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Knicks’ stars Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson questionable for Game 2 nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 8:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson both questionable for Game 2 vs. Heat — and both desperately needed newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:24 PM
New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / May 1, 2023
Fred Katz: Knicks did a film day today for practice. Not much for Julius Randle to participate in, physically. Thibodeau says he’s “responding well overall.” No word on his status for tomorrow until 5pm today. -via Twitter @FredKatz / May 1, 2023
The Knicks’ leading scorer and rebounder, dealing with an aggravated sprained left ankle, was sorely missed as the Knicks fell to the Heat, 108-101, at the Garden in the opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals. His status for Game 2 and beyond is unclear. “I don’t know how close [he was to playing],” coach Tom Thibodeau said after the loss. “I know he worked out before. I just trust him and the medical staff to make that decision. So plan both ways: a plan with him going and a plan if he didn’t go. So, once they make a decision, that’s it. You live with it and you gotta figure it out. We have more than enough.” -via New York Post / May 1, 2023
The slumping Sixth Man of the Year finalist could be called upon again to step in Tuesday night with starting point guard Jalen Brunson questionable for Game 2 against the Heat with a sore right ankle. Quickley averaged 22.6 points and 5.1 assists in 21 starts this season, but he’s scored just 9.0 points per game on 34 percent shooting in six appearances off the bench in the postseason. “Just doing anything the teams needs me to do to win,” Quickley said after practice Monday, before Brunson’s injury status was revealed. “It’s playoffs, so it’s not really about necessarily what you’re doing, but how you’re doing it and how you can help the team win. That’s what I’m here to do.” Whether he starts in Game 2 or not, Quickley vowed that the Knicks will “shoot better [Tuesday], for sure” after they missed 27 of 34 attempts from 3-point range in Game 1. -via New York Post / May 2, 2023
“Some things (have) to change, for sure,” Dončić said after the season’s final game, although he also has provided assurance that there’s “nothing to worry about” in regard to his current belief in remaining with the franchise. The team’s failure to retain Brunson truly started the cascading chain of events that led to this season’s ultimate collapse, one that a team source succinctly described as a “f—ing disaster.” One player remarked minutes before the season’s final game, “I’m glad it’s over.” -via The Athletic / May 1, 2023