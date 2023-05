Kevin Love considered the Sixers before deciding on the Heat

After falling out of the rotation in Cleveland, he has grabbed hold of a starting job in Miami and is six games deep into what he surely hopes can be a long playoff run this spring. He had his choice of other options when he hit free agency in the winter — Love said he considered the Philadelphia 76ers — but there was a reason he targeted the Heat . “Because of this,” he told The Athletic. “It’s always been about win and win now. You always talk about culture, but until you get here, it’s pretty eye-opening that its level of professionalism is not really rivaled anywhere else. It’s a beautiful thing.”Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic