Kevin Love considered the Sixers before deciding on the Heat

After falling out of the rotation in Cleveland, he has grabbed hold of a starting job in Miami and is six games deep into what he surely hopes can be a long playoff run this spring. He had his choice of other options when he hit free agency in the winter — Love said he considered the Philadelphia 76ers — but there was a reason he targeted the Heat. “Because of this,” he told The Athletic. “It’s always been about win and win now. You always talk about culture, but until you get here, it’s pretty eye-opening that its level of professionalism is not really rivaled anywhere else. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love taking the Gabe Vincent high-volume role on 3-point attempts tonight. – 7:51 PM
Kevin Love taking the Gabe Vincent high-volume role on 3-point attempts tonight. – 7:51 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
As Kevin Love hits a 3, a story from my conversation with the Heat forward before Game 2. He got what he wanted.
“I wanted to be out there. I felt like I could be productive and help win more than just being a great vet and then helping those guys along.”
theathletic.com/4478957/2023/0… – 7:48 PM
As Kevin Love hits a 3, a story from my conversation with the Heat forward before Game 2. He got what he wanted.
“I wanted to be out there. I felt like I could be productive and help win more than just being a great vet and then helping those guys along.”
theathletic.com/4478957/2023/0… – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: How did Kevin Love become an excellent outlet passer? Love explains his unique skill miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:18 PM
From earlier: How did Kevin Love become an excellent outlet passer? Love explains his unique skill miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How did Kevin Love become an excellent outlet passer? Love explains his unique skill miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:53 PM
How did Kevin Love become an excellent outlet passer? Love explains his unique skill miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love has been known as an excellent outlet passer for most of his basketball career. But how did Love develop this unique skill? Love explains how it started when he was 5 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:39 PM
Kevin Love has been known as an excellent outlet passer for most of his basketball career. But how did Love develop this unique skill? Love explains how it started when he was 5 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:39 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
On the #NBA coaching front, being told #Spurs hiring IMG’s Jimmy Baron as team’s new shooting coach.
A former player & Rhode Island alum, Baron is credited for working with all-stars Derrick Rose, Kevin Love & John Wall.
Reached out to Spurs. No comment.
#Sportsbiz pic.twitter.com/WTLJkSDodw – 11:40 AM
On the #NBA coaching front, being told #Spurs hiring IMG’s Jimmy Baron as team’s new shooting coach.
A former player & Rhode Island alum, Baron is credited for working with all-stars Derrick Rose, Kevin Love & John Wall.
Reached out to Spurs. No comment.
#Sportsbiz pic.twitter.com/WTLJkSDodw – 11:40 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kevin Love has been known as an excellent outlet passer for most of his basketball career. But how did Love develop this unique skill? Love explains how it started when he was 5 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 AM
NEW: Kevin Love has been known as an excellent outlet passer for most of his basketball career. But how did Love develop this unique skill? Love explains how it started when he was 5 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Love thought he was on a “collision course” to play the Cavaliers in the playoffs after an unceremonious breakup. Instead, he’s throwing outlet passes against the Knicks, countering their biggest strength. It’s why he’s in Miami.
“Because of this.”
theathletic.com/4478957/2023/0… – 9:01 AM
Kevin Love thought he was on a “collision course” to play the Cavaliers in the playoffs after an unceremonious breakup. Instead, he’s throwing outlet passes against the Knicks, countering their biggest strength. It’s why he’s in Miami.
“Because of this.”
theathletic.com/4478957/2023/0… – 9:01 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love turn back clock in Heat’s win over #Knicks nypost.com/2023/05/01/kyl… via @nypostsports – 9:18 AM
Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love turn back clock in Heat’s win over #Knicks nypost.com/2023/05/01/kyl… via @nypostsports – 9:18 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 108-101 victory over Knicks: sun-sentinel.com/2023/04/30/hea…
1. A “cage fight” to finish.
2. Jimmy Butler excels, then ails.
3. Kevin Love a needed outlet.
4. Gabe Vincent fills scoring column.
5. Knicks without Julius Randle. – 7:56 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 108-101 victory over Knicks: sun-sentinel.com/2023/04/30/hea…
1. A “cage fight” to finish.
2. Jimmy Butler excels, then ails.
3. Kevin Love a needed outlet.
4. Gabe Vincent fills scoring column.
5. Knicks without Julius Randle. – 7:56 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat’s 3 point shooting in the playoffs:
Duncan Robinson- 58%
Jimmy Butler- 43%
Kevin Love- 43%
Gabe Vincent- 42%
Max Strus- 41%
Kyle Lowry- 40%
Caleb Martin- 38%
Yeah if this can just keep peaking at the right time….. – 8:36 PM
Heat’s 3 point shooting in the playoffs:
Duncan Robinson- 58%
Jimmy Butler- 43%
Kevin Love- 43%
Gabe Vincent- 42%
Max Strus- 41%
Kyle Lowry- 40%
Caleb Martin- 38%
Yeah if this can just keep peaking at the right time….. – 8:36 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
“It probably started with Kevin Love’s rebounding and outlet passes,” Erik Spoelstra said of the Heat’s second half run.
For @FOXSports, wrote about Love’s impact:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 8:27 PM
“It probably started with Kevin Love’s rebounding and outlet passes,” Erik Spoelstra said of the Heat’s second half run.
For @FOXSports, wrote about Love’s impact:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 8:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The three Kevin Love outlet passes in a two-minute span in the third quarter. Such a crazy and unique skill, and it helped swing the momentum in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/WI8PdgU07O – 7:20 PM
The three Kevin Love outlet passes in a two-minute span in the third quarter. Such a crazy and unique skill, and it helped swing the momentum in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/WI8PdgU07O – 7:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Love thinks he can out-throw Tua Tagovailoa if they use a basketball instead of a football.
Love’s trash talk to Aaron Rodgers, Mitchell Robinson’s hip injury and Jalen Brunson’s Game 1 struggles in today’s #Knicks notebook for @nydnsports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:58 PM
Kevin Love thinks he can out-throw Tua Tagovailoa if they use a basketball instead of a football.
Love’s trash talk to Aaron Rodgers, Mitchell Robinson’s hip injury and Jalen Brunson’s Game 1 struggles in today’s #Knicks notebook for @nydnsports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Looking over the box score, it’s sort of crazy how Kevin Love had such a meaningful impact and yet . . . only played 16:13. – 6:17 PM
Looking over the box score, it’s sort of crazy how Kevin Love had such a meaningful impact and yet . . . only played 16:13. – 6:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love, “I told Aaron Rodgers I’ve got the best QBR in New York City.” – 6:05 PM
Kevin Love, “I told Aaron Rodgers I’ve got the best QBR in New York City.” – 6:05 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Kevin Love showed today he’s one of the game’s great outlet passers. His father was teammates with Wes Unseld, the best outlet passer ever, and middle-named Kevin after Wes. – 5:46 PM
Kevin Love showed today he’s one of the game’s great outlet passers. His father was teammates with Wes Unseld, the best outlet passer ever, and middle-named Kevin after Wes. – 5:46 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Love was more than complementary of Mitchell Robinson (and I think this is an admission he’s a @TheAthleticNBA reader):
“Keeping him off the glass — board man gets paid. It’s not easy keeping that 7-1 off the glass, 270 whatever he is.” – 5:06 PM
Kevin Love was more than complementary of Mitchell Robinson (and I think this is an admission he’s a @TheAthleticNBA reader):
“Keeping him off the glass — board man gets paid. It’s not easy keeping that 7-1 off the glass, 270 whatever he is.” – 5:06 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Love talked a little smack to Aaron Rodgers after the game, after he had those 3 outlet assists, with 2 beautiful bombs to Jimmy Butler.
“I have the best QBR in New York as of right now,” Love said he told Rodgers. Love says he & Rodgers are friendly; he was joking around. pic.twitter.com/a44OJnQIaQ – 5:03 PM
Kevin Love talked a little smack to Aaron Rodgers after the game, after he had those 3 outlet assists, with 2 beautiful bombs to Jimmy Butler.
“I have the best QBR in New York as of right now,” Love said he told Rodgers. Love says he & Rodgers are friendly; he was joking around. pic.twitter.com/a44OJnQIaQ – 5:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
After those 80-foot outlet passes to beat the #Knicks defense, Kevin Love told new #Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, seated courtside, I’ve got the best QBR in New York right now.” #heat #nyk – 4:23 PM
After those 80-foot outlet passes to beat the #Knicks defense, Kevin Love told new #Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, seated courtside, I’ve got the best QBR in New York right now.” #heat #nyk – 4:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love, “I told Aaron Rodgers I’ve got the best QBR I’m New York City.” – 4:06 PM
Kevin Love, “I told Aaron Rodgers I’ve got the best QBR I’m New York City.” – 4:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Love says he told Aaron Rodgers he (Kevin) has the best QBR in the city – 4:05 PM
Kevin Love says he told Aaron Rodgers he (Kevin) has the best QBR in the city – 4:05 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Oh my, Jimmy Butler down and in a lot of pain. Looks like he rolled ankle. Heat was already holding team together with smoke, mirrors and Kevin Love. – 3:14 PM
Oh my, Jimmy Butler down and in a lot of pain. Looks like he rolled ankle. Heat was already holding team together with smoke, mirrors and Kevin Love. – 3:14 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Aaron Rodgers was in the house for Heat-Knicks, but Kevin Love was the one connecting on deep passes in the 3rd quarter 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5pOCKFuBgu – 3:06 PM
Aaron Rodgers was in the house for Heat-Knicks, but Kevin Love was the one connecting on deep passes in the 3rd quarter 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5pOCKFuBgu – 3:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The little things: Heat up by 6 going into the 4th.
Kevin Love’s three touchdown passes in the 3rd quarter led to … 6 points. – 2:54 PM
The little things: Heat up by 6 going into the 4th.
Kevin Love’s three touchdown passes in the 3rd quarter led to … 6 points. – 2:54 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Love outlet to Jimmy Butler, part 2.
Great pass by Love, but smart timing by Butler to leak out when RJ Barrett gets his shot up. Heat have some confidence they can hang on the boards with the Knicks, and doing a good job of team rebounding to neutralize Mitchell Robinson. pic.twitter.com/AQLRc1zK90 – 2:50 PM
Kevin Love outlet to Jimmy Butler, part 2.
Great pass by Love, but smart timing by Butler to leak out when RJ Barrett gets his shot up. Heat have some confidence they can hang on the boards with the Knicks, and doing a good job of team rebounding to neutralize Mitchell Robinson. pic.twitter.com/AQLRc1zK90 – 2:50 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I’m taking a wild stab that the Cavaliers could’ve utilized the outlets, boxing out if Robinson, offense and smarts of Kevin Love in the first round… – 2:43 PM
I’m taking a wild stab that the Cavaliers could’ve utilized the outlets, boxing out if Robinson, offense and smarts of Kevin Love in the first round… – 2:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Potentially big swing moment: Miami probably should’ve had Jimmy Butler on the line for two free throws after yet another insane Kevin Love outlet pass. Instead, no call, followed by an Obi Toppin 3 and a Jalen Brunson runner, and New York is suddenly back within 2 again. – 2:42 PM
Potentially big swing moment: Miami probably should’ve had Jimmy Butler on the line for two free throws after yet another insane Kevin Love outlet pass. Instead, no call, followed by an Obi Toppin 3 and a Jalen Brunson runner, and New York is suddenly back within 2 again. – 2:42 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
…and this is the SECOND full-court transition pass Kevin Love has made for a Heat bucket in the 3rd quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/KTzS1lXHPG – 2:41 PM
…and this is the SECOND full-court transition pass Kevin Love has made for a Heat bucket in the 3rd quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/KTzS1lXHPG – 2:41 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
aaron rodgers in the building watching these kevin love touchdown passes pic.twitter.com/Bjg8aPsTUA – 2:38 PM
aaron rodgers in the building watching these kevin love touchdown passes pic.twitter.com/Bjg8aPsTUA – 2:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Love three step drop. Jimmy Butler skinny post. Wash, rinse, repeat. – 2:37 PM
Kevin Love three step drop. Jimmy Butler skinny post. Wash, rinse, repeat. – 2:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Aaron Rodgers is the 2nd best QB in the house tonight — Kevin Love repeatedly throwing bombs. – 2:37 PM
Aaron Rodgers is the 2nd best QB in the house tonight — Kevin Love repeatedly throwing bombs. – 2:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Man, it’s great to see Kevin Love’s game working in these playoffs. Obviously, the skills are diminished, but seems like he hasn’t been maximized since he was in Minnesota. – 2:37 PM
Man, it’s great to see Kevin Love’s game working in these playoffs. Obviously, the skills are diminished, but seems like he hasn’t been maximized since he was in Minnesota. – 2:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Heat have three baskets during this third-quarter run off Kevin Love outlet passes. Now a 21-5 spurt to open a 74-66 lead. – 2:36 PM
Heat have three baskets during this third-quarter run off Kevin Love outlet passes. Now a 21-5 spurt to open a 74-66 lead. – 2:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Knicks are getting torched right now by Kevin Love outlet passes
(Sorry, Cleveland) – 2:36 PM
The Knicks are getting torched right now by Kevin Love outlet passes
(Sorry, Cleveland) – 2:36 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Can’t wait to go to Kevin Love outlet mall if he opens one. What a valuable skill. – 2:36 PM
Can’t wait to go to Kevin Love outlet mall if he opens one. What a valuable skill. – 2:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jimmy Butler has now hit his last 7 attempts — and that last one, outjumping Obi for a Kevin Love outlet pass and dunking, prompts Thibodeau timeout. Heat 74-66. – 2:36 PM
Jimmy Butler has now hit his last 7 attempts — and that last one, outjumping Obi for a Kevin Love outlet pass and dunking, prompts Thibodeau timeout. Heat 74-66. – 2:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
These Kevin Love outlets are beautiful, and he’s nailed THREE of those touchdown passes in six possessions. – 2:36 PM
These Kevin Love outlets are beautiful, and he’s nailed THREE of those touchdown passes in six possessions. – 2:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What an incredible outlet pass by Kevin Love to Jimmy Butler – 2:36 PM
What an incredible outlet pass by Kevin Love to Jimmy Butler – 2:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No matter where you are right now
Kevin Love just threw another outlet pass – 2:36 PM
No matter where you are right now
Kevin Love just threw another outlet pass – 2:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love has 206 feet of assists in the third quarter. On three assists. – 2:36 PM
Kevin Love has 206 feet of assists in the third quarter. On three assists. – 2:36 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Great adjustment from Miami to push in transition and leak out – amazing finds by Kevin Love as well who at various points in his career has been the best outlet passer in the league. – 2:36 PM
Great adjustment from Miami to push in transition and leak out – amazing finds by Kevin Love as well who at various points in his career has been the best outlet passer in the league. – 2:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Another Knicks timeout: Kevin Love and Jimmy Butler connect like Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson for the Jets this season. Butler outjumps Obi Toppin and finishes in transition. Heat lead, 74-66, after trailing 12 in the first quarter – 2:36 PM
Another Knicks timeout: Kevin Love and Jimmy Butler connect like Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson for the Jets this season. Butler outjumps Obi Toppin and finishes in transition. Heat lead, 74-66, after trailing 12 in the first quarter – 2:36 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Love is the best QB in south Florida, Jimmy Butler is running deep routes, and the Heat have taken a hold of this game after hitting on a few run outs and deep shots. – 2:35 PM
Kevin Love is the best QB in south Florida, Jimmy Butler is running deep routes, and the Heat have taken a hold of this game after hitting on a few run outs and deep shots. – 2:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler starting to feel it. He’s up to 19 points, with the help of some great Kevin Love outlet passes.
Heat ahead by eight. – 2:35 PM
Jimmy Butler starting to feel it. He’s up to 19 points, with the help of some great Kevin Love outlet passes.
Heat ahead by eight. – 2:35 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Kevin Love has 3 full-court outlet passes for baskets this quarter – 2:35 PM
Kevin Love has 3 full-court outlet passes for baskets this quarter – 2:35 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kevin Love is thriving in Game 1 against the Knicks, the Cavs’ round 1 opponent. Julius Randle isn’t playing, but this is still not a good look for Cleveland, given its rotation decisions – 2:35 PM
Kevin Love is thriving in Game 1 against the Knicks, the Cavs’ round 1 opponent. Julius Randle isn’t playing, but this is still not a good look for Cleveland, given its rotation decisions – 2:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Pretty wild that the Cavs, a team with no depth, just cut Kevin Love loose.
Feels like that’s not talked about enough. He’s given Miami solid playoff minutes. – 2:34 PM
Pretty wild that the Cavs, a team with no depth, just cut Kevin Love loose.
Feels like that’s not talked about enough. He’s given Miami solid playoff minutes. – 2:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kevin Love has made so many crucial plays in this post-season so far – 2:34 PM
Kevin Love has made so many crucial plays in this post-season so far – 2:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Back-to-back Kevin Love TD outlets. What say you Aaron Rodgers? – 2:34 PM
Back-to-back Kevin Love TD outlets. What say you Aaron Rodgers? – 2:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love thought the Knicks were out here on this catch that led to their first basket. Max Strus would have been out by 8 feet, of course. pic.twitter.com/Cc3zMRGNOb – 1:16 PM
Kevin Love thought the Knicks were out here on this catch that led to their first basket. Max Strus would have been out by 8 feet, of course. pic.twitter.com/Cc3zMRGNOb – 1:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent as their first five. Oladipo and Herro are inactive. – 12:31 PM
Heat staying with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent as their first five. Oladipo and Herro are inactive. – 12:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup to open the second round:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 12:31 PM
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup to open the second round:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 12:31 PM
More on this storyline
After he was stymied for much of the first half, three of Love’s trademarked long outlet passes (two to Butler, one to Max Strus) cracked the defense open in a 24-11 run. “We don’t [teach that],” Spoelstra said. “That’s such an incredible skill. There’s not many guys in this association that can throw it 90 feet, let alone see the play happen, and then on time on target. That’s an incredible skill set that he has.” -via New York Post / May 1, 2023
Yaron Weitzman: Kevin Love says he told Aaron Rodgers “I have the best QBR in New York City” -via Twitter @YaronWeitzman / April 30, 2023
ESPN Stats & Info: For the 2nd time in his career, Kevin Love recorded 3 assists that traveled at least 60 feet in a game. No one else has done this over the last 10 seasons (per Second Spectrum). Love is the 1st player over the last 10 seasons with 3 assists of 60+ feet in a single quarter. -via Twitter / April 30, 2023