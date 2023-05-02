Marcus Smart listed as questionable for Game 2 against 76ers

Cameron Tabatabaie: Celtics announce Marcus Smart is QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s Game 2 with a chest contusion
Source: Twitter @CTabatabaie
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Marcus Smart is QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s Game 2 with a chest contusion – 4:55 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
After review, blocking foul on Marcus Smart. Tyrese Maxey’s made layup will count and he’ll go to the line with a chance to cut this to a 1 point Boston lead. – 9:39 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Of course this wacky game is ending with consecutive Marcus Smart and-1s lol – 9:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart is playing with a collapsed lung and yet he is fully willing this Celtics team to a win – 9:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart completes the and-1
Celtics up 107-104 with 4:28 to play – 9:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looked like PJ Tucker blindly swung in anger behind him and managed to hit Jayson Tatum in the nuts and Marcus Smart got pissed, causing a hold me back a thon. Teams are finally separating after a few minutes of holding themselves back. – 9:28 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Tobias Harris gave Marcus Smart a little bump as Smart was running by, and those two are now exchanging words. – 9:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart and Al Horford are set to come back in.
Smart’s been dealing with sore ribs, it seems. – 9:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart back to the bench after taking a shot to the ribs and then heading back to the locker room. – 9:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
This play might be why Harden has been a little frustrated with Marcus Smart early pic.twitter.com/Goe7DPYSoO – 7:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
James Harden still talking to Karl Lane into timeout, and Marcus Smart intervened stepping his foot out to the right to show Harden what he did. Looked like Harden looked then kept walking. Flamethrower start for Philadelphia from 3. They knew they needed to get 3s up. – 7:40 PM
Clutch Points: James Harden nearly injured his ankle on a dangerous closeout by Marcus Smart 😬 No foul was called on this play. pic.twitter.com/gAv6AmJN2L -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 1, 2023
Jared Weiss: Joe Mazzulla said the crunch time execution was definitely different than Game 5 and once again called Marcus Smart the trigger man of their offense. Smart playmaking off the short roll was the key to winning this game. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / April 27, 2023
Jay King: Marcus Smart on the end of Game 5: “We played not to lose instead of just playing to win.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 27, 2023