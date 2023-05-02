Marcus Smart listed as questionable for Game 2 against 76ers

Jay King @ByJayKing
Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 2 with a chest contusion. – 4:56 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Marcus Smart is QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s Game 2 with a chest contusion – 4:55 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Marcus Smart is making every play for the Celtics down the stretch here. He grabs another offensive rebound and finds Al Horford for a layup. Boston leads it 113-110 with 1:14 to go. Timeout Doc Rivers. #Sixers9:41 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
What a fourth quarter from Marcus Smart – 9:40 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Two huge offensive rebounds and Al Horford ends the sequence with a bucket from Marcus Smart. – 9:40 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
After review, blocking foul on Marcus Smart. Tyrese Maxey’s made layup will count and he’ll go to the line with a chance to cut this to a 1 point Boston lead. – 9:39 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The refs rule that was a block on Marcus Smart. Tyrese Maxey’s bucket will count. 76ers within 111-109 with 1:38 left. – 9:39 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Of course this wacky game is ending with consecutive Marcus Smart and-1s lol – 9:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart is playing with a collapsed lung and yet he is fully willing this Celtics team to a win – 9:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart completes the and-1
Celtics up 107-104 with 4:28 to play – 9:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looked like PJ Tucker blindly swung in anger behind him and managed to hit Jayson Tatum in the nuts and Marcus Smart got pissed, causing a hold me back a thon. Teams are finally separating after a few minutes of holding themselves back. – 9:28 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum went down hurting (looked like he got ball tapped) and Marcus Smart started beefing with Tobias Harris. After the play, Smart went over to dap up Harris. – 9:28 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Tobias Harris gave Marcus Smart a little bump as Smart was running by, and those two are now exchanging words. – 9:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart and Al Horford are set to come back in.
Smart’s been dealing with sore ribs, it seems. – 9:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart back to the bench after taking a shot to the ribs and then heading back to the locker room. – 9:12 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
marcus smart: *sees loose ball* pic.twitter.com/15DAqbEqcY8:43 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
This play might be why Harden has been a little frustrated with Marcus Smart early pic.twitter.com/Goe7DPYSoO7:48 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
James Harden still talking to Karl Lane into timeout, and Marcus Smart intervened stepping his foot out to the right to show Harden what he did. Looked like Harden looked then kept walking. Flamethrower start for Philadelphia from 3. They knew they needed to get 3s up. – 7:40 PM

Clutch Points: James Harden nearly injured his ankle on a dangerous closeout by Marcus Smart 😬 No foul was called on this play. pic.twitter.com/gAv6AmJN2L -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 1, 2023
Jay King: Marcus Smart on the end of Game 5: “We played not to lose instead of just playing to win.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 27, 2023

