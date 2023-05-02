Mo Bamba is inactive in Game 1

Harrison Faigen: Mo Bamba has been downgraded to OUT for tonight with ankle soreness, the Lakers say.
Source: Twitter @hmfaigen
Source: Twitter @hmfaigen
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 8:57 PM
Lakers say Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 8:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ahead of Game 1 of Round 2 vs. Golden State, LeBron and AD are both listed as probable, as they have been throughout the postseason.
Mo Bamba is the lone questionable Laker, due to left ankle soreness. – 7:26 PM
Ahead of Game 1 of Round 2 vs. Golden State, LeBron and AD are both listed as probable, as they have been throughout the postseason.
Mo Bamba is the lone questionable Laker, due to left ankle soreness. – 7:26 PM
More on this storyline
“This year, I just felt like there’s times just chemistry-wise it’s been a big boost,” said Austin Reaves, who regularly joins in the livestock serenade along with Gabriel, Mo Bamba, Lonnie Walker IV and D’Angelo Russell. “Bron’s trying to act all serious in his interviews and we’re over there messing around.” -via ESPN / April 22, 2023
In late March, Tristan Thompson, 32, was presented with an opportunity to work out for the Lakers. A couple of weeks later, he signed with them on the final day of the regular season. Los Angeles wanted an extra big man who could serve as a mentor to their younger bigs (Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel), hold their two superstars accountable and set a positive tone in the locker room. Thompson’s close relationship with LeBron James and championship experience were the cherries on top. “Whenever you’re adding a guy late season, it’s about high character and someone that can mesh a locker room,” Thompson told The Athletic. “Someone that’s not going to be a black plague or bring the morale down. It’s not about, ‘Hey, can you get the ball on the block and score 15 points?’ “No, the team dynamic is already set. Especially a team like this. They already have a foundation. It’s how can you be a valuable asset to this team to move forward?” -via The Athletic / April 21, 2023