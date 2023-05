Mo Bamba is inactive in Game 1

In late March, Tristan Thompson, 32, was presented with an opportunity to work out for the Lakers. A couple of weeks later, he signed with them on the final day of the regular season. Los Angeles wanted an extra big man who could serve as a mentor to their younger bigs (Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel), hold their two superstars accountable and set a positive tone in the locker room. Thompson’s close relationship with LeBron James and championship experience were the cherries on top. “Whenever you’re adding a guy late season, it’s about high character and someone that can mesh a locker room,” Thompson told The Athletic. “Someone that’s not going to be a black plague or bring the morale down. It’s not about, ‘Hey, can you get the ball on the block and score 15 points?’ “No, the team dynamic is already set. Especially a team like this. They already have a foundation. It’s how can you be a valuable asset to this team to move forward?” -via The Athletic / April 21, 2023