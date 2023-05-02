NBA says James Harden should have been called a foul on Jayson Tatum in key play

Jared Weiss: The NBA’s L2M report said that James Harden should’ve been called for a foul for inadvertently tripping Jayson Tatum on this drive. This miss let Harden get out in transition and kick it to Maxey, who got a 3 point play that flipped the game in crunch time.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Ringer @ringernba
After an unreal performance from James Harden on the road, the 76ers took Game 1 vs. the Celtics
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden is too busy for the Met Gala 😅
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Last two-minute report says:
#Celtics #76ers – 4:26 PM
#Celtics #76ers – 4:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The NBA’s L2M report said that James Harden should’ve been called for a foul for inadvertently tripping Jayson Tatum on this drive.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Did PJ Tucker hit Jayson Tatum intentionally? What about that critical block/charge that would have been Tyrese Maxey’s sixth foul? @YahooSports spent Monday night at the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, asking Monty McCutchen about bow ties and much more: sports.yahoo.com/how-key-plays-… – 3:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I thought it was a performance for the ages”
When @Katetscott joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine, she gave her thoughts on a career night for James Harden
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
#BrotherlyLove | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mrHvcbTmsQ – 2:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
#BrotherlyLove | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wPbtKmZkAb – 2:50 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New unscheduled Lowe Post podcast: @TimBontemps I and react to James Harden’s Game 1 masterpiece; Celtics up and down play; Nuggets up 2-0 over Phoenix; Chris Paul’s injury; more:
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I wrote about Harden last night, but that was one of the most inexplicable Celtics losses in a growing list of them. They literally talked about not letting up in the absence of Embiid, and then let up. An atrocious defensive effort, from both a strategy and execution standpoint. – 1:33 PM
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
If you think this is extra, keep in mind that James Harden has never missed the playoffs in his NBA career; so he hasn’t really gotten a chance to show out at the Met Gala. Wait until he retires… pic.twitter.com/57aGVIo1BM – 1:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla on the defensive game plan last night, says “hindsight is 20-20” on the Harden double teams, and while defense is in this team’s DNA, “we manage the game with our offense” and turnovers cost Boston. pic.twitter.com/3rcF3HpJOt – 12:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I asked Google’s AI platform Bard why the Celtics lost last night.
It got almost every major stat wrong. Meanwhile, Boston’s defense wasn’t “too little too late,” and Harden only had 3 shots at the rim.
But sure, AI can totally replace writers. Right. pic.twitter.com/EYNvx4kXFO – 11:10 AM
I asked Google’s AI platform Bard why the Celtics lost last night.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
“I’m looking up, and I’m just ‘Alright, this is what I work on every day.”
dailysix.com/james-harden-l… – 10:50 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
James Harden said this after sweeping the Nets in the first round 👀 pic.twitter.com/OXrEKn4UBY – 10:37 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“He had to go back to Houston James Harden.”
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
By my count, James Harden shot 8-for-11 against drop coverage last night. 20 of his 45 points. – 10:13 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Throughout the year, the thought was that Good James Harden would suffice in the playoffs: 15+10, run the offense, etc. That was when Joel Embiid was healthy, though.
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: The James Harden Game, Steph vs LeBron, Jordan Love’s option, @ChrisTrapasso breaks down the draft, @DecelCBS’s Buy/Sell, Nuggets roll, Bryce Harper back, more.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
James Harden destroyed the Celtics. They knew this could happen. They said they could see it coming all weekend.
theathletic.com/4479732/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/NAitPd94y0 – 9:44 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with over 300 PTS + REB + AST this postseason:
Curry pic.twitter.com/BfMrEooyqN – 9:37 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
What the Sixers, the Celtics, and James Harden himself did to facilitate a classic Harden performance in Boston to open round two.
Tas Melas @TasMelas
James Harden is the best player in NBA history at drawing fouls with his feet. He’ll try and step on a defender’s foot to get a call, he’ll make a defender step on his foot by extending his leg when he lands, he’ll do a standard kick-out. He’s just damn good with those flippers. – 9:34 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Move over Reggie. This was Harden at the Garden. Now, the Sixers just need Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers – 9:30 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Even after James Harden dropped 45 points in the Sixers’ stunning Game 1 win in Boston without Joel Embiid, arguably the hottest postgame topic was Tyrese Maxey’s wild steal and basket just before the shot clock expired.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
New column: James Harden not ‘robotic’ at all in guiding Sixers to stirring Game 1 victory
Tom Ziller @teamziller
James Harden: 46 career playoff games with 30+ points. This was the 2nd time he did that with less than 5 free throws.
On his beautiful game plus Jokic as the clear best player in DEN-PHX. ziller.substack.com/p/james-harden… pic.twitter.com/YmfO936E6C – 9:15 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
There were plenty of folks out there who didn’t think James Harden had this in him anymore. Not a lot of people thought he was able to come up with a night like Monday. He has a message for those he doubted him. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/02/six… via @SixersWire – 9:09 AM
There were plenty of folks out there who didn’t think James Harden had this in him anymore. Not a lot of people thought he was able to come up with a night like Monday. He has a message for those he doubted him. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/02/six… via @SixersWire – 9:09 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
James Harden wasn’t ready to celebrate after winning Game 1 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Ad2gYXvLlD – 9:06 AM
James Harden wasn’t ready to celebrate after winning Game 1 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Ad2gYXvLlD – 9:06 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris on James Harden last night:
“He has a huge amount of confidence in his game. He’s been doing it for so long. This was an amazing time to come out & dominate. He dominated the whole game, & carried us to a victory. It was a team victory, but he did an amazing job.” – 9:02 AM
Tobias Harris on James Harden last night:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: Solo with film breakdowns on…
https://t.co/BUJvECTW5D pic.twitter.com/U2BeE6SgMH – 8:48 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: Solo with film breakdowns on…
https://t.co/BUJvECTW5D pic.twitter.com/U2BeE6SgMH – 8:48 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
James Harden tied his playoff career high with 45 points last night. His first such effort came on May 25, 2015.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:46 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics were particularly stinky last night. Sixteen turnovers is inexcusable if you’re Boston.
But goodness what a game from James Harden:
2 steals – 8:28 AM
The Celtics were particularly stinky last night. Sixteen turnovers is inexcusable if you’re Boston.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In the immediate aftermath of Game 1, @EliotShorrParks
and I discussed the James Harden masterpiece and much more on the latest Clap Your Hands episode
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jam… – 8:00 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Despite Game 1 loss last night for #Celtics, Jayson Tatum begins the day as the #NBA Finals MVP favorite at +320. James Harden of #Sixers has dropped to +3400. Worth consideration: Klay Thompson of #Warriors at +6500. – 7:10 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
James freaking Harden
Doc Rivers superb
Vegas!
Harper superhuman
⬇️ go.audacy.com/buR9qAYdtzb – 6:14 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: Solo tonight.
youtube.com/watch?v=cDH0j4… pic.twitter.com/WvHMpxmFOh – 2:47 AM
youtube.com/watch?v=cDH0j4… pic.twitter.com/WvHMpxmFOh – 2:47 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime on yet another wild night, with @DannyLeroux. I didn’t think we’d be discussing the best game of James Harden’s career tonight. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:45 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three takeaways from Harden, 76ers stealing Game 1 from Celtics
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/01/thr… – 2:37 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic dominates the Suns with 39, Harden stuns the Celtics with 45
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:58 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three takeaways from Harden, 76ers stealing Game 2 from Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/01/thr… – 1:32 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Going live here in about 2 minutes to chat about the two NBA games tonight.
youtube.com/watch?v=cDH0j4… – 1:26 AM
Going live here in about 2 minutes to chat about the two NBA games tonight.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If only for one night, James Harden turned back the clock in an homage to his MVP days.
thepaintedlines.com/james-hardens-… – 1:24 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: With a true throwback performance, James Harden and his 45 points lifted the Sixers — without Joel Embiid — to a stunning Game 1 victory to steal back home court.
New ESPN story: With a true throwback performance, James Harden and his 45 points lifted the Sixers — without Joel Embiid — to a stunning Game 1 victory to steal back home court.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
James Harden made 5 midrange FGs tonight in Boston.
He made 2 midrange FGs in the entire Nets series. (4 games)
He made 1 midrange FG in the entire 2021 postseason. (9 games) – 1:01 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A classic line from @Kendrick Perkins: “I haven’t seen James Harden shoot this many midrange shots since Moby Dick was a goldfish.” – 12:52 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game 1 Report: Sixers 119, Celtics 115 – Vintage Harden (with some help) buries Celtics bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/05/02/-bs… – 12:27 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ mindset tonight:
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics are now 3-2 on the year against the Sixers, playoffs and regular season
One loss Embiid went for 52. Tonight, Harden had 45 – 12:01 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden received a ton of praise from his teammates after the win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 11:59 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden: “…I’m looking up and I’m just ‘Alright, this is what I work on every day’…”
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on James Harden: “The guy is a Hall of Famer. And all you hear is the other stuff about him, you really do. And he was fantastic.” pic.twitter.com/MmsCKWMLs4 – 11:54 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics are now 3-2 on the year against the Sixers, playoffs and regular season
One loss Embiid went for 52. Tonight, Harden had 44 – 11:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden: “I mean, we didn’t come into the game, expecting to lose. We are here to win. Even after this game, I told the guys, ‘Don’t get too happy, like be even keel. We are coming in here in to get [victories].’ That’s the mindset that we have as a unit. … – 11:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon said they doubled Harden too much tonight, which is on Joe & the players:
“It’s all the above. Some of them are reads, some of them Joe’s calling. I think everybody, we’re all at fault because that’s something that the players do as well. It’s no fingers at all.” – 11:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden’s game-winner bucks historically bad playoff trend
by @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 11:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden leads 76ers to improbable 119-115 victory over Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid
James Harden leads 76ers to improbable 119-115 victory over Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid
Jay King @ByJayKing
The James Harden game. The Celtics’ defensive no-show. Some bad late game offense.
We are podcasting about it all. Come join us live: theathletic.com/live-rooms/cel… – 10:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “It’s just about picking up our pressure and trying to make people uncomfortable. When you make people comfortable, everybody is talented and more free out there.” – 10:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum on the defense: “Ball pressure, I think we allow guys to get too comfortable at times. I don’t pay too much attention to the rankings. That shit might be one transition bucket per game. It’s not a huge gap.”
Points out opponent offensive rebounding being a problem. – 10:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum on Celtics defense:
A lot of guys are a little too comfortable at times.
We definitely can be better. pic.twitter.com/IjpCe5oRMz – 10:39 PM
Tatum on Celtics defense:
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum said on that Maxey steal off the Brogdon pass in the final quarter that they didn’t try to defend it because they thought it was a shot clock violation. – 10:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum: “It’s easy to say we should’ve done something different (against Harden).” – 10:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Also
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum on G1 being a missed opportunity: I guess…we didn’t do enough to win. Every game you lose is a missed opportunity. – 10:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum said he thought Smart was going to shoot it on the final possession. – 10:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “Guys in the NBA are talented. They see a couple go in and the basket gets a little bit bigger.” – 10:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum on whether Celtics let up with Embiid out: Maybe.
Said give credit to the Sixers for making shots.
“Those guys got some easy ones.” – 10:36 PM
Tatum on whether Celtics let up with Embiid out: Maybe.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Did Celtics let up with Joel Embiid out?
Jayson Tatum: “Maybe so but give the other guys credit” – 10:35 PM
Did Celtics let up with Joel Embiid out?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum said on the last play out of the timeout that he thought Smart was trying to shoot it, but he was trying to pass it.
“Tough play.” – 10:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum:
I don’t think our pressure or intensity were necessarily as high as they should’ve been pic.twitter.com/HKMPvb0BpY – 10:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Celtics final play out of timeout: “I thought (Marcus) was going to shoot it and he was trying to pass it. Tough play.” – 10:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden: “I haven’t been in one of those zones in a minute. That felt really good.” – 10:31 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
James Harden was excellent. The Celtics were not.
On a Game 1 debacle in Boston, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/celtics-… – 10:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden on the go-ahead shot over Al Horford #Sixers pic.twitter.com/3Xo8wif3i3 – 10:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden said his focus tonight was just on taking the best available shots. Said he’s worked on his mid-range jumper, trusts all parts of his game. – 10:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Harden tied his playoff career high tonight with 45 points 😤
The last time he dropped 45 was in the 2015 WCF vs. the Warriors 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UANvk2eeGI – 10:16 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Joe Mazzulla sitting over there like a damn statue watching Harden COOK people 1 on 1 is beyond me. I mean at what point do you send a damn double team at him?! SMH. – 10:16 PM
Joe Mazzulla sitting over there like a damn statue watching Harden COOK people 1 on 1 is beyond me. I mean at what point do you send a damn double team at him?! SMH. – 10:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brogdon says the C’s might have doubled Harden too much. Said it caused a bit of chaos and openings for other guys.
Says some of the double teams were calls from the coaches, some doubles were guys making decisions in the moment – 10:13 PM
Brogdon says the C’s might have doubled Harden too much. Said it caused a bit of chaos and openings for other guys.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon: “You don’t double. You’ve gotta pick your poison… we doubled Harden a little too much and it cost us” – 10:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Effusive praise for James Harden from Malcolm Brogdon
“They relied on him and he came through” pic.twitter.com/VOTLbdGGuf – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
People who hated Harden for inspiring a generation of free throw grifters can’t say anything about the game he had tonight.
Only 4 free throws tonight. He’s never had a game with more points while shooting 4 or fewer free throws.
Just straight buckets. Needed all of them too – 10:09 PM
People who hated Harden for inspiring a generation of free throw grifters can’t say anything about the game he had tonight.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla said when they doubled Harden earlier in the game it got Philly a couple open 3s. But then Harden hit the big shot over the switch to win it.
“Hindsight is always 20-20.” – 10:02 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Philly takes Game 1 with the help of Harden 🤝
Vintage Harden on full display tying his playoff career-high 45 points. Last time he posted 45 points in a playoff game was in 2015 on the Rockets.
pic.twitter.com/0aNQo5pGRv – 10:00 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
My takeaways: Harden played with a manhole cover on his shoulder. Maybe I missed it; did Embiid congratulate Harden? ‘Tude obvious in post game interview.
Very disappointing to see C’s all stars & 6th man of year pass off v take critical shot resulting in Maxey layup. – 9:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla on Harden’s game-winner: Al’s been one of our best defenders all year. (Harden) hit a big shot. – 9:59 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on James Harden tonight:
“He was awesome. Kept his cool. Knew when to attack. Knew when to give it up. He had great patience overall.” – 9:58 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Initial observations on the Sixers’ James Harden-led Game 1 W in Boston:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 9:57 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Philly snags it’s first Game 1 win versus Boston since 1981 behind 45 from James Harden. H/t @StatsWilliams pic.twitter.com/zG3OFFrn2Z – 9:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A recap that could be summed up in seven words:
That’s why they traded for James Harden phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:55 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Unbelievable win for Philly. It’s one spectacular game, but Harden trying to rewrite his playoff narrative. Of course the acid test will come in late series games where, more often than not, he’s disappeared – 9:55 PM
Unbelievable win for Philly. It’s one spectacular game, but Harden trying to rewrite his playoff narrative. Of course the acid test will come in late series games where, more often than not, he’s disappeared – 9:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Four takeaways from the Garden as James Harden and the Sixers stun the Celtics after a disasterous crunch time for Boston masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:55 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Harden at MVP trophy ceremony tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/7uBWbm7Boy – 9:55 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Harden was fantastic.
The Celtics deserved to lose. They’ll do the whole “blah blah blah need a better effort” routine but the D was pathetic, the carelessness with the ball against a BAD defensive team all game was inexcusable, and Doc worked Joe Mazz like a speedbag. – 9:54 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
How to win without the MVP, lean on the former MVP on your roster. James Harden tied his career playoff high, 45 points which he also had in a 2015 conference finals game vs Golden State – 9:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with double-digit 40-point playoff games:
— LeBron James
— Kevin Durant
And now, James Harden. pic.twitter.com/ras8TlvIVK – 9:54 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden drops 45 points with the win in the Harden Vol 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/1N6sJlh3BY – 9:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Legacy performance from James Harden. Only caught the end but… wow.
Talk about turning the clock back. I did not see that coming against this Celtics backcourt’s defense.
Brutal loss for a Boston team that has looked nowhere near peak form in these playoffs. – 9:53 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Off a 45-point heater, Harden’s fit for Game 2: pic.twitter.com/b9aJIr2Sqc – 9:53 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The media after seeing James Harden in the playoffs score 45 and hit the dagger three in Boston. pic.twitter.com/8gEkFt163D – 9:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Man, that was not just Houston Harden for 48 minutes; he even even sounded like Houston Harden after: “I work on that shot every day.” – 9:52 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
james harden in game 1
✅ 45 pts
✅ 6 ast
✅ 17-30 fgas (7/14 on 3s)
✅ game-winner pic.twitter.com/Z3zyqyZy6I – 9:52 PM
✅ game-winner pic.twitter.com/Z3zyqyZy6I – 9:52 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Massive game/pants for Harden. One of the best of his career. pic.twitter.com/sbLsRGtcCU – 9:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What a ballgame 76ers without Embiid shock the Celtics in Boston . Harden with 45. – 9:51 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics lose 119-115 to the Joel Embiid-less Sixers in Game 1. James Harden with a masterclass with 45 points. 76ers ended the game on a 12-4 run to take the 1-0 series lead. – 9:51 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
That shot, biggest playoff moment of Harden’s career right? Only other moment that is close is the game winner vs Warriors in 16.
Ridiculous performance by Harden. – 9:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Best playoff performance of James Harden’s career? Sixers needed him to carry them without Embiid, and Harden delivered. – 9:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers win in Boston, 119-115. They lead the Celtics 1-0.
An absolute masterpiece from James Harden gives the Sixers the much-needed road win. – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden 2-point field goals:
10 — Tonight
9 — First round of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/dGUpGyd4I9 – 9:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 119, Celtics 115. Harden turned back the clock with 45 points. Maxey with 26 and the go-ahead steal and bucket. Melton with 17 off the bench.
An incredible win for the Sixers without Embiid, who was hyped on the bench down the stretch. – 9:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 119, Celtics 115.
Behind 45 points from James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have stunned the Celtics.
Joel Embiid was celebrating on Philly’s bench both after Harden’s go-ahead 3 and Paul Reed’s clinching FTs. – 9:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden ties his playoff career high with 45 points on 17-30 shooting, including the game-winning step-back 3, and the Sixers have shocked the Celtics with a 119-115 win in Game 1 at the TD Garden. – 9:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden tonight:
45 PTS
6 AST
2 STL
7 3P
Ties his playoff career high. pic.twitter.com/M1lDH2yvt2 – 9:50 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Not really sure why Celtics were ok with Horford on an island with Harden there. How do you not send another guy? – 9:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Just an incredible start as Philly wins 119-115, as they were able to alter their identity without Joel Embiid and make Boston uncomfortable all night. James Harden had one of the best games of his career as he hit incredible daggers over and over. This series is gonna be wild. – 9:50 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The irony of Harden doing this on Bill Simmons’ Boston Celtics lmao – 9:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart drives trying to dump off to Tatum right next to him and turns it over. #Celtics trail by 4 after Reed FTs. – 9:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
76ers with a 45-point playoff game over the last 50 years:
— Allen Iverson
— James Harden
That’t it. pic.twitter.com/yOSvEmXgtw – 9:49 PM
76ers with a 45-point playoff game over the last 50 years:
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics botch the play, Tatum picks up a loose ball foul on Reed. Brutal last minute. – 9:49 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Again. WHY concede that switch. TUCKER HAS NOT ATTEMPTED A SHOT. Just let Smart get back to Harden, if he passes it’s a win – 9:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Harden ties his career playoff-high, for the lead at the death.
youtube.com/live/xywHirBnG… pic.twitter.com/nAQhfXozGX – 9:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Al Horford has gotten absolutely destroyed in any coverage the Celtics have tried against James Harden – 9:48 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Like we’ve always said, James Harden comes up big in the playoffs – 9:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden hunted that matchup with Al Horford, and hunted that stepback 3.
Philly by 2 with 8.4 seconds left. – 9:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
James Harden ties postseason career high with 45
What a shot to take the lead.
GO TO VEGAS IN THE PLAYOFFS – 9:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Just an all-timer from James Harden tonight. So many daggers over perfect contests.
This morning I broke down how Harden would be the key on both ends and it’s played out exactly that way tonight. theathletic.com/4474552/2023/0… – 9:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Yeah this is now Philly Harden coz Rockets Harden ain’t knockin that down – 9:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden got Horford on a switch and drilled a step-back 3 in his face. 45 for Harden, and more importantly a 117-115 lead for the Sixers.
Celtics ball out of this timeout with 8.4 seconds left. – 9:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I don’t know if you’re seeing this on television, but Embiid is moving more than he has in his workouts all week.
Rather big shot by James Harden. – 9:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden. 45 points. Sixers up two with 8.4 seconds left. They need one stop to win an incredible Game 1. – 9:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
James Harden just did his Carter Verhaeghe impression for the good people of Boston. – 9:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
HOLY JAMES HARDEN.
45 points. Playoff career high.
SIXERS LEAD. – 9:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Harden 3 with 8.4 left. Timeout #Celtics. Not sure why they left Horford on an island but they did. #76ers – 9:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
No timeout for the Sixers and Harden gets Horford on an island, and, well… – 9:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum makes it 115-114 Celtics with 26.1 to play. Sixers ball.
JT up to 39 points on the night to go with 11 boards and 5 assists. – 9:46 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum fouled on a layup with 26.1 left. Preserves the 2 for 1 barely. #Celtics #76ers – 9:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers gave up a pair of offensive boards before Horford finishes possession off with a layup, and it’s a 113-110 Boston lead with 1:14 left. Timeout Sixers.
Between Harden falling asleep off-ball a few possessions back, to that last possession, some real missed opportunities. – 9:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tremendous job by Harden to get the ball to roll away in case Philly wanted to challenge – 9:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden just threw the ball out of bounds as Horford tried to grab it to in-bound. No delay of game. – 9:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart attacks Reed. Tatum attacks Melton. #76ers‘ 3PA advantage only grows to 15, which I have trouble seeing the #Celtics surmount late even if they rack up FTA. Very interesting 4 minutes ahead. – 9:33 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s gotten pretty good at doing the extend-your-arms-on-a-drive pseudo rip-through move. – 9:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Absolute vintage James Harden performance tonight. It’s been amazing to watch.
42 PTS / 16-28 fg / 5 AST
Tie game, 4 mins to play. – 9:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
So Tucker hit Tatum in the groin, then Tatum was on the ground. Then when Smart went to go check on Tatum, he got a little bump from Harris, which led to the two sides talking. No review or anything and the game will continue. – 9:30 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Reed on the floor for the Sixers after this timeout. – 9:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Haven’t seen a replay yet on the last one but *if* we’re on year 5 of Harden not getting landing zone fouls in monster playoff games… I’m calling Adam. – 9:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum went back to the locker room after going down on that last drive and has yet to return. Looks like he won’t be in here after this timeout. – 9:30 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
104-102 Celtics with 5:04 left.
Harden is up to 42 points on 16-28 shooting, include 6 made 3s. Tyrese Maxey has 21, and Melton has 17 off the bench.
Tatum (36), Brown (23) and Brogdon (20) all having big nights for the Celtics. – 9:30 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum is headed to the locker room after taking a shot to the balls from PJ Tucker. Celtics didn’t take kindly to it, and the two teams had words as Tatum laid in a ball under the basket. – 9:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Maybe listen to the people who watched nearly every James Harden game this decade next time they tell you “He’s not washed”? – 9:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Another groin shot in the playoffs, this time Tucker on Tatum. That feels like the theme of the playoffs – 9:29 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Looked like some kind of shot from PJ Tucker (low blow or shot to the stomach? maybe unintentional?) that sent Jayson Tatum down there while they were crashing the glass. – 9:29 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
James Harden is well within his rights to do his old stirring pot celebration from his Houston days. He’s cooking – 9:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looked like PJ Tucker blindly swung in anger behind him and managed to hit Jayson Tatum in the nuts and Marcus Smart got pissed, causing a hold me back a thon. Teams are finally separating after a few minutes of holding themselves back. – 9:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
That is a vicious (and seemingly accidental) ball tap of Tatum by Tucker – 9:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
They got in Tobias Harris’ face… but it was PJ Tucker who hit Jayson Tatum low. – 9:28 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum’s hurt behind the basket and Smart went after Tobias Harris, who appeared to trip in. Didn’t seem like it was on purpose. Tatum is up on his feet. #Celtics #76ers – 9:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
You’ve never seen a James Harden playoff game with more made field goals before this one tonight in Boston – 9:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Boston still playing drop against Harden at this point is fucking WILD – 9:26 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
James Harden with 42 points on 27 shots. He’s been unconscious. – 9:26 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Keep seeing people ask the question: “Why would you spend X on James Harden this summer if you’re the Rockets?”. My response to that stuff is always this:
Who would you rather spend the money on? – 9:25 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
i never wanna hear about how harden looks hurt or doesn’t have the burst or blah blah ever again. He just wants the ball all the time hahaha. He gettin it tonight and looks just fine. – 9:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good Sixers thing: James Harden has 39 points.
Bad Sixers thing: Tyrese Maxey has five fouls with 6:47 to go. – 9:24 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden now has 39 points, his most as a Sixer.
He’s given the Sixers a real shot to take Game 1 here without Joel Embiid. – 9:24 PM
James Harden now has 39 points, his most as a Sixer.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Boston really only has to worry about guarding Harden and Maxey right now.
The flip side, though, is that Harden and Maxey have been really tough to guard. – 9:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden was 9-for-34 from 2-point range against Brooklyn.
Harden is 10-for-15 from 2-point range tonight. – 9:23 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Harden came to PLAY
34 points in 30 minutes 👀
pic.twitter.com/shVic1xjgm – 9:21 PM
Harden came to PLAY
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Somebody other than Harden and Maxey is going to have to make a shot down the stretch if Philly is to pull off the upset in Game 1. Maybe Tucker? – 9:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden checking back in with the Sixers trailing 93-89 less than two minutes into the fourth. – 9:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers have missed 11 of 13 3s in 2nd half. Maxey (knee) and Harden playing slower and looking worn down. We’ll see how these last 10 minutes look for them – 9:17 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s back on the court to start the fourth after playing the entire second and third quarters.
This is usually his rest time. – 9:10 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
What an incredible effort from Philly’s backcourt. Harden, Maxey, Melton all been amazing in their own way, hopefully can keep it going for one more quarter. This has been a really fun one after it seemed like Embiid’s absence popped the balloon. – 9:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Pull-up jumper by Maxey, floater by Tatum and it’s an 87-87 tie heading into the 4th.
Maxey is up to 18 points on 8-16 shooting, with 11 of them coming in that 3rd quarter. Harden has 30 on 12-23.
The Sixers are trying to overcome the fact that Boston is shooting 61.4%. – 9:08 PM
Pull-up jumper by Maxey, floater by Tatum and it’s an 87-87 tie heading into the 4th.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics and Sixers tied at 87 after three. Malcolm Brogdon is a plus-18. Rob Williams is next at plus-6.
Tyrese Maxey a plus-9 for Philly; James Harden even. – 9:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 87, Celtics 87 at the end of the third after Tatum’s bucket just before the buzzer.
Buckle up. – 9:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3 quarters: Celtics 87, Sixers 87.
Two big shots from Tyrese Maxey blunted the energy in here, before a very difficult Jayson Tatum shot tied it up to end the quarter.
Tatum has 34 on 13-for-21 shooting for Boston.
James Harden has 30 on 12-for-23 for Philly. – 9:07 PM
After 3 quarters: Celtics 87, Sixers 87.
Two big shots from Tyrese Maxey blunted the energy in here, before a very difficult Jayson Tatum shot tied it up to end the quarter.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum with a nifty bucket to tie the game at 87
On to the fourth we go – 9:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden, who started 5/5, looks frustrated falling to 7/18 since. – 9:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tense moment between Harden, Tucker, Niang into timeout. Harden looked frustrated with how Philly set up that ISO on Hauser. pic.twitter.com/FN4Nlw0DrL – 9:01 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Looking like the Harden Rockets without Embiid or Maxey out there – 8:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
No free throws by either team in a game with James Harden involved
… What. Is. Happening. – 8:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin’s hyping up Al Horford along the sideline right now. Tatum’s up to 32-6-3, but #Celtics need stops badly right now. – 8:56 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
James Harden has 30 points and 4 assists
Jayson Tatum up to 32 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Sixers lead Celtics 83-81 with 4:18 to play in the third – 8:56 PM
James Harden has 30 points and 4 assists
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Harden is ballin’ in Game 1 without Embiid 💰 pic.twitter.com/SRWcmIJiOV – 8:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Making shots is great but love the mentality Harden is playing with so far. No grifting, no baiting, just attack mode – 8:55 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Celtics keeping Horford in a pretty deep drop, Harden is looking for that ball screen. – 8:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Catching up on DVR and just saw Harden’s projectile flop …. that might even outdo Austin Reaves from the other night. – 8:53 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Harden playing his tail off. And Maxey playing HORSE against the Cs defense – 8:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Some big Maxey plays (pull-up 3, tough layup, steal and a nice dish to Reed), followed by a Harden bucket and Sixers have taken a 74-72 lead 4 minutes into 3rd
Sixers are shooting 54.4% from the field and 12-23 from 3, which is the script to a Gm 1 win (if they could get a stop) – 8:47 PM
Some big Maxey plays (pull-up 3, tough layup, steal and a nice dish to Reed), followed by a Harden bucket and Sixers have taken a 74-72 lead 4 minutes into 3rd
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Harden has a perfect understanding of how the Celtics want to play him, knowing they aren’t going to help so he can use his body and get to his spots inside the arc. – 8:47 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Round 2 Tatum activated 😤
🍀26 PTS
🍀4 REB
🍀3 AST
🍀1 STL
🍀1 BLK
20 of those points came in the second quarter 👏
pic.twitter.com/HFPEVoBalQ – 8:37 PM
Round 2 Tatum activated 😤
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Whenever James Harden walks into the arena with some shit like this on, you already know what kind of game it’s going to be. Seen it too many times. pic.twitter.com/GdDwi5HL0J – 8:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum at half:
26 PTS
11-14 FG
4-4 3P
The highest scoring first half by a player this postseason. pic.twitter.com/YBpUc4FxDi – 8:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 66-63 at half. They shot 73.7 percent (28 for 38), but the #76ers hit 11 threes to stay close. De’Anthony Melton has five of those threes. Tatum 26, Brown 16, Brogdon 14; Harden 21, Melton 17, Harris 11.
Turnovers:
BOS: 8 (13 PHL pts)
PHL: 2 (4 BOS pts). – 8:26 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Considering the shooting deficit (73.7% vs. 55.3%), a pretty impressive first half from the @Philadelphia 76ers. Trailing by as many as 12, they cut the Celtics lead to 3 (66-63) at halftime.
Harden: 21 PTS / 4 AST
Melton: 17 PTS / 5-5 3fg
Harris: 11 PTS
Maxey: 7 PTS
Reed: 4 PTS / 5 REB – 8:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Celtics 66, Sixers 63. The Sixers’ 11-of-19 mark from three-point land (including 5-of-5 from Melton) keeping them in this one. Boston is shooting 73.7 percent. Harden has 21 points and 4 assists. Tatum already with 26 on 11-of-14 shooting. – 8:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This game is going just about as expected. Celtics are shooting 74% from the field, but Philly’s high pressure defense is forcing a lot of turnovers while Harden is feasting. Hopefully this game stays interesting in the second half. – 8:24 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics lead 66-63 at the half, despite shooting 73.7% from the field
8 Boston turnovers and 21 points from James Harden have kept things close – 8:24 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 66-63 at halftime on the Sixers. C’s shot 73.7% but are only up 3 at halftime. Tatum with 26, Brown with 16 and Brogdon with 14. Harden with 21 and Melton with 17 for the Sixers. – 8:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jayson Tatum is on FIRE 🔥
24 points and counting in the first half! pic.twitter.com/H0hesFzoKA – 8:20 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
With Joel Embiid out, James Harden has altered his approach to the Field Goals Attempted category… pic.twitter.com/BZY3fCueGD – 8:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Sixers have to be thrilled to get 14 points on 5-7 shooting (4-4 3pt) from Melton. He’s keeping Philly within striking distance as Tatum and the C’s hit everything. – 8:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
everyone break out your man on fire gifs for Jayson Tatum. 18 points in the quarter now – 8:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Reed put both hands on his head after the #76ers fouled, unable to stop the #Celtics in transition again. Wonder if it had something to do with Harden falling to the floor after shooting on the other end looking for a call – 8:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
James Harden has 9 buckets with 4 minutes left in 1st half
That’s already his most FGs in an entire postseason game with the 76ers. – 8:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Cs’ ability to do whatever they want is insane. Harden trying to keep the Sixers in the game is Houston-like. – 8:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden foul on Brogdon. Keep it on the floor. NO FTA in either direction 19 minutes into this one. – 8:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown had 14 points in the first quarter.
Jayson Tatum has 15 in the second quarter.
Is fire and ice still a thing? – 8:12 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
15 points over a 7-minute stretch in this second quarter for Tatum. Tons of confidence, getting layups when he wants. – 8:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tatum and Brown are already a combined 13-of-16 from the floor for 30 points. And Malcolm Brogdon has 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum is about to shoot the first free throws by EITHER team midway through the 2nd. Glorious. – 8:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum’s up to 16 points on 7-9 shooting. Frustrated with some non-calls but he just powered through contact for a layup. – 8:06 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum just fully bullied Maxey, that’s not a good sign for Philly – 8:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have 28 points on a combined 14 shots so far. – 8:05 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
An awesome start to @De’Anthony Melton‘s night. He leads the @Philadelphia 76ers bench (and is the team’s 2nd leading scorer behind Harden) thus far:
11 PTS / 4-6 fg / 3-3 3fg – 8:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
2-3 zone from Philly so Rob is out and Sam Hauser is in to shoot over the top of it. meanwhile, 7-0 run for the Sixers until Tatum snaps it with a 3 – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After Harden played all 12 first-quarter minutes, a different look to start the second for the Sixers: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Niang and Reed. Working so far, as they’ve knotted this one up at 38. Maxey and Melton have both gotten to the cup. – 8:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden will sit for the first time tonight as Q2 begins. Harden in Q1:
16 PTS / 7-10 fg / 1-4 3fg – 8:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics shoot 85 percent in 1Q (17 for 20) and lead #76ers 38-31 after 1Q. Brown 14, Brogdon 10, Tatum 6; Harden 16, Harris 6. – 7:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Celtics 38, Sixers 31.
Boston shoots 85 percent in the first quarter, scoring 26 points in the paint, as Jaylen Brown had 14 points.
James Harden went 7-for-10 and had 16 points to lead Philly, which went 5-for-12 from 3. Philly averaged 32 3PA per game this season. – 7:56 PM
After 1: Celtics 38, Sixers 31.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Cs lead 38-31 after one quarter. Harden leads all scorers with 16 points. Brown has 14 to lead Boston. The Cs are shooting 85 % from the field. – 7:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The positives:
—Awesome Harden start
—No real offensive rust after a long layoff
The negatives:
—The Celtics are shooting 85 percent from the field
—A randomly selected follower might be able to score a layup for Boston – 7:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics 38, Sixers 31 at the end of the first. Harden’s shot-making (16 points on 7-of-10 from the floor) kept the Sixers in it during a quarter the Celtics shot 17-of-20 from the floor.
A wild stat: Zero free throws for either team in that period. – 7:56 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
This play might be why Harden has been a little frustrated with Marcus Smart early pic.twitter.com/Goe7DPYSoO – 7:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers go 0-3 from the field while the Celtics go on a 7-0 run coming out of a timeout. That forces the Sixers to call a timeout with 5:34 left in the quarter. Jaylen Brown leads the Cs with 10 points on 4-4 shooting. Jayson Tatum has six points on 3-4 shooting. – 7:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tobias harris did a pretty good job staying in front of mikal bridges in the first round. tatum and jaylen are a different kind of challenge – 7:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Smart picksup 3/4 court on Harden and the C’s switch everything out of the timeout, leading to a Maxey miss. – 7:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Harden and Smart already playing a little hand hockey, there’s no love lost between those two – 7:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A quick 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting from James Harden to stake Philadelphia to a quick 19-13 lead five minutes in.
Exactly the kind of start the 76ers needed with Joel Embiid sidelined. – 7:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden having one of those ‘I’m Still Dat Dude’ starts. The Sixers point guard has 12 points on 5-5 shooting, including 2 threes. The Sixers lead 19-13 with 6:58 left in the first quarter. They’re shooting 80 % from the field and 75% from 3. – 7:41 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Perfect start for James Harden: 12 points on 5-5 from the field.
Pretty simple stuff: pick-and-roll to get Smart off his body somewhere from the 3-point line to halfcourt, Horford in drop. Wonder if Boston starts to switch a bit more. – 7:40 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
celtics keep going under on harden/maxey. that’s probably going to change pretty soon. – 7:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
James Harden still talking to Karl Lane into timeout, and Marcus Smart intervened stepping his foot out to the right to show Harden what he did. Looked like Harden looked then kept walking. Flamethrower start for Philadelphia from 3. They knew they needed to get 3s up. – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have made eight of their first 10 shots, including 5-of-5 from Harden. They’ve also had some defensive breakdowns, allowing the Celtics to go 6-of-7. But no rust on the offensive end so far, especially from The Beard. – 7:40 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Three combined missed shots through first 5 minutes of action tonight. C’s are 6-7 but have 3 turnovers. Sixers are 8-10 and have a 19-13 lead. James Harden already with 12 points and hasn’t missed a shot yet. – 7:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Houston Harden has shown up to TD Garden, 12 points in 5 min as #76ers lead #Celtics 19-13. – 7:40 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden told us yesterday at practice that he had to flip a switch and I guess this is that switch. – 7:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Sixers come out hot fueled by 7 points off 3 Boston turnovers. They’re 8-10 from the field so far. Harden is 5-5 for 12 points. – 7:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
yeah James Harden is absolutely on fire to start the game but Paul Reed successfully threw a lob to Tobias Harris in transition so who’s to say what the headline is – 7:39 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden PERFECT tonight thus far (5 mins):
12 PTS* / 5-5 fg / 2-2 3fg
*leads all scorers. – 7:38 PM
James Harden PERFECT tonight thus far (5 mins):
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden is furious with the official, slamming the ground, after hitting a 3 looking for a call. He’s 5/5 and just hit 4 shots in a row for the #76ers. – 7:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden said yesterday that if Embiid didn’t play, he’d need to “flip the switch” and be a more aggressive scorer. He’s got nine points on 4-of-4 shooting to start — one three, and three pull-up jumpers. – 7:38 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden PERFECT tonight thus far:
9 PTS / 4-4 fg / 1-1 3fg – 7:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Two cuts, two dunks for Jayson Tatum. Everything at the rim to start things off for the Celtics without Embiid on the floor – 7:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden opens the scoring tonight with a short baseline jumper over Derrick White. On Harden’s chance to write a new story in these playoffs, and what he’s given up to do so: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:35 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Steph vs. LeBron part V.
The banged up Knicks vs. the banged up Heat.
Can James Harden lead the 76ers?
The Suns must dominate the non-Jokic minutes.
All that and more on today’s show.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: bit.ly/3LLTyuP – 7:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 1, 2023 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/rmJnHEl3hs – 7:15 PM
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 1, 2023 – Game 1 Starters
Dan Favale @danfavale
james harden arrives for game 1 wearing “when you need to fit an ipad in your backpocket” chic pic.twitter.com/grCAuoVMPf – 7:11 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Did James Harden do a JNCO collab? 😂 pic.twitter.com/i3dmJJv6Gs – 6:54 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Odds on Caesars for O/U on PTS, REBs, & ASTs:
Harris 26.5
Harden 38.5
Maxey 31.5
Who gets the biggest boost if Joel Embiid misses Game 1? @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex get you set for all your gaming needs tonight on the @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7pET
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/mHGUmuAtjE – 6:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers didn’t even heighten the Embiid drama by waiting until 30 mins before tip-off.
Focus now turns to Harden + the little things — the Celtics were vulnerable on the glass previous series, Reed/Tucker/McDaniels/Melton need to hammer them on the boards – 5:57 PM
Sixers didn’t even heighten the Embiid drama by waiting until 30 mins before tip-off.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
No such thing as too intense? Jayson Tatum proved that at end of Hawks series.
Will it continue? Tatum averaged 21 PTS, 9.8 REB vs. PHI this year. Posted 27.2 PTS, 10 REB in Round 1. @DKSportsbook has him +115 for double-double in Game 1. #DKPartner
pic.twitter.com/K8RultdhVt – 5:01 PM
No such thing as too intense? Jayson Tatum proved that at end of Hawks series.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Odds on Caesars for O/U on PTS, REBs, & ASTs:
Harris 26.5
Harden 38.5
Maxey 31.5
Who gets the biggest boost if Joel Embiid misses Game 1? @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex get you set for all your gaming needs tonight on the @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7pET
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/wFQcYrIEM0 – 4:58 PM
Rich Hoffman: James Harden: “I don’t need to make a statement.” “I was aggressive. And it’s not that I’m not capable of doing it, it’s just this is my role for the team. Now if you want me to [score] tonight, I can do that as well. I don’t think a lot of players can do that.” pic.twitter.com/Q3XhIp34EK -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / May 2, 2023
Jared Weiss: Joe Mazzulla said refs would not review PJ Tucker hitting Jayson Tatum in the balls cause they told him, “We can’t review it just cause you want us to.” But did he point out that Tatum was rolling on the ground for an obvious reason? “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 2, 2023
Cameron Tabatabaie: Tatum on if tonight was a missed opportunity for the Celtics: I guess. You just want to win every game you play, regardless of the circumstance. We didn’t do enough to win. pic.twitter.com/EfnXo1GXom -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / May 2, 2023