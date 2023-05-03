Live stream: 76ers 10, Celtics 12

The Philadelphia 76ers (1-0) play against the Boston Celtics (0-1) at TD Garden
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday May 3, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 10, Boston Celtics 12 (Q1 05:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Good defense. Love the early Horford block and Smart’s dive for a loose rebound. Not turning into offense though. Embiid’s presence takes the paint away, which is a real consideration. Ton of pull-up and catch-and-shoot jumpers not falling outside of Tatum. – 8:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch 76ers-Celtics with me and @DannyLeroux, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Celtics have changed up their defensive assignments at the start of this game.
They are using Smart on Embiid with Horford roaming off Tucker on the back line. Brown is now on Harden. – 8:14 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
10-8 Celtics lead with 6:48 left in the first quarter. The two teams have combined to shoot 5-20 from the field and 2-11 from 3-point range.
Also a combined 6 fouls and 0 turnovers so far, so this entire thing is pretty much the inverse of the first quarter from Game 1. – 8:14 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
PJ Tucker doesn’t get injured. He just fights the compromised body part into submission like a stuck vending machine. – 8:14 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Celtics game plan pretty obviously to foul the shit out of us. Will be interesting to see if the refs decide to call even 10% of them! – 8:13 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Smart has started on Embiid the last few trips down, with Horford on Tucker. – 8:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid almost picked up a second foul but they gave it to Tucker. – 8:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The fans booed when Embiid was at the foul line while small section chanted “Overrated!” …. Then they chanting MVP while Jayson Tatum was at the foul line. pic.twitter.com/Eea59fuUiO – 8:11 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
That Marcus Smart dive into PJ Tucker was dangerously close to causing a serious injury, Tucker’s leg was locked in there – 8:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Liiiiiittle different offensive start to this one. Celtics are 3-of-10 from the floor. Sixers are 2-of-9. – 8:10 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart landed on PJ Tucker’s ankle on his dive for the ball. Smart helped him up, but Tucker is limping on it. – 8:10 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart absorbing contact despite the chest contusion, diving for the loose ball then helping Tucker up all in about 10 seconds lol – 8:10 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics have extended their defensive pressure… Jaylen Brown picking up James Harden approximately three feet outside the Sixers’ dressing room door. – 8:08 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Esa defensiva de @Celtics del primer partido ante @Sixers pasa a la historia….. pic.twitter.com/QRSPssvxW3 – 8:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics want to guard Embiid up in touch tonight, so Harden counters by running side pick-and-roll so Embiid can roll to the nail and the Celtics have to send White over to tag. Gonna be interesting to see how Embiid functions as a roller tonight. – 8:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After there were no free throws for the first 21 minutes or so of Game 1, Joel Embiid has gotten there within four minutes of the start of Game 2. – 8:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No Embiid offensive fireworks yet, but have already seen the difference he makes defensively. Blocked Smart once, altered a White shot as well. – 8:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That was such a good crosscourt pass from Embiid that PJ Tucker nearly ended up shooting – 8:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum didn’t like the hard contact from Embiid. Kinda pushed an official off of him as he got up. – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hope #Celtics don’t get out of their offense trying to go after Embiid. – 8:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Wrote this morning about how the Celtics would start out putting Embiid in drop against Tatum or pull Embiid out on Horford and attack baseline. We’ve seen both so far in the opening minutes. theathletic.com/4484546/2023/0… – 8:05 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Reggie is at it already; says Tobias Harris has played well in every playoff game, for the Sixers… – 8:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Several convos about Tatum’s defense among media peeps here prior to the game.
Needless to say, a big game from JT on the defensive end would be a huge boost for Boston. – 8:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Going live for 76ers-Celtics!
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch with me and @DannyLeroux, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Going live for 76ers-Celtics!
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch with me and @NateDuncanNBA, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid will play in Game 2 vs. Boston and the last time he played the Celtics…
🔹52 PTS
🔹13 REB
🔹6 AST
🔹2 BLK pic.twitter.com/lLxPCyNlVz – 7:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
okay is this year’s Celtics-76ers semifinals Uncut Gems or Hustle? – 7:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star cleared to return for Game 2 vs. Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 7:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers-Celtics series update from @FDSportsbook with 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid (LCL sprain) returning in Game 2 tonight with Philadelphia up 1-0: pic.twitter.com/IdB7S9wRJr – 7:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers starters are the normal starters. Joel Embiid will play. – 7:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 3, 2023 – Game 2 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/T0hZGv4MkU – 7:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/MXaoNRMdV5 – 7:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers make it official
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is in tonight.
Starters:
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Maxey
Harden – 7:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid is back in the starting lineup tonight for Game 2. – 7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Sixers’ Joel Embiid will play against Celtics in Game 2 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joel Embiid warming up without a brace…. With an appearance from Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/CWfkwauywX – 7:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is out for his customary pregame warmup without any brace on his right knee. He looks to be moving around well and without any issues on it. – 7:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Looks like a normal Embiid pregame workout to me. pic.twitter.com/nTQ49ttu7i – 7:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid more #pregameflow #sixers #celtics #BrotherlyLove #bleedgreen pic.twitter.com/CU98dukpUz – 7:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joel Embiid working out pre-game. He does look a little better today. pic.twitter.com/VOWDxFdGEk – 7:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Plenty from Joel Embiid on winning MVP, with a bunch of transcription.
libertyballers.com/2023/5/3/23710… – 7:07 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Joel Embiid is warming up less than an hour before tip, looking fairly mobile pic.twitter.com/979yLyp2SV – 7:06 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers officially upgraded Joel Embiid’s status on the injury report to Questionable tonight for Game 2. – 7:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joel Embiid warming up. Looks like he has a brace on his knee. pic.twitter.com/XMJe6sQyNu – 7:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Embiid takes the floor in Boston, gives a few visiting fans a brief nod to their small but mighty MVP chant pic.twitter.com/uzfgpMf9CV – 7:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is the specter to return for Game 2 tonight #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/mvp… via @SixersWire – 7:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart said he aggravated a chest injury he originally suffered in the Atlanta series when he fell there. Also discussed the defensive issues from G1. pic.twitter.com/kF66QaqTkb – 7:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Media all lined up waiting for newly minted MVP Joel Embiid to take the floor for warmups before Game 2 pic.twitter.com/3fNTkmZRri – 6:59 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart on chest contusion: “It started with the fall in Atlanta, kind of bruised my sternum, rib cage area. It’s just a lot of pressure on it to breathe and things like that.” Said he took a couple hits that caused more bruising the other day. – 6:58 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart says he has a bone bruise around his sternum. Originally hurt it in the Atlanta series and reaggravated it in Game 1. Will have additional padding in the area and see how it goes tonight. – 6:57 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
James Harden with another fashion statement, this time with a DIY pair of sweat shorts pic.twitter.com/1L6802u0Bm – 6:57 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Derrick White often warms up pregame with assistant coach Ben Sullivan in a post drill where coach can play defense with a basketball pic.twitter.com/ehEC8q9tW7 – 6:54 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
“Like I’m Davis from New Orleans/Bitch I’m Harden I don’t miss nothing.”
White Iverson – Post Malone
AD & Harden are the two biggest stars of the 2023 playoffs. Post predicted this 8 years ago. – 6:45 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Doc Rivers wants to keep his regular rotation if Joel Embiid plays. “If we’re not, it’s because we have to, not because we want to.” Added, “If he’s playing, he’s healthy,” and they will not risk further injury, although Rivers will be surprised how quickly he has recovered. – 6:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rivers doesn’t know if Embiid will play with a brace. He said Embiid wore it some times and didn’t others.
“I don’t ask. I don’t get involved.” – 6:41 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Sixers would prefer for Joel Embiid to play his normal substitution pattern, but team has two plans, will adjust if extended stints aren’t doable for him. – 6:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rivers: “I’ve gone back and forth on it watching (Embiid) move. If you asked me two days ago, I’d say yeah, I’d be surprised (if he played in G2).”
Said that changed in recent days. – 6:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says the hope is that Joel Embiid will play his normal rotational minutes tonight. He said if he’s playing in shorter, quicker bursts, it’s because he needs to, not because that’s what the 76ers want to do. – 6:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rivers on bringing back Embiid: “Players, when they’re healthy, they should play, when they’re not, they shouldn’t … I don’t get involved in it a lot … we’re not gonna risk it for anything.” – 6:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rivers on Embiid usage: “We have two plans on that. We’re gonna go into the game with both of them and see how it goes … we’d like for him to play the normal rotation … if we’re (going with shorter rotations), we’re doing it because we have to.” – 6:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Doc said Embiid is a cross between Ewing and Hakeem. “That’s a pretty good player when you think about it.” – 6:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Rivers about Brown only ending up with 10 FGA. He said it wasn’t a concerted Sixers effort other than wanting to run Boston off the 3PT line. – 6:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics preparing for tonight’s Game 2 tilt vs Sixers. pic.twitter.com/tMnyZ43ORB – 6:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rivers: “Free throws and layups equal wins too.”
Said the #Celtics layup line was not planned in an effort to take the 3PT away. – 6:36 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Doc Rivers on whether Joel Embiid is playing in Game 2: “I hope so.” He’s warming up. Nothing official, but sounds like he’ll play. – 6:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he was thrilled for Joel Embiid to win MVP, and was glad he got to celebrate it with his teammates, given Philly was here in Boston between games. Said that wasn’t something he’s experienced before. – 6:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers on whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight: “I think so. I hope so. We’ll see.”
Rivers says he hasn’t been told anything yet, but he knows Embiid has continued trending up. – 6:35 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers, on Joel Embiid’s availability for Game 2: “I hope so, I think so, we’ll see.”
As usual, he’ll go through his pregame routine and see how he feels. – 6:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid playing tonight: “I hope so, we’ll see… Yesterday was good, today was good.” – 6:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Doc on if Embiid will play tonight:
I think so, I hope so. We’ll see. pic.twitter.com/BVEGq0jpOj – 6:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers on whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight: “I hope so. I think so. We’ll see.” – 6:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid playing Game 2: “I think so. I hope so. We’ll see.” – 6:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Sixers’ Joel Embiid expected to play against Celtics in Game 2 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:31 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Marcus Smart expected to play tonight after suffering chest contusion Game 1 vs. the 76ers.
“As far as I know, he’s feeling good,” – Joe Mazzulla
pic.twitter.com/u5dDlS1WnX – 6:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Game 2 preview on BSJ: With Embiid in, Boston has to test his knee every chance they get. bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 6:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Draft Kings odds to lead Game 2 in scoring:
Tatum +100
Jaylen +310
Embiid +380
Maxey +750
Harden +850
Who has the best value according to @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex? We’re getting you set for all your gaming needs… @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7p ET 📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/1Tq8rQQBaM – 6:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics coach Joe Mazzula on how to counter a zone defense: “Shoot it. Make it.”
He did elaborate that his team tried to drive into the zone Monday, instead of taking advantage of open 3s in the free spots. – 6:22 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla suggests Boston was successful attacking Philly’s man defense in Game 1, but struggled to play the right way when the Sixers went to a zone in the second half – 6:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joe Mazzulla said he believes Marcus Smart (chest contusion) will play tonight. – 6:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“As far as I know, he’s going”.
– Joe Mazzulla on Marcus Smart, who it sounds like will play tonight in Game 2. – 6:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart (bruised chest) is playing Game 2 according to Joe Mazzulla: “As far as I know.” – 6:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Mazzulla says he expects Marcus Smart to play with his chest contusion. – 6:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is feeling good and will play as far as he knows. Joel Embiid also expected to play tonight. – 6:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid reflects on journey from Cameroon to NBA MVP: ‘Improbable doesn’t mean impossible’
cbssports.com/nba/news/sixer… – 6:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will return tonight to face the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal, barring any unexpected setbacks, according to sources. – 6:13 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Luke Kornet, notably the tallest American in the NBA, with a big pregame dunk pic.twitter.com/KMaasotuXt – 6:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid: “Probably the probability of someone like me, starting playing basketball at 15, to get the chance to be the MVP of the league … I’d say it’s probably negative zero.”
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 5:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#BeatPHILA
Thank you @ArbellaIns and @PutnamToday for providing tonight’s rally towels 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BTCsARwYgP – 5:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Paul Reed made four big shots from this spot late Monday.
Sixers-Celtics Game 2 tipping off at 8 tonight. pic.twitter.com/7v0NpAHVw2 – 5:38 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mike Muscala, JD Davison, and Justin Champagnie getting shots up ahead of Game 2 tonight
Celtics-Sixers tip tonight at 8pm pic.twitter.com/utOMjk1Bxk – 5:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tonight’s give away for Celtics fans: Beat Phila rally towels pic.twitter.com/QVJdJYT3jk – 5:20 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
—James Harden (0:15)
—Celtics-Sixers (4:15)
—Nuggets-Suns (14:22)
—Grizzlies (30:36)
—Kings (40:10)
🎧bit.ly/hwkx897
🍎apple.co/3HCLUjH
✳️spoti.fi/3HXQM3l
📺bit.ly/hwkx896
Rate, review, subscribe👇
linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks pic.twitter.com/hbHgHKExms – 5:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Can Celtics stay united while searching for answers to their G1 loss? Mazzulla looked at the offense, while players said the Sixers didn’t feel their defense. Brogdon thought Boston doubled too often, while Mazzulla said hindsight’s 20-20 on that: https://t.co/d4vrUGKHi5 pic.twitter.com/GLECyXDYkG – 5:01 PM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“To put that pressure on yourself and actually go deliver, I got a bunch of love and respect for that”
—@Draymond Green gives @Joel Embiid his flowers after winning NBA MVP pic.twitter.com/sdgKjQz5nC – 5:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
GM Elton Brand on Joel Embiid winning MVP: “…“I’ve seen what it took for him to get to this level and I’m just so proud of him.” #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/six… via @SixersWire – 4:54 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Some DFS sites are posting two-day slates with tomorrow’s LAL at GSW on today’s slate, so I posted Thursday’s NBA Matchups early. Expecting a lot of adjustments from the Warriors.
LAL at GSW: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m…
PHI at BOS: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 4:37 PM
Some DFS sites are posting two-day slates with tomorrow’s LAL at GSW on today’s slate, so I posted Thursday’s NBA Matchups early. Expecting a lot of adjustments from the Warriors.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid gave a lot of love to James Harden after he won the MVP award #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/joe… via @SixersWire – 4:16 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“It’s my first watch!”
James Harden gifted Joel Embiid a customized “MVP” Rolex. From NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/70rxJSUfq8 – 4:11 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
One change we’d like to see tonight — even if Embiid is back — is more minutes for Rob.
Then again we say that every game.
He’s shooting a cool .897 for postseason (26 of 28). At @DKSportsbook they’ve set his over/under for PTS+REB at 14.5. #DKpartner
pic.twitter.com/XjzodjdXVI – 4:08 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“We felt like we were supposed to win that game … So for us, [Game 2] is definitely about sending a message. It’s about coming out and playing our basketball.”
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 4:00 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
En el descanso del choque de hoy entre @Sixers y @Celtics, acompáñame en el IG Live del #MediotiempoConÁlvaro por la cuenta de @RitmoNBA. Saludo al primero en llegar, contesto preguntas y comparto observaciones. ¡Te espero!
#EstamosEnRitmo pic.twitter.com/Q4CYCS40iG – 3:38 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Jayson Tatum’s 26 first-half points in Game 1 were his most ever in the first half of a playoff game. He shot
11/15 overall and 4/4 from 3. JT finished the game with a team-high 39 points.
@DKSportsbook has Tatum at -125 odds to score at least 30 in Game 2 tonight. #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/2yvfXMoeOU – 3:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Here’s what Joel Embiid had to say today about his right knee injury, plus more context on his status:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:32 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Jayson Tatum’s 26 first-half points in Game 1 were his most ever in the first half of a playoff game. He shot
11/15 overall and 4/4 from 3. JT finished the game with a team-high 39 points.
@DKSportsbook has Tatum at -125 odds to score at least 30 in Game 2 tonight. #DKPartner – 3:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“My first Rolex.” – @Joel Embiid
courtesy of @James Harden 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Yljsi9F2rP – 3:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid wants his MVP story to serve as source of inspiration: ‘Improbable doesn’t mean impossible’ inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #NBAPlayoffs #Celtics #MVP – 3:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Did offense or defense cost the #Celtics. Kicked around Mazzulla’s comments on a practice edition of @TheGardenReport ⚡️ by @FDSportsbook
Full: youtu.be/62KAA7QDsXg pic.twitter.com/4tWgfyZ7zH – 3:12 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: The Warriors have waged playoff battles against all sorts of future Hall of Famers over the years, from LeBron to KD to Kawhi to Harden to CP3 to Jokic.
This version of Anthony Davis is a new type of challenge. @PostSports @washingtonpost washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 3:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
New story here from Boston on Arthur Embiid playing a giant role in the Joel Embiid movie:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 2:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Joel Embiid said the chances of his unique path leading him to becoming the NBA’s MVP — including starting playing basketball at 15 in Cameroon — were “probably less than negative zero,” and proof that “improbable doesn’t mean impossible.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Atop MVP mountain, Joel Embiid found time for all the people who helped him get there — coaches, physical therapists, teammates, his fiancée, and especially his son.
Embiid’s quest to make Arthur, Cameroon, and everyone who has helped him feel proud:
phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-mv… – 2:09 PM
Atop MVP mountain, Joel Embiid found time for all the people who helped him get there — coaches, physical therapists, teammates, his fiancée, and especially his son.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
That time half a dozen reporters got Bill Self off to the side at the 2014 NBA Draft, and he said Embiid comparisons to Hakeem Olajuwon were “very fair.”
Good call, Bill.
zagsblog.com/2014/06/26/bil… – 2:02 PM
That time half a dozen reporters got Bill Self off to the side at the 2014 NBA Draft, and he said Embiid comparisons to Hakeem Olajuwon were “very fair.”
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
raise your hand if you will be there. 🙋♂️
@NJMIns pic.twitter.com/4x1EnwsB3Z – 2:01 PM
