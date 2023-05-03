Alen Smailagic on Draymond Green: 'Whatever he says or does on the court is not the same off the court because he's a really nice and good guy'

However, Smailagic says that his former teammate is an entirely different person than most of the fans might think. “Everyone is saying a lot of stuff, but for me, he’s like my brother,” Smailagic told BasketNews. “I really love him. Whatever he says or does on the court is not the same off the court because he’s a really nice and good guy. He loves to help people, talk to young players, and help to develop their game.”
Source: Edvinas Jablonskis @ BasketNews
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Steph is 100% setting up for the backscreen on the wide open weakside.
If Poole catches and holds for 2 seconds that is going to be a wide open 3 for Steph of a Draymond high screen at the right elbow 3. pic.twitter.com/7E10HBAcmv – 1:20 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Okay so game 2: Draymond on AD, push the pace offensively, Jonathan Kuminga minutes, don’t foul every possession and get the refs some glasses. We good. #dubnation – 1:12 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
That Jordan Poole shot tells you absolutely everything you need to know about Jordan Poole.
– The lack of awareness on clock.
– Not knowing Dray is swinging with the intent of setting a screen for Steph.
– Not knowing Steph’s gotta take that shot.
– NOT KNOWING YOU’RE NOT HIM – 12:46 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
draymond was so upset jordan poole didn’t go harder after that loose ball – 12:26 AM
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
I might of made a mistake man draymond too much of a fan!!! Warriors might lose this one!!!! And when I say this one I mean the series!!!🤷🏾♂️ – 12:12 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond was not happy after receiving a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/hOLzFL3gFF – 12:03 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Draymond is gonna FaceTime Ed Malloy at 2am to argue. AK – 12:01 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Draymond NOT getting ejected during that tantrum is honestly insane lol – 12:00 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Draymond getting T’d up for complaining about a moving screen. pic.twitter.com/CsX6eENbtV – 12:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Fortunately for Draymond, the playoff technical and flagrant counts are separate – 11:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure what Draymond is upset about, that one was obvious. – 11:58 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Draymond is in his “Money Green” Converse PEs again tonight 💵 pic.twitter.com/aEohwBG5AH – 11:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Warriors haven’t used Draymond Green on Davis yet, and Davis is really having his way with Looney, up to 25 points on only 12 field goal attempts.
LAL lead 78-73 after AD found Reaves for a 3. – 11:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond’s up to three fouls
Looney in for Draymond, Klay in for Steph coming out of the timeout it looks like – 10:53 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The ref was looking at the ball not that collision. He just blew the whistle and pointed at Dray when he say them on the ground. – 10:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the second quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
Draymond
JaMychal Green – 10:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Shoutout Darvin Ham refusing to hand the ball to Draymond to open the series. Pettiness already at a 10 – 10:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers start with AD on Looney, LeBron on Draymond, Vando on Steph, Austin on Klay and DLo on Wiggins. – 10:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Game 1:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Warriors’ starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are staying traditional with their Game 1 starters vs Lakers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Sticking with the best five-man lineup this season
Warriors starters for Game 1 vs. the Lakers
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney – 9:32 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors starters tonight vs. Lakers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Grizzlies are reportedly done with Dillon Brooks.
Draymond Green saw it coming.
https://t.co/EEMadyXIVQ pic.twitter.com/H6p3nu9Jlr – 8:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green had high praise for De’Aaron Fox after the Warriors’ opening round playoff series against the Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/30/dra… – 4:00 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Alen Smailagic leaving Edy Tavares behind his back 👀
pic.twitter.com/xE7DzOB0HN – 3:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “What I will say is stop trying to turn the page on us so fast, stop trying to turn the page on Bron so fast.”
Column: Steph Curry vs. LeBron James once again in the NBA playoffs is a reminder for us all to live in the moment nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
[wakes up]
good morning.
[opens twitter]
what a lovely day.
[sees NI HAO trending]
what is this about?
[clicks topic]
draymond was right. – 1:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Asked Gary Payton II how the Warriors can slow down Anthony Davis: “That’s why we got Andrew Wiggins, Draymond and Loon.” nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:46 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Saw a reddit post positing that Draymond tends to play better deeper into a series
That feels correct, but statistically doesn’t appear to be true (other than that insane 2016 Finals Game 7)
Weird stat: 5 of Draymond’s top 6 playoff game scores have come against Portland pic.twitter.com/mVZeU7gNKa – 12:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Postseason leaders in each statistical category among active players:
Points:
1. LeBron James: 7,764
2. Kevin Durant: 4,754
Rebounds:
1. LeBron: 2,458
2. Draymond Green: 1,345
Assists:
1. LeBron: 1,950
2. Chris Paul: 1,233
Wins:
1. LeBron: 178
2. Andre Iguodala: 107 – 9:51 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Alen Smailagic revealed why Draymond Green is like a brother to him & what kind of person he is off the court💪
Partizan forward recalled his Golden State Warriors days & experience with Steph Curry & Klay Thompson & discussed his potential return to NBA:
basketnews.com/news-188970-al… – 9:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Draymond Green claims he lost respect for Domantas Sabonis: “You lost, deal with it” #NBAPlayoffs eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:57 AM
Alen Smailagic made 29 appearances with the Warriors, sharing the floor with such greats as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and others. “It was a great time playing with them,” Smailagic told BasketNews before Game 2 against Real Madrid. “I learned a lot from them about basketball, about what it’s like to live alone. It was my first time living by myself.” “I became a man back there. Everything there was great. I can’t say a bad thing about the NBA or Golden State. They were and still are like a family to me,” added Partizan forward. -via BasketNews / May 2, 2023
After being asked about the most memorable memory that includes Warriors superstars, Smailagic couldn’t think of one story but explained why his experience was so special. “The best memory is that Draymond, Steph, and others weren’t acting with me like I was a rookie,” Smailagic revealed. “They respected me because they knew I’m from the Balkans, and I’m one of them. I was not a regular rookie in their eyes.” “They are really nice guys. They don’t jump on your back and respect everyone. There were those small things like rookie duties to do, but we didn’t even do that,” he recalled. -via BasketNews / May 2, 2023
Draymond Green asked his boss for permission to miss part of a business trip so he could watch one of his good friends reach a major milestone. The friend, LeBron James. The milestone, the NBA career points record. With the Golden State Warriors fighting for their lives in the playoffs, coach Steve Kerr decided it was best for Green to be with the team the night before a game in Portland, Oregon, instead of going to Los Angeles to see James become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Feb. 7. -via Andscape / May 1, 2023
As for his return to the NBA, Smailagic doesn’t rule it out. However, Partizan also has a special place in his heart. “For sure,” he said after being asked whether he would like to come back to the NBA. “Every young player has a dream of coming back to the NBA. We will see what’s going to happen, but I still want to play for Partizan.” Partizan is my main club, I love it. I love the fans, fans love me, and we will see what’s going to happen,” Smailagic concluded. -via BasketNews / May 3, 2023