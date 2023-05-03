Anthony Davis leads Lakers to Game 1 win

Dave McMenamin: The Warriors didn’t quit, down by as many as 14 in the 4th and roaring back to tie it, but the Lakers held on to take Game 1, 117-112, and steal homecourt advantage. AD 30p 23r 5a 4b; LeBron 22p on 9-of-24 11r 5a 3b; D-Lo 19p 6a; Schroder 19p 3a. Curry led GSW w/ 27p; Klay 25p.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James on Anthony Davis joining Shaq, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain in Lakers history: “That’s why their jerseys are in the rafters. AD will be up there when he’s done playing. He continues to show why he’s one of the best players in this league.” pic.twitter.com/LtJp319bQK – 1:55 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
1 trouble spot for Golden State: they lost a playoff game where they made 21 threes and had Steph, Klay and Poole going at the same time
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Okay so game 2: Draymond on AD, push the pace offensively, Jonathan Kuminga minutes, don’t foul every possession and get the refs some glasses. We good. #dubnation – 1:12 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “He’s playing like the top 5 NBA player that he is.” pic.twitter.com/wA9gaawWWi – 1:10 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Anthony Davis keeps serving up these reminders that this was supposed to be his league before he kept getting hit with the bad luck stick & Giannis, Embiid & Jokic called dibs. His two-way dominance & paint ownership have made anything possible for the Lakers this postseason. – 1:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s Anthony Davis’ shot chart from his 30 points in Game 1
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Pondering game 2 adjustments. Do the Warriors try to run the Lakers out of the gym? It worked in the late game comeback, if JP3 is hitting & the dubs can push in transition the Lakers couldn’t stop them. Doesn’t give AD & Lakers size a chance to set up in the paint. #DubNation – 12:58 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
￼ Anthony Davis: 30 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks.
– Davis shot 8-of-12 with Kevon Looney as the primary defender.
– He shot 7-of-7 on open looks.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Anthony Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds and five assists in Game 1. He became the fourth Lakers player to have at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in a playoff game, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Shaquille O’Neal. pic.twitter.com/bG07Vujfsa – 12:52 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: Lakers 117, Warriors 112 in Game 1.
The Lakers steadily built their lead in the second half up to 14 with 5:56 to play, which was just enough to sustain a big final push from Golden State.
Anthony Davis dominated with 30 points, 23 boards, 5 assists and 4 blocks. – 12:50 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors gotta find the answer for Anthony Davis, he owned the paint tonight. Kevon Looney finished with 10pts, 23reb, 5ast in 29mins, so not even an inefficient night for him, but he’s just too slow to keep up with AD. #dubnation – 12:49 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Anthony Davis 30-23 5 asst 4 blk game is 1st in playoffs since Tim Duncan in G1 of 03 NBA Finals (32-20-6-7) and 1st overall since Boogie Cousins (32-20-8-5) in Dec 2017. – 12:44 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers needed one in San Francisco and they got it. I thought playing Anthony Davis the entire second half was the right call. Given the rest disparity, the Lakers were never gonna have a better chance to steal a road game, and they wisely went all-in on this one. – 12:43 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Anthony Davis was by far the best player on the floor in Game 1. Lakers did an outstanding job throughout sagging off non-shooters, Dennis Schroder and especially Jarred Vanderbilt constantly locked in chasing Steph Curry. I’d expect more ball screens by Steph moving forward.… – 12:42 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
That was a winnable game for the Warriors, but AD dominating the game and a friendly whistle for the Lakers were too much to overcome. – 12:41 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A healthy locked in AD is such a MASSIVE difference maker…
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
All the conversation was around Steph and Bron and rightfully so… but failed to mentioned a generational talent in Anthony Davis!!! The Warriors better realize that this ain’t Sabonis they’re playing against. Carry the hell on… – 12:40 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Not an ideal end to game, but Lakers WIN, literally that’s all that matters. They deserved to win, played a more complete game than the Warriors
AD was ridiculous (30pts 23rebs 4blks). Guards delivered (DLo 19pts & Schroder 19pts)
Lakers steal homecourt, get greedy for Gm2 – 12:39 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Free throw attempts tonight:
10 — Dennis Schroder
8 — Anthony Davis
6 — Golden State Warriors
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112
LA wins Game 1 on the road for the second straight series. AD had 30 points, 23 rebounds and 4 blocks. LeBron had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks. DLo and Dennis each had 19. Awesome defensive effort from Vando.
Up next: Game 2 on Thursday. – 12:39 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers take Game 1 of WC semifinals with a 117-112 win over Warriors. AD had 30 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists, LeBron James 22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, D’Angelo Russell 19 points, 6 assists, Dennis Schroder 19 points – 12:39 AM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Absolute heater from AD: 30-23-5-4 and about 30 more deterred or altered shots. Might be the best stretch of his career. – 12:39 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Incredible Anthony Davis performance and I’m not even sure it cracks the top-5 for this postseason across the league.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
3-point shooting in this game…
warriors: 21-52
lakers: 6-25
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Just a monster game from AD.
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis tonight:
30 PTS
23 REB
5 AST
4 BLK
11-19 FG
8-8 FT
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD WAS LOCKED IN FOR GAME 1 🔒
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Warriors didn’t quit, down by as many as 14 in the 4th and roaring back to tie it, but the Lakers held on to take Game 1, 117-112, and steal homecourt advantage. AD 30p 23r 5a 4b; LeBron 22p on 9-of-24 11r 5a 3b; D-Lo 19p 6a; Schroder 19p 3a. Curry led GSW w/ 27p; Klay 25p. – 12:37 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Steph vs. LeBron, cool, chill, whatever gets the audience in.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham has ramped up the minutes for Anthony Davis (44) and LeBron James (40) tonight. AD has played the entire second half. – 12:34 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brings me no pleasure to say that AD looks like the best defensive player in the world right now. – 12:34 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lakers defense (Anthony Davis) was just too good. That guy is insane.
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
AD is top 50 ever. Put it down in stone. And y’all know how much leeway I give the old-timers. – 12:32 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
It’s amazing to see AD playing at this level again after all the injuries. Warriors are driving and then sprinting back out to the 3-point line to get away from him. – 12:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Maybe get the ball to Anthony Davis down low? Maybe Anthony Davis should get a defensive rebound? – 12:28 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Lakers starting to run away and hide here. AD with 30 and 21. Warriors going small but they might have to shoot better to make up for this (40% from 3 already) – 12:21 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
30 points, 21 rebounds, and 5 assists for Anthony Davis, that’s tough. – 12:20 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD became Fifth laker to post 30 points, 20 rebounds in playoff game, with
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
AD has 21 boards and isn’t the game’s leading rebounder. That’s bonkers. BK – 12:19 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Davis currently: 30 points, 21 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, altered a handful of other possessions with his presence. Lakers have eight blocks. Kings averaged 4.3 against Warriors in first round. – 12:18 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Oops! Lakers’ Anthony Davis accidentally puts in a basket for the Warriors
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Rebounds in this game so far, with 6:39 left …
Kevon Looney and Anthony Davis: 44.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis has 30 points and 21 rebounds midway through the 4th Q of Game 1. LAL leads GSW 108-98 with 6:39 to go. – 12:17 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD has 30 points and 21 rebounds to become first laker since Shaq on 6/13/04 to go 30/20 in playoffs – 12:17 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers with 30-point, 20-rebound games in the playoffs
– Elgin Baylor: 11
– Shaquille O’Neal: 9
– Wilt Chamberlain: 2
– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 2
– ANTHONY DAVIS: 1 – 12:16 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Davis with an utterly dominant 30-and-20 and half a quarter to go … – 12:16 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is the first Lakers player since Shaquille O’Neal on 6/13/04 to go for 30 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. – 12:16 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
anthony davis has been insane. easily the best player on the floor. what a performance. – 12:16 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is the first Laker since Shaq (2001) to have at least three 30-point, 15-rebound games in one postseason. – 12:15 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL up 103-95.
Anthony Davis: 28 points on 10 of 15 FG’s and 8 of 8 FT’s, plus 5 assists – his playoff high this postseason – and 18 rebounds. He’s one shy of his career playoff high on the glass, with 8:47 to play. – 12:11 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I get AD is really good in PNR D, so that’s why it’s been so much Steph off-ball, but that hasn’t worked. AD has gone the whole half, forcing him to guard in space will at least make him work. – 12:11 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Anthony Davis has been such a force tonight. 28 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, and that doesn’t even fully encapsulate his impact. Warriors are hyper-aware of him at all times. – 12:09 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I wrote this story about Anthony Davis’ defense back in 2018. Looms large tonight. He’s basically been exactly this all game sbnation.com/2018/4/19/1725… – 12:05 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Russell and AD and Reaves have allowed LeBron to conserve a lot of energy – 12:05 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
It’s crazy the intimidation factor AD has caused at the rim, throw in being as efficient as he’s been offensively and this is a special performance going into the fourth. – 12:05 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors being overly deferential to AD. He’ll block a few shots, but throw some pumpfakes, try to dunk on him. Crash the boards hard. Make him work. He’s just resting on defense – 12:04 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell had 10 of his 17 in third and AD continues to dominate with 28 points, 17 rebounds as Lakers open 96-88 lead over Warriors end of third. – 12:04 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Lakers carry a 96-88 lead into the 4th in Game 1. Los Angeles only 5 3’s on the evening compared to 16 from Golden State, but Lakers with the 42-22 advantage in the paint. Anthony Davis 28 points and 17 rebounds leads Lakers, Klay Thompson 22 points. – 12:04 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Free throws through 3 quarters at Golden State!
– Anthony Davis (8/8)
– Dennis Schroder (7/8)
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Warriors 88
AD has been special: 28 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. DLo broke out w/ 10 points in the third — he’s up to 17. Austin Reaves had 8 — he has 10 now. LeBron has 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. LA +17 on FTs. GS +33 on 3s. – 12:03 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Anthony Davis is gonna be exhausted after this. He’s contesting threes, stopping shots from going up at the rim. And scoring. 28 and 17. Lakers by 8 before the fourth – 12:02 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
wiggins is under the basket and takes a wild turnaround jump hook instead of going straight up
the AD factor looming large – 12:02 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
calipari probably quietly pumped his fist hearing SVG say AD shouldn’t be on the perimeter – 11:52 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors have to figure out a way to keep AD from just camping in the paint – 11:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The teamwork between D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis setting up D’Lo’s buckets has been masterful. AK – 11:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Man, Steph can’t even get a floater from the FT line off against AD. This has been fantastic from him. – 11:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Warriors haven’t used Draymond Green on Davis yet, and Davis is really having his way with Looney, up to 25 points on only 12 field goal attempts.
LAL lead 78-73 after AD found Reaves for a 3. – 11:42 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Anthony Davis laces up the LeBron 20 for Game 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/9LjQO3VNYX – 11:42 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
looney raising raising his hand after ad scored on his own basket made me smile uncontrollably – 11:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Davis just had two field goals in 12 seconds — one for each team. Has to be a record. – 11:41 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Lakers are top-locking Curry and Klay, funneling the back-door cuts to AD. It’s leaving Wiggins as the lone scorer on the opposite side – 11:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sheesh Jordan Poole, playing those keys after his four-point opportunity.
Lakers lead the Warriors 65-64 at the half at Chase Center. Jordan Poole with 13 point off the bench. Klay Thompson with 18 for Golden State. Anthony Davis 23 points and 11 boards in the half for Lakers. pic.twitter.com/pmbcXNRjvq – 11:32 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Anthony Davis put on a SHOW in the first half:
▪️ 23 PTS
▪️ 11 REB
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers should be up a lot more shooting 54.5%.
Golden State winning the possession battle. Looney outworking AD for 5 offensive rebounds (AD has none).
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Per CBS Sports research team: Anthony Davis is the first player with 20 points and 10 rebounds on 90% shooting in a playoff half since tracking began during the 1996-97 season.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 65, Warriors 64
AD has 23 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron has 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. LA was plus-4 in the non-AD minutes. The Warriors have a plus-36 advantage on 3s. The Lakers have a plus-13 advantage on FTs. Steph/Klay/Poole have 41. – 11:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Lakers lead the Warriors 65-64 at halftime. Golden State has taken 13 more shots on offense (24/57), but Los Angeles has been more efficient (24/44).
Anthony Davis leads all scorers 23 points and 11 rebounds. 12/5/4 for LeBron James.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Davis in the first half: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks, 9-of-10 shooting nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers go into the half up 65-64 after GSW opened Game 1 on a 10-2 run. Anthony Davis has 23 pts on 9-for-10 shooting and 11 rebounds; Schroder 13 pts on 4-for-7; LeBron 12 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast. – 11:19 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors are down 65-64 at the half. Anthony Davis has 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I really don’t understand a defensive philosophy that has LeBron, AD, and Schroder just going right to the basket with no help while the Lakers have made 1 three in the half. – 11:19 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD has been a force for the Lakers with a double-double of 23 points, 11 rebounds. He’s 9-for-10 from the field, 5-for-5 from free throw line for a 65-64 lead over Warriors at the half. – 11:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Warriors shooting 43 percent on 3’s and Looney has 13 rebounds, yet they trail by one.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anthony Davis at halftime:
🔸 23 PTS
🔸 11 REB
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has been fantastic on both ends.
Up to 23 points on 9 of 10 FG’s and 5 of 5 FT’s, with 10 boards and 2 blocks in 18 minutes.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors shooting better from 3 (46.2pct) than 2 (40pct). The AD Factor – 11:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors are 6/17 in the paint, 3/7 at the rim. AD has had a major impact, even when he’s not directly affecting the shot he’s in their heads. – 11:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Three consecutive possessions where Anthony Davis does a phenomenal job keeping Kevon Looney from grabbing an offensive rebound. The importance of this job can’t be overstated. AK – 11:05 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
anthony davis has been incredible but i’m going to need him to *not* dive after loose balls he clearly has no chance of recovering in the first half of game 1 plz ok thx – 11:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Anthony Davis is cooking and has been since the Lakers discovered he needs touches – 11:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevon Looney just bulldozed Domantas Sabonis for seven games and he’s barely even a deterrent to Anthony Davis. – 11:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
JaMychal Green makes a pick and pop 3 on AD. Ah, maybe that’s why he makes sense when AD is in. Then he gives up a PnR layup to AD. Ah maybe that’s why he doesn’t. Although they don’t HAVE to put him on AD. – 10:59 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
JaMychal Green making AD pay for sitting back in the paint – 10:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL +5 so far in non-AD minutes after Reaves and LeBron both hit 2-pointers.
LAL up 38-35. – 10:52 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Not a bad 1st qtr even though the Lakers could not hit a 3 and Warriors hit 5. Aggressive AD is a great sign, keep feeding him – 10:46 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Anthony Davis is doing everything that he needs to do, but man does this strategy ask a lot of him. And the Warriors are relentless. – 10:45 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors getting a heavy does of AD. Played full first quarter, 14 points, 7/8 FG
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Warriors 31, Lakers 29
LA bounced back well after a slow start. Anthony Davis has 14 points (7-8 FGs), 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. Rui Hachimura has 6 points off of the bench. Steph and Klay were far too comfortable in that quarter. GS has six offensive rebounds. – 10:45 PM
LA bounced back well after a slow start. Anthony Davis has 14 points (7-8 FGs), 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. Rui Hachimura has 6 points off of the bench. Steph and Klay were far too comfortable in that quarter. GS has six offensive rebounds. – 10:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warrior lead the lakers 31-29 after one here at Chase Center. Curry and Thompson have scored 10 points each. Anthony Davis has 14 points and 4 rebounds already.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Anthony Davis 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting kept the Lakers from getting into a big early hole – 10:44 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD has 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting, 8 rebounds to keep Lakers to within 31-29 end of first. Step Curry and Klay Thompson both have 10 points for Warriors – 10:43 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
31-29 after 1. AD is feasting early. Steph and Klay each have 10 – 10:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 31-29 after the first quarter
Steph and Klay each scored 10 points
Anthony Davis already has 14
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
GSW lead 31-29 after the 1st Q.
B2B 3’s for Curry, after he back-cut Schröder for a layup, had GSW briefly up 6, until Davis scored in the paint on B2B trips. AD has 7 FG’s in 8 attempts already for 14 points.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
AD can be the best player on the court every single game if he wants to. He’s a load. – 10:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis came over to block a Curry floater from an area of the paint in which Curry killed Sacramento in Round 1. This one happened to deflect to Green for a layup, but AD’s presence there is clearly a massive difference maker. – 10:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers going three deep off the bench so far, with Troy Brown Jr. getting the backup wing minutes over Malik Beasley. Would expect to see some Wenyen Gabriel minutes when AD sits, for a 9-man rotation to start the series. – 10:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kevon Looney does his thing after Anthony Davis gets pulled out of the paint to contest a Klay Thompson shot pic.twitter.com/WjjMnBu5bI – 10:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Looney’s bucket off two offensive rebounds came during the first defensive possession I noticed Anthony Davis even slightly detached from him. Not a coincidence. AK – 10:34 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Warriors shooting a bunch of floaters and middies over AD contests so that Looney can hit the glass. Dump and chase. – 10:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL played much better offensively, with more purpose, out of the first time out they went into trailing 10-2.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers get AD moving off a pindown curl and he immediately gets a layup at the rim. – 10:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Awful defense by Klay on that screening action for AD. He my bads. – 10:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers start with AD on Looney, LeBron on Draymond, Vando on Steph, Austin on Klay and DLo on Wiggins. – 10:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Game 1:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Warriors’ starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 9:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD have been upgraded to available for Game 1 vs. GSW.
Mo Bamba has been downgraded to out. – 9:28 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on the quick change between the Kings and Lakers:
“You try to adapt as quickly as possible. So hopefully we’re not dribbling in and trying to score layups over the top of AD in the first 5 minutes, but if we are, then let’s learn our lesson quickly.” – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr asked about dealing with the stylistic change from Kings to Lakers: “Hopefully we’re not just trying to dribble in and shoot layups over AD in the first five minutes.” – 8:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Domantas Sabonis: 6 blocked shots, 28 fouls in the first round (7 games)
Anthony Davis: 26 blocked shots, 15 fouls in the first round (6 games)
Steve Kerr: “I think you have to get a dose of realism.” nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Asked Gary Payton II how the Warriors can slow down Anthony Davis: “That’s why we got Andrew Wiggins, Draymond and Loon.” nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors vs. Lakers: Kevon Looney has taken center stage, but Anthony Davis is a different kind of beast
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Lakers-Warriors Game 1 mega-preview w/@DogSurfRoadshow and @Kylen Mills from @LockedOnDubs! We talk LeBron, Steph, AD, Looney, Wiggins, D’Lo, Kerr, Ham… you get the point. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/who… – 10:29 AM
Mike Trudell: Kerr on AD: “I thought AD had a great game. Obviously he dominated; he blocked 4 shots, altered some others. That’s what this team has been doing now for the last few months. They have been one of the best defensive teams in the league for a reason and he’s a huge part of that.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 3, 2023
Harrison Faigen: “The guys getting the ball to me in the right spots… Just being aggressive off the catch, looking to score,” AD says when asked by @mcten what led to his big offensive night on @SpectrumSN. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / May 3, 2023