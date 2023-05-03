D'Angelo Russell: 'If you trust the pass, it can be a good night for anybody'

Harrison Faigen: “If you trust the pass, it can be a good night for anybody,” D’Angelo Russell says on @SpectrumSN. As for what got him going in the third quarter, he adds “everybody came out being aggressive, the game just allowed me to be the one to take advantage of it at the time.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Not an ideal end to game, but Lakers WIN, literally that’s all that matters. They deserved to win, played a more complete game than the Warriors
AD was ridiculous (30pts 23rebs 4blks). Guards delivered (DLo 19pts & Schroder 19pts)
Lakers steal homecourt, get greedy for Gm2 – 12:39 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112
LA wins Game 1 on the road for the second straight series. AD had 30 points, 23 rebounds and 4 blocks. LeBron had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks. DLo and Dennis each had 19. Awesome defensive effort from Vando.
Up next: Game 2 on Thursday. – 12:39 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers take Game 1 of WC semifinals with a 117-112 win over Warriors. AD had 30 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists, LeBron James 22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, D’Angelo Russell 19 points, 6 assists, Dennis Schroder 19 points – 12:39 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
D’Angelo Russell might as well change the “0” on his back to a 🎯, because good lord, Steph is targeting the man defensively. AK – 12:32 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell had 10 of his 17 in third and AD continues to dominate with 28 points, 17 rebounds as Lakers open 96-88 lead over Warriors end of third. – 12:04 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Warriors 88
AD has been special: 28 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. DLo broke out w/ 10 points in the third — he’s up to 17. Austin Reaves had 8 — he has 10 now. LeBron has 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. LA +17 on FTs. GS +33 on 3s. – 12:03 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The teamwork between D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis setting up D’Lo’s buckets has been masterful. AK – 11:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lakers are absolutely wearing out Steph on defense in the 3rd through DLo and Reaves. – 11:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
D’Angelo Russell has the Lakers’ first 8 points of the second half
He scored 7 in the first half – 11:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers start with AD on Looney, LeBron on Draymond, Vando on Steph, Austin on Klay and DLo on Wiggins. – 10:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
D’Angelo Russell guarded Klay Thompson for 15:30 in the regular season: Klay went 6-of-10 shooting from deep and was fouled three times
Ja Morant was 12-of-19 shooting when guarded by D-Lo over just 7 minutes in the first round. Warriors will find ways to attack him – 11:40 AM
More on this storyline
Jorge Sierra: Lakers’ leading scorers vs. Memphis Game 1: Rui Hachimura Game 2: LeBron James Game 3: Anthony Davis Game 4: Austin Reaves Game 5: Anthony Davis Game 6: D’Angelo Russell Lakers eliminate the No. 2 seed with LeBron leading the team in scoring just once… Who saw that coming? (Also, this makes Rob Pelinka look pretty good). -via Twitter / April 29, 2023
StatMuse: DLo tonight: 31 PTS (playoff career-high) 12-17 FG 5-9 3P More points than Bane and Morant combined. pic.twitter.com/iD7KD74Tp6 -via Twitter @statmuse / April 29, 2023