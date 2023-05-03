Draymond Green on Game 1 performance: 'I played like sh***'

The Volume: “I played like sh*t. I am disgusted with myself right now.” Draymond Green takes responsibility for his performance against the Lakers
Source: Twitter @TheVolumeSports
Source: Twitter @TheVolumeSports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green had high praise for De’Aaron Fox after the Warriors’ opening round playoff series against the Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/30/dra… – 8:00 PM
Draymond Green had high praise for De’Aaron Fox after the Warriors’ opening round playoff series against the Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/30/dra… – 8:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Quite frankly, I like the shot.”
Draymond was fine with Jordan Poole’s potential game-tying 3 late in the 4th. ⬇️
(via @The Volume)
pic.twitter.com/21WbrB5Q3V – 5:51 PM
“Quite frankly, I like the shot.”
Draymond was fine with Jordan Poole’s potential game-tying 3 late in the 4th. ⬇️
(via @The Volume)
pic.twitter.com/21WbrB5Q3V – 5:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors will need the best version of Draymond Green in this series. He knows it.
https://t.co/JheSn0P5EF pic.twitter.com/GRpdHN6vSB – 3:41 PM
The Warriors will need the best version of Draymond Green in this series. He knows it.
https://t.co/JheSn0P5EF pic.twitter.com/GRpdHN6vSB – 3:41 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
James Harden?
Draymond Green?
Jakob Poeltl?
Tre Jones?
Do any of these potential free agents make sense in Houston this summer?
theathletic.com/4481178/2023/0… – 12:15 PM
James Harden?
Draymond Green?
Jakob Poeltl?
Tre Jones?
Do any of these potential free agents make sense in Houston this summer?
theathletic.com/4481178/2023/0… – 12:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green defends Jordan Poole’s 3-point attempt in final seconds of Game 1: ‘I liked the shot’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 12:09 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green defends Jordan Poole’s 3-point attempt in final seconds of Game 1: ‘I liked the shot’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 12:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Davis had his way with everyone
When guarded by Looney (7:59): 17 points, 8 of 11, 72.7 FG%
When guarded by Draymond (5:28): 8 points, 3 of 5, 60 FG%
When guarded by Wiggins (0:44): 2 points, 1 of 1, 100 FG%
When guarded by Klay (0:44), 2 points, 1 of 2, 50 FG% – 11:05 AM
Anthony Davis had his way with everyone
When guarded by Looney (7:59): 17 points, 8 of 11, 72.7 FG%
When guarded by Draymond (5:28): 8 points, 3 of 5, 60 FG%
When guarded by Wiggins (0:44): 2 points, 1 of 1, 100 FG%
When guarded by Klay (0:44), 2 points, 1 of 2, 50 FG% – 11:05 AM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
About to go live on @onamp
TAP IN!
live.onamp.com/draymondgreen – 2:38 AM
About to go live on @onamp
TAP IN!
live.onamp.com/draymondgreen – 2:38 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green says he needs to be more aggressive on both ends in game 2, he says he let the 3 fouls take him out of a rhythm a bit in this one. Dray says he’s gotta be better. #dubnation – 1:24 AM
Draymond Green says he needs to be more aggressive on both ends in game 2, he says he let the 3 fouls take him out of a rhythm a bit in this one. Dray says he’s gotta be better. #dubnation – 1:24 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Steph is 100% setting up for the backscreen on the wide open weakside.
If Poole catches and holds for 2 seconds that is going to be a wide open 3 for Steph of a Draymond high screen at the right elbow 3. pic.twitter.com/7E10HBAcmv – 1:20 AM
Steph is 100% setting up for the backscreen on the wide open weakside.
If Poole catches and holds for 2 seconds that is going to be a wide open 3 for Steph of a Draymond high screen at the right elbow 3. pic.twitter.com/7E10HBAcmv – 1:20 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Okay so game 2: Draymond on AD, push the pace offensively, Jonathan Kuminga minutes, don’t foul every possession and get the refs some glasses. We good. #dubnation – 1:12 AM
Okay so game 2: Draymond on AD, push the pace offensively, Jonathan Kuminga minutes, don’t foul every possession and get the refs some glasses. We good. #dubnation – 1:12 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
That Jordan Poole shot tells you absolutely everything you need to know about Jordan Poole.
– The lack of awareness on clock.
– Not knowing Dray is swinging with the intent of setting a screen for Steph.
– Not knowing Steph’s gotta take that shot.
– NOT KNOWING YOU’RE NOT HIM – 12:46 AM
That Jordan Poole shot tells you absolutely everything you need to know about Jordan Poole.
– The lack of awareness on clock.
– Not knowing Dray is swinging with the intent of setting a screen for Steph.
– Not knowing Steph’s gotta take that shot.
– NOT KNOWING YOU’RE NOT HIM – 12:46 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
draymond was so upset jordan poole didn’t go harder after that loose ball – 12:26 AM
draymond was so upset jordan poole didn’t go harder after that loose ball – 12:26 AM
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
I might of made a mistake man draymond too much of a fan!!! Warriors might lose this one!!!! And when I say this one I mean the series!!!🤷🏾♂️ – 12:12 AM
I might of made a mistake man draymond too much of a fan!!! Warriors might lose this one!!!! And when I say this one I mean the series!!!🤷🏾♂️ – 12:12 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond was not happy after receiving a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/hOLzFL3gFF – 12:03 AM
Draymond was not happy after receiving a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/hOLzFL3gFF – 12:03 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Draymond is gonna FaceTime Ed Malloy at 2am to argue. AK – 12:01 AM
Draymond is gonna FaceTime Ed Malloy at 2am to argue. AK – 12:01 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Draymond NOT getting ejected during that tantrum is honestly insane lol – 12:00 AM
Draymond NOT getting ejected during that tantrum is honestly insane lol – 12:00 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Draymond getting T’d up for complaining about a moving screen. pic.twitter.com/CsX6eENbtV – 12:00 AM
Draymond getting T’d up for complaining about a moving screen. pic.twitter.com/CsX6eENbtV – 12:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Fortunately for Draymond, the playoff technical and flagrant counts are separate – 11:59 PM
Fortunately for Draymond, the playoff technical and flagrant counts are separate – 11:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure what Draymond is upset about, that one was obvious. – 11:58 PM
Not sure what Draymond is upset about, that one was obvious. – 11:58 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Draymond is in his “Money Green” Converse PEs again tonight 💵 pic.twitter.com/aEohwBG5AH – 11:49 PM
Draymond is in his “Money Green” Converse PEs again tonight 💵 pic.twitter.com/aEohwBG5AH – 11:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Warriors haven’t used Draymond Green on Davis yet, and Davis is really having his way with Looney, up to 25 points on only 12 field goal attempts.
LAL lead 78-73 after AD found Reaves for a 3. – 11:42 PM
Warriors haven’t used Draymond Green on Davis yet, and Davis is really having his way with Looney, up to 25 points on only 12 field goal attempts.
LAL lead 78-73 after AD found Reaves for a 3. – 11:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond’s up to three fouls
Looney in for Draymond, Klay in for Steph coming out of the timeout it looks like – 10:53 PM
Draymond’s up to three fouls
Looney in for Draymond, Klay in for Steph coming out of the timeout it looks like – 10:53 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The ref was looking at the ball not that collision. He just blew the whistle and pointed at Dray when he say them on the ground. – 10:50 PM
The ref was looking at the ball not that collision. He just blew the whistle and pointed at Dray when he say them on the ground. – 10:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the second quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
Draymond
JaMychal Green – 10:46 PM
Warriors to start the second quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
Draymond
JaMychal Green – 10:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Shoutout Darvin Ham refusing to hand the ball to Draymond to open the series. Pettiness already at a 10 – 10:18 PM
Shoutout Darvin Ham refusing to hand the ball to Draymond to open the series. Pettiness already at a 10 – 10:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers start with AD on Looney, LeBron on Draymond, Vando on Steph, Austin on Klay and DLo on Wiggins. – 10:16 PM
The Lakers start with AD on Looney, LeBron on Draymond, Vando on Steph, Austin on Klay and DLo on Wiggins. – 10:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Game 1:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Warriors’ starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:37 PM
Lakers’ starters in Game 1:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Warriors’ starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are staying traditional with their Game 1 starters vs Lakers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Warriors are staying traditional with their Game 1 starters vs Lakers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Sticking with the best five-man lineup this season
Warriors starters for Game 1 vs. the Lakers
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney – 9:32 PM
Sticking with the best five-man lineup this season
Warriors starters for Game 1 vs. the Lakers
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney – 9:32 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors starters tonight vs. Lakers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:31 PM
Warriors starters tonight vs. Lakers
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:31 PM
More on this storyline
The Volume: “To put that pressure on yourself and actually go deliver, I got a bunch of love and respect for that” —@Draymond Green gives @Joel Embiid his flowers after winning NBA MVP pic.twitter.com/sdgKjQz5nC -via Twitter @TheVolumeSports / May 3, 2023
However, Smailagic says that his former teammate is an entirely different person than most of the fans might think. “Everyone is saying a lot of stuff, but for me, he’s like my brother,” Smailagic told BasketNews. “I really love him. Whatever he says or does on the court is not the same off the court because he’s a really nice and good guy. He loves to help people, talk to young players, and help to develop their game.” -via BasketNews / May 3, 2023