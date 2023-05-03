Italian Federation not optimistic Paolo Banchero will play at the World Cup

Italian Federation President Gianni Petrucci is pessimistic that Paolo Banchero, the league’s Rookie of the Year, will play in the FIBA World Cup this summer, Sportando relays. “Banchero has been overwhelmed by events in recent months. If he won’t be with us for the World Cup, we now hope for the Paris Olympics,” Petrucci said of the Magic forward.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Italian national team coach Gianmarco Pozzecco spoke about Paolo Banchero, the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year who has yet to decide if he will play with Italy at the FIBA World Cup 2023. “We have to recognize that there has been a change in the scenario. With foresight Fip, Trainotti, Fois had identified a great talent with great ethics. We are happy that he won Rookie of the Year, now his choice is more difficult. Banchero is an extremely serious guy, who is not focused only on himself. His way of playing and his knowledge of the game are of such a level that he can fit in everywhere. We dream that he will join the team for training camp, but we know that many things have changed, Paul will give us an answer, in time.” -via Sportando / May 3, 2023
Paolo Banchero is the 2023 Rookie of the Year, and naturally, Italy continues to discuss his potential arrival in the national team. However, contact has been at a standstill for two months. Gianni Petrucci spoke to Cosimo Cito in La Repubblica on April 27th: “We agreed that we would be in touch at the end of his NBA season.” And the NBA season has now concluded. Instead, “We are currently on stand-by, and if I’m being honest, I feel more pessimistic than optimistic.” -via Sportando / May 1, 2023
