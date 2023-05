Italian Federation not optimistic Paolo Banchero will play at the World Cup

Italian national team coach Gianmarco Pozzecco spoke about Paolo Banchero, the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year who has yet to decide if he will play with Italy at the FIBA World Cup 2023. “We have to recognize that there has been a change in the scenario. With foresight Fip, Trainotti, Fois had identified a great talent with great ethics. We are happy that he won Rookie of the Year, now his choice is more difficult. Banchero is an extremely serious guy, who is not focused only on himself. His way of playing and his knowledge of the game are of such a level that he can fit in everywhere. We dream that he will join the team for training camp, but we know that many things have changed, Paul will give us an answer, in time.” -via Sportando / May 3, 2023