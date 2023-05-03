Joel Embiid after returning from injury: I think I'll be fine, I've played through a lot

Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid on his health moving forward and if he’s concerned about his knee swelling up after playing tonight: “I think I’ll be fine. I’ve played through a lot. … We’ve got a big chance, and we’ve got to take advantage of it.”
Joel Embiid on his health moving forward and if he’s concerned about his knee swelling up after playing tonight: “I think I’ll be fine. I’ve played through a lot. … We’ve got a big chance, and we’ve got to take advantage of it.” – 11:12 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Joel Embiid says his injury was a 4-6 week setback. “I won’t be 100% or fully healthy that whole time.” He felt good enough to get back and thinks he can still impact the game on both ends. – 11:07 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
It’s playing the result, but a 34-point loss feels a little better if Embiid sat out again – 11:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon said the Celtics wanted to make Joel Embiid run and operate in space to see how much he was in shape tonight. Even though he got a lot of blocks, they were able to win the drive and kick game attacking him in the pick-and-roll. – 10:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla continues to break down this series into two categories: “There’s the Embiid and the not Embiid minutes, no matter how many of those minutes there are.” – 10:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The silver lining from tonight is getting the Embiid-related rust (for him and the team) out of the way.
The bad is, well, basically everything else.
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87.
The Celtics absolutely dominated the second half of this game, cruising to a victory to even this series at a game apiece.
25 points for Jaylen Brown, and 23 for Malcolm Brogdon off the bench.
Joel Embiid had 15 and 5 blocks in his return. – 10:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Celtics blow out the Sixers, 121-87. The series is tied 1-1.
Sixers shot the ball poorly, but they got smoked in every possible category. Boston shot 20-51 from deep. Joel Embiid had some good moments but was rusty.
The Sixers got their split. Game 3 on Friday night in Philly. – 10:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics thrash the #76ers 121-87, even series at 1. Game 3 Friday at Philadelphia. Brown25, Smart 23, Smart 15, White 15, GWilliams 12, Tatum 7; Harris 16, Embiid 15, Maxey 13, Harden 12. – 10:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
121-87 final as the Celtics go ballistic in Joel Embiid’s return. Couldn’t have executed the gameplan any better than that. – 10:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sixers calling it. No Embiid this quarter. Danuel House checking in. – 9:55 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
“Shouldn’t have played Embiid” is maybe the last thing I would conclude watching this game but I suppose that’s a matter of opinion many of us disagree on lol – 9:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Payton Pritchard enters the game to start 4Q. No Embiid or Harden for #76ers – 9:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
35-16 third quarter for Boston, including a late 19-5 run to blow this thing open. Gotta think Embiid is done for the night. Harden is sitting to start the 4th too, so he might be done – 9:50 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers are down 27 points after a terrible third quarter.
You’d think Joel Embiid’s night is done at 27 minutes played barring a big Sixers comeback. – 9:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
lol nah you #TeamBubbleWrap Embiid
Probably all these dudes at this rate.
See if Shake Milton can make some shots 😆 – 9:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Flatline effort from Philly tonight falls into disaster with Maxey throwing away an in-bounds to Brown and putting the #76ers behind by 21. Grant Williams complained about the Embiid leaner and was right. Replay center erased the bucket on a shot clock
83-60 now. – 9:44 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Brutal sequence there. Malcolm Brogdon hits a triple, Jaylen Brown steals an errant Tyrese Maxey pass, and then hits Derrick White for a layup. The Celtics lead it 83-62. Oh! And the replay center reviewed the last Joel Embiid bucket and wiped it off the board. 83-60 now. #Sixers – 9:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Officials take 2 pts away from #76ers on that Embiid jumper, ruled after shot clock expired. BOS 83, PHL 60.
#Celtics – 9:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Joel Embiid shot has been wiped out due to a shot clock violation. So the Celtics now lead by 23, 83-60 – 9:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joel Embiid’s turnaround over Grant Williams has been wiped off the board for a shot clock violation during the time out. 83-60 Celtics lead now. – 9:43 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics’ guards putting in work tonight:
Marcus Smart: 15 points, 5 rebounds.
Derrick White: 15 points
Malcolm Brogdon: 13 points, 4 rebounds.
C’s up 83-60 on the Sixers with 2:19 left in the 3rd. They also took away Embiid’s shot that didn’t beat the shot clock. – 9:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Smart is back on bench after suffering a right shoulder stinger and cut lip from Embiid landing on him chasing a loose ball. #Celtics #76ers – 9:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart has a right shoulder stinger/lip laceration after taking a Joel Embiid splash but he’s available to return per Celtics. – 9:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers shooting 2-9 this quarter and trail 73-55 with 5:27 left in the third. Embiid has 2 points on 1-4 shooting to go with 2 turnovers in 6:33. – 9:37 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
man, already with the chest injury and then Embiid on top of him. pic.twitter.com/oL6jaBRTkX – 9:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart ran back to the locker room after Joel Embiid landed on top of him diving for a loose ball and Smart grabbed the back of his neck. Smart is dealing with pain in his upper back and chest from the fall in the Hawks series and a re-aggravation from Monday’s game. – 9:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid should’ve landed on the big, cushioned mattress that was laying right next to Smart, I suppose. – 9:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Embiid just landed on Marcus Smart and Smart just ran into the back with his right arm hanging and grabbing at his shoulder. – 9:32 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Ugly stretch for Embiid.
I can see the debate shows writing their scripts up for tomorrow morning lol. – 9:26 PM
Ugly stretch for Embiid.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
This may change later, but Embiid is actively hurting the Sixers right now. Boston should be up by more than 12 – 9:26 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics keep turnovers low (3 for 3 pts with two of the turnovers being offensive foul calls vs Jayson Tatum), a key to Boston leading Philly 57-49 at the half.
🌟🌟🌟Marcus Smart 13 pts, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Joel Embiid 13 pts
🌟Jaylen Brown 16 pts, 6-for-9 shooting pic.twitter.com/tTHx8ACeDg – 9:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid just took a spill after hitting a pull up 2 and looked like he jumped to shake something off. Shot blocking made an impact, but #Celtics did not fear going at him and putting him in actions pic.twitter.com/ygAWIGl0bs – 9:08 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers trail by eight points after a half in which they shot 1 for 13 from three-point range.
Joel Embiid’s got 13 points in his return (3-5 FGs, 7-8 FTs), as well as five blocks. More decisive and aggressive offensively late in the second quarter. – 9:07 PM
Sixers trail by eight points after a half in which they shot 1 for 13 from three-point range.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @sixers stay within 8 at halftime, despite struggling (1-13/7.7% 3fg) from deep. Kept it close and playing hard. Second half should be fun.
Harden: 11 PTS / 9 REB / 3 AST
Embiid: 13 PTS / 5 BLK
Maxey: 13 PTS / 6-10 fg
Harris: 8 PTS / 6 REB – 9:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers need somebody outside of…
Embiid/Harden/Maxey/Harris/Melton/Reed
to have a positive second half. The other role players have been brutal. Still a very winnable game. – 9:06 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
57-49 Celtics lead at the half
Boston’s defense is much, much more dialed in. But Embiid, Harden, and Maxeu are playing well enough to keep it interesting. – 9:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
57-49 Boston lead at the half.
Brown (16), Smart (13) and Brogdon (10) lead the way for Boston. Tatum has 7 on 1-4 shooting and spent the last 5 minutes on the bench with foul trouble.
Embiid has 13 points, 2 boards and 5 blocks. Maxey has 13 and Harden 11/9/3 for Sixers. – 9:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Celtics 57, Sixers 49. Sixers have to feel decent about being within striking distance after shooting under 40 percent for the bulk of the half, including 1-of-13 from deep. Embiid and Maxey both have 13 points. Harden has 11 and 9 but is 2-of-10 from the floor. – 9:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Celtics 57, Sixers 49.
Some huge shots from Marcus Smart down the stretch in the 2nd with Jayson Tatum in foul trouble keeps Boston in front. Smart had a big close to the first, too, and has 13 points.
Embiid & Maxey have 13 each for Philly, which is 1-for-13 from 3. – 9:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I like these cut and kick-out sets but they’re getting a little repetitive. Seems like only #Celtics answer for avoiding Embiid inside right now. – 9:02 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
smart, brogdon, white, jaylen, horford is one of the best lineups you can play against the sixers when embiid isn’t on the floor – 8:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Playing same number of minutes in multiple shorter shifts rather than just having one long rest in the mid-half is actually way better from a rest/recovery perspective … but nobody does it except for injury situations like Embiid tonight.
Thank you for coming to my TED talk. – 8:53 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
This is the most blocked shots (5) that Joel Embiid has ever had in the first half of a game (reg season or playoffs) – 8:50 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joel Embiid, as you are seeing now, already with 5 blocks tonight. – 8:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has reached seven blocks in a game twice — November 15, 2017 at the Lakers, November of this season vs. Utah in a 59-point performance.
With 6:41 to go in the second quarter, he already has five blocks. – 8:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
There is a reason the Sixers were +A Million with Embiid on the floor in the Toronto series 4 years ago even with as bad as he was on offense vs. Gasol. Rim protection has been absurd tonight so far. – 8:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the celtics are making embiid protect the rim and his response pretty much every time has been “ok you got it” – 8:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid’s rim protection midway through Q2 (13 mins):
5 (!) Blocks. – 8:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams is staying in the game as Rob Williams comes out, even with Embiid hitting the bench. Mazzulla riding with Williams even as Embiid has gotten a few shots over him, as Grant has been going to the mat with Embiid this whole time and sprinting in transition. – 8:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers’ best offense so far has been Joel Embiid’s rim protection. – 8:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid has deterred a ton of points it seems here. But you wonder if his mere presence offensively has some of the other guys who had more rhythm without him deferring. – 8:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Insane block from Embiid on Brown.
Also 2 record scratches from Tucker in the span of about 15 seconds. Shoot the ball. – 8:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid just stopped a Jaylen Brown dunk at the rim, and is now up to four blocks in 13 minutes tonight. Safe to say there’s a slightly bigger rim presence for Philly tonight.
But Boston leads 42-34 midway through the second, as Philly is 1-for-11 from 3. – 8:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers are getting clean looks. They’re three are just not falling, shooting 1-11. However, Embiid has four blocks in 13 minutes at the other end. – 8:45 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid is clearly miles and miles away from 100 percent, but his rim protection has been excellent in this half. – 8:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Four blocks for Embiid before halftime. #Celtics have to account for his rim protection. – 8:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid with 3 blocks in the first 11 minutes of play in this one. Looks really impressive physically, especially given how little he was doing on the court just a few days ago. – 8:40 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Wait, Embiid is playing? (Things I just found out when I turned on my television.) – 8:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum and Embiid with a little contact at the rim and Embiid reaches for that knee. Seems ok, but he’s definitely aware of it. – 8:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid landed awkwardly helping on that Tatum drive and grabbed his knee immediately. – 8:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid ends the quarter with 6 points on 1-3 shooting. He’s 4-4 from the foul line, has one rebound and two blocks. The #Celtics have a 28-22 lead. Jaylen Brown leads all scorers with 13 points on 5-6. Harden has 9 on 2-6 shooting to lead #Sixers. Philly shooting 30%. – 8:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 28-22 after 1Q. BOS defense has been strong but PHL attempted 10 FTs. Brown 13, Smart 7, Tatum 5; Harden 9, Embiid 6. – 8:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics 28, Sixers 22 at the end of the first. Like Monday night, Sixers are fortunate to be in this one after shooting 6-of-20 from the floor and 1-of-9 from 3. Going 9-of-10 from the FT line was a big help.
Embiid looks pretty good moving around and has 6 points and 2 blocks. – 8:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 28-22 after the 1st on the Sixers. C’s held the Sixers to 30% shooting and 22 points despite 10 FTs for Embiid/Harden. – 8:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Lol Grant Williams complained about flopping after the 52-point Embiid game in Philly, and Embiid just got him on one. – 8:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid comes back into the game with 1:02 left in the first quarter …. Bruhman get away with a flop with 56.7 seconds to play in the quarter. – 8:31 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid was able to spend some time at Julliard during his rehab. – 8:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Embiid has the funniest flops of all time because he’s just so massive it looks like a whacky waving inflatable tube guy when he goes down – 8:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters shooting: Harris (1-4), Tucker (0-1), Embiid (0-2), Maxey (1-3) and Harden (2-6). #NotGoodFlow – 8:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid goes to the bench with 5:09 left in the first quarter. He has 2 points on a pair of foul shots. He’s 0-2 from the field l, has one rebound and one block. – 8:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid just checked out after playing nearly the first seven minutes. He missed both shots, hit both of his free throws and blocked a shot. – 8:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With Embiid back, Celtics are rotating in Rob and Grant into the middle of the first so they can stay double big even with Harris and BBall Paul as the front court. – 8:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers are understandably going with a different rotation for Embiid.
Usually comes out in the final minutes of the first quarter or plays the whole thing. Reed gets him tonight at 5:09. – 8:19 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Seven minutes for Embiid’s first stint. 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 blk. #Celtics #76ers – 8:19 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The Celtics go big with their first sub. Only used the double bigs for two minutes last game with Embiid out. Force a turnover on the first possession with it tonight. Then Robert Williams got an offensive rebound that resulted in a Brown bucket. Then Brown swatted Tucker. – 8:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Good defense. Love the early Horford block and Smart’s dive for a loose rebound. Not turning into offense though. Embiid’s presence takes the paint away, which is a real consideration. Ton of pull-up and catch-and-shoot jumpers not falling outside of Tatum. – 8:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Celtics have changed up their defensive assignments at the start of this game.
They are using Smart on Embiid with Horford roaming off Tucker on the back line. Brown is now on Harden. – 8:14 PM
Celtics have changed up their defensive assignments at the start of this game.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Smart has started on Embiid the last few trips down, with Horford on Tucker. – 8:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid almost picked up a second foul but they gave it to Tucker. – 8:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The fans booed when Embiid was at the foul line while small section chanted “Overrated!” …. Then they chanting MVP while Jayson Tatum was at the foul line. pic.twitter.com/Eea59fuUiO – 8:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics want to guard Embiid up in touch tonight, so Harden counters by running side pick-and-roll so Embiid can roll to the nail and the Celtics have to send White over to tag. Gonna be interesting to see how Embiid functions as a roller tonight. – 8:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After there were no free throws for the first 21 minutes or so of Game 1, Joel Embiid has gotten there within four minutes of the start of Game 2. – 8:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No Embiid offensive fireworks yet, but have already seen the difference he makes defensively. Blocked Smart once, altered a White shot as well. – 8:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That was such a good crosscourt pass from Embiid that PJ Tucker nearly ended up shooting – 8:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum didn’t like the hard contact from Embiid. Kinda pushed an official off of him as he got up. – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hope #Celtics don’t get out of their offense trying to go after Embiid. – 8:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Wrote this morning about how the Celtics would start out putting Embiid in drop against Tatum or pull Embiid out on Horford and attack baseline. We’ve seen both so far in the opening minutes. theathletic.com/4484546/2023/0… – 8:05 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid will play in Game 2 vs. Boston and the last time he played the Celtics…
🔹52 PTS
🔹13 REB
🔹6 AST
🔹2 BLK pic.twitter.com/lLxPCyNlVz – 7:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star cleared to return for Game 2 vs. Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 7:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers-Celtics series update from @FDSportsbook with 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid (LCL sprain) returning in Game 2 tonight with Philadelphia up 1-0: pic.twitter.com/IdB7S9wRJr – 7:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers starters are the normal starters. Joel Embiid will play. – 7:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 3, 2023 – Game 2 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/T0hZGv4MkU – 7:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers make it official
#Sixers make it official
Sources: Sixers’ Joel Embiid will play against Celtics in Game 2 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is in tonight.
Starters:
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Maxey
Harden – 7:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid is back in the starting lineup tonight for Game 2. – 7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Sixers’ Joel Embiid will play against Celtics in Game 2 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joel Embiid warming up without a brace…. With an appearance from Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/CWfkwauywX – 7:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is out for his customary pregame warmup without any brace on his right knee. He looks to be moving around well and without any issues on it. – 7:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Looks like a normal Embiid pregame workout to me. pic.twitter.com/nTQ49ttu7i – 7:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid more #pregameflow #sixers #celtics #BrotherlyLove #bleedgreen pic.twitter.com/CU98dukpUz – 7:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joel Embiid working out pre-game. He does look a little better today. pic.twitter.com/VOWDxFdGEk – 7:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Plenty from Joel Embiid on winning MVP, with a bunch of transcription.
libertyballers.com/2023/5/3/23710… – 7:07 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Joel Embiid is warming up less than an hour before tip, looking fairly mobile pic.twitter.com/979yLyp2SV – 7:06 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers officially upgraded Joel Embiid’s status on the injury report to Questionable tonight for Game 2. – 7:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joel Embiid warming up. Looks like he has a brace on his knee. pic.twitter.com/XMJe6sQyNu – 7:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Embiid takes the floor in Boston, gives a few visiting fans a brief nod to their small but mighty MVP chant pic.twitter.com/uzfgpMf9CV – 7:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is the specter to return for Game 2 tonight #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/mvp… via @SixersWire – 7:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Media all lined up waiting for newly minted MVP Joel Embiid to take the floor for warmups before Game 2 pic.twitter.com/3fNTkmZRri – 6:59 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Doc Rivers wants to keep his regular rotation if Joel Embiid plays. “If we’re not, it’s because we have to, not because we want to.” Added, “If he’s playing, he’s healthy,” and they will not risk further injury, although Rivers will be surprised how quickly he has recovered. – 6:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rivers doesn’t know if Embiid will play with a brace. He said Embiid wore it some times and didn’t others.
“I don’t ask. I don’t get involved.” – 6:41 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Sixers would prefer for Joel Embiid to play his normal substitution pattern, but team has two plans, will adjust if extended stints aren’t doable for him. – 6:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rivers: “I’ve gone back and forth on it watching (Embiid) move. If you asked me two days ago, I’d say yeah, I’d be surprised (if he played in G2).”
Said that changed in recent days. – 6:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says the hope is that Joel Embiid will play his normal rotational minutes tonight. He said if he’s playing in shorter, quicker bursts, it’s because he needs to, not because that’s what the 76ers want to do. – 6:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rivers on bringing back Embiid: “Players, when they’re healthy, they should play, when they’re not, they shouldn’t … I don’t get involved in it a lot … we’re not gonna risk it for anything.” – 6:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rivers on Embiid usage: “We have two plans on that. We’re gonna go into the game with both of them and see how it goes … we’d like for him to play the normal rotation … if we’re (going with shorter rotations), we’re doing it because we have to.” – 6:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Doc said Embiid is a cross between Ewing and Hakeem. “That’s a pretty good player when you think about it.” – 6:38 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Doc Rivers on whether Joel Embiid is playing in Game 2: “I hope so.” He’s warming up. Nothing official, but sounds like he’ll play. – 6:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he was thrilled for Joel Embiid to win MVP, and was glad he got to celebrate it with his teammates, given Philly was here in Boston between games. Said that wasn’t something he’s experienced before. – 6:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers on whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight: “I think so. I hope so. We’ll see.”
Rivers says he hasn’t been told anything yet, but he knows Embiid has continued trending up. – 6:35 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers, on Joel Embiid’s availability for Game 2: “I hope so, I think so, we’ll see.”
As usual, he’ll go through his pregame routine and see how he feels. – 6:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid playing tonight: “I hope so, we’ll see… Yesterday was good, today was good.” – 6:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Doc on if Embiid will play tonight:
I think so, I hope so. We’ll see. pic.twitter.com/BVEGq0jpOj – 6:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers on whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight: “I hope so. I think so. We’ll see.” – 6:33 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid playing Game 2: “I think so. I hope so. We’ll see.” – 6:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Sixers’ Joel Embiid expected to play against Celtics in Game 2 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:31 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Game 2 preview on BSJ: With Embiid in, Boston has to test his knee every chance they get. bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 6:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Draft Kings odds to lead Game 2 in scoring:
Tatum +100
Jaylen +310
Embiid +380
Maxey +750
Harden +850
Who has the best value according to @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex? We’re getting you set for all your gaming needs… @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7p ET 📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/1Tq8rQQBaM – 6:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is feeling good and will play as far as he knows. Joel Embiid also expected to play tonight. – 6:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid reflects on journey from Cameroon to NBA MVP: ‘Improbable doesn’t mean impossible’
cbssports.com/nba/news/sixer… – 6:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will return tonight to face the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal, barring any unexpected setbacks, according to sources. – 6:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid: “Probably the probability of someone like me, starting playing basketball at 15, to get the chance to be the MVP of the league … I’d say it’s probably negative zero.”
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 5:51 PM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“To put that pressure on yourself and actually go deliver, I got a bunch of love and respect for that”
—@Draymond Green gives @Joel Embiid his flowers after winning NBA MVP pic.twitter.com/sdgKjQz5nC – 5:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
GM Elton Brand on Joel Embiid winning MVP: “…“I’ve seen what it took for him to get to this level and I’m just so proud of him.” #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/six… via @SixersWire – 4:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid gave a lot of love to James Harden after he won the MVP award #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/joe… via @SixersWire – 4:16 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“It’s my first watch!”
James Harden gifted Joel Embiid a customized “MVP” Rolex. From NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/70rxJSUfq8 – 4:11 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
One change we’d like to see tonight — even if Embiid is back — is more minutes for Rob.
Then again we say that every game.
He’s shooting a cool .897 for postseason (26 of 28). At @DKSportsbook they’ve set his over/under for PTS+REB at 14.5. #DKpartner
pic.twitter.com/XjzodjdXVI – 4:08 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Here’s what Joel Embiid had to say today about his right knee injury, plus more context on his status:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid wants his MVP story to serve as source of inspiration: ‘Improbable doesn’t mean impossible’ inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #NBAPlayoffs #Celtics #MVP – 3:14 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
New story here from Boston on Arthur Embiid playing a giant role in the Joel Embiid movie:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 2:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Joel Embiid said the chances of his unique path leading him to becoming the NBA’s MVP — including starting playing basketball at 15 in Cameroon — were “probably less than negative zero,” and proof that “improbable doesn’t mean impossible.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Atop MVP mountain, Joel Embiid found time for all the people who helped him get there — coaches, physical therapists, teammates, his fiancée, and especially his son.
Embiid’s quest to make Arthur, Cameroon, and everyone who has helped him feel proud:
phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-mv… – 2:09 PM
Atop MVP mountain, Joel Embiid found time for all the people who helped him get there — coaches, physical therapists, teammates, his fiancée, and especially his son.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
That time half a dozen reporters got Bill Self off to the side at the 2014 NBA Draft, and he said Embiid comparisons to Hakeem Olajuwon were “very fair.”
Good call, Bill.
zagsblog.com/2014/06/26/bil… – 2:02 PM
That time half a dozen reporters got Bill Self off to the side at the 2014 NBA Draft, and he said Embiid comparisons to Hakeem Olajuwon were “very fair.”
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
This has been a long time coming for Joel Embiid. After winning the MVP award, the big fella reflected on his journey and the hurdles he’s had to overcome. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-j… via @SixersWire – 1:53 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid reflects on his journey to becoming an MVP after losing his brother:
“I always say my life is a movie. There’s a reason for it. … The way to kind of make [my brother] proud was to come back and work as hard as I can.” @Malika Andrews pic.twitter.com/0gAuvPKKyY – 1:51 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Joel Embiid is expected back, so that changes a whole lot about tonight’s game.
Talking Boston adjustments, Philly PNR game, Tatum getting aggressive, the details of Embiid’s injury, and more in NBA Matchups.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 1:31 PM
Joel Embiid is expected back, so that changes a whole lot about tonight’s game.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden gifts Joel Embiid his first watch…
a Rolex with “23 MVP” engraved on the back ⌚️
(via @PompeyOnSixers)
pic.twitter.com/UQDMVo00V5 – 1:00 PM
James Harden gifts Joel Embiid his first watch…
a Rolex with “23 MVP” engraved on the back ⌚️
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid have an update on his knee and his status ahead of Game 2 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/mvp… via @SixersWire – 12:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Most interesting quote from Joel Embiid today about giving what he can, even if it’s not 100%. Could we see Embiid in some kind of reduced or ancillary role? Or will the #76ers start to revolve around him at a lesser version of himself? Key question if he plays in G2. pic.twitter.com/OksENqZfW3 – 12:52 PM
Most interesting quote from Joel Embiid today about giving what he can, even if it’s not 100%. Could we see Embiid in some kind of reduced or ancillary role? Or will the #76ers start to revolve around him at a lesser version of himself? Key question if he plays in G2. pic.twitter.com/OksENqZfW3 – 12:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden gave Joel Embiid a watch after his press conference as a gift for him winning the MVP award. He’s holding it while doing his hit with SportsCenter right now. – 12:09 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid mentioned Billy Lange.
When Embiid was in a boot after his second foot surgery, Lange had to get creative working him out. When the Sixers were on the road, Lange put Embiid’s foot on a chair and they worked on one-leg Dirk fadeaways: theathletic.com/4482756/2023/0… – 12:07 PM
Joel Embiid mentioned Billy Lange.
When Embiid was in a boot after his second foot surgery, Lange had to get creative working him out. When the Sixers were on the road, Lange put Embiid’s foot on a chair and they worked on one-leg Dirk fadeaways: theathletic.com/4482756/2023/0… – 12:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden presented #MVP Joel Embiid with a Rolex with ‘23 MVP’ engraved on the back. pic.twitter.com/8I8QSfFTKN – 12:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Apologies for not being able to grab the greatest vid angle here, but James Harden surprised Joel Embiid with a special Rolex as an MVP gift: pic.twitter.com/bi1h47WsMz – 12:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
James Harden bought Joel Embiid a watch for winning the #MVP award pic.twitter.com/yBliMJ4RvZ – 12:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden gifted Joel Embiid with a watch for winning MVP and the 2 shared a moment #Sixers pic.twitter.com/acR0pqXYKw – 11:59 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Furkan Korkmaz gets an individual shoutout from Embiid in the last answer of his MVP presser (a reflection on the value of his team), with the big man noting how hard he works to stay ready even though he has been out of the rotation – 11:56 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on how Doc Rivers has helped him get to this point. pic.twitter.com/71B3hyThw9 – 11:55 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Hoop Collective
Joined @WindhorstESPN @kpelton early this morning to talk the Lakers/Golden St. Game 1, New York/Miami Game 2, Joel Embiid winning MVP and more…
youtu.be/No7Wn9g3CU0 via @YouTube – 11:54 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid says being a post player early in his career made him easier to double, which began the process of the #76ers transitioning his role facing up at the nail and the elbow. – 11:54 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid reportedly tells teammates “I’m back” for Game 2 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/03/joe… – 11:51 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid on confidence he’ll return: “At some point, I’ll come back and add what I can, and obviously be as 100% as I can be. I’m sure I can make a difference. I’m just gonna have to figure out where I can help.” – 11:51 AM
Embiid on confidence he’ll return: “At some point, I’ll come back and add what I can, and obviously be as 100% as I can be. I’m sure I can make a difference. I’m just gonna have to figure out where I can help.” – 11:51 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Embiid said it meant a lot to him to have his teammates with him last night, and he said they had 5-10 minutes to celebrate ahead of preparing for Game 2.
He said tonight everyone will have to be ready to respond, and that tonight has to be like a Game 7 in how they approach it. – 11:50 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid said when he hit his first turnaround jumper, he knew it was on. He thought, “that was easy.” – 11:48 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on James Harden: “He’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with. And he’s probably the best playmaker in the NBA.” Added he believes Harden had an unspoken goal to get him MVP this season.
Thanks for the plug, Jo!
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:47 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on James Harden, who he says has helped him to be a better player and teammate:
“James – I don’t even know where to start. He’s given up a lot. I’ve always said it – he’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with, and he’s the best playmaker, probably, in the NBA.” – 11:46 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“He won’t tell me that, but I think he made his goal to make me the MVP,” Joel Embiid on James Harden. – 11:45 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on Harden’s impact: “James, i don’t even know where to start. Since he’s been here, he won’t tell me that but i think he’s kind of made his goal for me to be MVP. He has given up a lot” – 11:45 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid on finding out he won: “I wanted all the guys to be there, because they’re part of it…James, I don’t even know where to start…he made his goal for me to be the MVP, he sacrificed a lot…he’s one of the best playmakers.” – 11:45 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said he didn’t plan on showing any emotion when the announcement about MVP happened, but that he couldn’t help himself once it did. – 11:44 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid said it’s a “possibility” that he plays tonight in Game 2. Will keep talking with the medical staff and see how the day unfolds. – 11:44 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid alludes to his tendency to keep to himself and hang at home off the court: “I just hate restaurants and stuff, that’s not me” – 11:43 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid on playing Game 2 vs. Celtics:
“It’s a possibility.. Just like it was a possibility in the first game … I wanna play… There’s a possibility.” #Sixers – 11:40 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid says it’s “a possibility” he’ll play Game 2.
He says he feels “pretty good,” will talk with Sixers’ medical team. Of course wants to play. – 11:40 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid says he feels good coming out of the workout this morning, and that playing tonight is “a possibility.” Embiid said he’s going to listen to the team’s doctors, but that he wants to play. – 11:40 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid asked about his current health, says everything happens for a reason and there’s no time to mope about another injury: “you got a about a day to be sad, and it’s time to go back and work and rehab”
Says “it’s a possibility” he plays tonight – 11:39 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid on playing in G2: “Every single year, there’s always something freaky happening, and that’s ok…obviously it’s hard dealing with another injury…it’s earlier than we thought considering what I had, but I’m just glad to be able to go up and down and see how I feel.” – 11:39 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Who knew little Arthur Embiid is actually the most important person to the Sixers’ current stature in the NBA? – 11:38 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid addresses the media during his #MVP press conference: pic.twitter.com/JhOmww6txT – 11:36 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid: “I’m just competitive, I want it all, I want to win anything I can get my hands on” – 11:36 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid: “I know I always said I don’t care (about MVP), but that was just for you guys to leave me alone and not ask me questions about it.” – 11:36 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on what the MVP award really means to him:
“I don’t want to win this award because it’s the MVP. I want to win it because it means a lot to me. I went through a lot. It’s a validation that everything you went through is paying off.” – 11:35 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid: “I know I always said I don’t care (about MVP), but it was for you guys to leave me alone.” – 11:35 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid: “We went through a lot, whether it was the burner accounts, my guy Sam Hinkie getting kicked out, there’s a lot that has happened that we had to go through… It’s not just for me: my teammates, the whole organization, the fans, everybody played a big part of it. ” – 11:34 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid: “My son is really the reason why I’m sitting here today.” pic.twitter.com/anQe4QKLJy – 11:34 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Embiid talking about all the things the Sixers have gone through since he got to the NBA:
“Whether it’s the burner accounts, my guy Sam Hinkie getting kicked out.” – 11:34 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid: “We went through a lot, whether it’s the burner accounts, my guy Sam Hinkie getting kicked out” – 11:33 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid: “There’s a lot that’s happened…whether the burner accounts or Sam Hinkie getting kicked out.” – 11:33 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on the journey ahead:
“The story’s not over. There’s baby steps to get to where you want.” – 11:33 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid: “We went through all these years of the process to get this opportunity.” – 11:32 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid says the odds of someone like him — coming from Africa, learning basketball as a teenager — winning an MVP is probably “negative zero”
“But improbable does not mean impossible”
Says he relishes being a role model to others from Cameroon and the African continent – 11:30 AM
Embiid says the odds of someone like him — coming from Africa, learning basketball as a teenager — winning an MVP is probably “negative zero”
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid: “I’m still pissed at my dad, because he didn’t let me start playing basketball until I was 15. Who knows what I could’ve been.” – 11:30 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on his “improbable” journey:
“I’ve always felt like I was a role model, especially to my African people and my Cameroonian people.
Improbable doesn’t mean impossible. You can accomplish anything you set your mind to, as long as you believe in it.” – 11:30 AM
Joel Embiid on his “improbable” journey:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid: “The probability of something like me, starting playing basketball at 15, to win MVP is probably negative zero.
“But improbable is not impossible.” – 11:29 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid: “I always felt like I was a role model to my Cameroonian and African people … starting basketball when I was 15, to get the chance to be an NBA MVP was probably -0. We don’t have a lot of opportunities…but improbable doesn’t mean impossible.” – 11:29 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid: “I’ve always said it: I feel like my life is a movie.” Said to go from starting playing in his teenage years to losing his brother to his injuries that cost him the first couple years of his career, he’s glad he pushed through it. – 11:27 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid on thought of giving up early in his career: “I feel like my life is a movie…the whole goal when I got the chance to come to the US was to get a degree and find a way to get a job. I didn’t think basketball would take me anywhere.” – 11:27 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on his journey to MVP:
“I’ve always said it – I feel like my life is a movie. I started playing basketball at 15. The whole goal when I got a chance to come to the US was to get a degree, and get a job.” – 11:27 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid on winning MVP: “It’s amazing…it’s what I always wanted.” Went on to add that this is the first step to what he wants to accomplish such as a championship. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xmZMzt0NE4 – 11:26 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on winning his first MVP:
“It’s amazing. It’s something that I’ve dreamt of and I’ve always wanted. This is just one step to whatever I want to accomplish, which is to win championships. It felt pretty good.” – 11:26 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid: “That’s something that I’ve dreamed of and always wanted, especially when I started playing basketball…this is just one step to whatever I want to accomplish, which is to win championships” – 11:26 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joel Embiid begins his presser: “It’s amazing…something I’ve dreamed of and I always wanted … when I started basketball, that was always the goal…this is just one step toward what I want to accomplish, which is winning championships.” – 11:26 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid on winning MVP: “It’s amazing. It feels good, obviously. It’s something I dreamed of, and always wanted.” He said this is one step toward what he wants to accomplish, including winning a championship. – 11:26 AM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Today’s Starting Five w/ @MattStroup
-Embiid FINALLY wins MVP
-Knicks level series w Heat
-Panthers up 1-0 on Maple Leafs
-Chiefs say no thanks to CEH
-The Travis Scott/Dusty Baker Air Jordan pipeline
An @ianhurley77 production
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:16 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award Tuesday night, Joel Embiid will return in Game 2 if he makes it through his pregame workouts unscathed, giving Philadelphia a massive boost as it attempts to go up 2-0 on the Celtics.
es.pn/3AQC7Tj – 11:07 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: MVP Joel Embiid tells 76ers teammates, “I’m back,” is set to return from LCL sprain in tonight’s Game 2 vs. Boston – story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4484546/2023/0… – 10:56 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A column remembering the 6 seasons leading up to this moment for Joel Embiid.
“Unfortunately, story of my life,” he said after a recent loss to the Celtics at home.
This time, finishing in second place is not the story of Joel’s life.
It is his time:
thepaintedlines.com/story-of-my-li… – 10:46 AM
A column remembering the 6 seasons leading up to this moment for Joel Embiid.
“Unfortunately, story of my life,” he said after a recent loss to the Celtics at home.
This time, finishing in second place is not the story of Joel’s life.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid does some light shooting before this morning’s shootaround. He has his status for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals will be determined by how he feels after shootaround. pic.twitter.com/4cmuJGBRLg – 10:42 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The Celtics need to run as often as possible against Embiid and target him in the PNR in the halfcourt, which means they probably won’t do either. – 10:41 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#76ers react to the report Embiid is back: “He said that?”
Melton: “Hopefully he’ll get on the court, hopefully he’ll get up and down” pic.twitter.com/qdnzL4BWTc – 10:33 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey on the five minutes Joel Embiid gave them to celebrate his MVP last night:
“It was lit, it was lit. We got our five minutes in! He cried. … He deserved to let those tears go, let that emotion go. We got the celebration out and we’re going to focus on Game 2 now.” – 10:32 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joel Embiid is back tonight, per Shams.
How’s he look? pic.twitter.com/RvmulWACCE – 10:28 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fresh off winning his first MVP award last night, Joel Embiid is out here getting up shots ahead of shootaround this morning before Game 2. pic.twitter.com/4rs9ZPyBXb – 10:18 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid this morning before shootaround #Sixers pic.twitter.com/uLfcYHJyrO – 10:18 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
MVP Joel Embiid is here at Sixers shootaround ahead of Game 2: pic.twitter.com/81oLwmtbdo – 10:17 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some warmup shots for Joel Embiid at Sixers shootaround (as Sam Cassell and Georges Niang argue in the background). pic.twitter.com/xQOZ7XYP1M – 10:17 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Joel Embiid 🇨🇲 extended to five years the streak of international players to win MVP. Jayson Tatum came in fourth in voting & was the only American player to finish in the top five. This is the second straight year that four of the top five MVP finishers weren’t born in America. – 10:14 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Despite being listed as doubtful on injury report, Joel Embiid plans to make quick return for Game 2 barring any setbacks per @ShamsCharania masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:11 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Day 2 of Embiid watch begins. #76ers shooting around now at the Garden. pic.twitter.com/pVhDMI0x5U – 10:08 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
After winning MVP, Joel Embiid turned to his team and told them, “I’m back.”
Embiid is set to return tonight for Game 2 vs. the Celtics, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/mhSumOVsaR – 10:05 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star on track to return from knee sprain in Game 2 vs. Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 10:05 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
No excuse for Celtics not to be completely locked in tonight. Eager to see what level of Embiid is out there. But if he’s anywhere near his typical self, not getting series started early after extending Hawks series will sting a little more. – 10:03 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: “I’m back.”
Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:50 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: The Anthony Davis dilemma, Embiid’s MVP, Brooks gone, Aaron Rodgers tries too hard, @JeffZillgitt, Messi suspended (soccer!), Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, lowly A’s, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@CBSSportsRadio
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:49 AM
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: The Anthony Davis dilemma, Embiid’s MVP, Brooks gone, Aaron Rodgers tries too hard, @JeffZillgitt, Messi suspended (soccer!), Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, lowly A’s, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid’s MVP award highlights just how far 76ers star has come: ‘I’ve been through a lot’
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 9:27 AM
Joel Embiid’s MVP award highlights just how far 76ers star has come: ‘I’ve been through a lot’
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid’s path to becoming the NBA MVP was not straightforward. First, he had to learn the game. Then, he had to overcome adversity to even play it. And finally, he strove to perfect his game.
Some stories from behind the scenes of Embiid’s rise:
theathletic.com/4482756/2023/0… – 9:18 AM
Joel Embiid’s path to becoming the NBA MVP was not straightforward. First, he had to learn the game. Then, he had to overcome adversity to even play it. And finally, he strove to perfect his game.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: The Jokic-Embiid MVP debate is over. The Jokic-Embiid playoff debate is just getting started
theathletic.com/4481067/2023/0… – 7:47 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid taking steps to return from knee sprain, play in Game 2 vs. Boston Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:02 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Sixers’ Joel Embiid wins MVP, expected to remain doubtful for Game 2 nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 6:57 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers’ Joel Embiid wins NBA MVP, beating out Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:56 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
MVP
Should Embiid play in game two
Harper back, Phillies not
Loaded Nacho Pringles
⬇️ go.audacy.com/hpBe4YUSuzb – 6:14 AM
MVP
Should Embiid play in game two
Harper back, Phillies not
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
5⃣ years in a row international players have won the NBA MVP award 🔥
2018-19 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
2019-20 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
2020-21 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
2021-22 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
2022-23 🇨🇲 Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/Wc3BpYxxAC – 4:17 AM
5⃣ years in a row international players have won the NBA MVP award 🔥
2018-19 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
2019-20 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
2020-21 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers center Joel Embiid wins 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player award
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-cente… – 2:50 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After finishing second for two seasons behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid won the #MVP award
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:00 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Anthony Davis keeps serving up these reminders that this was supposed to be his league before he kept getting hit with the bad luck stick & Giannis, Embiid & Jokic called dibs. His two-way dominance & paint ownership have made anything possible for the Lakers this postseason. – 1:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
In like 10 minutes or so, @MG_Schindler and I will be going live to break down Warriors-Lakers Game 1, Knicks-Heat Game 2, the Dillon Brooks news earlier, and the Joel Embiid MVP victory.
youtube.com/live/aDCUne2Lw… – 12:44 AM
Noah Levick: Joel Embiid says he feels “pretty good” physically. Embiid says Boston played with “more desperation” tonight, that Sixers need to be better as a team. “We’ll fix it.” -via Twitter @NoahLevick / May 3, 2023
Kyle Neubeck: Embiid was asked about the idea of coming back tonight vs. returning in Game 3, said he doesn’t think it matters either way. “With what I have, I’m supposed to be out 4-6 weeks…got this out of the way, disappointed by the loss, but that’s a step toward getting back to myself” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / May 3, 2023
Sean Grande: I just asked Marcus Smart how Joel Embiid seemed to him tonight in Game 2. “He didn’t seem 100% but he’s a warrior, the reigning MVP, he’s a warrior. But we don’t care if he’s 50%, 80%…he’s so tough.” -via Twitter @SeanGrandePBP / May 3, 2023