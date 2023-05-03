Joel Embiid to play Game 2 vs. Celtics

Shams Charania: After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: “I’m back.” Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award Tuesday night, Joel Embiid will return in Game 2 if he makes it through his pregame workouts unscathed, giving Philadelphia a massive boost as it attempts to go up 2-0 on the Celtics.
es.pn/3AQC7Tj – 11:07 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: MVP Joel Embiid tells 76ers teammates, “I’m back,” is set to return from LCL sprain in tonight’s Game 2 vs. Boston – story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4484546/2023/0… – 10:56 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A column remembering the 6 seasons leading up to this moment for Joel Embiid.
“Unfortunately, story of my life,” he said after a recent loss to the Celtics at home.
This time, finishing in second place is not the story of Joel’s life.
It is his time:
thepaintedlines.com/story-of-my-li… – 10:46 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid does some light shooting before this morning’s shootaround. He has his status for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals will be determined by how he feels after shootaround. pic.twitter.com/4cmuJGBRLg – 10:42 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The Celtics need to run as often as possible against Embiid and target him in the PNR in the halfcourt, which means they probably won’t do either. – 10:41 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#76ers react to the report Embiid is back: “He said that?”
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey on the five minutes Joel Embiid gave them to celebrate his MVP last night:
“It was lit, it was lit. We got our five minutes in! He cried. … He deserved to let those tears go, let that emotion go. We got the celebration out and we’re going to focus on Game 2 now.” – 10:32 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joel Embiid is back tonight, per Shams.
How’s he look? pic.twitter.com/RvmulWACCE – 10:28 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fresh off winning his first MVP award last night, Joel Embiid is out here getting up shots ahead of shootaround this morning before Game 2. pic.twitter.com/4rs9ZPyBXb – 10:18 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid this morning before shootaround #Sixers pic.twitter.com/uLfcYHJyrO – 10:18 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
MVP Joel Embiid is here at Sixers shootaround ahead of Game 2: pic.twitter.com/81oLwmtbdo – 10:17 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some warmup shots for Joel Embiid at Sixers shootaround (as Sam Cassell and Georges Niang argue in the background). pic.twitter.com/xQOZ7XYP1M – 10:17 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Joel Embiid 🇨🇲 extended to five years the streak of international players to win MVP. Jayson Tatum came in fourth in voting & was the only American player to finish in the top five. This is the second straight year that four of the top five MVP finishers weren’t born in America. – 10:14 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Despite being listed as doubtful on injury report, Joel Embiid plans to make quick return for Game 2 barring any setbacks per @ShamsCharania masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:11 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Day 2 of Embiid watch begins. #76ers shooting around now at the Garden. pic.twitter.com/pVhDMI0x5U – 10:08 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
After winning MVP, Joel Embiid turned to his team and told them, “I’m back.”
Embiid is set to return tonight for Game 2 vs. the Celtics, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/mhSumOVsaR – 10:05 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star on track to return from knee sprain in Game 2 vs. Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 10:05 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
No excuse for Celtics not to be completely locked in tonight. Eager to see what level of Embiid is out there. But if he’s anywhere near his typical self, not getting series started early after extending Hawks series will sting a little more. – 10:03 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: “I’m back.”
Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:50 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: The Anthony Davis dilemma, Embiid’s MVP, Brooks gone, Aaron Rodgers tries too hard, @JeffZillgitt, Messi suspended (soccer!), Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, lowly A’s, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@CBSSportsRadio
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:49 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid’s MVP award highlights just how far 76ers star has come: ‘I’ve been through a lot’
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 9:27 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid’s path to becoming the NBA MVP was not straightforward. First, he had to learn the game. Then, he had to overcome adversity to even play it. And finally, he strove to perfect his game.
Some stories from behind the scenes of Embiid’s rise:
theathletic.com/4482756/2023/0… – 9:18 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: The Jokic-Embiid MVP debate is over. The Jokic-Embiid playoff debate is just getting started
theathletic.com/4481067/2023/0… – 7:47 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid taking steps to return from knee sprain, play in Game 2 vs. Boston Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:02 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Sixers’ Joel Embiid wins MVP, expected to remain doubtful for Game 2 nj.com/sports/2023/05… – 6:57 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers’ Joel Embiid wins NBA MVP, beating out Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:56 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
MVP
Should Embiid play in game two
Harper back, Phillies not
Loaded Nacho Pringles
⬇️ go.audacy.com/hpBe4YUSuzb – 6:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
5⃣ years in a row international players have won the NBA MVP award 🔥
2018-19 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
2019-20 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
2020-21 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
2021-22 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
2022-23 🇨🇲 Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/Wc3BpYxxAC – 4:17 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers center Joel Embiid wins 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player award
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-cente… – 2:50 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After finishing second for two seasons behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid won the #MVP award
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Anthony Davis keeps serving up these reminders that this was supposed to be his league before he kept getting hit with the bad luck stick & Giannis, Embiid & Jokic called dibs. His two-way dominance & paint ownership have made anything possible for the Lakers this postseason. – 1:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
In like 10 minutes or so, @MG_Schindler and I will be going live to break down Warriors-Lakers Game 1, Knicks-Heat Game 2, the Dillon Brooks news earlier, and the Joel Embiid MVP victory.
youtube.com/live/aDCUne2Lw… – 12:44 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The Embiid mystery continues… instagram.com/p/Crw0DEgurJ4/… – 10:42 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 Reaction to Joel Embiid winning MVP
🏀 Jrue Holiday to retire at contracts end?!
🏀 Bucks enquired about Dillon Brooks..
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX
📺 https://t.co/AyEyoegqVq pic.twitter.com/yt8OhkmpPU – 10:29 PM
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 Reaction to Joel Embiid winning MVP
🏀 Jrue Holiday to retire at contracts end?!
🏀 Bucks enquired about Dillon Brooks..
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX
📺 https://t.co/AyEyoegqVq pic.twitter.com/yt8OhkmpPU – 10:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey chimes in on Joel Embiid winning MVP #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xYLFPI0G2B – 10:16 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
De’Anthony Melton on Joel Embiid as well #Sixers pic.twitter.com/hzZ5cx2vGq – 10:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris gives love to Joel Embiid for winning MVP #Sixers pic.twitter.com/yh6TvXRd9J – 10:14 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
On Locked On NBA tomorrow so it’s going to be a 1 am night for me. But I get to talk about Dillon Brooks, Embiid’s MVP, and these two games tonight so I’m the luckiest person – 9:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
P.J. Tucker’s IG post congratulating Embiid on MVP 💪 pic.twitter.com/LTSRNoNdmQ – 9:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Back in January, I sat down with PJ Tucker and we mostly talked about him, but we touched on Joel Embiid and what impresses Tucker about the now MVP of the league #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/pj-tucke… via @SixersWire – 9:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Joel Embiid “MVP” story. @andscape bit.ly/41iRnnu #sixers #nba #nbamvp – 9:02 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Credible MVPs to play in Philly:
Joe Fulks
Paul Arizin
Neil Johnston
Wilt Chamberlain
Julius Erving
Moses Malone
Charles Barkley
Allen Iverson
Joel Embiid
Best basketball city in the world – 8:43 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
The 76ers are the first NBA franchise to have 5 different MVPs:
Wilt
Doc
Moses
Iverson
Embiid – 8:35 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Happy for Embiid – he seems thrilled to have won the MVP. Hope Jokic enjoyed swimming with his family. I’m sure both teams will do their best to give us a clash of those two titans for a Finals MVP and a title. It would be a lot of fun to see. – 8:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid gets his due, officially named NBA MVP nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/02/joe… – 8:04 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
In his first three seasons Joel Embiid played just 31 games. He was written off. But he fought though it.
Persevered. Worked. Became the most skilled big in history.
Today he won the MVP. And, basically, made it to the Hall of Fame. – 7:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid always knew his time would come 🔮 pic.twitter.com/MIglgmQYlk – 7:47 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Only two players in NBA history have put together MVP campaigns averaging 30+ points with a +65 true shooting percentage:
Stephen Curry (2015-16)
Joel Embiid (2022-23) pic.twitter.com/iMtNo1GU8l – 7:45 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Joel Embiid is the 2022-23 NBA MVP. In recent memory I can’t think of anyone who’s deserved this award more. What a season. – 7:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
After Joel Embiid missed much of his first two years due to injury, a Jazz front office staffer bragged to me about how the team had accurately red-flagged him during the draft process. How they wouldn’t have drafted him at #5 in 2014, even if he were available.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
We went from an ESPN straw poll on March 30 that had first-place votes …
42: Jokic
40: Embiid
18: Giannis
To actual first-place votes on April 10 …
73: Embiid
15: Jokic
12: Giannis – 7:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Να θες να συγκινηθείς με το επίτευγμά σου και το Γ1 του 1ου ΕΠΑΛ Νέας Φιλαδέλφειας να μην σε αφήνει ήσυχο.
Btw, ο James Harden έδωσε την πιο ωραία ασίστ. Ο πρώτος που αγκάλιασε τον συμπαίκτη του ήταν. He knows that feeling… #BrotherlyLove #Embiid #NBA
pic.twitter.com/60EVbW7l43 – 7:28 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Joel Embiid wins 2022-23 MVP. Full voting results: pic.twitter.com/4kM6OnO2Dn – 7:27 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Joel Embiid has been hunting MVP for a long time & was resigned that it might not happen because he can be a prickly troll sometimes. But his pursuit wasn’t for his glory alone. He once told me, “I want for it to be like, ‘An African player is the best player in the world.’ ” – 7:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Vote breakdown: Joel Embiid received 73 first place votes, 25 second place votes and 2 third place votes, good for 915 total points.
Nikola Jokic was 2nd with 674 points (15 first place votes). – 7:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#NBAAwards #MVP results. Joel Embiid. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/5m4DWh5w9h – 7:24 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid received 73 first-place votes for MVP, 915 total points.
Nikola Jokic second with 674 total points, Giannis Antetokounmpo third with 606. – 7:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA : The Jokic-Embiid MVP debate is over…
But the Jokic-Embiid playoff debate is just beginning. Can either of them dominate in June?
theathletic.com/4481067/2023/0… – 7:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Joel Embiid winning MVP is incredible. Missed first two seasons entirely due to injury. Missed 51 games in on-court rookie season, which cost him Rookie of the Year.
Got there in the depths of the Process… then showed once he got on the floor that he WAS The Process 🫡 – 7:21 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Remember, the MVP award is a regular season honor. Meanwhile, the Sixers are 2-0 in the playoffs – both road wins – without the MVP. The Bucks went 1-1 without Giannis, 0-3 with him. Denver is 6-1 and Jokic is a plus 38. (I had a vote. I picked Embiid first.) – 7:20 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Joel Embiid went from this in high school to the NBA’s MVP. pic.twitter.com/htvyUiRLd7 – 7:19 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Major congrats to Joel Embiid for a well-deserved MVP on the heels of a dominant year. Appreciate greatness when you see it!
We’ll update this as the full results come in, but just a reminder… pic.twitter.com/IiFiJlLKNy – 7:19 PM
Major congrats to Joel Embiid for a well-deserved MVP on the heels of a dominant year. Appreciate greatness when you see it!
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“We shall see,” Embiid says with a laugh when asked if he’ll play Game 2. – 7:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid, when asked if he will play in Game 2 by Ernie Johnson: “We shall see.” – 7:18 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The moment Embiid found out he was MVP 🏆
(via @sixers)
pic.twitter.com/jr7OY7d9Ap – 7:18 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Joel Embiid dunking in warmups was a national controversy, and now he’s an MVP. #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/hC560OD3sO – 7:18 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Remembering back in 2017 when video surfaced of Embiid playing tennis in Philly. I asked him how his game is and he said “they call me the Black Roger Federer.”
Should have given him MVP on the spot that day. – 7:16 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Joel Embiid had one of the best individual scoring seasons of the 21st century
He is the 2023 NBA MVP pic.twitter.com/rJiouFrD4e – 7:15 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“We gone celebrate for 5 minutes and then we’re getting back to business. We got a series to win. I’m so proud of them [for winning yesterday].” – Embiid – 7:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
A moment of silence for the Embiid MVP deniers 🤫 pic.twitter.com/B1GAo0Jknu – 7:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is your 2022-23 NBA Most Valuable Player, the first Sixer to win the award since Allen Iverson in 2001.
Story, with initial thoughts here: theathletic.com/4482318/2023/0… – 7:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets Nikola Jokic loses MVP to 76ers’ Joel Embiid despite historic season.
denverpost.com/2023/05/02/nik… – 7:11 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Well deserved MVP for Joel Embiid. Been a really fun battle between him and Jokic the last 3 years and it would’ve been unfortunate if history didn’t show he had at least one to show for it. Jokic vs Embiid in the Finals after all this would be incredible, too. Hope he heals up. – 7:11 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Only 75 players have received MVP votes in five different seasons.
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic join the list.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-mvp-… – 7:11 PM
Only 75 players have received MVP votes in five different seasons.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Congratulations my brother @Joel Embiid Well Deserved 🫡💯 pic.twitter.com/MVVd29bJKL – 7:10 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Last 3 MVPs:
2022-23 Joel Embiid
2021-22 Nikola Jokic
2020-21 Nikola Jokic
This is the first time a center has won the MVP in 3 straight seasons since doing so in 16 consecutive seasons from 1964-65 to 1979-80. – 7:09 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is the MVP.
Story on his path to the award and deeply dominant season:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Joel Embiid has won the 2022-23 NBA MVP award. He became the 5th player in Sixers history who won the trophy after Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Julius Erving and Allen Iverson. #BrotherlyLove #NBA
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 7:09 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
From learning how to shoot by searching ‘White People Shooting 3 Pointers’ on YouTube to the NBA 2023 MVP. Congrats @JoelEmbiid! pic.twitter.com/ixDk4zFIeL – 7:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
With Joel Embiid being named MVP, I wanted to re-share this recent exclusive I had with him for FOX Sports.
“What I can control is to try to win a championship,” Embiid told me. “And I feel like that’s the only way I’m going to get that respect.”
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 7:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
New NBA MVP Joel Embiid might not have tried hoops if not for Kobe. In 2021, he told @latimes about the 1st game he ever watched, and seeing Kobe:
“That was also when I fell in love with basketball … I would say that I’m probably here because of him.”
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 7:07 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wins 2023 NBA MVP award @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 7:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Philadelphia 76ers have 5 MVPs now:
– Wilt Chamberlain
– Julius Erving
– Moses Malone
– Allen Iverson
– Joel Embiid
No franchise has had more. – 7:05 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Joel Embiid is the NBA’s MVP. The ‘Process’ reaches its most valuable stage. Story @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4482318/2023/0… – 7:05 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Finally, officially, MVP.
Joel Embiid has won his first @NBA Most Valuable Player award. pic.twitter.com/3O6FgnAX5E – 7:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid named 2022-23 NBA MVP award winner
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 7:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers Joel Embiid wins NBA MVP, beating out Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 7:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player. – 7:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid wins the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player award – 7:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The MVP, and recipient of The Michael Jordan Trophy: Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. – 7:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid this season:
— 33.1 PPG
— 10.2 RPG
— Scoring champion
— First 33/10 season since merger
— Top 10 in PPG, RPG, BPG
— First in 35-point games
First 76er to win MVP since Iverson. pic.twitter.com/0xno6TYazS – 7:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joel Embiid has won the MVP, snapping Nikola Jokic’s two-year streak. – 7:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Good for Joel Embiid. Now we don’t ever have to hear about how he didn’t get one. Clean slate next season. – 7:03 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is the NBA MVP for the first time in his career #Sixers – 7:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid has been named the NBA MVP for the first time in his career.
A story on his season and the journey to get here phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-wi… – 7:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Joel Embiid is the NBA’s 2022-23 MVP.
Embiid was just officially announced as this season’s inaugural Michael Jordan Trophy winner ahead of Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is the #NBA MVP. #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/tNICN39v3S – 7:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Congrats to @JoelEmbiid on the MVP season! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/E9kaM9C2CT – 7:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
BREAKING: Joel Embiid has been named the 2023 NBA MVP.
At long last, it is his time:
thepaintedlines.com/story-of-my-li… – 7:03 PM
BREAKING: Joel Embiid has been named the 2023 NBA MVP.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been voted the 2022-2023 NBA Most Valuable Player. Embiid breaks through as the winner after consecutive years as runner-up. – 7:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid has won the 2022-23 NBA MVP award. pic.twitter.com/c4Pq4Ggy4a – 7:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gotta be Embiid, right? I’m just interested to see how close this is. Feels like it could be closest ever #MVP – 7:03 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Sixers Steal Game 1 vs Celtics + Will Joel Embiid Play in Game 2? | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
As expected, Joel Embiid is officially listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. Celtics. – 4:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“If he can play, he plays. If it’s 50/50 we would probably err on the other side because we’ve done that all year. So we’re just not going to take any chances.” -Doc Rivers
Joel Embiid taking steps to return from knee sprain, play in Game 2 vs. Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 4:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid taking steps to return from knee sprain, play in Game 2 vs. Boston Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:24 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers provides the latest on Joel Embiid ahead of Game 2 in Boston #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/02/six… via @SixersWire – 2:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star expected to miss Game 2 vs. Celtics with knee sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 2:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Georges Niang today on Joel Embiid’s style of leadership:
“If you look at every single superstar that’s ever played … not all of them were as charismatic and outgoing as me.
“He leads in his specific way, and he’s Joel. I think his success speaks for itself.” – 2:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joe Embiid injury update: Sixers star expected to miss Game 2 vs. Celtics with knee sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/joe-e… – 2:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Here’s everything Doc Rivers said about Joel Embiid.
– Still likely doubtful, but working out today
– Doing some running today, skeleton offense, etc.
– Key is to see if there’s increased swelling tomorrow
– When he comes back, Joel is going to be tired, rotations might change pic.twitter.com/amyZHRfeq1 – 2:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is working out this afternoon, and the team will see how his knee responds tomorrow. Rivers expects Embiid’s status to remain the same for Game 2, but that last night’s result won’t impact how the Sixers proceed — said it will only be a health decision – 1:50 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is working out now. Unsure of his Game 2 status — would still think doubtful — but that workout (and how he responds to it) is an important step. – 1:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will do some skeleton work today. He’s still listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. the Boston Celtics tomorrow at TD Garden. – 1:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says the plan is for Joel Embiid to do some running today to see how his sprained right knee reacts. – 1:42 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I wrote about Harden last night, but that was one of the most inexplicable Celtics losses in a growing list of them. They literally talked about not letting up in the absence of Embiid, and then let up. An atrocious defensive effort, from both a strategy and execution standpoint. – 1:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Another upset with the 76ers taking down the Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid!
🔊 ICYMI: the voice of the NBA, Mike Breen, predicted a wild post-season before the playoffs even began #NBAPlayoffs
⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G2Qtyrc3OQ – 12:16 PM
Another upset with the 76ers taking down the Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid!
🔊 ICYMI: the voice of the NBA, Mike Breen, predicted a wild post-season before the playoffs even began #NBAPlayoffs
⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G2Qtyrc3OQ – 12:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
With Embiid, Jokic and Giannis as the finalists for MVP, has the era of the big man returned? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9JY5w4XGQ1 – 11:56 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Joel Embiid will be named MVP tonight. The broad strokes of his story—of how a kid from Cameroon ended up playing basketball in America—are well known, but the details are not. I figured I’d share some of them here:
This story (which is from my book on the Sixers and The… pic.twitter.com/jcXdSxmIv8 – 11:29 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Joel Embiid will be named MVP tonight. The broad strokes of his story—of how a kid from Cameroon ended up playing basketball in America—are well known, but the details are not. I figured I’d share some of them here
This story (which is from my book on the Sixers and The Process)… pic.twitter.com/bih8U4EyMt – 11:28 AM
“It’s been a long time coming. A lot of hard work. I’ve been through a lot, and I’m not just talking about basketball. I’m talking about everything as a lot. My story, where I came from, I got here, and what it took me from here,” said Embiid in the Inside The NBA interview. “It feels good. I don’t know what to say [more]. It was amazing.” -via TalkBasket / May 3, 2023
Magic Johnson: Congratulations to Joel Embiid for being named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player!! Well deserved and earned! @Joel Embiid 👏🏾 -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / May 2, 2023