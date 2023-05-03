Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on LeBron James: 'Every time I look up I think he’s breaking a record somewhere so it never ceases to amaze me'

LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time scoring record a few months ago. How cool was that? Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: I mean, every time I look up I think he’s breaking a record somewhere so it never ceases to amaze me. He’s been a great player his whole career and I’m just glad that I was a part of some of his accomplishments and still being able to congratulate him and stuff like that, man. It’s a GREAT milestone for him.
Source: ScoopB.com
Source: ScoopB.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James on Anthony Davis joining Shaq, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain in Lakers history: “That’s why their jerseys are in the rafters. AD will be up there when he’s done playing. He continues to show why he’s one of the best players in this league.” pic.twitter.com/LtJp319bQK – 1:55 AM
LeBron James on Anthony Davis joining Shaq, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain in Lakers history: “That’s why their jerseys are in the rafters. AD will be up there when he’s done playing. He continues to show why he’s one of the best players in this league.” pic.twitter.com/LtJp319bQK – 1:55 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
1 trouble spot for Golden State: they lost a playoff game where they made 21 threes and had Steph, Klay and Poole going at the same time
1 trouble spot for the Lakers: AD played 44 minutes and Bron 43 and this series is every other day all the way through – 1:17 AM
1 trouble spot for Golden State: they lost a playoff game where they made 21 threes and had Steph, Klay and Poole going at the same time
1 trouble spot for the Lakers: AD played 44 minutes and Bron 43 and this series is every other day all the way through – 1:17 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron was not good offensively in that 4th quarter (7 points, 3/10 FGs, fast break travel, 0/3 3s, 1/2 FTs) – 1:09 AM
LeBron was not good offensively in that 4th quarter (7 points, 3/10 FGs, fast break travel, 0/3 3s, 1/2 FTs) – 1:09 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Games with 20+ rebounds this playoffs:
4 — Kevon Looney
1 — Giannis, LeBron, Davis
Nobody else has done it. pic.twitter.com/gxaJlNWGWW – 12:41 AM
Games with 20+ rebounds this playoffs:
4 — Kevon Looney
1 — Giannis, LeBron, Davis
Nobody else has done it. pic.twitter.com/gxaJlNWGWW – 12:41 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
All the conversation was around Steph and Bron and rightfully so… but failed to mentioned a generational talent in Anthony Davis!!! The Warriors better realize that this ain’t Sabonis they’re playing against. Carry the hell on… – 12:40 AM
All the conversation was around Steph and Bron and rightfully so… but failed to mentioned a generational talent in Anthony Davis!!! The Warriors better realize that this ain’t Sabonis they’re playing against. Carry the hell on… – 12:40 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112
LA wins Game 1 on the road for the second straight series. AD had 30 points, 23 rebounds and 4 blocks. LeBron had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks. DLo and Dennis each had 19. Awesome defensive effort from Vando.
Up next: Game 2 on Thursday. – 12:39 AM
Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112
LA wins Game 1 on the road for the second straight series. AD had 30 points, 23 rebounds and 4 blocks. LeBron had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks. DLo and Dennis each had 19. Awesome defensive effort from Vando.
Up next: Game 2 on Thursday. – 12:39 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers take Game 1 of WC semifinals with a 117-112 win over Warriors. AD had 30 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists, LeBron James 22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, D’Angelo Russell 19 points, 6 assists, Dennis Schroder 19 points – 12:39 AM
Lakers take Game 1 of WC semifinals with a 117-112 win over Warriors. AD had 30 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists, LeBron James 22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, D’Angelo Russell 19 points, 6 assists, Dennis Schroder 19 points – 12:39 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Just a monster game from AD.
Warriors will hope to wear down and outlast the Lakers this series, with AD and LeBron playing 43:48 and 40:03 and no Warrior reaching the 38-minute mark tonight. – 12:38 AM
Just a monster game from AD.
Warriors will hope to wear down and outlast the Lakers this series, with AD and LeBron playing 43:48 and 40:03 and no Warrior reaching the 38-minute mark tonight. – 12:38 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
22 PTS
11 REB
5 AST
3 BLK
The oldest player since LeBron James with a 20/10/5 playoff game. pic.twitter.com/5ZrylOLXxH – 12:38 AM
LeBron tonight:
22 PTS
11 REB
5 AST
3 BLK
The oldest player since LeBron James with a 20/10/5 playoff game. pic.twitter.com/5ZrylOLXxH – 12:38 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Warriors didn’t quit, down by as many as 14 in the 4th and roaring back to tie it, but the Lakers held on to take Game 1, 117-112, and steal homecourt advantage. AD 30p 23r 5a 4b; LeBron 22p on 9-of-24 11r 5a 3b; D-Lo 19p 6a; Schroder 19p 3a. Curry led GSW w/ 27p; Klay 25p. – 12:37 AM
The Warriors didn’t quit, down by as many as 14 in the 4th and roaring back to tie it, but the Lakers held on to take Game 1, 117-112, and steal homecourt advantage. AD 30p 23r 5a 4b; LeBron 22p on 9-of-24 11r 5a 3b; D-Lo 19p 6a; Schroder 19p 3a. Curry led GSW w/ 27p; Klay 25p. – 12:37 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Steph vs. LeBron, cool, chill, whatever gets the audience in.
Steph vs. Anthony Davis? That’s where the real action is. Always has been. – 12:35 AM
Steph vs. LeBron, cool, chill, whatever gets the audience in.
Steph vs. Anthony Davis? That’s where the real action is. Always has been. – 12:35 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Find someone who loves you like LeBron loves letting the clock run down late before launching a stagnant three. AK – 12:34 AM
Find someone who loves you like LeBron loves letting the clock run down late before launching a stagnant three. AK – 12:34 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham has ramped up the minutes for Anthony Davis (44) and LeBron James (40) tonight. AD has played the entire second half. – 12:34 AM
Darvin Ham has ramped up the minutes for Anthony Davis (44) and LeBron James (40) tonight. AD has played the entire second half. – 12:34 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Both teams could’ve gotten better shots than that, man. Bron and Poole. – 12:33 AM
Both teams could’ve gotten better shots than that, man. Bron and Poole. – 12:33 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Biggest lead for LAL of 14 comes with 5:55 to play after a LeBron 2. – 12:21 AM
Biggest lead for LAL of 14 comes with 5:55 to play after a LeBron 2. – 12:21 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Also the Warriors haven’t tried LeBron at all on the perimeter defensively. He did not look good with that in the Minnesota game. Lakers have done a great job on the other hand attacking Warriors defensive weaknesses. – 12:12 AM
Also the Warriors haven’t tried LeBron at all on the perimeter defensively. He did not look good with that in the Minnesota game. Lakers have done a great job on the other hand attacking Warriors defensive weaknesses. – 12:12 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure why Wiggins was pressuring LeBron’s dribble so hard; sag off, go under and make him shoot jumpers. – 12:11 AM
Not sure why Wiggins was pressuring LeBron’s dribble so hard; sag off, go under and make him shoot jumpers. – 12:11 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Russell and AD and Reaves have allowed LeBron to conserve a lot of energy – 12:05 AM
Russell and AD and Reaves have allowed LeBron to conserve a lot of energy – 12:05 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers up 8 after three quarters. Warriors should be tired after playing a Game 7 two days ago. Now is the time to step on their throats. Let’s see if LeBron can spend the energy he’s been conserving in the first three quarters to finish this thing and steal home-court advantage. – 12:04 AM
Lakers up 8 after three quarters. Warriors should be tired after playing a Game 7 two days ago. Now is the time to step on their throats. Let’s see if LeBron can spend the energy he’s been conserving in the first three quarters to finish this thing and steal home-court advantage. – 12:04 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Warriors 88
AD has been special: 28 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. DLo broke out w/ 10 points in the third — he’s up to 17. Austin Reaves had 8 — he has 10 now. LeBron has 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. LA +17 on FTs. GS +33 on 3s. – 12:03 AM
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Warriors 88
AD has been special: 28 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. DLo broke out w/ 10 points in the third — he’s up to 17. Austin Reaves had 8 — he has 10 now. LeBron has 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. LA +17 on FTs. GS +33 on 3s. – 12:03 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay with the behind-the-back dime to GP2. Slaaaam dunk (with LeBron defending).
Lakers 86, Warriors 80, LA timeout 3:47 left in the third – 11:51 PM
Klay with the behind-the-back dime to GP2. Slaaaam dunk (with LeBron defending).
Lakers 86, Warriors 80, LA timeout 3:47 left in the third – 11:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have their biggest lead of the game behind an 8-0 run featuring a pair of 3’s from Reaves (his 2nd) and LeBron (his 1st).
It’s 86-76 with 4:30 to play in the 3rd. – 11:49 PM
LAL have their biggest lead of the game behind an 8-0 run featuring a pair of 3’s from Reaves (his 2nd) and LeBron (his 1st).
It’s 86-76 with 4:30 to play in the 3rd. – 11:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
It’s like 2020 again…except LeBron’s banged up & there weren’t months of rest before the playoff. These Lakers keep impressing. – 11:49 PM
It’s like 2020 again…except LeBron’s banged up & there weren’t months of rest before the playoff. These Lakers keep impressing. – 11:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Third quarter Warriors, meet third quarter Lakers. LeBron’s first three of the night puts them up 10. – 11:48 PM
Third quarter Warriors, meet third quarter Lakers. LeBron’s first three of the night puts them up 10. – 11:48 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron James is in a mis-matched NXXT Gen tonight for Game 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/ImLu5wooTk – 11:47 PM
LeBron James is in a mis-matched NXXT Gen tonight for Game 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/ImLu5wooTk – 11:47 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Anthony Davis laces up the LeBron 20 for Game 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/9LjQO3VNYX – 11:42 PM
Anthony Davis laces up the LeBron 20 for Game 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/9LjQO3VNYX – 11:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 65, Warriors 64
AD has 23 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron has 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. LA was plus-4 in the non-AD minutes. The Warriors have a plus-36 advantage on 3s. The Lakers have a plus-13 advantage on FTs. Steph/Klay/Poole have 41. – 11:20 PM
Halftime: Lakers 65, Warriors 64
AD has 23 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron has 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. LA was plus-4 in the non-AD minutes. The Warriors have a plus-36 advantage on 3s. The Lakers have a plus-13 advantage on FTs. Steph/Klay/Poole have 41. – 11:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Lakers lead the Warriors 65-64 at halftime. Golden State has taken 13 more shots on offense (24/57), but Los Angeles has been more efficient (24/44).
Anthony Davis leads all scorers 23 points and 11 rebounds. 12/5/4 for LeBron James.
Klay Thompson has 18 points for GSW. – 11:20 PM
Lakers lead the Warriors 65-64 at halftime. Golden State has taken 13 more shots on offense (24/57), but Los Angeles has been more efficient (24/44).
Anthony Davis leads all scorers 23 points and 11 rebounds. 12/5/4 for LeBron James.
Klay Thompson has 18 points for GSW. – 11:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers go into the half up 65-64 after GSW opened Game 1 on a 10-2 run. Anthony Davis has 23 pts on 9-for-10 shooting and 11 rebounds; Schroder 13 pts on 4-for-7; LeBron 12 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast. – 11:19 PM
The Lakers go into the half up 65-64 after GSW opened Game 1 on a 10-2 run. Anthony Davis has 23 pts on 9-for-10 shooting and 11 rebounds; Schroder 13 pts on 4-for-7; LeBron 12 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast. – 11:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I really don’t understand a defensive philosophy that has LeBron, AD, and Schroder just going right to the basket with no help while the Lakers have made 1 three in the half. – 11:19 PM
I really don’t understand a defensive philosophy that has LeBron, AD, and Schroder just going right to the basket with no help while the Lakers have made 1 three in the half. – 11:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Hell of a defensive effort from Donte DiVincenzo right there on LeBron – 11:01 PM
Hell of a defensive effort from Donte DiVincenzo right there on LeBron – 11:01 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Wondering what Steph and LeBron were talking about at the scorer’s table 🤔
pic.twitter.com/C1bxckKLMF – 10:59 PM
Wondering what Steph and LeBron were talking about at the scorer’s table 🤔
pic.twitter.com/C1bxckKLMF – 10:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lakers are playing well without LeBron having to expend hardly any effort right now. If they’re close late and he’s got enough left to turn it on, watch out. – 10:54 PM
Lakers are playing well without LeBron having to expend hardly any effort right now. If they’re close late and he’s got enough left to turn it on, watch out. – 10:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL +5 so far in non-AD minutes after Reaves and LeBron both hit 2-pointers.
LAL up 38-35. – 10:52 PM
LAL +5 so far in non-AD minutes after Reaves and LeBron both hit 2-pointers.
LAL up 38-35. – 10:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 31-29 after the first quarter
Steph and Klay each scored 10 points
Anthony Davis already has 14
Only 4 points for LeBron – 10:43 PM
Warriors up 31-29 after the first quarter
Steph and Klay each scored 10 points
Anthony Davis already has 14
Only 4 points for LeBron – 10:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron went to toss his talcum powder pregame and it was out. They had to bring him a new one. pic.twitter.com/tBIShcUy6D – 10:25 PM
LeBron went to toss his talcum powder pregame and it was out. They had to bring him a new one. pic.twitter.com/tBIShcUy6D – 10:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Warriors jump on the sloppy Lakers, 10-2 so far. LeBron 1-3, with Wiggins guarding him – 10:21 PM
Warriors jump on the sloppy Lakers, 10-2 so far. LeBron 1-3, with Wiggins guarding him – 10:21 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Round boos for LeBron as he goes down in the rebounding action. – 10:19 PM
Round boos for LeBron as he goes down in the rebounding action. – 10:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Looney on Davis, Wiggins on LeBron, Klay on Reaves, Curry on Russell, Green on Vanderbilt to start.
LeBron on Green, Davis on Looney, Vanderbilt on Steph, Russell on Wiggins, Reaves on Klay. – 10:18 PM
Looney on Davis, Wiggins on LeBron, Klay on Reaves, Curry on Russell, Green on Vanderbilt to start.
LeBron on Green, Davis on Looney, Vanderbilt on Steph, Russell on Wiggins, Reaves on Klay. – 10:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers start with AD on Looney, LeBron on Draymond, Vando on Steph, Austin on Klay and DLo on Wiggins. – 10:16 PM
The Lakers start with AD on Looney, LeBron on Draymond, Vando on Steph, Austin on Klay and DLo on Wiggins. – 10:16 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
LeBron vs. Steph part V.
Both teams feature older players, but the Lakers have an advantage that they could use to win the series.
@jshector and I discuss.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/XMRpM2dP8e – 10:00 PM
LeBron vs. Steph part V.
Both teams feature older players, but the Lakers have an advantage that they could use to win the series.
@jshector and I discuss.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/XMRpM2dP8e – 10:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
One last time before Steph vs. LeBron V: Appreciate it, all of it nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:47 PM
One last time before Steph vs. LeBron V: Appreciate it, all of it nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Game 1:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Warriors’ starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:37 PM
Lakers’ starters in Game 1:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Warriors’ starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 9:29 PM
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 9:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD have been upgraded to available for Game 1 vs. GSW.
Mo Bamba has been downgraded to out. – 9:28 PM
LeBron and AD have been upgraded to available for Game 1 vs. GSW.
Mo Bamba has been downgraded to out. – 9:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Warriors coach Steve Kerr looking ahead to the playoff series with the Lakers, the adjustments for Los Angeles after a 7 game battle with the Kings and Stephen Curry meeting LeBron James in the postseason again. pic.twitter.com/3dklW2QFlH – 9:14 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr looking ahead to the playoff series with the Lakers, the adjustments for Los Angeles after a 7 game battle with the Kings and Stephen Curry meeting LeBron James in the postseason again. pic.twitter.com/3dklW2QFlH – 9:14 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry & Lakers’ LeBron James warming up before Game 1 at Chase Center pic.twitter.com/RC3kAItjag – 9:00 PM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry & Lakers’ LeBron James warming up before Game 1 at Chase Center pic.twitter.com/RC3kAItjag – 9:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph & LeBron out here going through their pregame routine.
Going to be a doozy. pic.twitter.com/mJBNSu27gd – 8:59 PM
Steph & LeBron out here going through their pregame routine.
Going to be a doozy. pic.twitter.com/mJBNSu27gd – 8:59 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron James did not appear on an MVP ballot this season. It’s the first time in his 20-year career that he did not get a vote, and ends the longest run of getting at least one vote in NBA history. – 8:50 PM
LeBron James did not appear on an MVP ballot this season. It’s the first time in his 20-year career that he did not get a vote, and ends the longest run of getting at least one vote in NBA history. – 8:50 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron James vs. Steph Curry
Lakers vs. Warriors
Get ready for this epic series headlined by two legends by checking out my hype video: pic.twitter.com/33lHTMiov8 – 8:40 PM
LeBron James vs. Steph Curry
Lakers vs. Warriors
Get ready for this epic series headlined by two legends by checking out my hype video: pic.twitter.com/33lHTMiov8 – 8:40 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Stephen Curry in the MVP vote
1st: 2015, 2016
3rd: 2021
5th: 2019
6th: 2014, 2017
8th: 2022
9th: 2023
10th: 2018
11th: 2013
Same for LeBron
1st: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013
2nd: 2006, 2014, 2018, 2020
3rd: 2011, 2015, 2016
4th: 2008, 2017
5th: 2007
6th: 2005
9th: 2004
10th: 2022… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 8:04 PM
Stephen Curry in the MVP vote
1st: 2015, 2016
3rd: 2021
5th: 2019
6th: 2014, 2017
8th: 2022
9th: 2023
10th: 2018
11th: 2013
Same for LeBron
1st: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013
2nd: 2006, 2014, 2018, 2020
3rd: 2011, 2015, 2016
4th: 2008, 2017
5th: 2007
6th: 2005
9th: 2004
10th: 2022… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 8:04 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
For the first time in his NBA career, no MVP votes for LeBron James. – 7:25 PM
For the first time in his NBA career, no MVP votes for LeBron James. – 7:25 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
LeBron & the Lakers arrive to Chase Center pic.twitter.com/R90BeXDfgp – 7:24 PM
LeBron & the Lakers arrive to Chase Center pic.twitter.com/R90BeXDfgp – 7:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr mentioned LeBron James’ ability to diagnose and anticipate the Warriors’ off-ball actions better than most opponents. Altered personnel from CLE-GSW heyday, but tendencies remain. Here are a few recent examples. pic.twitter.com/IDEPPzBH1k – 7:11 PM
Steve Kerr mentioned LeBron James’ ability to diagnose and anticipate the Warriors’ off-ball actions better than most opponents. Altered personnel from CLE-GSW heyday, but tendencies remain. Here are a few recent examples. pic.twitter.com/IDEPPzBH1k – 7:11 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
If you can name any two players who faced each other in the NBA playoffs with more combined Rings, MVPs and points scored than LeBron and Steph.
I will buy you a house. – 5:36 PM
If you can name any two players who faced each other in the NBA playoffs with more combined Rings, MVPs and points scored than LeBron and Steph.
I will buy you a house. – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — With an affinity for going deep, Heat’s Love rates his top five receivers (starting with LeBron). sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/02/wit… – 5:35 PM
From earlier — With an affinity for going deep, Heat’s Love rates his top five receivers (starting with LeBron). sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/02/wit… – 5:35 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New episode of Beyond The Arc out now on @Spotify only 🚨
On today’s show is @tatefrazier my guest to discuss every playoff series, and @VanLathan joins to talk Lakers-Warriors and the historical implications for Steph and LeBron. – 5:25 PM
🚨 New episode of Beyond The Arc out now on @Spotify only 🚨
On today’s show is @tatefrazier my guest to discuss every playoff series, and @VanLathan joins to talk Lakers-Warriors and the historical implications for Steph and LeBron. – 5:25 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
We finally get another edition of LeBron vs. Curry tonight as the Lakers visit the Warriors.
So will both teams combine for over or under 227 points?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook.) – 5:20 PM
We finally get another edition of LeBron vs. Curry tonight as the Lakers visit the Warriors.
So will both teams combine for over or under 227 points?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook.) – 5:20 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Have two more iconic players. Two more decorated players. With more accomplishments. With more records. With more MVPs. With more Rings. Ever faced off in a playoff series. As LeBron and Steph. Ever? Never. – 5:04 PM
Have two more iconic players. Two more decorated players. With more accomplishments. With more records. With more MVPs. With more Rings. Ever faced off in a playoff series. As LeBron and Steph. Ever? Never. – 5:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
This version of LeBron vs Steph is giving Ali-Frazier III vibes, if you think about it.
🍎: apple.co/3AGZ0su
✳️: spoti.fi/3neMPQD
📺: youtu.be/hau-OBE0FEo pic.twitter.com/uDTyI5IvBL – 4:49 PM
This version of LeBron vs Steph is giving Ali-Frazier III vibes, if you think about it.
🍎: apple.co/3AGZ0su
✳️: spoti.fi/3neMPQD
📺: youtu.be/hau-OBE0FEo pic.twitter.com/uDTyI5IvBL – 4:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry: 10 reasons Lakers-Warriors is most decorated matchup in NBA playoffs history
(By @doug_clawson)
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 3:57 PM
LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry: 10 reasons Lakers-Warriors is most decorated matchup in NBA playoffs history
(By @doug_clawson)
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 3:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I thought Foxy had a chance to be great or really really good, but he surpassed that.” -Mike Bron on De’Aaron Fox. He said Fox can be elite. – 3:32 PM
“I thought Foxy had a chance to be great or really really good, but he surpassed that.” -Mike Bron on De’Aaron Fox. He said Fox can be elite. – 3:32 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Jarred Vanderbilt and Dennis Schröder talk about the challenges of guarding Steph Curry, the Steph/LeBron rivalry, and how this doesn’t feel like a second round matchup. pic.twitter.com/6mpdhpkXOl – 3:29 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt and Dennis Schröder talk about the challenges of guarding Steph Curry, the Steph/LeBron rivalry, and how this doesn’t feel like a second round matchup. pic.twitter.com/6mpdhpkXOl – 3:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I think we’re going to see a pissed off LeBron James that is going to impose his will in the paint.”
@KendrickPerkins expects LeBron to turn up the aggression vs. the Warriors 😳 pic.twitter.com/pFizZV9I5T – 3:29 PM
“I think we’re going to see a pissed off LeBron James that is going to impose his will in the paint.”
@KendrickPerkins expects LeBron to turn up the aggression vs. the Warriors 😳 pic.twitter.com/pFizZV9I5T – 3:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New ‘That’s OD’ examining colossal Lakers vs Warriors matchup, where LeBron vs Steph rivalry ranks all-time, Draymond’s BFF relationship with LeBron, the Clippers’ offseason and extending Kawhi and PG, Russ’ future and Nuggets vs Suns with @mcten youtu.be/2eVgy28Jpj4 – 3:13 PM
New ‘That’s OD’ examining colossal Lakers vs Warriors matchup, where LeBron vs Steph rivalry ranks all-time, Draymond’s BFF relationship with LeBron, the Clippers’ offseason and extending Kawhi and PG, Russ’ future and Nuggets vs Suns with @mcten youtu.be/2eVgy28Jpj4 – 3:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 400+ playoff 3-pointers:
LeBron James
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
We get to see all 3 in the same series. pic.twitter.com/ukk6ygbYfk – 3:07 PM
Players with 400+ playoff 3-pointers:
LeBron James
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
We get to see all 3 in the same series. pic.twitter.com/ukk6ygbYfk – 3:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “What I will say is stop trying to turn the page on us so fast, stop trying to turn the page on Bron so fast.”
Column: Steph Curry vs. LeBron James once again in the NBA playoffs is a reminder for us all to live in the moment nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:32 PM
Draymond Green: “What I will say is stop trying to turn the page on us so fast, stop trying to turn the page on Bron so fast.”
Column: Steph Curry vs. LeBron James once again in the NBA playoffs is a reminder for us all to live in the moment nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With an affinity for going deep, Heat’s Love rates his top five receivers (starting with LeBron). sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/02/wit… – 2:17 PM
With an affinity for going deep, Heat’s Love rates his top five receivers (starting with LeBron). sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/02/wit… – 2:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Brooks being this big a story is an extended ripple effect of the Prestige Zone. It’s not this big a topic of discussion for this long if he talks trash to a player that isn’t LeBron and a team that isn’t the Lakers. – 1:53 PM
Brooks being this big a story is an extended ripple effect of the Prestige Zone. It’s not this big a topic of discussion for this long if he talks trash to a player that isn’t LeBron and a team that isn’t the Lakers. – 1:53 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How much does LeBron have left in the tank for the Warriors in the conference semifinals, which allow only one day of rest between each game?
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/2023/5/2/23707… – 12:53 PM
How much does LeBron have left in the tank for the Warriors in the conference semifinals, which allow only one day of rest between each game?
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/2023/5/2/23707… – 12:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I wrote about how lucky we are that we get to see LeBron James and Steph Curry meet in the playoffs again
foxsports.com/stories/nba/st… – 12:36 PM
I wrote about how lucky we are that we get to see LeBron James and Steph Curry meet in the playoffs again
foxsports.com/stories/nba/st… – 12:36 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron is driving the ball less than gabe vincent. his assist rate is nearly half what it was in 2020, and he’s never initiated fewer pick-and-rolls than he is right now.
this version of lebron won’t beat the warriors. can he look like the guy who did?
theringer.com/2023/5/2/23707… – 12:08 PM
lebron is driving the ball less than gabe vincent. his assist rate is nearly half what it was in 2020, and he’s never initiated fewer pick-and-rolls than he is right now.
this version of lebron won’t beat the warriors. can he look like the guy who did?
theringer.com/2023/5/2/23707… – 12:08 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Wondering whether LeBron will be barred from Dream Team for splitting before Memphis series was over? – 11:00 AM
Wondering whether LeBron will be barred from Dream Team for splitting before Memphis series was over? – 11:00 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets wanted KCP long before they actually landed him. And they got him for night’s like last night. When no one outside of Nikola Jokic could hit *anything*, KCP turned into Sam Cassell.
Said Bruce Brown: “He’s the only champion in here.”
denverpost.com/2023/05/02/ken… – 10:51 AM
The #Nuggets wanted KCP long before they actually landed him. And they got him for night’s like last night. When no one outside of Nikola Jokic could hit *anything*, KCP turned into Sam Cassell.
Said Bruce Brown: “He’s the only champion in here.”
denverpost.com/2023/05/02/ken… – 10:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham called the Steph Curry-LeBron James matchup “the best rivalry of this generation.” A unique thing about it? Warriors’ Bruce Fraser on Steph & LeBron: “I don’t think they ever hated each other.” My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3LtVmXM pic.twitter.com/qquxYNwRim – 10:47 AM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham called the Steph Curry-LeBron James matchup “the best rivalry of this generation.” A unique thing about it? Warriors’ Bruce Fraser on Steph & LeBron: “I don’t think they ever hated each other.” My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3LtVmXM pic.twitter.com/qquxYNwRim – 10:47 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Steph vs, LeBron, yes, but don’t forget about Andrew Wiggins. A convo with the Warriors wing who will be a massive X-factor in this Lakers series, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4479826/2023/0… – 10:44 AM
Steph vs, LeBron, yes, but don’t forget about Andrew Wiggins. A convo with the Warriors wing who will be a massive X-factor in this Lakers series, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4479826/2023/0… – 10:44 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
a few notes from the piece, on how unsettling this version of lebron (who’s clearly injured and 38 years old) is, on a team that’s really struggled to score in the halfcourt: theringer.com/2023/5/2/23707… pic.twitter.com/ATsfRHBNRE – 10:33 AM
a few notes from the piece, on how unsettling this version of lebron (who’s clearly injured and 38 years old) is, on a team that’s really struggled to score in the halfcourt: theringer.com/2023/5/2/23707… pic.twitter.com/ATsfRHBNRE – 10:33 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Lakers-Warriors Game 1 mega-preview w/@DogSurfRoadshow and @Kylen Mills from @LockedOnDubs! We talk LeBron, Steph, AD, Looney, Wiggins, D’Lo, Kerr, Ham… you get the point. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/who… – 10:29 AM
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Lakers-Warriors Game 1 mega-preview w/@DogSurfRoadshow and @Kylen Mills from @LockedOnDubs! We talk LeBron, Steph, AD, Looney, Wiggins, D’Lo, Kerr, Ham… you get the point. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/who… – 10:29 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks stands by LeBron James trash talk in Lakers-Grizzlies: ‘I don’t regret it. I’m a competitor’
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 10:19 AM
Dillon Brooks stands by LeBron James trash talk in Lakers-Grizzlies: ‘I don’t regret it. I’m a competitor’
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 10:19 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to watch as Curry, LeBron renew rivalry in Lakers vs. Warriors nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/02/thr… – 10:04 AM
Three things to watch as Curry, LeBron renew rivalry in Lakers vs. Warriors nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/02/thr… – 10:04 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @ringer: i wrote about the daunting and unavoidable obstacles that sit in front of lebron james, who doesn’t look like himself, but is still pretty damn good theringer.com/2023/5/2/23707… – 9:59 AM
new @ringer: i wrote about the daunting and unavoidable obstacles that sit in front of lebron james, who doesn’t look like himself, but is still pretty damn good theringer.com/2023/5/2/23707… – 9:59 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James looked old and hurt in Round 1, but he’ll need a throwback series to beat the champs
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 9:55 AM
LeBron James looked old and hurt in Round 1, but he’ll need a throwback series to beat the champs
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 9:55 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Postseason leaders in each statistical category among active players:
Points:
1. LeBron James: 7,764
2. Kevin Durant: 4,754
Rebounds:
1. LeBron: 2,458
2. Draymond Green: 1,345
Assists:
1. LeBron: 1,950
2. Chris Paul: 1,233
Wins:
1. LeBron: 178
2. Andre Iguodala: 107 – 9:51 AM
Postseason leaders in each statistical category among active players:
Points:
1. LeBron James: 7,764
2. Kevin Durant: 4,754
Rebounds:
1. LeBron: 2,458
2. Draymond Green: 1,345
Assists:
1. LeBron: 1,950
2. Chris Paul: 1,233
Wins:
1. LeBron: 178
2. Andre Iguodala: 107 – 9:51 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: The James Harden Game, Steph vs LeBron, Jordan Love’s option, @ChrisTrapasso breaks down the draft, @DecelCBS’s Buy/Sell, Nuggets roll, Bryce Harper back, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:46 AM
The radio show is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: The James Harden Game, Steph vs LeBron, Jordan Love’s option, @ChrisTrapasso breaks down the draft, @DecelCBS’s Buy/Sell, Nuggets roll, Bryce Harper back, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:46 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“Every time they link up, it’s a battle of the best player of our generation. That’s what’s on the line here.”
—@RealJayWilliams on Steph and LeBron pic.twitter.com/MxHi3qr9vu – 9:40 AM
“Every time they link up, it’s a battle of the best player of our generation. That’s what’s on the line here.”
—@RealJayWilliams on Steph and LeBron pic.twitter.com/MxHi3qr9vu – 9:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With an affinity for going deep, Heat’s Love rates his top five receivers (starting with LeBron). sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/02/wit… And, yes, Jimmy Butler made the list, too. – 9:13 AM
With an affinity for going deep, Heat’s Love rates his top five receivers (starting with LeBron). sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/02/wit… And, yes, Jimmy Butler made the list, too. – 9:13 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New episode of Beyond The Arc airing at 9AM ET/6AM PT this morning on @FanDuelTV!
On today’s show is @tatefrazier my guest to discuss every playoff series, I breakdown Knicks-Heat, and @VanLathan joins to talk Lakers-Warriors and the historical implications for Steph and LeBron. pic.twitter.com/Gy6MbHMPXs – 8:30 AM
New episode of Beyond The Arc airing at 9AM ET/6AM PT this morning on @FanDuelTV!
On today’s show is @tatefrazier my guest to discuss every playoff series, I breakdown Knicks-Heat, and @VanLathan joins to talk Lakers-Warriors and the historical implications for Steph and LeBron. pic.twitter.com/Gy6MbHMPXs – 8:30 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
KCP: “I told my team earlier before the series, defense is going to win us this series and a championship.”
The 10-year veteran’s impact has been profound in the #Nuggets locker room. On Monday, his 3-point daggers sent Phoenix back home down 0-2.
denverpost.com/2023/05/02/ken… – 3:43 AM
KCP: “I told my team earlier before the series, defense is going to win us this series and a championship.”
The 10-year veteran’s impact has been profound in the #Nuggets locker room. On Monday, his 3-point daggers sent Phoenix back home down 0-2.
denverpost.com/2023/05/02/ken… – 3:43 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray reacts to his game with KCP here. He knows he needs to be better. “I just gotta make a shot” pic.twitter.com/gOXSLBoCQp – 1:41 AM
Jamal Murray reacts to his game with KCP here. He knows he needs to be better. “I just gotta make a shot” pic.twitter.com/gOXSLBoCQp – 1:41 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
There were many big contributions from guys like KCP and Aaron Gordon. Gordon’s defense was huge. The Suns finished 1-11 when contested by Gordon. KD finished 1-9 (0-4 3-pt FG) and Devin Booker went 0-2, including 1-6 in the 4th according to @ESPNStatsInfo – 1:16 AM
There were many big contributions from guys like KCP and Aaron Gordon. Gordon’s defense was huge. The Suns finished 1-11 when contested by Gordon. KD finished 1-9 (0-4 3-pt FG) and Devin Booker went 0-2, including 1-6 in the 4th according to @ESPNStatsInfo – 1:16 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Suns 97-87:
-Joker: 39-16-5-2-1
-AG: 16 points, locked in on KD all game
-Murray: 3/15, mostly horriblemade some plays right at the end
-Bruce and KCP: CLUTCH
Nuggets take a 2-0 lead to Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/VWSGIwzb65 – 12:23 AM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Suns 97-87:
-Joker: 39-16-5-2-1
-AG: 16 points, locked in on KD all game
-Murray: 3/15, mostly horriblemade some plays right at the end
-Bruce and KCP: CLUTCH
Nuggets take a 2-0 lead to Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/VWSGIwzb65 – 12:23 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3s without a miss in a playoff game by a Nugget:
4 — Carmelo Anthony
4 — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pic.twitter.com/VVbM4XKfan – 12:19 AM
Most 3s without a miss in a playoff game by a Nugget:
4 — Carmelo Anthony
4 — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pic.twitter.com/VVbM4XKfan – 12:19 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the only player remaining in these playoffs to play at Highland High this summer in a Powder League game – 12:14 AM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the only player remaining in these playoffs to play at Highland High this summer in a Powder League game – 12:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Caldwell-Pope has been the difference in the 4th.
3. #Suns down 8 with 2:18 remaining. – 12:12 AM
Caldwell-Pope has been the difference in the 4th.
3. #Suns down 8 with 2:18 remaining. – 12:12 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
if kcp keeps playing like this the nuggets are going to trade him for a ball-dominant point guard who compromises their floor-spacing and defense and doesn’t mesh well with their best player over the offseason – 11:58 PM
if kcp keeps playing like this the nuggets are going to trade him for a ball-dominant point guard who compromises their floor-spacing and defense and doesn’t mesh well with their best player over the offseason – 11:58 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic back is a good thing. Gotta have him out there for the offense and floor generalship. Every possession matters now. Paid immediate dividends with KCP. – 11:57 PM
Jokic back is a good thing. Gotta have him out there for the offense and floor generalship. Every possession matters now. Paid immediate dividends with KCP. – 11:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
KCP with two gargantuan threes…….flips this from a three point deficit to a 76-73 advantage….8:56 remaining – 11:56 PM
KCP with two gargantuan threes…….flips this from a three point deficit to a 76-73 advantage….8:56 remaining – 11:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Caldwell-Pope 3 off Jokic feed. #Nuggets up 3.
Timeout #Suns with 8:56 left in the game. – 11:56 PM
Caldwell-Pope 3 off Jokic feed. #Nuggets up 3.
Timeout #Suns with 8:56 left in the game. – 11:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
AG, CB, BB and KCP are like pitbulls in the passing lanes. An indication how much this team has transformed around Joker/Jamal the last few years. – 10:36 PM
AG, CB, BB and KCP are like pitbulls in the passing lanes. An indication how much this team has transformed around Joker/Jamal the last few years. – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker forced turnover on one end.
Hits 3 on other.
Caldwell-Pope offensive foul. Still heated from earlier. Murray in for him. #Suns up 21-16. #Nuggets – 10:25 PM
Booker forced turnover on one end.
Hits 3 on other.
Caldwell-Pope offensive foul. Still heated from earlier. Murray in for him. #Suns up 21-16. #Nuggets – 10:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets defense finding their footing the last couple minutes with the Bruce Brown-KCP-Christian Braun trio. – 10:19 PM
Nuggets defense finding their footing the last couple minutes with the Bruce Brown-KCP-Christian Braun trio. – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bad miss 3 by Booker.
Okogie is being active on the defensive end. Really pressuring Murray.
Caldwell-Pope still talking to the refs about that last play with Okogie, who went for the ball and Caldwell-Pope hit the deck after foot contact.
#Suns down 2 with 6:19 left in 1st. – 10:12 PM
Bad miss 3 by Booker.
Okogie is being active on the defensive end. Really pressuring Murray.
Caldwell-Pope still talking to the refs about that last play with Okogie, who went for the ball and Caldwell-Pope hit the deck after foot contact.
#Suns down 2 with 6:19 left in 1st. – 10:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 2 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:38 PM
Nuggets Game 2 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:38 PM
More on this storyline
Do you see a comparison and similarities of the Nuggets’ team cohesiveness as you do with your Lakers Championship team from 2020? Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: I was just asked that question a week ago… I do see a lot of similarities. As far as being together as a brotherhood, hanging out with each other, laughing and joking, being able to take that criticism from each other … I do see that a lot over and a lot of similarities that my championship had is here and I feel like that we can get it [a championship] here. -via ScoopB.com / May 3, 2023
Michael Singer: Asked KCP what he’s been preaching to teammates since playoffs started: “Be mindful and just stay focused…Just be a professional.” Has voice gotten louder in playoffs? “It has gotten a little louder. … We set a goal to get a championship. We want to keep that mindset.” -via Twitter @msinger / April 23, 2023
Harrison Wind: Asked Kentavious Caldwell-Pope about Karl-Anthony Towns saying that the Nuggets knew all of Minnesota’s plays in Game 1: “We did know all their plays. We knew exactly where they were going to be and how they were going to do it.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / April 18, 2023
Nick Wright: Outside of the KD years, Steph & the Warriors are now… 7-8 vs LeBron in the postseason. 44-18 against everyone else. -via Twitter @getnickwright / May 3, 2023
Nick Wright: LeBron is LAST in the playoffs in 3pt% and FIRST in the playoffs in 2pt%. He’s 9-49 from 3 this postseason, and the Lakers are 5-2. When he gets hot, as he inevitably will, this team will look like what they actually are: The clear championship favorites. -via Twitter @getnickwright / May 3, 2023
Main Rumors, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Statistics, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Denver Nuggets