Kevin Durant to be featured as a character in Call of Duty

Kevin O’Connor: Kevin Durant will be in Call Of Duty. pic.twitter.com/0JSqRLX0Dr
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant joins ‘Call of Duty’ video game as an official Operator #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs #CallofDuty azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:56 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: The Warriors have waged playoff battles against all sorts of future Hall of Famers over the years, from LeBron to KD to Kawhi to Harden to CP3 to Jokic.
This version of Anthony Davis is a new type of challenge. @PostSports @washingtonpost washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 3:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant will join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 03 Reloaded as an Official Operator on May 10.
You just know Devin Booker would like a word pic.twitter.com/NtSuC2nwM8 – 2:20 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison did not receive any votes for NBA Executive of the Year, as voted on by the executives, but those who signed Jalen Brunson and traded away Kyrie Irving (and Kevin Durant) did. pic.twitter.com/1BjjQtFXoJ – 12:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With the Suns’ success reliant on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker always playing at an elite level and Chris Paul staying healthy, was the team’s roster construction doomed from the start? It’s complicated. Via @Aaron_Torres bit.ly/40ZKxme – 11:44 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—@KevinOConnorNBA on Game 1 GSW/LA, AD wreaking havoc + Ham’s big gamble
—New Suns owner Mat Ishbia on NBA New Owner Syndrome, the KD trade and how to land an NBA team.
—@SIChrisMannix listens to me have a conniption about the Celtics.
open.spotify.com/episode/0OARLe… – 2:40 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Now more than ever, Devin Booker and Suns need help from Kevin Durant and bench – bit.ly/3LrfGZJ via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/fxQSIkE9zs – 8:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Kevin Durant chimed in on Twitter after his former teammate dropped 50 points against the Kings in Game 7 on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/30/kev… – 8:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had 12 top 5 MVP finishers in 15 seasons.
2009:
2010: KD #2
2011: KD #5
2012: KD #2/Russ #12
2013: KD #2/Russ #9
2014: KD #1
2015: Russ #4
2016: Russ #4/KD #5
2017: Russ #1
2018: Russ #5
2019: PG13 #3/Russ #10
2020: CP3 #7
2021:
2022:
2023: SGA #5
Whew. pic.twitter.com/XZJj7E71wf – 7:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
OKC MVP finishes
2023: SGA, 5th
’20: CP, 7th
’19: George, 3rd; Westbrook, 10th
’18: Westbrook, 5th
’17: Westbrook, 1st
’16: Westbrook, 4th; KD, 5th
’15: Westbrook, 4th
’14: KD, 1st
’13: KD, 2nd; Westbrook, 9th
’12: KD, 2nd; Westbrook, T12th
’11: KD, 5th
’10: KD, 2nd – 7:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished 5th in MVP voting.
A Thunder player has received votes in all but three seasons since the team arrived in 2008. SGA joins Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Chris Paul among Thunder players who received MVP votes. – 7:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
We’ve wanted a Nuggets team to play with physicality, toughness, and grit for years. This team has all of that, and a big reason why is Aaron Gordon.
In Game 2, Gordon quieted Kevin Durant and delivered what so far is his defining moment as a Nugget:
thednvr.com/aaron-gordon-a… – 5:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the Suns’ ill-timed shooting struggles outweighing good offense in Game 2, Chris Paul’s groin injury, and Devin Booker needing some help from Kevin Durant and the bench: bit.ly/3LrfGZJ pic.twitter.com/0b8lm8zyVS – 3:09 PM
