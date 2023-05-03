Kings GM: Domantas Sabonis is a huge part of what we do and we're going to do all we can to keep him here

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Domantas Sabonis is eligible for a four-year $121M contract extension #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings GM Monte McNair has no update yet on Domantas Sabonis, who was expected to meet with a specialist earlier this week to determine if he needs surgery after playing most of the season with a broken thumb. – 3:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
No update yet following the medical evaluation on Domantas Sabonis to determine if his avulsion fracture will need surgery – 3:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings GM Monte McNair talks off-season decisions ahead as it pertains to Harrison Barnes free agency and Domantas Sabonis being extension eligible and the desire to keep him in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/skmSqFYU4d – 3:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Domas is a huge part of what we do and we’re going to do all we can to keep him here and build around him.” -Monte McNair – 3:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s Anthony Davis’ shot chart from his 30 points in Game 1
Look at the mid-range game. Much different than what Sabonis did last series pic.twitter.com/BkT3i80ynE – 12:58 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
All the conversation was around Steph and Bron and rightfully so… but failed to mentioned a generational talent in Anthony Davis!!! The Warriors better realize that this ain’t Sabonis they’re playing against. Carry the hell on… – 12:40 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Pretty amazing to see both Domantas Sabonis (7th) and De’Aaron Fox (11th) receive MVP votes. This validates Mike Brown’s push for both players to make an All-NBA team. – 12:05 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevon Looney just bulldozed Domantas Sabonis for seven games and he’s barely even a deterrent to Anthony Davis. – 11:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Domantas Sabonis: 6 blocked shots, 28 fouls in the first round (7 games)
Anthony Davis: 26 blocked shots, 15 fouls in the first round (6 games)
Steve Kerr: “I think you have to get a dose of realism.” nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:02 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
First time receiving MVP votes:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Donovan Mitchell
Domantas Sabonis
De’Aaron Fox
Jalen Brunson – 7:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis finished seventh in MVP voting. De’Aaron Fox was 11th. pic.twitter.com/pBeUoPf0b2 – 7:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The race for fifth was close, with SGA edging out Mitchell and Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/q8Qw8UpTg0 – 7:25 PM
