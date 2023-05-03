Marcus Smart: 'The majority of the offense is random'

The Celtics’ offense now relies heavily on what Mazzulla calls “randomness.” As Smart described the system, the team has “a couple plays” with all sorts of reads off those actions. Everything only works if the players operate on the same page. “Literally,” Smart said, “the majority of the offense is random.”
Source: Jay King @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Marcus Smart expected to play tonight after suffering chest contusion Game 1 vs. the 76ers.
“As far as I know, he’s feeling good,” – Joe Mazzulla
pic.twitter.com/u5dDlS1WnX6:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is expected to play tonight. He was questionable with a chest contusion. #Sixers6:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joe Mazzulla said he believes Marcus Smart (chest contusion) will play tonight. – 6:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is in tonight, according to Joe Mazzulla – 6:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“As far as I know, he’s going”.
– Joe Mazzulla on Marcus Smart, who it sounds like will play tonight in Game 2. – 6:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart (bruised chest) is playing Game 2 according to Joe Mazzulla: “As far as I know.” – 6:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Mazzulla says he expects Marcus Smart to play with his chest contusion. – 6:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is feeling good and will play as far as he knows. Joel Embiid also expected to play tonight. – 6:17 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart is playing, per Joe Mazzulla – 6:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics PG Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 2 with a chest contusion. #Sixers1:41 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Imagine walking into practice and seeing Marcus Smart and Joe Mazzulla wrestling on the court.
Marcus: “I think everybody wishes at times they could fight their coach … Joe, he’s crazy, man. He’d rather die than tap out.”
From Celtics Post Up ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/s0DoHKX4Vx8:07 AM

More on this storyline

Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart is questionable with a chest contusion for Game 5, while Danilo Gallinari is out with his torn ACL. Smart has been dealing with upper back soreness since his fall in Game 3 of the Hawks series and the elbow he took to the chest reaggravated that injury, per source. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 2, 2023

