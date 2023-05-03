Marcus Smart: 'The majority of the offense is random'

The Celtics’ offense now relies heavily on what Mazzulla calls “randomness.” As Smart described the system, the team has “a couple plays” with all sorts of reads off those actions. Everything only works if the players operate on the same page. “Literally,” Smart said, “the majority of the offense is random.”
Source: Jay King @ The Athletic
Marcus Smart expected to play tonight after suffering chest contusion Game 1 vs. the 76ers.
“As far as I know, he’s feeling good,” – Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla said he believes Marcus Smart (chest contusion) will play tonight. – 6:17 PM
“As far as I know, he’s going”.
– Joe Mazzulla on Marcus Smart, who it sounds like will play tonight in Game 2. – 6:17 PM
Marcus Smart (bruised chest) is playing Game 2 according to Joe Mazzulla: “As far as I know.” – 6:17 PM
Joe Mazzulla says he expects Marcus Smart to play with his chest contusion. – 6:17 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is feeling good and will play as far as he knows. Joel Embiid also expected to play tonight. – 6:17 PM
#Celtics PG Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 2 with a chest contusion. #Sixers – 1:41 PM
Imagine walking into practice and seeing Marcus Smart and Joe Mazzulla wrestling on the court.
Marcus: “I think everybody wishes at times they could fight their coach … Joe, he’s crazy, man. He’d rather die than tap out.”
