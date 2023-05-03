Miami Heat a frontrunner landing spot for Dillon Brooks?

Chris Mannix: “Every time you see kind of Duncan Robinson running around there defensively or Tyler Herro before him, you know they could use a defensive-minded wing [like Dillon Brooks], and I could see him finding his way down there and the Heat being aggressive and trying to get a guy at a relatively bargain basement price,” he said. “That, to me, that feels like a frontrunner right now.”
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @NekiasNBA and I break down all four second round series (what has happened so far, adjustments, etc) plus the bizarre Dillon Brooks situation.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks reportedly wants more than 3&D role wherever he plays next nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/03/dil…
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA GM on @memgrizz & Dillon Brooks: "I have never seen a team go out of its way to separate itself from a replaceable role player like that—in May, no less."

Adds Brooks will be "in demand" as a free agent (esp if he's a bargain).
Adds Brooks will be “in demand” as a free agent (esp if he’s a bargain).
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks landing spots: Five teams who could take chance on controversial guard in NBA free agency
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 10:48 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: How the Dillon Brooks breakup is playing out is yet another sign of the difficult offseason that awaits the Memphis Grizzlies and GM Zach Kleiman. Oftentimes, the hardest part about ending a relationship is finding someone new.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:43 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks wants $25 million/year
sportando.basketball/en/memphis-gri… – 9:13 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
On Dillon Brooks.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler joins!
-Lakers win Game 1! + some tape on the Warriors defensive strategies
-Heat-Knicks, with tape on RJ Barrett as well as some killer Spoelstra sets
-Dillon Brooks and the reaction to the report
-Joel wins MVP!
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking Dillon Brooks and Memphis now on the podcast. Why I think the perspective on this seems to be a bit strange:
youtube.com/live/aDCUne2Lw… – 2:26 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
In like 10 minutes or so, @MG_Schindler and I will be going live to break down Warriors-Lakers Game 1, Knicks-Heat Game 2, the Dillon Brooks news earlier, and the Joel Embiid MVP victory.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 Reaction to Joel Embiid winning MVP
🏀 Jrue Holiday to retire at contracts end?!
🏀 Bucks enquired about Dillon Brooks..
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
On Locked On NBA tomorrow so it's going to be a 1 am night for me. But I get to talk about Dillon Brooks, Embiid's MVP, and these two games tonight so I'm the luckiest person
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Grizzlies are reportedly done with Dillon Brooks.
Draymond Green saw it coming.
The Grizzlies are reportedly done with Dillon Brooks.
Draymond Green saw it coming.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This Dillon Brooks stuff is nasty business but to be fair I would ALSO like $25 million
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Memphis' issues seem deeper than Dillon Brooks. Their star player is laughing on the bench during a close out game when they lost by 40. I dont think folks understand how big of a deal that is and when you're a round winners/winning it's easy to understand …(1/4)
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Dillon Brooks has fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Memphis dumps Dillon Brooks, Celtics dud, Nuggets-Suns and key matchups in Lakers-Warriors
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Admittedly don't follow everything they say but why would Dillon Brooks be considered toxic while Patrick Beverley is a great teammate ?
That escalated to Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting that the Grizzlies and Brooks had agreed to part ways during postseason exit interviews, the Grizzlies leaking that Brooks, “will not be brought back under any circumstances.” “I have never seen a team go out of its way to separate itself from a pretty replaceable role player like that—in May, no less,” the GM said. “Don’t let the door hit your a** on the way out, I guess.” -via Heavy.com / May 3, 2023
Brooks is a capable two-way wing, a rugged defender who has averaged 14.5 points in his career. Those are always in demand. Brooks just might need to take a step back on his paycheck in the short term to rebuild his value. “There will be tax teams hoping to get him in on a one-plus-one (one year with a player option for a second) deal—come to us, we have a good culture, help us win, clean up your reputation, and then go back on the market next year,” the GM said. “He’ll be in demand. -via Heavy.com / May 3, 2023
“He can get $7 million for next year that way. The Heat would be a team like that, they could even start him and they can sell him on the culture there. The Celtics depending on what happens with Grant (Williams), that would be a spot. Phoenix, they will be looking for role players and Brooks could be a starter there, too. Same with Cleveland, they need a wing.” -via Heavy.com / May 3, 2023
