Patrick Beverley: 50% of NBA players don't love basketball

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Admittedly don’t follow everything they say but why would Dillon Brooks be considered toxic while Patrick Beverley is a great teammate ? – 3:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 0 field goals by a starter this season and postseason:

25 — PJ Tucker
25 — PJ Tucker
24
23
22
21
20
19
18
17
16
15
14
13
12
11
10
9
8
7 — Reggie Bullock, Patrick Beverley
7 — Reggie Bullock, Patrick Beverley

The 76ers are 19-6 in those games.
Patrick Beverley: “Most teammates I know who don’t love basketball are the really f*cking good ones… The preparation is different when you have so much skill that you can just show up to the game and get a motherf*cking 30. That might work against other teams who aren’t that good, but you can’t do that in the playoffs.” -via Twitter / May 3, 2023
Beverley was a major addition to the Bulls’ rotation and led them to a 14-9 record since joining them. He does a lot of the same things Ball does and has been a solid replacement for him. They only have his Non Bird rights, limiting them to re-signing him to a $3.2 million minimum salary, or a $3.8 million salary with his Non-Bird rights. They would have to dip into their mid-level exception to offer him more, but they may want to reserve it for a backup big man. -via HoopsHype / April 15, 2023
DeMar DeRozan: “Everything you see about [Patrick Beverley], that’s Pat 24/7. He sleeps aggressively.” -via reddit / April 14, 2023