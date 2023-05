Patrick Beverley: 50% of NBA players don't love basketball

Beverley was a major addition to the Bulls’ rotation and led them to a 14-9 record since joining them. He does a lot of the same things Ball does and has been a solid replacement for him. They only have his Non Bird rights, limiting them to re-signing him to a $3.2 million minimum salary, or a $3.8 million salary with his Non-Bird rights. They would have to dip into their mid-level exception to offer him more, but they may want to reserve it for a backup big man. -via HoopsHype / April 15, 2023