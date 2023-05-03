Patrick Beverley: 50% of NBA players don't love basketball

Patrick Beverley: 50% of NBA players don't love basketball

Main Rumors

Patrick Beverley: 50% of NBA players don't love basketball

May 3, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Admittedly don’t follow everything they say but why would Dillon Brooks be considered toxic while Patrick Beverley is a great teammate ? – 3:34 PM
Patrick Beverley @patbev21
Great timeout – 12:08 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 0 field goals by a starter this season and postseason:
25 — PJ Tucker
24
23
22
21
20
19
18
17
16
15
14
13
12
11
10
9
8
7 — Reggie Bullock, Patrick Beverley
The 76ers are 19-6 in those games. pic.twitter.com/r6iaUS1Ooc10:08 PM

Patrick Beverley @patbev21
He 🥶 Wardell – 6:09 PM

More on this storyline

Beverley was a major addition to the Bulls’ rotation and led them to a 14-9 record since joining them. He does a lot of the same things Ball does and has been a solid replacement for him. They only have his Non Bird rights, limiting them to re-signing him to a $3.2 million minimum salary, or a $3.8 million salary with his Non-Bird rights. They would have to dip into their mid-level exception to offer him more, but they may want to reserve it for a backup big man. -via HoopsHype / April 15, 2023

Main Rumors

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home