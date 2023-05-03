Stephen Jackson on how Grizzlies treated Dillon Brooks: 'When you compete against LeBron everyone gets mad'

NBA Central: Stephen Jackson says it’s ‘bullsh!t’ how the Grizzlies treated Dillon Brooks “I guess when you compete against LeBron everyone gets mad” (Via @IAMATHLETEpod ) pic.twitter.com/NibQVGeVQq
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks landing spots: Five teams who could take chance on controversial guard in NBA free agency
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
Dillon Brooks landing spots: Five teams who could take chance on controversial guard in NBA free agency
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: How the Dillon Brooks breakup is playing out is yet another sign of the difficult offseason that awaits the Memphis Grizzlies and GM Zach Kleiman. Oftentimes, the hardest part about ending a relationship is finding someone new.
COLUMN: How the Dillon Brooks breakup is playing out is yet another sign of the difficult offseason that awaits the Memphis Grizzlies and GM Zach Kleiman. Oftentimes, the hardest part about ending a relationship is finding someone new.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks wants $25 million/year
Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks wants $25 million/year
Tom Ziller @teamziller
On Dillon Brooks. https://t.co/CPOyB8Jt7z pic.twitter.com/Mfv2YPMJI1 – 8:53 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler joins!
-Lakers win Game 1! + some tape on the Warriors defensive strategies
-Heat-Knicks, with tape on RJ Barrett as well as some killer Spoelstra sets
-Dillon Brooks and the reaction to the report
-Joel wins MVP!
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler joins!
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking Dillon Brooks and Memphis now on the podcast. Why I think the perspective on this seems to be a bit strange:
Talking Dillon Brooks and Memphis now on the podcast. Why I think the perspective on this seems to be a bit strange:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
In like 10 minutes or so, @MG_Schindler and I will be going live to break down Warriors-Lakers Game 1, Knicks-Heat Game 2, the Dillon Brooks news earlier, and the Joel Embiid MVP victory.
In like 10 minutes or so, @MG_Schindler and I will be going live to break down Warriors-Lakers Game 1, Knicks-Heat Game 2, the Dillon Brooks news earlier, and the Joel Embiid MVP victory.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 Reaction to Joel Embiid winning MVP
🏀 Jrue Holiday to retire at contracts end?!
🏀 Bucks enquired about Dillon Brooks..
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 Reaction to Joel Embiid winning MVP
🏀 Jrue Holiday to retire at contracts end?!
🏀 Bucks enquired about Dillon Brooks..
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
On Locked On NBA tomorrow so it’s going to be a 1 am night for me. But I get to talk about Dillon Brooks, Embiid’s MVP, and these two games tonight so I’m the luckiest person – 9:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Grizzlies are reportedly done with Dillon Brooks.
Draymond Green saw it coming.
The Grizzlies are reportedly done with Dillon Brooks.
Draymond Green saw it coming.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This Dillon Brooks stuff is nasty business but to be fair I would ALSO like $25 million – 6:24 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Memphis’ issues seem deeper than Dillon Brooks. Their star player is laughing on the bench during a close out game when they lost by 40. I dont think folks understand how big of a deal that is and when you’re a round winners/winning it’s easy to understand …(1/4) – 6:06 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Dillon Brooks has fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/REUXe57T6Z – 4:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Memphis dumps Dillon Brooks, Celtics dud, Nuggets-Suns and key matchups in Lakers-Warriors open.spotify.com/episode/0yol9w… – 4:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Admittedly don’t follow everything they say but why would Dillon Brooks be considered toxic while Patrick Beverley is a great teammate ? – 3:34 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Dillon Brooks’ career gonna go full circle. Oregon Ducks to Beijing Ducks. – 2:32 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies reportedly told Dillon Brooks that he will not be re-signed in Free Agency sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-r… – 1:48 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
When I talk myself in to the Bulls pursuing Dillon Brooks, a defensive wing with playoff experience pic.twitter.com/m39dVo9cGC – 1:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Grizzlies not bringing back Dillon Brooks. That is just step one for them. nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/02/rep… – 1:34 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
As Dillon Brooks is heading for Free Agency this summer, Memphis didn’t need to make their intentions of not wanting to bring him back known. This just sets a tone for their team culture & will also likely impact his market value. – 1:32 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I’m sure every single person that was at the Grizzlies closing media session concluded, firmly, that the team wasn’t re-signing Dillon Brooks. That was the conversation and I both said and wrote that. This is no surprise. – 1:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Dillon Brooks became a distraction the Grizzlies could no longer afford
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
How Dillon Brooks became a distraction the Grizzlies could no longer afford
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks had been making comments on his role all season, by the way. It didn’t begin in exit interviews.
He said on March 30 he had no pressure in the playoffs b/c of role.
Dillon Brooks had been making comments on his role all season, by the way. It didn’t begin in exit interviews.
He said on March 30 he had no pressure in the playoffs b/c of role.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Before anyone asks…
No, I don’t think Dillon Brooks would be a good fit with the #Pistons.
Before anyone asks…
No, I don’t think Dillon Brooks would be a good fit with the #Pistons.
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that they will not bring back Dillon Brooks “under any circumstances” lol
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that they will not bring back Dillon Brooks “under any circumstances” lol
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Dillon Brooks on the Raptors would be THOROUGHLY entertaining and quite helpful in terms of content. Here’s to hoping 🤞 pic.twitter.com/f7PhxV5BfW – 12:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
At the end of the day, Dillon Brooks wants a bigger role, and the Grizzlies can’t offer that.
DB on Sunday: “I was just there to three-and-D, shoot and play defense. I got way more to my game than that.”
My story on how the two sides came to a split.
At the end of the day, Dillon Brooks wants a bigger role, and the Grizzlies can’t offer that.
DB on Sunday: “I was just there to three-and-D, shoot and play defense. I got way more to my game than that.”
My story on how the two sides came to a split.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I’ve been pretty vocal about Dillon Brooks being a coward with his trash talking/cheap shots and that stands. Still, you have to move pretty low as a team to get a report like that out. Where’s that “under any circumstance” energy from teams when people commit actual crimes? – 12:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Anyway, we all owe Dillon Brooks a debt of gratitude for sledgehammering the biggest stereotype about Canadians. – 12:33 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Oh I see what’s going on in Memphis. They’re making Dillon Brooks the fall guy. BS! That free culture is who they’ve been the last 3 years. Wasn’t a problem until they got embarrassed. Leadership need some of that smoke too! Carry on.. – 12:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Grizzlies tell Dillon Brooks he won’t be back with team ‘under any circumstances,’ per report
NBA rumors: Grizzlies tell Dillon Brooks he won’t be back with team ‘under any circumstances,’ per report
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Dillon Brooks will not return to the Grizzlies “under any circumstances”, report.
Dillon Brooks will not return to the Grizzlies “under any circumstances”, report.
The Ringer @ringernba
Dillon Brooks: “It was a tough end to the season but we will be back.”
Dillon Brooks: “It was a tough end to the season but we will be back.”
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I researched all of the crazy stuff that Dillon Brooks did in the past year (playoffs excluded) and put it in here.
It was a lot.
I researched all of the crazy stuff that Dillon Brooks did in the past year (playoffs excluded) and put it in here.
It was a lot.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Grizzlies will not bring back Dillon Brooks “under any circumstances” next season, per @ShamsCharania
The Grizzlies will not bring back Dillon Brooks “under any circumstances” next season, per @ShamsCharania
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Dillon Brooks is good, rotation-level NBA player who adopted a role too fully. He needs to go somewhere and just be a guy, keep the on-court stuff and lose the persona. – 12:17 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
The Grizzlies are Michael Scott and Dillon Brooks is Robert Dunder pic.twitter.com/hU90Z2MX6P – 12:16 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
What’s the first word that comes to mind when you see Dillon Brooks in a Rockets uniform? pic.twitter.com/EctC8hFHxW – 12:14 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a leak like that before. Dillon Brooks really poisoned that well big time. – 12:14 PM
ClutchPoints: Stephen Jackson on Dillon Brooks: “I watched a lot of LeBron James games. I’ve seen a lot of guys just let him score, don’t even attempt to guard him. So when I see somebody that’s willing to take the challenge to make LeBron earn something, I love it.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 23, 2023
Clutch Points: Stephen Jackson: “Last time I played against [Pascal] Siakam at UCLA, I was 39, I took 8 charges on him.” DeMarcus Cousins: “You taking charges in pick-up bro? It sounds like you was f**king up the runs.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/CoKt4QJrMl -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 23, 2023
Elsewhere, Jackson, who turned 45 on April, celebrated his birthday Thursday night with a star-studded dinner at Delilah in Las Vegas, according to videos on his Instagram Story. Those in attendance included Raiders owner Mark Davis and James’ good friend and former teammate, two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith. -via New York Post / April 22, 2023
Brooks, sources say, turned down an extension offer earlier this season and has said publicly he is looking for a bigger role than the 3-and-D one he has been playing in Memphis. An early look around at his market does indicate there will be some interest in his services around the league. -via The Athletic / May 3, 2023
I’m told Brooks was informed of this decision in the team’s exit meetings, and there was a mutual feeling that it was time for a fresh start for both sides. -via The Athletic / May 3, 2023
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Dillon Brooks is outspoken, he’s vocal says @BallySportsSO ’s Grizzlies analyst @brevinknight22 today. Our full chat about the Grizzlies drops at @BallySports later today. -via Twitter / May 3, 2023
