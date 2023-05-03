Steve Kerr not mad at Jordan Poole's shot: 'That's a shot he can hit'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Steph is 100% setting up for the backscreen on the wide open weakside.
If Poole catches and holds for 2 seconds that is going to be a wide open 3 for Steph of a Draymond high screen at the right elbow 3. pic.twitter.com/7E10HBAcmv – 1:20 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
1 trouble spot for Golden State: they lost a playoff game where they made 21 threes and had Steph, Klay and Poole going at the same time
1 trouble spot for the Lakers: AD played 44 minutes and Bron 43 and this series is every other day all the way through – 1:17 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jordan Poole’s look from deep for the potential game-tying shot in the final seconds.
Chuck: “I don’t like that shot at all.”
pic.twitter.com/crfXWltdc9 – 12:57 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole’s deep missed three late: “Jordan was wide open and pretty good look. That’s a shot he can hit. Really happy with that possession. Jordan had hit six threes already. That’s a great shot for us.” – 12:56 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
If game 1 told me anything, it’s that Steve Kerr needs to give Jonathan Kuminga a chance. The dubs could use his size, athleticism, a threat at the rim. Free Kuminga. #dubnation – 12:53 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
That Jordan Poole shot tells you absolutely everything you need to know about Jordan Poole.
– The lack of awareness on clock.
– Not knowing Dray is swinging with the intent of setting a screen for Steph.
– Not knowing Steph’s gotta take that shot.
– NOT KNOWING YOU’RE NOT HIM – 12:46 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
This loss is in no way on Jordan Poole cause he was hot tonight, but I think the Dubs could’ve gotten a little better look than that 28-footer. Oh well, tough way to go down. #dubnation – 12:43 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Lakers winning the game when Poole matches LeBron’s scoring and the Warriors hit FIFTEEN more 3s is not exactly a good sign for the defending champs. – 12:38 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors went small down 10 with 6:39 left. It worked. They spread it out and shot themselves back into a tie. Overall good Jordan Poole game. But the Lakers size overpowered them late. Walled off the rim. Ten total blocks. Closed on 5-0 run. They steal homecourt in Game 1. – 12:37 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Decisive double by the Lakers up 3. Poole got a good look, but that was the one you prefer as a defense by far. – 12:36 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jordan Poole: the walking, breathing Monopoly Chance Card. Straight to GO collect $200, or straight to jail. No in-between. – 12:34 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s actually a very good look for Poole in that situation down 3. Just didn’t make it. – 12:34 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Poole has to get the ball back to Steph. He gives the ball up in that spot with the expectation he’s going to get it back – 12:33 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lakers defense (Anthony Davis) was just too good. That guy is insane.
And what the hell is Poole doing? – 12:33 AM
Lakers defense (Anthony Davis) was just too good. That guy is insane.
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Both teams could’ve gotten better shots than that, man. Bron and Poole. – 12:33 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
draymond was so upset jordan poole didn’t go harder after that loose ball – 12:26 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looks like Kerr is going to the Poole party lineup that everyone thought would deserve a name but didn’t – 12:20 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like Steve Kerr managed Stephen Curry’s minutes so that he could go for a full 4th quarter
Only 25:30 in first 3 quarters, so he’ll be under 40 for the game even with a 12 minute final period. – 12:06 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors haven’t gone after Russell one time in this quarter that I can recall after Poole BBQ’d him in the first half. – 12:01 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors are terrified of Troy Brown Jr. as the roll man, so they give up the switch to Poole on Schroder. Poole has proven he absolutely can’t guard him tonight. – 11:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sheesh Jordan Poole, playing those keys after his four-point opportunity.
Lakers lead the Warriors 65-64 at the half at Chase Center. Jordan Poole with 13 point off the bench. Klay Thompson with 18 for Golden State. Anthony Davis 23 points and 11 boards in the half for Lakers. pic.twitter.com/pmbcXNRjvq – 11:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 65, Warriors 64
AD has 23 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron has 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. LA was plus-4 in the non-AD minutes. The Warriors have a plus-36 advantage on 3s. The Lakers have a plus-13 advantage on FTs. Steph/Klay/Poole have 41. – 11:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors are down 65-64 at the half. Anthony Davis has 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Kevon Looney has 13 rebounds, and Jordan Poole has 13 points off the bench. – 11:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole in the first quarter: 0 points, 0 of 2 from the field, 0 of 1 from deep
Jordan Poole in the second quarter: 13 points, 4 of 5 from the field — all 3-pointers – 11:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Warriors shooting 43 percent on 3’s and Looney has 13 rebounds, yet they trail by one.
AD with 23-11, Klay with 18, Poole with a heart-stopping 13 – 11:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 65-64 to the Lakers going into halftime of Game 1
18 points for Klay
13 points for Poole
10 points for Steph – 11:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
That Jordan Poole free throw was the first free throw of the game for the Warriors with 38 seconds left in the second. The Lakers shot 17 making 16. – 11:15 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors get their first free throw on a Jordan Poole 3-pointer. – 11:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole 4-point play. He’s exploded in the second quarter – 11:14 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jordan Poole is Jordan Poole’ing…in a good way. 3 triples this quarter – 11:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My prediction after 20 minutes of basketball: the Warriors will eventually start the Poole Party lineup in this series.
Make the Lakers defend in space if Looney isn’t gonna slow down Davis, and let Looney bully their bench lineups. – 11:04 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole passed up a wide-open 30 footer … and followed with an under-control 3 – 11:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo are starting the second quarter. Steve Kerr’s now gone 10 deep into his Game 1 rotation. Still no Kuminga. – 10:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole and GP2 are the first two off the bench
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins take a seat – 10:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr thought playing Game 7 would leave GSW in better rhythm than LAL, and that’s been the case at least for the first two minutes.
LAL are 1 for 4 with 2 TO’s as they trail 5-2. – 10:19 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Warriors coach Steve Kerr looking ahead to the playoff series with the Lakers, the adjustments for Los Angeles after a 7 game battle with the Kings and Stephen Curry meeting LeBron James in the postseason again. pic.twitter.com/3dklW2QFlH – 9:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr said he thinks the Warriors have the advantage tonight in Game 1 due to being in rhythm from having just played on Sunday. He added that the extra rest for the Lakers – who last played on Friday – is less meaningful from their perspective. – 8:29 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
When asked if the Lakers have the advantage tonight because of the rest they’ve gotten, Steve Kerr says, “I think we have the advantage because we’re in rhythm. We’re used to playing every other day in the regular season … we feel great heading into tonight.” – 8:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr fighting off the idea that Lakers have a Game 1 advantage because of two extra days of rest: “I think we have the advantage of being in rhythm…I don’t think our guys will be tired.” – 8:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Steve Kerr says he think the Warriors have a rhythm advantage over the Lakers, who have been off since Friday, entering Game 1.
“We should win this one to do what we’re supposed to do,” Kerr said. – 8:28 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on whether having had the longer first-round series is a disadvantage for the Warriors: “I think we have the advantage from being in rhythm. We’re used to playing every other day.” – 8:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr when asked if the Lakers have the advantage having two days of rest: “I think we have the advantage from being in rhythm, honestly.” – 8:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says this is a series where Jonathan Kuminga could potentially play a larger role. The 20-year-old averaged just six minutes per game in the Warriors’ first-round series against Sacramento. – 8:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said this could “potentially” be a series that Jonathan Kuminga has a larger role. He’s playing his rotation plans tight to vest. But matchup could be more conducive. pic.twitter.com/21fXYAnMPp – 8:26 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr said this could “potentially” be a series where Kuminga plays a bigger role. “He can definitely be a part of things.” – 8:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr asked about dealing with the stylistic change from Kings to Lakers: “Hopefully we’re not just trying to dribble in and shoot layups over AD in the first five minutes.” – 8:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors won’t have anything other than walk-throughs between games in their second-round series against the Lakers, Steve Kerr says. With games being played every other day, the team is focused on preservation. – 8:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Domantas Sabonis: 6 blocked shots, 28 fouls in the first round (7 games)
Anthony Davis: 26 blocked shots, 15 fouls in the first round (6 games)
Steve Kerr: “I think you have to get a dose of realism.” nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
When Steve Kerr raved about Klay Thompson’s defense vs. Kings it was a cute show of support from a veteran coach. But, really, Warriors need Klay to rediscover his marksmanship to succeed vs. Lakers nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr mentioned LeBron James’ ability to diagnose and anticipate the Warriors’ off-ball actions better than most opponents. Altered personnel from CLE-GSW heyday, but tendencies remain. Here are a few recent examples. pic.twitter.com/IDEPPzBH1k – 7:11 PM
Clutch Points: *Jordan Poole pulls up from 28 feet* Channing Frye: “WHAT?!” Taylor Rooks: “Oh my g— He can’t be serious!” Tyrese Haliburton: “What’s wrong with that shot? I’m not mad at that shot… I would’ve shot that too.” Frye: “That’s why you’re here with us.” 🤣pic.twitter.com/4TEjUNWBo6 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 3, 2023
Curry averaged 31 points on 22.3 shots over the first six games of the series. The Warriors had outscored the Kings by 33 points in his minutes heading into Game 7. Sunday, he had 27 shots through three quarters. By the time he checked out for good with 2:39 remaining, he was plus-25. The same Kings who looked so close to knocking off the defending champions suddenly looked so far from the level the Warriors reached. “At this point, he’s reminding people for no reason,” Jordan Poole said, “He’s got the same edge as any of the other greats. Mamba Mentality, all of that s—. Steph got that s—. That’s what makes him so special. Maybe his approach is a bit different than the other guys, but we know he’s a killer. Everybody in the world knows he’s a killer.” -via The Athletic / May 1, 2023
From a leadership perspective, do you feel you found yourself from that Jan. 27 moment with Jordan? Draymond Green: I feel like myself. I feel like I have my voice. And also understanding that I can’t stay that way forever, asking, ‘What’s the value in me?’ In the same breath, you can’t just jump back on people. I’ve tried to ease back and say things when I should and then at times when I feel like I need to say something, I still take a step back and understanding that, man … you see so many times in any form of leadership, whether it’s a CEO, whether it’s a coach, whether it’s a general manager, whether it’s a player, where people start to tune their voice out. I just didn’t want that to happen. -via The Athletic / April 24, 2023