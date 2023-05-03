Suns head coach Williams 'optimistic' Chris Paul will return

Duane Rankin: Monty Williams is “optimistic” Chris Paul will return as #Suns play Game 3 Friday down 2-0 to #Nuggets. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PaBFmZ8xUR
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Only time can tell. We’re obviously game planning for it now. You can’t replace what Chris brings. He’ll still be there being a leader, being vocal, but the things he does on the court, we’re just going to have to find other ways.” Devin Booker on Chris Paul (groin) #Suns pic.twitter.com/aJzOyLnklT – 4:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“For sure.”
Cameron Payne when asked if he’s going into Game 3 with the mindset that he’s starting as Chris Paul (groin) is out. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/t7M9f3RVcH – 4:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Chris Paul didn’t practice today, but the Suns are grateful he didn’t tear anything and they’re optimistic about getting him back. I also asked Monty about CP3’s morale after yet another playoff injury: pic.twitter.com/xacnh9Gxmi – 4:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams is “optimistic” Chris Paul will return as #Suns play Game 3 Friday down 2-0 to #Nuggets. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PaBFmZ8xUR – 4:14 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: The Warriors have waged playoff battles against all sorts of future Hall of Famers over the years, from LeBron to KD to Kawhi to Harden to CP3 to Jokic.
This version of Anthony Davis is a new type of challenge. @PostSports @washingtonpost washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 3:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With the Suns’ success reliant on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker always playing at an elite level and Chris Paul staying healthy, was the team’s roster construction doomed from the start? It’s complicated. Via @Aaron_Torres bit.ly/40ZKxme – 11:44 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
More burning questions on SC 🔥
🏀Are the Suns cooked if CP3 is out?
🏀What is the reaction to the Boomers WC group? pic.twitter.com/hzk276QgP0 – 6:09 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul listed as “day-to-day”
sportando.basketball/en/phoenix-sun… – 2:46 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: How Phoenix Suns can play with Chris Paul sidelined with left groin strain (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/Bc0myncYp1 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/bYSHRL997L – 12:26 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The official injury update from the Suns on Chris Paul is a day-to-day status for a left groin strain. – 11:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’d feel better about that Chris Paul update if he hadn’t missed significant time earlier in the season with injuries that were labeled “day-to-day.” Hope he’s able to return soon, but the Suns are obviously in a tougher spot in the meantime – 11:15 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Paul has sustained a left groin strain, per the Suns. He is considered day to day. – 10:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Update from Suns: “Further evaluation has confirmed that Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has sustained a left groin strain. He is considered day to day.” – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have Chris Paul listed as “day-to-day” with a groin injury suffered in Game 2’s loss Monday at Denver. pic.twitter.com/0koRPLMwgJ – 10:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Suns say Chris Paul is officially day to day with a strained groin. – 10:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How Phoenix Suns can play with Chris Paul out at least a week with left groin injury (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul reportedly out through Game 5 with groin injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/02/chr… – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources confirm to The Republic Chris Paul will be out at least a week as he suffered a groin injury in 3rd quarter of Game 2 #Suns lost at #Nuggets to fall down 2-0 in West semifinals.
Game 3 Friday, Game 4 Sunday in Phoenix.
If there’s Game 5, next Tuesday, May 9, in Denver. – 8:48 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Sources tell @CBSSportsNBA that Chris Paul will likely be reevaluated in a week for the groin injury he sustained in Game 2 of the Suns series against the Nuggets but that there’s some hope the timeline could shrink to 3-4 days – 7:34 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul (groin) is expected to miss Games 3-5 vs. the Nuggets, per @ShamsCharania.
He will be re-evaluated in one week after undergoing an MRI today. pic.twitter.com/fXKM6rrEFv – 7:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had 12 top 5 MVP finishers in 15 seasons.
2009:
2010: KD #2
2011: KD #5
2012: KD #2/Russ #12
2013: KD #2/Russ #9
2014: KD #1
2015: Russ #4
2016: Russ #4/KD #5
2017: Russ #1
2018: Russ #5
2019: PG13 #3/Russ #10
2020: CP3 #7
2021:
2022:
2023: SGA #5
Whew. pic.twitter.com/XZJj7E71wf – 7:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul injury update: Suns star to be re-evaluated in one week, expected to miss Games 3-5, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 7:24 PM
Chris Paul injury update: Suns star to be re-evaluated in one week, expected to miss Games 3-5, per report
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
OKC MVP finishes
2023: SGA, 5th
’20: CP, 7th
’19: George, 3rd; Westbrook, 10th
’18: Westbrook, 5th
’17: Westbrook, 1st
’16: Westbrook, 4th; KD, 5th
’15: Westbrook, 4th
’14: KD, 1st
’13: KD, 2nd; Westbrook, 9th
’12: KD, 2nd; Westbrook, T12th
’11: KD, 5th
’10: KD, 2nd – 7:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished 5th in MVP voting.
A Thunder player has received votes in all but three seasons since the team arrived in 2008. SGA joins Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Chris Paul among Thunder players who received MVP votes. – 7:22 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished 5th in MVP voting.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is expected to be re-evaluated in one week after MRI on his groin injury today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Suns are preparing to be without Paul through Games 3-5, sources said. – 7:12 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: Chris Paul (groin) didn’t practice today, #Suns coach Monty Williams said. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 3, 2023
Harrison Wind: Bruce Brown says the Nuggets are game planning as if Chris Paul will play in Game 3 — the game plan won’t change much if he’s out. The primary focus of todays film session was Denver’s pick-and-roll defense and accounting for Kevin Durant and backside shooters on those plays. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 3, 2023
League sources tell The Athletic that Paul is expected to be re-evaluated in a week, and the Suns are bracing to be without him through at least Game 5 in a series they trail 0-2 to a powerful Denver Nuggets squad. -via The Athletic / May 3, 2023