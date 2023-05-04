Chris Paul expected to miss Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @brittrobson: 15 minutes on each of the Round 2 series
– BOS’s bench, PHI lacks speed, Brown on Harden
– DEN’s Jokic belief, non-Jokic mins, AG on KD, playing w/out CP
– No Jimmy, O rebs v. zone D
– LAL + GSW’s clashing styles, adjustments
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/15-… – 5:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most mid-range buckets by a team this playoffs:
81 — Phoenix Suns
[gap]
49 — Golden State Warriors
KD, Book and CP3 are leading the postseason in mid-range field goals. pic.twitter.com/P63hXjMh6C – 4:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Chris Paul did not practice today. Monty Williams said the point guard’s status for Game 3 remains the same which Suns had him listed as day to day. Paul, though, is expected to miss Game 3. – 3:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Chris Paul didn’t get any work in on the court today, but he was getting work in on the weight room in the back. His status (day-to-day) remains the same for now, we’ll see what he’s listed as on the injury report later this evening – 3:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After just four bench points in Game 2, the injury to Chris Paul and averaging just 97 points through two games vs. Denver, Phoenix Suns may call T.J. Warren, Terrence Ross to help Devin Booker, Kevin Durant with scoring load #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs bit.ly/3pdA2yw – 12:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Wednesday:
Phoenix Suns practice without Chris Paul (left groin strain) ahead of Friday’s Game 3 vs. Denver Nuggets (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Watching all of OKC’s side outs, loved this clip. J-Will sets a great screen to free SGA to the basket, J-Dub at the elbow keeps his defender home, Dort going to top of the key makes his man fight through Dub, CP3 💤, Giddey elite bounce pass: pic.twitter.com/ZfOhJMlY3Z – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How will Phoenix Suns respond in Game 3 vs. Denver Nuggets without injured Chris Paul? (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns! Jock Landale is stopping by, we’re gonna talk life without Chris Paul, who might be in the rotation in Game 3 and plenty more! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=96Evsv… pic.twitter.com/P10jA40PyZ – 5:58 PM
Duane Rankin: “We’re next man up mentality.” Deandre Ayton on playing w/o Chris Paul (groin) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/YtvTXOcYTS -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 4, 2023
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said Chris Paul (groin) didn’t do anything on the floor today, but he did say Paul is still day to day going into Game 3. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/M7dPYOx6ZV -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 4, 2023
Duane Rankin: “Only time can tell. We’re obviously game planning for it now. You can’t replace what Chris brings. He’ll still be there being a leader, being vocal, but the things he does on the court, we’re just going to have to find other ways.” Devin Booker on Chris Paul (groin) #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 3, 2023