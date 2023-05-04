Grizzlies not happy with Dillon Brooks report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
What Dillon Brooks meant to the Grizzlies, and why he’s gone dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:18 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Column on the end of an era for the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 6:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 30: @Kevin Pelton and I discuss the Dillon Brooks/Grizzlies divorce and how they might fill the hole in their starting lineup, what Minnesota can do after a messy season, the Kings’ bright future and the Nuggets-Suns series youtu.be/Zff_6QDHG24 – 6:03 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
The latest FULL edition of #SmithAndJones comes out tomorrow, as-per-usual. But we recorded a shorter — express version — yesterday…..joined by #NBA.com’s @Powell2daPeople.
podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/loo…
Lots on the #Lakers, #Warriors, Dillon Brooks & more!
#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hwFpUohDzL – 5:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks reportedly wants more than 3&D role wherever he plays next nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/03/dil… – 3:38 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA GM on @memgrizz & Dillon Brooks: “I have never seen a team go out of its way to separate itself from a replaceable role player like that—in May, no less.”
Adds Brooks will be “in demand” as a free agent (esp if he’s a bargain).
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/dallas-… – 2:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks landing spots: Five teams who could take chance on controversial guard in NBA free agency
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 10:48 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: How the Dillon Brooks breakup is playing out is yet another sign of the difficult offseason that awaits the Memphis Grizzlies and GM Zach Kleiman. Oftentimes, the hardest part about ending a relationship is finding someone new.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:43 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks wants $25 million/year
sportando.basketball/en/memphis-gri… – 9:13 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
On Dillon Brooks. https://t.co/CPOyB8Jt7z pic.twitter.com/Mfv2YPMJI1 – 8:53 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler joins!
-Lakers win Game 1! + some tape on the Warriors defensive strategies
-Heat-Knicks, with tape on RJ Barrett as well as some killer Spoelstra sets
-Dillon Brooks and the reaction to the report
-Joel wins MVP!
https://t.co/Xkbta43Ano pic.twitter.com/5rDzUehy3F – 8:32 AM
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks’ agent sounds off on the Shams Charania report from yesterday. Doesn’t sound like DB’s camp was thrilled with that report. I would imagine the Grizzlies weren’t either, so this is a tricky situation where it sounds like neither side was the primary source of info. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / May 4, 2023
Stephen Jackson, who praised Brooks during Memphis’ series against L.A., said the team “demeaned” his character based on their quick and aggressive hook on the 27-year-old. He also feels James’ impact in the league had something to do with the decision. “For me, I think it’s bulls–t,” Jackson said on the “Paper Route” podcast via I AM ATHLETE. “I guess if you offend LeBron, everybody gets mad. I guess when you compete against LeBron, everybody gets mad. Yeah, he got a chip on his shoulder. Yeah, he might say some things. But he ain’t the first player to do that. Ron Artest did it, I did, Draymond [Green] does it. I don’t agree with them coming out and saying that s–t.” -via FOXnews.com / May 4, 2023
That escalated to Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting that the Grizzlies and Brooks had agreed to part ways during postseason exit interviews, the Grizzlies leaking that Brooks, “will not be brought back under any circumstances.” “I have never seen a team go out of its way to separate itself from a pretty replaceable role player like that—in May, no less,” the GM said. “Don’t let the door hit your a** on the way out, I guess.” -via Heavy.com / May 3, 2023