Jonathan Kuminga on lack of playing time: 'It’s still tough to lock in every single time. It’s still tough to smile every single time'

After Jonathan Kuminga showed major improvement at both ends of the court during the regular season for the Golden State Warriors, there were hopes that second-year forward was ready to graduate into a breakout star this postseason. Instead, the 20-year-old has spent most of the Warriors’ playoff run up to this point riding the bench. “It’s tough going through this season and being in (the game) most of the time and then things just flip out of nowhere without you knowing what’s going on,” Kuminga told The Chronicle . -via San Francisco Chronicle / May 4, 2023