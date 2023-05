Kevon Looney will come off bench, not feeling well

As the Warriors began a 14-0 run that momentarily tied the game in the fourth, Darvin Ham switched him out for Russell, who eventually made the go-ahead basket on an improvised post-up against Andrew Wiggins. (Don’t worry, the Warriors still won the trade … but that shot was huge.) And that run? It was the product of a Warriors shift to a smaller lineup that replaced Kevon Looney with Jordan Poole. Looney was monstrously effective, with 23 rebounds on the night, but the Warriors just couldn’t get Davis out of the paint. For three quarters they barely tried, only really daring to attack Davis directly in the fourth quarter once they went small. Only in the fourth, when they played one big with four perimeter players, did they succeed. -via The Athletic / May 3, 2023