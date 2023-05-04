Kevon Looney will come off bench, not feeling well

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kevon Looney checks in for the first time tonight with 3:41 left in the first quarter. Lakers up 21-19. – 9:31 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Oh wow JaMychal Green starting for Kevon Looney very interesting. Makes sense to try and max out that spacing and maybe even run a bit more after the way the Lakers controlled the paint last game. – 9:19 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Kevon Looney está enfermo, peeeeero podría jugar hasta 20 minutos esta noche. pic.twitter.com/vLDiUSUcNR – 9:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevon Looney being sick is a big deal. He had 23 rebounds in Game 1 for the Warriors. – 9:13 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kevon Looney is reportedly not feeling well and will try to play in a reduced role in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/t1dvrtc9ZQ – 9:10 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Kevon Looney has not missed a Warriors game since March 20, 2021. Tonight Looney is out of the starting lineup because he’s sick, but hopes to play. It’s incredible in today’s NBA that he’s played in every game for more than 2 years – I just hope Loon feels better. #dubnation – 9:09 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Will Kevon Looney coming off the bench hurt the Warriors tonight? – 8:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
JaMychal Green replaces Kevon Looney in the starting lineup. Warriors say that Looney is not feeling well, but will play. Regardless, this gives GSW a smaller, more spread out look that LAL expected to see more of with Draymond at the 5. – 8:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Per the Warriors, the reason JaMychal Green is starting over Kevon Looney is because Looney isn’t feeling well (illness)
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Per Warriors, Kevon Looney isn’t feeling well but is expected to play – 8:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say Kevon Looney isn’t feeling well, but is expected to play. – 8:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
JaMychal Green starting in place of Kevon Looney for Golden State, moving Draymond Green to the 5 – 8:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Surprise move: JaMychal Green will start Game 2 in place of Kevon Looney. pic.twitter.com/aykjLt8Qf0 – 8:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Big change in Golden State’s starting lineup: JaMychal Green in for Kevon Looney for Game 2 against the Lakers. – 8:34 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors are starting JaMychal Green in place of Kevon Looney tonight against Los Angeles Lakers. – 8:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors shake up their starting lineup: JaMychal Green is on, Kevon Looney is out.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
JaMychal Green is starting in place of Kevon Looney. pic.twitter.com/7vUqp3DeqO – 8:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Sources: Warriors plan to start G2 vs. Lakers with their small lineup, Draymond Green at the 5 and Kevon Looney coming off the bench – 8:32 PM
Anthony Slater: The Warriors say Kevon Looney is not feeling well but will attempt to play. Sounds like it is at least part of the reason for the JaMychal Green for Looney starting lineup swap. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 4, 2023
As the Warriors began a 14-0 run that momentarily tied the game in the fourth, Darvin Ham switched him out for Russell, who eventually made the go-ahead basket on an improvised post-up against Andrew Wiggins. (Don’t worry, the Warriors still won the trade … but that shot was huge.) And that run? It was the product of a Warriors shift to a smaller lineup that replaced Kevon Looney with Jordan Poole. Looney was monstrously effective, with 23 rebounds on the night, but the Warriors just couldn’t get Davis out of the paint. For three quarters they barely tried, only really daring to attack Davis directly in the fourth quarter once they went small. Only in the fourth, when they played one big with four perimeter players, did they succeed. -via The Athletic / May 3, 2023
Madeline Kenney: Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league, I really do. And people don’t recognzie it becasue he’s not dunking and shooting 3s and all that stuff. This guy is a flat-out winner and he’s a machine. We wouldn’t be here without him.” -via Twitter @madkenney / April 30, 2023