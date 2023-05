Marcus Smart wins Hustle Award

So he put up his hand and told everyone to give him space. He dribbled over to Jaylen Brown’s corner and told him to get the hell out of the way. Even with Grant Williams wide open in the weak corner, he didn’t care. He was going to get his bucket and flex. “I’m an emotional guy,” Smart said. “I’m one of the emotional leaders in here, so being able to control my emotions is going to allow my team to calm down and settle down and be right. If I’m out of my space, out of my head, if I’m out of control, the team’s going to be out of control.” -via The Athletic / May 4, 2023