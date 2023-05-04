Marcus Smart wins Hustle Award

Clutch Points: Marcus Smart wins the 2022-23 NBA Hustle Award 💪 It’s the second straight time Smart has won the award and the third time in 5 seasons. pic.twitter.com/b5Ewu97BPs
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith finished third for the NBA’s Hustle Award (based on hustle stats), which was won by Marcus Smart for the third time in five years.
Draymond was second. – 12:19 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Marcus Smart tells @HeavyOnSports the @Celtics have to “fight every day” to suppress their habit of being complacent.
WARNING: @smart_MS3 is pretty polarizing even among C’s fans, but this story has a Three Stooges reference that could win over haters.
bit.ly/42nDDrL – 12:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart has won the NBA’s hustle award for the second straight season.
Perfect timing after his hustle and grit turned the series around last night: https://t.co/kgw25Q6xMl pic.twitter.com/bwkEnOyOMH – 12:10 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Marcus Smart took some time to talk with @SteveBHoop about the @celtics habit of letdowns.
Oh, and who knew Marcus was a 3 Stooges fan?
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 10:42 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
“I’m sore as shit.”
Bruised and bloodied, Marcus Smart was a picture of the Celtics’ renewed dedication to their physical, relentless defense.
bostonglobe.com/2023/05/04/spo… – 10:26 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
James Harden in Game 2 when defended by Jaylen Brown:
1 PTS
0-4 FG
5:53 matchup time
(Harden was scoreless + 0-4 FG vs. Marcus Smart over just 1:56 matchup time, per NBA tracking) – 8:41 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart: “We expect Joe to be perfect sometimes, and we forget it’s his first year. He’s done a PHENOMENAL job, shoutout Bobby.” pic.twitter.com/y2V5AHlWpH – 10:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart snacking on his cereal postgame pic.twitter.com/bdpah4UyJS – 10:57 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart on how he’s feeling: “Sore as shit” pic.twitter.com/O33wiJMqiD – 10:50 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
I just asked Marcus Smart how Joel Embiid seemed to him tonight in Game 2.
“He didn’t seem 100% but he’s a warrior, the reigning MVP, he’s a warrior. But we don’t care if he’s 50%, 80%…he’s so tough.” – 10:30 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart checks back into the game with 29 second to play and Boston up 92-65 – 9:46 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart is back on the bench, high-fiving teammates after the Celtics go on a 10-0 run to lead 83-60 with 2:19 to play in the third quarter. – 9:44 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics’ guards putting in work tonight:
Marcus Smart: 15 points, 5 rebounds.
Derrick White: 15 points
Malcolm Brogdon: 13 points, 4 rebounds.
C’s up 83-60 on the Sixers with 2:19 left in the 3rd. They also took away Embiid’s shot that didn’t beat the shot clock. – 9:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers have missed 7 straight, they’re down to 37.3% from the floor in Game 2.
It’s a 12-1 run to give the Celtics their largest lead, 73-55 midway through the 3rd.
Marcus Smart back on the Boston bench after leaving dangling his right arm.
Tatum, playing with 4 fouls, is +24. – 9:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart has a right shoulder stinger/lip laceration after taking a Joel Embiid splash but he’s available to return per Celtics. – 9:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart suffered a stinger and a cut lip, and he is available to return to the game. He’s back in the bench area – 9:36 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart briefly retreated to the locker room and is now back from a right shoulder stinger and a lip laceration. – 9:36 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Marcus Smart is dealing with a right shoulder stinger AND a cut lip but is available to return regardless – 9:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart ran back to the locker room after Joel Embiid landed on top of him diving for a loose ball and Smart grabbed the back of his neck. Smart is dealing with pain in his upper back and chest from the fall in the Hawks series and a re-aggravation from Monday’s game. – 9:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart just sprinted back to the locker room with what appeared to be a right shoulder injury. – 9:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Embiid just landed on Marcus Smart and Smart just ran into the back with his right arm hanging and grabbing at his shoulder. – 9:32 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart just ran back to the locker room and looked like he was in pain. Might’ve been his right shoulder? – 9:32 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart’s been good today, so as a result, this game has to descend into pure chaos lol – 9:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart just throwing the kitchen sink at the Sixers in Game 2. – 9:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Celtics 57, Sixers 49.
Some huge shots from Marcus Smart down the stretch in the 2nd with Jayson Tatum in foul trouble keeps Boston in front. Smart had a big close to the first, too, and has 13 points.
Embiid & Maxey have 13 each for Philly, which is 1-for-13 from 3. – 9:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
OK, so now Marcus Smart is catching reverse alley-oops? pic.twitter.com/MzXL3Jw49r – 8:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Didn’t know Marcus Smart had a reverse in him. 7 straight points for him. – 8:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Celtics 28, 76ers 22.
Marcus Smart turns the final two Celtics possessions into buckets after broken plays to help Boston maintain an advantage going into the 2nd.
After Game 1 was a shootout, both teams struggled early tonight.
Jaylen Brown has 13 to lead all scorers – 8:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Grant Williams with the Tommy Point on the hustle play that led to Marcus Smart 3-pointer. – 8:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
That Marcus Smart dive into PJ Tucker was dangerously close to causing a serious injury, Tucker’s leg was locked in there – 8:11 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart landed on PJ Tucker’s ankle on his dive for the ball. Smart helped him up, but Tucker is limping on it. – 8:10 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart absorbing contact despite the chest contusion, diving for the loose ball then helping Tucker up all in about 10 seconds lol – 8:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joel Embiid warming up without a brace…. With an appearance from Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/CWfkwauywX – 7:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart said he aggravated a chest injury he originally suffered in the Atlanta series when he fell there. Also discussed the defensive issues from G1. pic.twitter.com/kF66QaqTkb – 7:00 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart on chest contusion: “It started with the fall in Atlanta, kind of bruised my sternum, rib cage area. It’s just a lot of pressure on it to breathe and things like that.” Said he took a couple hits that caused more bruising the other day. – 6:58 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart says he has a bone bruise around his sternum. Originally hurt it in the Atlanta series and reaggravated it in Game 1. Will have additional padding in the area and see how it goes tonight. – 6:57 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Marcus Smart expected to play tonight after suffering chest contusion Game 1 vs. the 76ers.
“As far as I know, he’s feeling good,” – Joe Mazzulla
pic.twitter.com/u5dDlS1WnX – 6:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joe Mazzulla said he believes Marcus Smart (chest contusion) will play tonight. – 6:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“As far as I know, he’s going”.
– Joe Mazzulla on Marcus Smart, who it sounds like will play tonight in Game 2. – 6:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart (bruised chest) is playing Game 2 according to Joe Mazzulla: “As far as I know.” – 6:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Mazzulla says he expects Marcus Smart to play with his chest contusion. – 6:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is feeling good and will play as far as he knows. Joel Embiid also expected to play tonight. – 6:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics PG Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 2 with a chest contusion. #Sixers – 1:41 PM
Steve Popper: Marcus Smart is named the winner of the 2022-23 Hustle Award. Mitchell Robinson is a top finisher – and the only true center on the list… pic.twitter.com/AO9GzzdK7g -via Twitter @StevePopper / May 4, 2023
So he put up his hand and told everyone to give him space. He dribbled over to Jaylen Brown’s corner and told him to get the hell out of the way. Even with Grant Williams wide open in the weak corner, he didn’t care. He was going to get his bucket and flex. “I’m an emotional guy,” Smart said. “I’m one of the emotional leaders in here, so being able to control my emotions is going to allow my team to calm down and settle down and be right. If I’m out of my space, out of my head, if I’m out of control, the team’s going to be out of control.” -via The Athletic / May 4, 2023
Jay King: Marcus Smart: “I’m sore as shit. I’m really sore. But I’ll be OK.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 3, 2023