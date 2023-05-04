Paul Pierce: If I was Kawhi Leonard, I would consider retirement

NBA Central: “If I’m Kawhi Leonard, I would really consider retirement.” – Paul Pierce (Via @shobasketball ) pic.twitter.com/mUjJhTAslp
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: The Warriors have waged playoff battles against all sorts of future Hall of Famers over the years, from LeBron to KD to Kawhi to Harden to CP3 to Jokic.
This version of Anthony Davis is a new type of challenge. @PostSports @washingtonpost washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 3:01 PM
Column: The Warriors have waged playoff battles against all sorts of future Hall of Famers over the years, from LeBron to KD to Kawhi to Harden to CP3 to Jokic.
This version of Anthony Davis is a new type of challenge. @PostSports @washingtonpost washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 3:01 PM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
DON’T MISS THIS EPISODE. @GlobeBobRyan and @GoodmanHoops speak the truth on #celtics Youtube: youtu.be/5Fn0DCv_1xw
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cel…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/71KeFP…
￼ by
@FDSportsbook
￼ GRT promo CLNS read.mp4 – 1:21 PM
DON’T MISS THIS EPISODE. @GlobeBobRyan and @GoodmanHoops speak the truth on #celtics Youtube: youtu.be/5Fn0DCv_1xw
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cel…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/71KeFP…
￼ by
@FDSportsbook
￼ GRT promo CLNS read.mp4 – 1:21 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Today hit different 🥲 I’m strong tho I see where I get it from RIP Madukes – 3:00 AM
Today hit different 🥲 I’m strong tho I see where I get it from RIP Madukes – 3:00 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
When I was in DC, that one year Paul Pierce was there, they’d lost to Dallas, I think, by 40. Or close to it. Playoffs were ahead and they were up n down. Pierce walks to the middle of the locker room postgame. I asked the first question and then he went on a 5 min tirade…(2/4) – 6:06 PM
When I was in DC, that one year Paul Pierce was there, they’d lost to Dallas, I think, by 40. Or close to it. Playoffs were ahead and they were up n down. Pierce walks to the middle of the locker room postgame. I asked the first question and then he went on a 5 min tirade…(2/4) – 6:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New ‘That’s OD’ examining colossal Lakers vs Warriors matchup, where LeBron vs Steph rivalry ranks all-time, Draymond’s BFF relationship with LeBron, the Clippers’ offseason and extending Kawhi and PG, Russ’ future and Nuggets vs Suns with @mcten youtu.be/2eVgy28Jpj4 – 3:13 PM
New ‘That’s OD’ examining colossal Lakers vs Warriors matchup, where LeBron vs Steph rivalry ranks all-time, Draymond’s BFF relationship with LeBron, the Clippers’ offseason and extending Kawhi and PG, Russ’ future and Nuggets vs Suns with @mcten youtu.be/2eVgy28Jpj4 – 3:13 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
PG on podcast, cont’d:
“So I get it. I will say, myself, Kawhi we’re doing everything we can. I train every summer to try and win a championship. I don’t take my summers for granted, neither does Kawhi … we’re gonna get this shit right at some point.” – 3:09 PM
PG on podcast, cont’d:
“So I get it. I will say, myself, Kawhi we’re doing everything we can. I train every summer to try and win a championship. I don’t take my summers for granted, neither does Kawhi … we’re gonna get this shit right at some point.” – 3:09 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
PG on podcast cont’d
“… and then boom there’s something that happens, whether I get injured, Kawhi get injured. Or years before I got here. Not having a star player or not being able to get over the hump.” – 3:07 PM
PG on podcast cont’d
“… and then boom there’s something that happens, whether I get injured, Kawhi get injured. Or years before I got here. Not having a star player or not being able to get over the hump.” – 3:07 PM
Christian Wood @Chriswood_5
We know the truth . Stop putting out these 🧢 articles. I’ll tell the real story when the time is right . – 2:31 PM
We know the truth . Stop putting out these 🧢 articles. I’ll tell the real story when the time is right . – 2:31 PM
More on this storyline
One of the biggest admirers and a big San Antonio Spurs fan, Skip Bayless believes the former FMVP with the Spurs is leaving the Clippers in the summer or mid-season (February 2024). The veteran analyst supported his claim by bringing up the fact that once a team hurts Leonard in some way, they never get back on his good books. “Next year (2024-25), he [Kawhi Leonard] will have a player option. So, it’s possible he will demand a trade next season (2023-24) or ahead of next season’s trade deadline,” Bayless said on the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show. -via BolaVip / April 29, 2023
“When we traded for Paul and signed Kawhi as a free agent in 2019, it wasn’t for one or two years, wasn’t three or four,” Frank said. “Every year you have those guys, they give you a chance. And so it’s about surrounding those guys to continue to improve your chances. “Kawhi’s a ceiling raiser. When you study past NBA champions, they have a top-five guy on their team, and Kawhi has shown that when healthy he can be the best player in the world. Paul is an eight-time All-Star now. So we’re going to continue to build around those guys and look for every which way [to improve around them].” -via ESPN / April 27, 2023
“Regardless of the treatment [for the meniscus], Kawhi will be ready for next year,” Frank said. “The really encouraging thing is the ACL’s firmly intact, which is great. So this is a meniscus tear. And then over the whatever next couple weeks, figure out what’s going to be the best source of treatment.” -via ESPN / April 27, 2023
Doc Rivers: My first year with Paul Pierce was rough. We argued, we bumped heads. My coming to Jesus moment with Paul was, we lost a game (Note: The Celtics actually won the game, with the Bucks, though the rest of Rivers’ recollection is accurate). I took him out with four minutes left and sat him. And didn’t put him back in. So, I’m in the hallway, ’cause I’ve got to talk to the team now after the game. And the players are pissed now too. They’re pissed at Paul, but they’re pissed at me too, ’cause I took him out. And I said ‘Paul, I’m going to say this up front, and I’m going to say it in front of everyone, just so everyone’s clear. I ain’t changing. I really believe, I know what’s better for you. And I’m not changing. So call Danny (Ainge, the Celtics’ GM). Or the owners. And if you want to try and get me fired, I’m cool with that. But I am not going to allow you to waste what you are. Then I’m not doing my job. And I have to coach you to who I think you should be some day, not to who you are today. And if you can’t handle that, that’s cool. But I’m telling you, I’m not changing. And if you don’t move the ball and want to play right tomorrow, you’re sitting again.’ And I said ‘I want everybody to hear that, so it’s out there.’ -via The Athletic / April 27, 2023
Doc Rivers: And I give Paul credit, because about four days later, he walks into the office, no meeting. He said, ‘You know what? Let’s try it.’ He said, ‘Let’s do this. I’ll do it. If we don’t like it at the end of the year, we can sit and talk.’ And he went from 41 percent (shooting) to 47 percent — thank God. I always tell people, ‘Well, what if he got the shots, and they just didn’t go in?’ But those are big lessons for me. -via The Athletic / April 27, 2023
StatMuse: Jamal Murray has more 40-point playoff games than Devin Booker Donovan Mitchell Damian Lillard Carmelo Anthony Oscar Robertson Karl Malone Alex English Kyrie Irving Paul Pierce DeMar DeRozan Reggie Miller Tim Duncan Magic Johnson Elite playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/5SfdmwKFNT -via Twitter @statmuse / April 20, 2023