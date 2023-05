Paul Pierce: If I was Kawhi Leonard, I would consider retirement

One of the biggest admirers and a big San Antonio Spurs fan, Skip Bayless believes the former FMVP with the Spurs is leaving the Clippers in the summer or mid-season (February 2024) . The veteran analyst supported his claim by bringing up the fact that once a team hurts Leonard in some way, they never get back on his good books. “Next year (2024-25), he [Kawhi Leonard] will have a player option. So, it’s possible he will demand a trade next season (2023-24) or ahead of next season’s trade deadline,” Bayless said on the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show. -via BolaVip / April 29, 2023