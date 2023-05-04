Stephen Jackson on Dillon Brooks: I guess if you offend LeBron James everybody gets mad

Stephen Jackson, who praised Brooks during Memphis’ series against L.A., said the team “demeaned” his character based on their quick and aggressive hook on the 27-year-old. He also feels James’ impact in the league had something to do with the decision. “For me, I think it’s bulls–t,” Jackson said on the “Paper Route” podcast via I AM ATHLETE. “I guess if you offend LeBron, everybody gets mad. I guess when you compete against LeBron, everybody gets mad. Yeah, he got a chip on his shoulder. Yeah, he might say some things. But he ain’t the first player to do that. Ron Artest did it, I did, Draymond [Green] does it. I don’t agree with them coming out and saying that s–t.”
LeBron’s average time of possession in the playoffs (minutes per game)
2023: 4.3
2021: 6.8
2020: 8.0
2018: 9.6
Compared to his final season in Cleveland, LeBron is on ball just 45% as often. – 9:30 PM
D’Angelo Russell — not LeBron James — leads the Lakers in time of possession in the playoffs.
Austin Reaves is almost on ball as much as LeBron.
Lakers avg mins of possession in 2023 playoffs
Russell – 4.7
James – 4.3
Reaves – 3.9
Schroder – 3.2 – 9:18 PM
Column on the end of an era for the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 6:32 PM
Howdy Partners Ep. 30: @Kevin Pelton and I discuss the Dillon Brooks/Grizzlies divorce and how they might fill the hole in their starting lineup, what Minnesota can do after a messy season, the Kings’ bright future and the Nuggets-Suns series youtu.be/Zff_6QDHG24 – 6:03 PM
Column includes intel on how the Lakers reacted to Dillon Brooks’ ill-fated comments about LeBron James, with Austin Reaves sharing his perspective on the part it played in these playoffs, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4485797/2023/0… – 5:59 PM
The latest FULL edition of #SmithAndJones comes out tomorrow, as-per-usual. But we recorded a shorter — express version — yesterday…..joined by #NBA.com’s @Powell2daPeople.
podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/loo…
Lots on the #Lakers, #Warriors, Dillon Brooks & more!
#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hwFpUohDzL – 5:40 PM
Mike Kobe Bron and Steph. That’s my Mt Rushmore idc what you think lol – 5:27 PM
In honor of LeBron v. Steph Part V, I jumped on the great @DamonBruce’s new show just like the old days. You can watch here & I strongly recommend subscribing to his new channel. He’s the best Bay Area sports guy by a wide margin & has been for 20 years. youtu.be/h5pg5CUxjik – 5:19 PM
Most seasons receiving first-place MVP votes in the NBA
13 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
12 – Bill Russell, LeBron James
11 – Michael Jordan
10 – Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain
9 – Bob Pettit, Larry Bird, Shaquille O’Neal
8 – Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/BR74owACEa – 4:48 PM
The Warriors shot 11-40 when guarded by AD, Bron and Vanderbilt in Game 1. They were on their heels like a pair of church socks! Carry the hell on… #LakersIn6 pic.twitter.com/96Ciuhr1IJ – 4:24 PM
Magic and Bird. Russell and Chamberlain. LeBron and Steph.
“What we’re witnessing right now is something that we literally might not see for the next 20 years with guys playing at a high level and being the best on both teams in the playoffs.” pic.twitter.com/tbVNhIPpst – 4:02 PM
Dillon Brooks reportedly wants more than 3&D role wherever he plays next nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/03/dil… – 3:38 PM
Column: The Warriors have waged playoff battles against all sorts of future Hall of Famers over the years, from LeBron to KD to Kawhi to Harden to CP3 to Jokic.
This version of Anthony Davis is a new type of challenge. @PostSports @washingtonpost washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 3:01 PM
NBA GM on @memgrizz & Dillon Brooks: “I have never seen a team go out of its way to separate itself from a replaceable role player like that—in May, no less.”
Adds Brooks will be “in demand” as a free agent (esp if he’s a bargain).
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/dallas-… – 2:59 PM
Heard a pretty amazing factoid on @LeBatardShow. I was aware LeBron didn’t receive any MVP votes this season, but didn’t realize this was the first time in his *entire career* without receiving at least one. Dude’s been in the league 20 seasons. That’s staggering. AK – 1:10 PM
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers win Game 1 over the Warriors, with Anthony Davis anchoring a dominant defense. Thoughts on the nights from AD, LeBron, D’Lo, Vando, Schröder, Curry, etc. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 11:21 AM
“The number 3 will be up in the rafters.”
LeBron after AD’s 30-point, 23-rebound, 5-assist, 4-block Game 1 vs. the Warriors.
pic.twitter.com/G5lt7qwbP3 – 10:53 AM
Dillon Brooks landing spots: Five teams who could take chance on controversial guard in NBA free agency
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 10:48 AM
“LeBron, what he has done, from being a prodigy to where he is today and being able to live up to every single ounce of hype that he has had heaped upon him since he was a little kid is incredible. … I don’t know if we give him enough respect for that.”
—@JJWatt pic.twitter.com/JAdLT6t0JH – 10:33 AM
LeBron James sees absurd MVP voting streak end in 20th NBA season
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 10:20 AM
The daily NBA playoff guide: where to watch, what’s happening, nuggets on the MVP vote, a little MVP trivia, LeBron’s streak and a last word from Spo …
apnews.com/article/nba-pl… – 9:53 AM
COLUMN: How the Dillon Brooks breakup is playing out is yet another sign of the difficult offseason that awaits the Memphis Grizzlies and GM Zach Kleiman. Oftentimes, the hardest part about ending a relationship is finding someone new.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:43 AM
It has now been 10 seasons since the NBA’s MVP was a No. 1 pick. That’s the longest such run in league history.
The last No. 1 pick to be MVP: LeBron in 2013. – 9:32 AM
Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks wants $25 million/year
sportando.basketball/en/memphis-gri… – 9:13 AM
The @Lakers Anthony Davis and LeBron James each recorded at least 20p/10r/3b in the same game for the second time this postseason.
The last duo to record two such games in a postseason was the Rockets’ Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon in 1986.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
On Dillon Brooks. https://t.co/CPOyB8Jt7z pic.twitter.com/Mfv2YPMJI1 – 8:53 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler joins!
-Lakers win Game 1! + some tape on the Warriors defensive strategies
-Heat-Knicks, with tape on RJ Barrett as well as some killer Spoelstra sets
-Dillon Brooks and the reaction to the report
-Joel wins MVP!
https://t.co/Xkbta43Ano pic.twitter.com/5rDzUehy3F – 8:32 AM
If Anthony Davis is really the Lakers’ best player, why did everyone hype this series up as Steph Curry vs. LeBron?
#NBAPlayoffs2023 #WarriorsvsLakers pic.twitter.com/uqP37EyGzj – 4:19 AM
During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the big man discussed how he was surprised by the way the Lakers were utilizing star centerpiece LeBron James throughout the game, and deemed the club’s scheme as “a bit weird.” “LeBron is playing a totally different style, a totally different game than we’ve ever seen him play before, and it’s interesting figuring it out,” Draymond Green said of Los Angeles’ game plan involving LeBron James. “You’re not used to seeing LeBron off the ball so much and so I thought that was interesting and something that we’ll have to adjust to. It’s just not your typical LeBron running the show which is a bit weird.” -via Clutch Points / May 4, 2023
Jovan Buha: AD on appreciating the Lakers’ postseason run: “When you look at me and Bron, we consider ourselves one of the top duos in the league. We’re trying to do everything we can to try to take advantage of this window that we have. Championship-built teams don’t always come around.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / May 3, 2023
NBA Central: Stephen Jackson says it’s ‘bullsh!t’ how the Grizzlies treated Dillon Brooks “I guess when you compete against LeBron everyone gets mad” (Via @IAMATHLETEpod ) pic.twitter.com/NibQVGeVQq -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / May 3, 2023
“I’ve been in those shoes when people try to demean your character and say these certain things about you and don’t understand that this guy just likes playing the game a certain type of way. Is he the most talented player? No, but he competes. He’s in the NBA for a reason. You signed him. You brought him there for a reason. But don’t demean him now because he said some things or he might’ve ruffled your feathers.” -via FOXnews.com / May 4, 2023
ClutchPoints: Stephen Jackson on Dillon Brooks: “I watched a lot of LeBron James games. I’ve seen a lot of guys just let him score, don’t even attempt to guard him. So when I see somebody that’s willing to take the challenge to make LeBron earn something, I love it.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 23, 2023
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks’ agent sounds off on the Shams Charania report from yesterday. Doesn’t sound like DB’s camp was thrilled with that report. I would imagine the Grizzlies weren’t either, so this is a tricky situation where it sounds like neither side was the primary source of info. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / May 4, 2023
That escalated to Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting that the Grizzlies and Brooks had agreed to part ways during postseason exit interviews, the Grizzlies leaking that Brooks, “will not be brought back under any circumstances.” “I have never seen a team go out of its way to separate itself from a pretty replaceable role player like that—in May, no less,” the GM said. “Don’t let the door hit your a** on the way out, I guess.” -via Heavy.com / May 3, 2023