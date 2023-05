Utah Jazz 'particularly interested' in Luka Doncic?

After the FIBA World Cup draw on Saturday that saw Germany and Slovenia end up in groups that will play in Okinawa, Nowitzki–who was in attendance in the draw as member of the Central Board and Chair of the FIBA Players’ Commission–expressed his delight that Doncic will be in Japan to start off the competition. He noted that he will surely be there to watch and cheer for his former Mavs teammate. “Well, you know, I saw Luka’s also in Japan, so I’m going to see [him] when I go to [the] group [stages] to see Germany play. I’m going to see Luka for sure. He was obviously playing for the Mavericks and one of my favorite players, and so [I] can’t wait to see him and of course so many stars,” Nowitzki said, courtesy of FIBA. -via Clutch Points / May 1, 2023