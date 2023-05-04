Utah Jazz 'particularly interested' in Luka Doncic?

With my spies telling me that Utah in particular is keeping a very interested eye on Luka Doncic’s situation, even the Nets’ kitchen-sink offer for Doncic — the four firsts from Phoenix and one from Philly, plus whatever matching salary not named Bridges is needed to make the deal work — likely falls massively short.
Source: John Hollinger, Alex Schiffer, Alex Schiffer and John Hollinger @ The Athletic
Source: John Hollinger, Alex Schiffer, Alex Schiffer and John Hollinger @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Thru is his first 12 career playoff games, RJ Barrett is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebs, 3.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers.
Full list of players to match or exceed those averages in their first 12 postseason games before turning 23:
LeBron James
Luka Doncic
Donovan Mitchell – 11:11 AM
Thru is his first 12 career playoff games, RJ Barrett is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebs, 3.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers.
Full list of players to match or exceed those averages in their first 12 postseason games before turning 23:
LeBron James
Luka Doncic
Donovan Mitchell – 11:11 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
We’ve seen it ever since he arrived from Utah and that game he had vs Luka. But Jarred Vanderbilt is a difference making defender. Fantastic work on Curry. Curry may get his as the series goes on, but he’ll have earned it – 1:12 AM
We’ve seen it ever since he arrived from Utah and that game he had vs Luka. But Jarred Vanderbilt is a difference making defender. Fantastic work on Curry. Curry may get his as the series goes on, but he’ll have earned it – 1:12 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic finished 8th in MVP voting this season — his lowest mark since not making ballots as a rookie.
From starting Year 5 as the betting favorite to 60-21-10 putback euphoria vs. Knicks to that insane December scoring stretch to Mavs completely out of the playoffs…
Whew. pic.twitter.com/5p8e3PUZT0 – 7:47 PM
Luka Doncic finished 8th in MVP voting this season — his lowest mark since not making ballots as a rookie.
From starting Year 5 as the betting favorite to 60-21-10 putback euphoria vs. Knicks to that insane December scoring stretch to Mavs completely out of the playoffs…
Whew. pic.twitter.com/5p8e3PUZT0 – 7:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all guards in MVP voting this year, ahead of fellow vote recipients Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Brunson, and Ja Morant. – 7:26 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all guards in MVP voting this year, ahead of fellow vote recipients Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Brunson, and Ja Morant. – 7:26 PM
More on this storyline
In many ways, Dallas’ disastrous season can be best explained by the team’s over-reliance on Dončić after losing Brunson. It was a concern Dallas had before the season even began, and it had been decided, team sources said, that Dončić would enter the season with a load management plan after a short summer caused by the extended postseason run and his extensive national team duties for Slovenia. But Dallas quickly realized that the team relied on him to win more than it had imagined. -via The Athletic / May 1, 2023
Beyond that, Dallas could trade Hardaway — who the team explored moving in the past two seasons, team sources say — given his team-friendly deal that boosts his league-wide value. It’s possible that Hardy, a similarly molded scoring guard, could prove ready for that role in his second season. -via The Athletic / May 1, 2023
After the FIBA World Cup draw on Saturday that saw Germany and Slovenia end up in groups that will play in Okinawa, Nowitzki–who was in attendance in the draw as member of the Central Board and Chair of the FIBA Players’ Commission–expressed his delight that Doncic will be in Japan to start off the competition. He noted that he will surely be there to watch and cheer for his former Mavs teammate. “Well, you know, I saw Luka’s also in Japan, so I’m going to see [him] when I go to [the] group [stages] to see Germany play. I’m going to see Luka for sure. He was obviously playing for the Mavericks and one of my favorite players, and so [I] can’t wait to see him and of course so many stars,” Nowitzki said, courtesy of FIBA. -via Clutch Points / May 1, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Luka Doncic, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz