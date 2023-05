Ben Simmons to play for Australia this summer?

If Lillard and Portland decide a parting of ways is best for both sides, multiple NBA executives believe the Nets could be a suitor for the All-Star guard but were unsure if Brooklyn could ultimately land him in a trade. “Dame would be the leader they (Nets) need,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m just not sure they have the pieces to get him, but they should try. The picks they have coming in aren’t great. It would probably take Ben Simmons’ contract to make the numbers work, but you’d have to attach picks to him on top of the picks you need for Lillard.” “I can see the Nets going for Dame, but he’s older, and that contract is so high,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He could be worth a couple of firsts and a good young player.” -via HoopsHype / April 23, 2023