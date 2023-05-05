Ben Simmons to play for Australia this summer?

Alongside the veteran Patty Mills and the young upcoming star Josh Giddey, there could potentially be the possibility of seeing Ben Simmons repping the Boomers jersey in the biggest International tournament of the year. Brian Goorjian, head coach of the Australian national team, has talked to SEN Radio about the chances of seeing the former 76ers player at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. “I think Ben’s mindset is getting healthy, getting in shape, and getting ready to play. And I think he has been along that line for a while and I felt it last time. As we sit now, there is a really strong chance that he plays”, he said.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“There’s a strong chance” to see Ben Simmons playing with Australia in the upcoming 2023 #FIBAWC 🇦🇺
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1498… – 6:28 AM
“There’s a strong chance” to see Ben Simmons playing with Australia in the upcoming 2023 #FIBAWC 🇦🇺
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1498… – 6:28 AM
More on this storyline
The 26-year-old player, who was selected as the No.1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, didn’t play with Australia in the latest Olympic Games in Tokyo. “There were unfortunate circumstances he missed the Tokyo Olympics, but I feel like he is going to make himself available”, Brian Goorjian added about him. -via EuroHoops.net / May 5, 2023
Brian Lewis: Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: “He is checking the boxes & meeting these different markers along the way. So at this point, he does not need surgery. That is the hope going forward, that he will not have to endure another surgery.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / April 23, 2023
If Lillard and Portland decide a parting of ways is best for both sides, multiple NBA executives believe the Nets could be a suitor for the All-Star guard but were unsure if Brooklyn could ultimately land him in a trade. “Dame would be the leader they (Nets) need,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m just not sure they have the pieces to get him, but they should try. The picks they have coming in aren’t great. It would probably take Ben Simmons’ contract to make the numbers work, but you’d have to attach picks to him on top of the picks you need for Lillard.” “I can see the Nets going for Dame, but he’s older, and that contract is so high,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He could be worth a couple of firsts and a good young player.” -via HoopsHype / April 23, 2023