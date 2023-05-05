Celtics take 2-1 lead despite 30 points from Joel Embiid

Gina Mizell: FINAL: Celtics 114, Sixers 102. Boston takes a 2-1 series lead. Sixers shot under 40 percent again from the floor, an allowed 15 fastbreak points and 11 second-chance points. Embiid had 30 and 13, but Harden and Maxey were a combined 7-of-30 from the floor. Game 4 Sunday.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown on Joel Embiid stomping on Grant Williams’ head: “To see that live was crazy. To see it in real time was probably the craziest thing I’ve seen on the basketball court.” – 11:24 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden talked to a few reporters during Joel Embiid’s postgame podium presser. Here are the questions and answers from that brief locker room interview: pic.twitter.com/dMKdlO2eto – 11:14 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“You just talk to him. You tell him to keep shooting and be aggressive. Can’t get too high, can’t get too low.” — Embiid on his message to Harden – 10:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid: “One of the biggest keys to the game was 50-50 balls, loose balls …” said that repeatedly led to wide open 3s for Boston. – 10:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Perhaps more amazing than Grant Williams coming back into Game 3 minutes after a Joel Embiid headstomp was his response masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:40 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Embiid with the unintentional WWE moment in Game 3 🫢 pic.twitter.com/IXgXTsItr1 – 10:28 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Solid Celts win! You gotta take care of that one when Harden/Maxey were that bad. Plus Doc put 39 mins on Embiid with Game 4 a day and half away. – 10:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Horford tonight:
17 PTS
7 REB
6-8 FG
5-7 3P
No player has a better record against Embiid. pic.twitter.com/vxr1cmuc5Y – 10:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics use defense and timely offense to stop #76ers 114-102 and take 2-1 series lead and back home-court advantage. Tatum 27, Brown 23, Horford 17, Smart 15, Brogdon 15, White 13; Embiid 30, Harden 16, Melton 14, Maxey 13, Niang 10. – 10:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lose to Boston, 114-102. Celtics lead the series 2-1 and take homecourt back.
Joel Embiid looked much better tonight, even if wasn’t as efficient as in season. Don’t have a lot else, though. Starting backcourt shot 7-30 and the game was played entirely on Boston’s terms. – 10:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Celtics win 114-102, take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Joel Embiid had 30 points on 9-19 shooting, looking worthy of the MVP award he took possession of tonight. A slow golf clap for De’Anthony Melton, but outside of that, the rest of Embiid’s teammates didn’t do enough. – 10:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Celtics 114, Sixers 102
Boston takes 2-1 lead in this series.
Jayson Tatum finishes with 27, including a couple daggers late.
Joel Embiid had 30 and 13 for Philly, but Tyrese Maxey and James Harden combined to shoot 7-for-29 overall, and 2-for-14 on 2s
Game 4 is Sunday – 10:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Celtics 114, Sixers 102. Boston takes a 2-1 series lead. Sixers shot under 40 percent again from the floor, an allowed 15 fastbreak points and 11 second-chance points. Embiid had 30 and 13, but Harden and Maxey were a combined 7-of-30 from the floor.
Game 4 Sunday. – 10:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Harden has no interest in trying to score in iso at this point. Maxey airballs the 3 and this one is just about over. Closing in on an impressive win as the Celtics take Embiid out of his game in the fourth quarter to snatch a 2-1 series lead. – 10:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Embiid channeling his inner Kawhi on this basket 😐 pic.twitter.com/OV8ajzLkw1 – 10:06 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Boston had been doing a great job preventing Embiid from catching the ball in the middle of the floor. Not recently. – 10:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
In the hustle for a loose ball, Jaylen Brown lands hard on the floor but Grant Williams got the worst of it – his head was stepped on, unintentionally, by Joel Embiid. – 10:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Oh wow Grant Williams got stomped on by Embiid on his way down. That looked bad. he’s getting treatment on the bench for some kind of cut in the mouth/nose area – 10:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams just took a shot to the face after some crazy collisison where Embiid accidentally stomped on his head. Now he’s on the bench getting the blod wiped off. this is turning into a bloodbath tonight. – 9:59 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Non-Harden Sixers players are shooting 48.1% from 3, and that, combined with Joel Embiid, is the only reason this game is close.
95-89 Celtics with 6:41 left. – 9:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid and Maxey are checking back in with the Sixers down 9 and 7:53 left. – 9:50 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics finish the 3Q with a little extra cushion than they had at the half, leading the Sixers 88-77 going into the 4Q.
🌟🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 21 pts, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
🌟🌟Joel Embiid 26 pts, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks
🌟Jayson Tatum 17 pts, 5 rebounds, 5 assists – 9:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Bball Paul is checking for Embiid, who was understandably gassed at the end of that quarter. – 9:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 88-77 after 3Q. Tatum missed an open 3 at the buzzer. Brown 21, Tatum 17, Horford 14, Smart 13, White 11; Embiid 26, Maxey 13, Tucker 9, Harden 8, Melton 8. – 9:41 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
celtics went about as small as they ever will at end of that quarter. embiid too gassed to punish them. – 9:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics 88, Sixers 77 at the end of the third. Sixers are shooting 37.9 percent from the floor and have 12 turnovers the Celtics have conveyed into 15 points. Embiid has 26 and 9, but Harden and Maxey are a combined 5-of-21 from the floor. – 9:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Ball movement has ground to a halt as Embiid has (very understandably) stopped trusting any of his teammates (since they’re all playing horribly), and the Sixers trail 88-77 with 12 minutes left. – 9:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Celtics 88, Sixers 77
Joel Embiid has 26 points, and Tyrese Maxey (13) is the only other Sixer in double-figures.
All five starters in double figures for Boston, led by 21 for Jaylen Brown. – 9:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Love Mazzulla going super small with Grant Williams at the 5 as soon as he saw Embiid tiring. – 9:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Big moment here as Joe goes small with the 3 PGs, JT and Grant against Embiid. – 9:38 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joel Embiid now 10-10 from the line. (Celtics are 11-11 as a team). If that seems familiar…. pic.twitter.com/L5CUZ1a7aY – 9:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rob Williams might be the worst Embiid defender in the Celtics’ rotation 1 on 1 – 9:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Harden’s playing terribly. And yet, the pick-and-roll with Harden handling is the best (and possibly only) vehicle to get Embiid the ball in the middle of the floor, where Boston can’t double – either directly or indirectly.
That’s what made the stepback so infuriating. – 9:28 PM
Harden’s playing terribly. And yet, the pick-and-roll with Harden handling is the best (and possibly only) vehicle to get Embiid the ball in the middle of the floor, where Boston can’t double – either directly or indirectly.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Had some big stinkeye for Harden there after he didn’t get it to Embiid – 9:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Emotional Joel Embiid accepts MVP award with son nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/05/emo… – 9:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Unsuccessful challenge and free throws for Embiid. #Celtics #76ers – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum is going right at Embiid and forcing him to defend. Embiid was winning that battle earlier. Tatum is winning it now – 9:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown continues to be fantastic for Boston. Has done a great job guarding James Harden and just got and and-one layup over Joel Embiid. Celtics are up 9 early in the third. – 9:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Jaylen spread things out and go right at Embiid on back to back plays.
Layup, and-1 layup.
Cs have their biggest lead. – 9:14 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
UPDATE: The Celtics close out the 2Q with 12-6 spurt, lead the Sixers 57-50 at half. Philly 3-pointer late in the 2Q upgraded to made shot before shot clock expired.
🌟🌟🌟Derrick White 11 pts, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Marcus Smart 10 pts
🌟Joel Embiid: 14 pts, 4 rebounds, 3 blocked shots – 9:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics close out the 2Q with 12-3 run, lead the Sixers 57-47 at half.
🌟🌟🌟Derrick White 11 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Marcus Smart 10 points
🌟Joel Embiid 14 points, four rebounds, 3 blocks – 9:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Celtics 57, Sixers 50 after that shot clock on Melton was overturned to a three-point make. Still, Sixers are shooting poorly (35.9 percent) for the second consecutive game, and have 11 turnovers for 15 points. Embiid has 14 and 4. Harden 8-5-5 but 1-of-7 from floor. – 8:58 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
This is a high-level chess match. Boston toggling between six different ways to guard Embiid, Philly trying everything possible to scram Embiid out of bad matchups to keep him at the rim.
Been pretty even to me, which is why it hurts Philly big time that this is a 10-point game – 8:57 PM
This is a high-level chess match. Boston toggling between six different ways to guard Embiid, Philly trying everything possible to scram Embiid out of bad matchups to keep him at the rim.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Interesting, Celtics have Jaylen Brown/Smart/Smart guard Embiid three straight possessions, keeping Horford on Tucker. pic.twitter.com/J4IfDEQFA7 – 8:51 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
celtics got lucky on last possession. they double embiid, ball gets swung to maxey, who misses wide open 3. nobody boxes out pj, who kicks the board out to niang, who misses another open 3. mazzulla calls emphatic timeout – 8:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics have been struggling to keep up with timing their doubles onto Embiid with Smart spending the early part of the possessions just annoying the hell outta him. They’ve tried several different variations of getting Smart and Al on him but Tucker is trying to make them pay. – 8:48 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Al Horford is the roamer/scrammer now off PJ Tucker with Marcus Smart essentially face-guarding Embiid. It’s certainly creative. And if the Celtics can avoid getting pounded on the glass, it’ll be crossmatch city in transition. – 8:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Celtics are doubling Embiid more tonight than I think they have in his entire career. Think he’s handling them pretty well so far.
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey: 2-13 from the field – 8:47 PM
Celtics are doubling Embiid more tonight than I think they have in his entire career. Think he’s handling them pretty well so far.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid creeps up to a +1. Much better shot profile tonight. Smaller #Celtics lineups can’t keep him off the glass even if he misses inside. pic.twitter.com/pCr3j0vkcM – 8:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Feels like Celtics are throwing a different defender to guard Joel Embiid every time down the floor this quarter. It’s kind of working? – 8:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid accepts MVP trophy in front of Sixers fans at the Wells Fargo Center inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 8:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The non-Embiid minutes might be the bigger problem for Boston. -11 since Rob entered. – 8:33 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics open with 14-4 run, Sixers rally with 15-4 run to lead 29-28 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 12 pts
🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 10 pts
🌟Tyrese Maxey 4 pts, 4 rebounds. – 8:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Joel Embiid getting fouled saved the Philadelphia defense in that first quarter. Celtics failed to score after each of his trips to the line. – 8:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Sixers 29, Celtics 28
Impressive bounce back from Philly, which ended the quarter on a 15-4 run after giving up a 14-4 run to start the game.
Jayson Tatum had 10 for Boston, Joel Embiid had 12 for Philly. Celtics are 6-for-13 from 3, Philly is 12-for-12 from FT line. – 8:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
29-28 Sixers after 1, but there’s going to be a tech on De’Anthony Melton for kicking the ball when we come back from this break.
Celtics are shooting just 10-25 from the field, and just 5-20 after their hot start. Joel Embiid leads all scorers with 12 points on 3-5 shooting. – 8:26 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 29-28, after a hard-fought Q1.
Embiid: 12 PTS / 2 REB
Harden: 5 PTS / 3 AST
Maxey: 4 PTS / 4 REB
Melton: 5 PTS / 5 REB
McDaniels: 3 PTS / 3 REB – 8:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I really hate that call in favor of Embiid. Rob has to put his hands somewhere. It’s one thing if he’s trying to reach in or making contact, but just an abnormal shooting motion into a guy’s arms when he’s just chilling kills me. – 8:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“He put Tatum in the friend zone!”
With friends like Embiid, who needs enemies? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/B67oKwbE7J – 8:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Huge block by Robert Williams
The Celtics are once again sagging way off Sixers shooters to contain drives by James Harden. Time Lord wasn’t even defending his assignment Jalen McDaniels since Harden and Joel Embiid are the priorities. pic.twitter.com/X1iuZN0NJO – 8:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Huge block by Robert Williams
The Celtics are once again sagging way off Sixers shooters to contain drives by James Harden. Time Lord wasn’t even defending his assignment Jaden McDaniels since Harden and Joel Embiid are the priorities. pic.twitter.com/7Sx0nF3FYA – 8:16 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
6-0 Sixers run and they’ve cut Boston’s lead, once as high as 10, to 24-20 with 3:23 left in the first.
Embiid’s up to 8 points on 2-4 shooting, and the Celtics are shooting just 40% overall, but 6-12 from 3 and 2-8 on 2s. – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics focusing on winning the non-Embiid minutes, but they’re already up +27 in 2 games and +4 tonight when he plays. #76ers steadily playing from behind. Where are their advantages right now? – 8:15 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Joel Embiid playing JV basketball at @MVABasketball
youtu.be/oBICYoxQZa4 – 8:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Arguments about the nature of the foul aside, it was pretty damn impressive that Embiid got the ball up on the rim. Was getting bearhugged. – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant fouled Embiid harder than Game 2, and Embiid fell just as hard on the floor. Player won’t be reviewed. #Celtics #76ers – 8:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
If Joel Embiid isn’t blocking a shot the Sixers have had very little hope on defense so far – 8:10 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
“Trust the Process” chants throughout Wells Fargo after Joel Embiid gets his MVP trophy. pic.twitter.com/Y5DCQOty2b – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Embiid definitely moving a little bit better early on. Two nice moves to get past Horford, one for a bucket, one for a foul. Let’s see if he can sustain that – 8:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Maybe if they’re going to switch Joel Embiid onto Marcus Smart, he should move the ball? – 8:04 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Highly recommend not pmsing super hard and watching Embiid accept the MVP trophy and crying while holding his son Arthur, named after his late brother.
Or maybe absolutely do if you need to cry lol. – 8:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid working hard to postup deep in semi-transition, Harden doesn’t look that way and instead tries to draw a foul on White. No-call, C’s easy 2 on 1 the other way. – 8:00 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
First thing I did when I saw the Embiid clip was to run upstairs and give my kids a hug. What a moment. – 7:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid presented with 2023 NBA MVP trophy ahead of Game 3 vs. Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 7:54 PM
76ers’ Joel Embiid presented with 2023 NBA MVP trophy ahead of Game 3 vs. Celtics
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Jason Kelce as the bell ringer.
Joel Embiid, joined by his parents, fought back tears as he picked up his son, Arthur, while giving his MVP speech.
The fans are ready. – 7:48 PM
Jason Kelce as the bell ringer.
Joel Embiid, joined by his parents, fought back tears as he picked up his son, Arthur, while giving his MVP speech.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only 76ers left from the 2018 playoff team that ended the 2010s postseason drought are Joel Embiid… and Furkan Korkmaz – 7:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid and his son during his MVP speech 🥹 pic.twitter.com/AFMAAYBebn – 7:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
ICYMI, on the huge role Arthur Embiid played in Joel Embiid’s path to MVP:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:47 PM
ICYMI, on the huge role Arthur Embiid played in Joel Embiid’s path to MVP:
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Huge roar when Joel Embiid lifted the MVP trophy: pic.twitter.com/VaYlrKwNhA – 7:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Philly crowd went wild for Joel Embiid’s son running into his arms during that MVP speech. Tonight is gonna be lit. – 7:45 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid accepts his MVP award with his son, Arthur with him #Sixers pic.twitter.com/NYvCj6OLzX – 7:45 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid is presented with his MVP award by NBA commissioner Adam Silver 🏆
pic.twitter.com/63Nllotxfa – 7:44 PM
Joel Embiid is presented with his MVP award by NBA commissioner Adam Silver 🏆
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Emotional Joel Embiid holding his son as he is presented the MVP. His parents are also here. #Celtics #76ers – 7:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid broke down in tears when son Arthur ran to him during his MVP speech. Seen some genuine emotion from him the past couple days. – 7:42 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Touching and powerful moment for Joel Embiid and his family receiving the NBA MVP Award from Adam Silver in front of the Sixers fans. pic.twitter.com/6EvqY6hHHQ – 7:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid breaks down in tears as his son Arthur — named after his brother who passed away — ran out onto the court to be with him during the MVP ceremony before tonight’s game. Very cool moment. – 7:40 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Embiid breaks down in tears as his young son runs out during his MVP ceremony.
Nice moment. Kind of wild that a huge game starts now. – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“MVP!” chants for Embiid when he is shown on the video board during pregame warmups. Presentation coming up in about two minutes. – 7:33 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Christine Embiid is gucci’d down to see her boy get that MVP award 🔥🔥🔥
📸: @Johnnymangano pic.twitter.com/Ka9TiMiomE – 6:56 PM
Christine Embiid is gucci’d down to see her boy get that MVP award 🔥🔥🔥
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – May 5, 2023 – Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Griffin, Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/XYmrn3KvUS – 6:54 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The MVP gearing up for Game 3.
Doc Rivers said Embiid and the Sixers to be a lot more aggressive tonight as they look to bounce back vs. Celtics pic.twitter.com/mBMe7Nh7Db – 6:51 PM
The MVP gearing up for Game 3.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid receives an ovation as he takes the court for his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/HsU2C0ewsu – 6:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Mazzulla said that Boston’s approach in trying to slow down Philadelphia’s offense is a “battle for real estate.” He said that the focus is to be physical and try to keep both James Harden and Joel Embiid from getting where they want to go offensively. – 6:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers thought Joel Embiid getting back on the court in Game 2 really helped in getting him back in rhythm, and he expects Embiid – who will get his MVP trophy in a pregame ceremony – to play well tonight in Game 3. – 5:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Is Philly a different team with Embiid? Obviously they are. But does that play to the Celtics advantage?” – Gary Washburn. More on the latest A-List Podcast ⚡️by @FDSportsbook the official wagering partner of CLNS Media Network. pic.twitter.com/4zDdrSBv73 – 5:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum needs to score more. Embiid needs to be more impactful. Which role players will step up? All will be answered tonight in a pivotal Game 3 matchup between Boston and Philly. sherrod.substack.com/p/let-the-adju… – 4:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
De’Anthony Melton on atmosphere he expects for Game 3 (which will include Joel Embiid’s MVP presentation): “It’s gonna be jumpin’, honestly. I think the crowd should be real live. I know how Philly get. Y’all know how Philly get, so I hope to see a lot of rowdiness out there.” – 2:08 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups!
Talking how the Suns can replace CP3, Booker’s massive role, Jokic’s paint domination, Bruce Brown closing over MPJ, Embiid’s return, Boston’s help defense, the Jays, and much more.
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“If Jokic didn’t already have two back-to-back MVPs, Embiid would not have gotten it”
—@livmoods bringing the HEAT on the latest episode of Rapid Fire: https://t.co/dJ2cB5Ms1k pic.twitter.com/ImLXhAt8jX – 12:59 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Elton Brand gives his praise to Joel Embiid for winning the MVP award #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/six… via @SixersWire – 10:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 3 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/GohaYZg344 – 10:40 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After a Game 2 clunker, Doc Rivers said the need to knock off anymore rust from reintegrating Joel Embiid is overblown. Friday is about countering the Celtics’ ball pressure, their drive-and-kicks and overall intensity.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:22 AM
After a Game 2 clunker, Doc Rivers said the need to knock off anymore rust from reintegrating Joel Embiid is overblown. Friday is about countering the Celtics’ ball pressure, their drive-and-kicks and overall intensity.
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“It’s hard for me to recall a superstar in this game that has such extremes. There are times when I watch AD, I’m like, your ceiling is on the level of Jokić or Embiid, maybe better. But your floor is JaVale McGee.”
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tonight Embiid will receive his MVP award in Philly. It’s going to be a big, emotional moment right before the Celtics and Sixers tip Game 3.
Someone’s winning by 20, but not sure who. – 9:20 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Great chat on @thegardenreport with @PompeyOnSixers talking #MVP, Tatum/Brown habits & whether #76ers have a chance after how Embiid looked in G1
FWIW – Embiid is questionable tonight:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
guess the Lakers shouldn’t have brought back Joel Embiid tonight – 10:58 PM
Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid said he didn’t think the pregame ceremony impacted him but wished the awards could be handed out during the week between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs instead of getting them during the conference semifinals like he has done. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 5, 2023
Chris Forsberg: Grant Williams after watching video of Joel Embiid stepping on him: “Dang, I really got curb stomped.” -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / May 5, 2023