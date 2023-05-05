Live stream: Celtics 24, 76ers 23

The Boston Celtics (1-1) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday May 5, 2023
Boston Celtics 24, Philadelphia 76ers 23 (Q1 02:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Huge block by Robert Williams
The Celtics are once again sagging way off Sixers shooters to contain drives by James Harden. Time Lord wasn’t even defending his assignment Jalen McDaniels since Harden and Joel Embiid are the priorities. pic.twitter.com/X1iuZN0NJO – 8:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Celtics are once again sagging way off Sixers shooters to contain drives by James Harden. Time Lord wasn’t even defending his assignment Jaden McDaniels since Harden and Joel Embiid are the priorities. pic.twitter.com/7Sx0nF3FYA – 8:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics haven’t scored in 2 minutes and have missed 5 straight shots. Sixers, despite shooting 5-15, cut it to a 4-point game. They’re also 8-8 from FT line. – 8:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers are hanging around despite shooting 5-of-15 from the floor and turning it over six times for eight points. Helping: They are 8-of-8 from the FT line, while Boston is 2-of-2. Celtics have a 24-20 lead with less than four to play in the first. – 8:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
6-0 Sixers run and they’ve cut Boston’s lead, once as high as 10, to 24-20 with 3:23 left in the first.
Embiid’s up to 8 points on 2-4 shooting, and the Celtics are shooting just 40% overall, but 6-12 from 3 and 2-8 on 2s. – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics focusing on winning the non-Embiid minutes, but they’re already up +27 in 2 games and +4 tonight when he plays. #76ers steadily playing from behind. Where are their advantages right now? – 8:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics ball movement disappears for a couple minutes there, opening door for 76ers’ 6-0 run. – 8:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bro the Celtics look like an AAU team that plays elite defense. These threes and drives are reckless as hell for a playoff environment lol – 8:14 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Joel Embiid playing JV basketball at @MVABasketball
youtu.be/oBICYoxQZa4 – 8:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics now starting to miss and #76ers back with a 6-0 run. Timeout BOS. #Celtics have missed last five shots. – 8:14 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I think the Celtics’ great offensive possessions make their bad offensive possessions look worse than they actually are. – 8:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers down 4 with this type of body language so far from Harden is a win – 8:14 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Melton tried to go up against the Celtics’ two great shot blockers of Rob Williams and Derrick White. Didn’t go well for him tho – 8:13 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Arguments about the nature of the foul aside, it was pretty damn impressive that Embiid got the ball up on the rim. Was getting bearhugged. – 8:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Sixers were begging for a review on that Grant Williams foul. It would have gone nowhere. There was no follow through after the wrap up. Good hard foul – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant fouled Embiid harder than Game 2, and Embiid fell just as hard on the floor. Player won’t be reviewed. #Celtics #76ers – 8:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers will be shooting free-throws for the rest of the quarter, as Melton is heading to the line after picking up a foul 70 feet from the basket. Could help the Sixers close the gap after that Boston shooting barrage to start the game. 24-16 Celtics lead with 4:37 in 1st. – 8:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob’s out of it already offensively and the spacing allowed #Celtics to dominate early. Grant will relieve Horford. Flash of Al-Rob didn’t go great. – 8:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics playing well but they’re also fouling too much. #76ers now in the bonus with 4:39 left in 1Q. BOS 24, PHL 16. – 8:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
If Joel Embiid isn’t blocking a shot the Sixers have had very little hope on defense so far – 8:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum getting some of his best looks since early in the ATL series. – 8:08 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
“Trust the Process” chants throughout Wells Fargo after Joel Embiid gets his MVP trophy. pic.twitter.com/Y5DCQOty2b – 8:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics already have 16 points in the first four minutes of this game. Their half court execution hitting the roll man to kick it out to the corner has been perfect so far and they’re off and running in transition. – 8:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Embiid definitely moving a little bit better early on. Two nice moves to get past Horford, one for a bucket, one for a foul. Let’s see if he can sustain that – 8:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Is that a #hustleaward foul Smart drew on Tobias? I’m fine if that’s a foul just don’t picture 10 other players in this game getting that one – 8:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Maybe if they’re going to switch Joel Embiid onto Marcus Smart, he should move the ball? – 8:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jason Kelce rang the bell with some force before the 76ers tipped off 😂 pic.twitter.com/wIIY2ZNgyD – 8:04 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Highly recommend not pmsing super hard and watching Embiid accept the MVP trophy and crying while holding his son Arthur, named after his late brother.
Or maybe absolutely do if you need to cry lol. – 8:03 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Positionless basketball here: Marcus Smart used as an on-ball screener, then rolls hard to the rim while Al Horford sets a screen for Jayson Tatum.
An excellent pass by Smart to find Tatum pic.twitter.com/p8dB9fJsM9 – 8:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Everyone in the Celtics starting five already has an assist four minutes into this game. Six assists total on six made FGs. – 8:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
They started Sixers-Celtics so late that Nuggets-Suns will be in the 2nd quarter by the time ESPN flips over. – 8:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Too much grifting (or attempted grifting, I guess) from Harden in the first four minutes. – 8:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics with a great start up 16-7 on the Sixers. Jayson Tatum already with 10 points on 4-4 shooting. All 6 Celtics buckets thus far have been assisted. – 8:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics offense is locked in, on pace for 48 points in first quarter. – 8:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum has more FG in the first four minutes than in all of Game 2. #Celtics off to a positive start with a 16-7 lead. #76ers – 8:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A perfect start to this game for the Celtics, who make their first five shots and lead 16-7. Crowd is immediately out of the game and Boston has gotten exactly the kinds of shots it wants, including opening the game 4-for-5 from 3-point range. – 8:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid working hard to postup deep in semi-transition, Harden doesn’t look that way and instead tries to draw a foul on White. No-call, C’s easy 2 on 1 the other way. – 8:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics also already have eight fastbreak points while shooting 6-of-9 from the floor, with an assist on every single make. It’s 16-7 at the 8:07 mark, and Doc wants a timeout. – 8:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Gorgeous ball movement by the Celtics pic.twitter.com/ZIOtf3YuCU – 7:59 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Boston with 14 points on 5 shots in a little over 2 minutes of play, including a perfect 4-4 from 3. – 7:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
I don’t have real numbers but seems like whenever Tatum gets a clean, easy jumper to go in to start it makes a difference. – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics picking up where they left off from deep, burying their first three three-pointers to take an 11-4 lead in the first two minutes. – 7:57 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
First thing I did when I saw the Embiid clip was to run upstairs and give my kids a hug. What a moment. – 7:57 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum starts 2-2 from the filed, which is more made field goals than he had all of Game 2. – 7:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
It seems the early clock open 3s made the commute from Boston to Philly. – 7:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Celtics blew Game 1 in the black unis, then went to green and won Game 2 handily. Now they’re back in black. Ugh. – 7:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid presented with 2023 NBA MVP trophy ahead of Game 3 vs. Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 7:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Jason Kelce as the bell ringer.
Joel Embiid, joined by his parents, fought back tears as he picked up his son, Arthur, while giving his MVP speech.
The fans are ready. – 7:48 PM
Jason Kelce as the bell ringer.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only 76ers left from the 2018 playoff team that ended the 2010s postseason drought are Joel Embiid… and Furkan Korkmaz – 7:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid and his son during his MVP speech 🥹 pic.twitter.com/AFMAAYBebn – 7:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
ICYMI, on the huge role Arthur Embiid played in Joel Embiid’s path to MVP:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Huge roar when Joel Embiid lifted the MVP trophy: pic.twitter.com/VaYlrKwNhA – 7:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Philly crowd went wild for Joel Embiid’s son running into his arms during that MVP speech. Tonight is gonna be lit. – 7:45 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid accepts his MVP award with his son, Arthur with him #Sixers pic.twitter.com/NYvCj6OLzX – 7:45 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid is presented with his MVP award by NBA commissioner Adam Silver 🏆
pic.twitter.com/63Nllotxfa – 7:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Nuggets-Suns at 10 PM ET with me and @DannyLeroux (preceded by end of Celtics-76ers if close)! Get the game and our commentary, all in one window on @WatchPlayback
playback.tv/nateduncannba?…
Track our upcoming broadcast schedule:
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… – 7:44 PM
Watch Nuggets-Suns at 10 PM ET with me and @DannyLeroux (preceded by end of Celtics-76ers if close)! Get the game and our commentary, all in one window on @WatchPlayback
playback.tv/nateduncannba?…
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Great moment here in Philadelphia before Game 3 as newly crowned MVP Joel Embiid’s son races out to the floor to join him in the celebration… pic.twitter.com/8gMwABZ5sz – 7:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Emotional Joel Embiid holding his son as he is presented the MVP. His parents are also here. #Celtics #76ers – 7:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid broke down in tears when son Arthur ran to him during his MVP speech. Seen some genuine emotion from him the past couple days. – 7:42 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Touching and powerful moment for Joel Embiid and his family receiving the NBA MVP Award from Adam Silver in front of the Sixers fans. pic.twitter.com/6EvqY6hHHQ – 7:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid breaks down in tears as his son Arthur — named after his brother who passed away — ran out onto the court to be with him during the MVP ceremony before tonight’s game. Very cool moment. – 7:40 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Embiid breaks down in tears as his young son runs out during his MVP ceremony.
Nice moment. Kind of wild that a huge game starts now. – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“MVP!” chants for Embiid when he is shown on the video board during pregame warmups. Presentation coming up in about two minutes. – 7:33 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Malcolm Brogdon, who had 23 points and 6 3-pointers in Game 2, became the first player in Celtics postseason history to score in doubles and make a three in 7 consecutive games off the bench.
@DKSportsbook has Brogdon at -155 odds to hit at least 2 threes tonight. #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/UIbTxejv1D – 7:25 PM
Malcolm Brogdon, who had 23 points and 6 3-pointers in Game 2, became the first player in Celtics postseason history to score in doubles and make a three in 7 consecutive games off the bench.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
our sincerest apologies, @Bball_paul. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bcRnSlossK – 7:18 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Will the @Celtics maintain their focus in Game 3 against the @Sixers tonight… or will they again let their foot off the gas?
Marcus Smart knows it’s a problem, and we asked him about it. His interesting response — and a Three Stooges reference:
bit.ly/42nDDrL – 7:08 PM
Will the @Celtics maintain their focus in Game 3 against the @Sixers tonight… or will they again let their foot off the gas?
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden is in a new Harden Vol. 7 tonight 🎨 pic.twitter.com/aoP9erWkWr – 7:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔@Tobias Harris
🔔P.J. Tucker
🔔@Joel Embiid
🔔@James Harden
🔔@Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/IpTBo8YgtJ – 7:01 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔@Tobias Harris
🔔P.J. Tucker
🔔@Joel Embiid
🔔@James Harden
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Jayson Tatum has been fine this playoffs, but he needs to be the best version of himself if the Celtics are going to win the title.
@coachthorpe and @jshector are worried about him
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/0qElZNwZHC – 7:00 PM
Jayson Tatum has been fine this playoffs, but he needs to be the best version of himself if the Celtics are going to win the title.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Christine Embiid is gucci’d down to see her boy get that MVP award 🔥🔥🔥
📸: @Johnnymangano pic.twitter.com/Ka9TiMiomE – 6:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – May 5, 2023 – Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Griffin, Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/XYmrn3KvUS – 6:54 PM
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – May 5, 2023 – Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The MVP gearing up for Game 3.
Doc Rivers said Embiid and the Sixers to be a lot more aggressive tonight as they look to bounce back vs. Celtics pic.twitter.com/mBMe7Nh7Db – 6:51 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid receives an ovation as he takes the court for his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/HsU2C0ewsu – 6:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla clarified his hot mic “I’m the worst coach ever” ever comment, saying he realized during the zoom call that he forgot to congratulate Marcus Smart on his hustle award during a team meeting. – 6:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Mazzulla said that Boston’s approach in trying to slow down Philadelphia’s offense is a “battle for real estate.” He said that the focus is to be physical and try to keep both James Harden and Joel Embiid from getting where they want to go offensively. – 6:02 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
—Bucks/Coach Bud (1:08)
—Mini MLE 🌟 (20:02)
—Kyrie (28:02)
—Tatum (32:32)
—Pacers (46:06)
🎧bit.ly/hwkx898
🍎apple.co/42awknK
✳️spoti.fi/3pa6jGw
📺bit.ly/hwd898
Rate, review, sub👇
linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks
BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KYC9wHQ7IT – 6:01 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
—Bucks/Coach Bud (1:08)
—Mini MLE 🌟 (20:02)
—Kyrie (28:02)
—Tatum (32:32)
—Pacers (46:06)
🎧bit.ly/hwkx898
🍎apple.co/42awknK
✳️spoti.fi/3pa6jGw
📺bit.ly/hwd898
Rate, review, sub👇
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers thought Joel Embiid getting back on the court in Game 2 really helped in getting him back in rhythm, and he expects Embiid – who will get his MVP trophy in a pregame ceremony – to play well tonight in Game 3. – 5:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Al Horford still rocking wired earbuds like a KING pic.twitter.com/2uQhIaORZ2 – 5:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
At a bachelor party in Chicago, might miss Game 3
In case I do and the Celtics win, pleaS feel free to RT this video pic.twitter.com/fzqjB8p7NZ – 5:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Is Philly a different team with Embiid? Obviously they are. But does that play to the Celtics advantage?” – Gary Washburn. More on the latest A-List Podcast ⚡️by @FDSportsbook the official wagering partner of CLNS Media Network. pic.twitter.com/4zDdrSBv73 – 5:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
from your @Phillies MVPs. 🏆
#BrotherlyLove | #ForTheLoveOfPhilly pic.twitter.com/sShxYrSgLJ – 5:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Derrick White says it’s all about playing with an edge as we prepare for Game 3 on the road. pic.twitter.com/IdLQ89jOKd – 5:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
#OTD in 1995
we secured our first playoff series win in franchise history in Boston 🪄 pic.twitter.com/9IJxDcqqyD – 4:45 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
BOSTON CELTICS DEFENSE
(Points allowed per possession)
Game 1 – 1.293 (88th out of 90 games)
Game 2 – 0.916 (4th out of 90 games) – 4:26 PM
BOSTON CELTICS DEFENSE
(Points allowed per possession)
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Game 3 winner in a 1-1 NBA series goes on to win 73% of the time.
The Celtics have beaten the Sixers in 3 straight Game 3’s on the road..
2020: Boston 102 @ Philadelphia 94**
2018: Boston 101 @ Philadelphia 98 (OT)
2012: Boston 107 @ Philadelphia 91
** In Orlando bubble – 4:22 PM
The Game 3 winner in a 1-1 NBA series goes on to win 73% of the time.
The Celtics have beaten the Sixers in 3 straight Game 3’s on the road..
2020: Boston 102 @ Philadelphia 94**
2018: Boston 101 @ Philadelphia 98 (OT)
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum needs to score more. Embiid needs to be more impactful. Which role players will step up? All will be answered tonight in a pivotal Game 3 matchup between Boston and Philly. sherrod.substack.com/p/let-the-adju… – 4:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points on 90+ FG% this postseason:
59 — Robert Williams
31 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/w2ypkijfrA – 3:53 PM
Most points on 90+ FG% this postseason:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: LAL/GSW Game 2: Bud is Out; PHI/BOS Game 2; The Free Agent Small Forwards
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For six ad-free episodes per week and much more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/gWJBPDNzm9 – 3:04 PM
Free episode: LAL/GSW Game 2: Bud is Out; PHI/BOS Game 2; The Free Agent Small Forwards
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Doc Rivers had no problem with Harden’s trip to Vegas after beating the Nets 😎 pic.twitter.com/rdOllRdFwA – 2:55 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“He’s perfect.” —James Harden
@Seerat Sohi on Tyrese Maxey and the destroyer lurking behind his carefree spirit: https://t.co/Cup4B5YXIe pic.twitter.com/mefLtRBgBY – 2:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#CalmBeForeTheStorm #Sixers #Celtics #NBAPlayoffs Game 3 #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/xvLQzZaNBV – 2:43 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Story here on the Sixers seeking a much stronger response to Boston’s ball pressure, physicality in Game 3 tonight:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 2:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Blake Griffin (lower back pain) is a late scratch for the Celtics for Game 3 tonight per the team. – 2:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics have added Blake Griffin (low back pain) to the injury report. He’s out tonight – 2:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
De’Anthony Melton on atmosphere he expects for Game 3 (which will include Joel Embiid’s MVP presentation): “It’s gonna be jumpin’, honestly. I think the crowd should be real live. I know how Philly get. Y’all know how Philly get, so I hope to see a lot of rowdiness out there.” – 2:08 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3 Bs Philadelphia:
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Blake Griffin (low back pain) – OUT – 2:08 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3 Bs Philadelphia:
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Blake Griffin has been ruled OUT for Game 3 with back pain – 2:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
past 🤝 present
welcome to the club, @Joel Embiid. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QfJYl2BxZa – 2:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Three keys to Game 3 for the Celtics vs. 76ers
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/05/05/thr… – 2:05 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“You’re laughing, you don’t think I’m an elite shooter?”
Al Horford wasn’t gonna stand for a reporter laughing after he called himself an elite shooter 😬
(via @RealBobManning)
pic.twitter.com/OSYAt0HVdP – 2:04 PM
“You’re laughing, you don’t think I’m an elite shooter?”
Al Horford wasn’t gonna stand for a reporter laughing after he called himself an elite shooter 😬
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“You don’t think I’m an elite shooter?”
Al Horford is in a bit of a playoff shooting slump but did finish second in the NBA in 3PT% this year.
@DKSportsbook has the over/under on Horford 3s in Game 3 vs Philly at 1.5 (and points at 7.5). #DKPartner
pic.twitter.com/jZH6sZWCbV – 1:46 PM
“You don’t think I’m an elite shooter?”
Al Horford is in a bit of a playoff shooting slump but did finish second in the NBA in 3PT% this year.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford (44 percent from 3) has been an elite shooter this year and he did not take kindly to a reporter chuckling at that label before Game 3 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:38 PM
