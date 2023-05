Doc Rivers had no issue with James Harden going to Las Vegas in the middle of the playoffs

When asked if it was anything the Celtics did, Harden brushed it off. “No,” he said. “Our spacing wasn’t right and this is a make-or-miss league. They didn’t really start making shots until that third quarter, and then they went on that big run. For us, we’ve just got to do a better job of knowing where we are on the floor and just allowing each other to have space and to generate shots — easier shots.” -via Sixers Wire / May 4, 2023