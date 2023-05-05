Doc Rivers had no issue with James Harden going to Las Vegas in the middle of the playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers didn’t have a problem with James Harden going to Las Vegas in the middle of the playoffs: “James called me before he went, and I was like, ‘So what? Do it.’ Dennis Rodman went to Vegas. They asked me about it, and I said, ‘We had three days off.’ I told them to do whatever they want. He’s a grown man. I didn’t care.”
Source: Erikas Polockas @ TalkBasket
Steve Bulpett
Doc Rivers' experience and new mantra ("F*** it") helps him deal with James Harden going to Vegas — and with playoff pressure, too. It's made him a better coach and more comfortable human being.
Doc Rivers' experience and new mantra ("F*** it") helps him deal with James Harden going to Vegas — and with playoff pressure, too. It's made him a better coach and more comfortable human being.
The Ringer
Noah Levick
James Harden mid-range jumpers with Sixers-Celtics Game 3 coming up tonight:
Ky Carlin
James Harden work after shootaround this morning #Sixers
Keith Pompey
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 3 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen
Gina Mizell
After a Game 2 clunker, Doc Rivers said the need to knock off anymore rust from reintegrating Joel Embiid is overblown. Friday is about countering the Celtics' ball pressure, their drive-and-kicks and overall intensity.
After a Game 2 clunker, Doc Rivers said the need to knock off anymore rust from reintegrating Joel Embiid is overblown. Friday is about countering the Celtics’ ball pressure, their drive-and-kicks and overall intensity.
Sean Deveney
We know James Harden went to Las Vegas here during the @sixers postseason. But did you know that coach Doc Rivers told him to go?
We know James Harden went to Las Vegas here during the @sixers postseason. But did you know that coach Doc Rivers told him to go?
Dane Moore
Today’s show w/ @brittrobson: 15 minutes on each of the Round 2 series
– BOS’s bench, PHI lacks speed, Brown on Harden
– DEN’s Jokic belief, non-Jokic mins, AG on KD, playing w/out CP
– No Jimmy, O rebs v. zone D
– LAL + GSW’s clashing styles, adjustments
Ky Carlin
Doc Rivers provides a very positive assessment of Joel Embiid ahead of Game 3 at home #Sixers
Gina Mizell
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid had “very little swelling” in his knee coming off playing in Game 2, and that all his tracking numbers from the game were “great.”
“Just his speed that he reached, his explosions, they were very close to normal.” – 3:50 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid had “very little swelling” in his knee coming off playing in Game 2, and that all his tracking numbers from the game were “great.”
Rich Hoffman
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: "Just his speed that he reached, his explosions, they were very close to normal. That was great for us to see and more importantly, great for him to be able to do it and see that he can do it, and have very little swelling or anything like that."
Noah Levick
Joel Embiid putting up shots with a brace on right knee post-film session.
Doc Rivers said Embiid’s knee responded well to playing in Game 2, that the team was pleased with his physical tracking data (explosive movements, etc.) Those numbers were close to normal, per Rivers. pic.twitter.com/E79NzMRKIg – 2:56 PM
Joel Embiid putting up shots with a brace on right knee post-film session.
Henry Abbott
After the Sixers won game 1 without Embiid and a brilliant James Harden game @jshector asked our group chat if the Sixers should hold Embiid out until game 3?
@coachthorpe didn't hate the idea.
@coachthorpe didn’t hate the idea.
After the Sixers won game 1 without Embiid and a brilliant James Harden game @jshector asked our group chat if the Sixers should hold Embiid out until game 3?
Kyle Neubeck
Doc Rivers said that the numbers they use to track Joel Embiid's health in game — speeds reached and things of that nature — all came back very positive. Said he's feeling good today as far as he knows
Duane Rankin
“Embiid will be an MVP.”
Debating 2018-19 #NBA MVP, @SayingMoore and I first talked Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden.
Finished 1-2.
We talked Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Paul George and Nikola Jokic.
Then I said Joel Embiid would win one in the future.
“Embiid will be an MVP.”
Stephen Noh
The Celtics made a nice defensive tweak in Game 2. Here's what they changed, how it slowed down James Harden, and what the Sixers can do going forward:
Tim Bontemps
Doc Rivers credited Boston's ball pressure for giving Philadelphia problems all night. Said it's one thing to talk about playing against a desperate team, but another thing to do so.
Derek Bodner
Doc Rivers, on the Sixers’ offense: We didn’t move the ball.”
Doc Rivers, on the Sixers’ offense: We didn’t move the ball.”
Tim Bontemps
Doc Rivers just brought in Jaden Springer and Shake Milton is about to check in. We'll see Philadelphia's starters again at the start of Game 3.
Keith Pompey
Jaden Springer is about to check in and Sixers are down 32. Doc Rivers be like …
Ben Rohrbach
Doc Rivers wants to keep his regular rotation if Joel Embiid plays. "If we're not, it's because we have to, not because we want to." Added, "If he's playing, he's healthy," and they will not risk further injury, although Rivers will be surprised how quickly he has recovered.
Noah Levick
Doc Rivers: Sixers would prefer for Joel Embiid to play his normal substitution pattern, but team has two plans, will adjust if extended stints aren't doable for him.
Tim Bontemps
Doc Rivers says the hope is that Joel Embiid will play his normal rotational minutes tonight. He said if he's playing in shorter, quicker bursts, it's because he needs to, not because that's what the 76ers want to do.
Jared Weiss
Doc Rivers: "I can guarantee you, if Joel's playing, he's healthy…We're not gonna risk him for anything."
Jared Weiss
Doc Rivers says they have two plans for Embiid’s minutes, one more normal and one more shorter.
Doc Rivers says they have two plans for Embiid’s minutes, one more normal and one more shorter.
Lauren Rosen
Doc Rivers on @Joel Embiid’s reaction to winning MVP, particularly with his @Philadelphia 76ers teammates by his side, last night:
“It really was cool. Just seeing his emotion, seeing the team’s emotion towards him. You don’t do anything alone.” – 6:36 PM
Doc Rivers on @Joel Embiid’s reaction to winning MVP, particularly with his @Philadelphia 76ers teammates by his side, last night:
Ben Rohrbach
Doc Rivers on whether Joel Embiid is playing in Game 2: "I hope so." He's warming up. Nothing official, but sounds like he'll play.
Tim Bontemps
Doc Rivers says he was thrilled for Joel Embiid to win MVP, and was glad he got to celebrate it with his teammates, given Philly was here in Boston between games. Said that wasn't something he's experienced before.
Noah Levick
Doc Rivers on whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight: “I think so. I hope so. We’ll see.”
Doc Rivers on whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight: “I think so. I hope so. We’ll see.”
Derek Bodner
Doc Rivers, on Joel Embiid’s availability for Game 2: “I hope so, I think so, we’ll see.”
Doc Rivers, on Joel Embiid’s availability for Game 2: “I hope so, I think so, we’ll see.”
Rich Hoffman
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid playing tonight: "I hope so, we'll see… Yesterday was good, today was good."
Jared Weiss
Doc Rivers on whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight: "I hope so. I think so. We'll see."
Brian Robb
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid playing Game 2: "I think so. I hope so. We'll see."
Keith Pompey
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on how Doc Rivers has helped him get to this point.
Sean Deveney
There were rumors about Doc Rivers & the @sixers last year, incl. @Lakers interest. How’d he handle it?
“Say it all the time, ‘F*** it. The f*** w/ everybody.’ I love what I do and I know I’m good at it.”
More from Doc with @SteveBHoop at @HeavyOnSports:
There were rumors about Doc Rivers & the @sixers last year, incl. @Lakers interest. How’d he handle it?
Keith Pompey
"If he can play, he plays. If it's 50/50 we would probably err on the other side because we've done that all year. So we're just not going to take any chances." -Doc Rivers
Joel Embiid taking steps to return from knee sprain, play in Game 2 vs. Celtics
“If he can play, he plays. If it’s 50/50 we would probably err on the other side because we’ve done that all year. So we’re just not going to take any chances.” -Doc Rivers
Steve Bulpett
Injury to his MVP candidate? Key player slips off to Vegas? Questions about his own job security?
Doc Rivers tells @HeavyOnSports he’s handling all of it… with a little help from a two-word mantra: “I say it all the time, ‘F*** it.'”
Injury to his MVP candidate? Key player slips off to Vegas? Questions about his own job security?
Ky Carlin
Doc Rivers provides the latest on Joel Embiid ahead of Game 2 in Boston #Sixers
Rich Hoffman
Here’s everything Doc Rivers said about Joel Embiid.
– Still likely doubtful, but working out today
– Doing some running today, skeleton offense, etc.
– Key is to see if there’s increased swelling tomorrow
Here’s everything Doc Rivers said about Joel Embiid.
Tim Bontemps
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is working out this afternoon, and the team will see how his knee responds tomorrow. Rivers expects Embiid's status to remain the same for Game 2, but that last night's result won't impact how the Sixers proceed — said it will only be a health decision
Noah Levick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is working out now. Unsure of his Game 2 status — would still think doubtful — but that workout (and how he responds to it) is an important step.
Derek Bodner
Doc Rivers says the plan is for Joel Embiid to do some running today to see how his sprained right knee reacts.
“James, I don’t even know where to start,” Embiid said when asked about his co-star. “Since he’s been here — he won’t tell me that — but I think he kind of made his goal for me to be MVP. He has given up a lot. Obviously, I’ve always said it, he’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with and he’s the best playmaker probably in the NBA. He’s been helping me as far as getting me easy opportunities, whether it’s to score or just be a better basketball player.” -via Clutch Points / May 4, 2023
When asked if it was anything the Celtics did, Harden brushed it off. “No,” he said. “Our spacing wasn’t right and this is a make-or-miss league. They didn’t really start making shots until that third quarter, and then they went on that big run. For us, we’ve just got to do a better job of knowing where we are on the floor and just allowing each other to have space and to generate shots — easier shots.” -via Sixers Wire / May 4, 2023
Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown on guarding James Harden out of the gate tonight: “Embracing the challenge. It’s a long series.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 3, 2023