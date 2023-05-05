Jimmy Butler expected to play in Game 3 after ankle injury

Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is “working.” He declined to give an update on him, saying to expect an update tomorrow closer to tip. But the expectation is Butler will play tomorrow, account to a source.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is “working.” He declined to give an update on him, saying to expect a more definitive update tomorrow closer to tip.
But the expectation is Butler will play tomorrow. – 12:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra on if Jimmy Butler will play Saturday. Didn’t say anything about Butler’s participation in practice.
“He’s working… we’ll just see.” pic.twitter.com/zgHSeWuXN0 – 12:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is “working.” He declined to give an update on him, saying to expect an update tomorrow closer to tip.
But the expectation is Butler will play tomorrow, account to a source. – 12:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
No Jimmy Butler update today, per Erik Spoelstra.
Spoelstra says Butler has been working. Won’t have a concrete answer on his status until pregame tomorrow. – 12:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler worked today. Says update at about 2:15 Saturday. “But we know what his intentions are.” According to an NBA source, Butler is planning to play. – 12:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jimmy Butler posted this photo of his ankle and foot while working out last night. #heat #knicks pic.twitter.com/5Sll2a6ytR – 12:39 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Bam when asked if Jimmy Butler is gonna play: “I don’t know. I’ll ask him when I go downstairs.” pic.twitter.com/fdVq19XlpP – 12:34 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
No Jimmy Butler that we can see at practice but he did work out here last night according to instagram. pic.twitter.com/qiwnxY4cXx – 12:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler posted a picture of his ankle yesterday pic.twitter.com/ItJMiOSe1S – 11:32 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Sketchy status reports on Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Heat’s Jimmy Butler
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Brunson, who has been bothered by what the team has called a sore right ankle, “Jalen didn’t do much today. Day to day.” newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:17 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sketchy status reports on Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Heat’s Jimmy Butler
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Brunson, who has been bothered by what the team has called a sore right ankle, “Jalen didn’t do much today. Day to day.” newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:33 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Another edition of No Cap Room with @YourManDevine on the @BallDontLie podcast network is here.
– Jimmy Butler vs. MSG
– Joel Embiid’s return
– Apologizing to the Nuggets
– More!
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/N9dbYkoRZNA
APPLE: apple.co/3B2hIL3
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3LWiQ9q – 5:25 PM
Brian Lewis: Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler: “He’s a warrior in that aspect because he won’t tell you how he truly feels. He just has that will win, so he’ll go out there 50% 60% he’ll tell you he’s fine.” #heat -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / May 5, 2023
Clutch Points: Jimmy Butler getting some shots up with his trainer Chris Brickley late last night 👀 Heat-Knicks Game 3 takes place tomorrow in Miami, where the series is tied at 1-1. (via @JimmyButler/ IG) pic.twitter.com/tY8LKAYUi4 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 5, 2023