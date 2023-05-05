Joel Embiid's message to James Harden: Keep shooting

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid calls out himself as well as his teammates after a Game 3 loss to the Celtics at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/06/joe… via @SixersWire – 12:10 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden addressed his offensive struggles in the Game 3 loss #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/05/jam… via @SixersWire – 11:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid quote about “players have to show up” is why Twitter can be bad.
He got asked a question about whether coaching adjustments or players being better is more important.
Answer also included, “I got to be better, we all got to be better. We just haven’t been good enough.” – 11:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joel Embiid and the 76ers tried to stomp out the Celtics on Embiid’s MVP night, but the Celtics were one step ahead all night.
New w/ @Rich Hoffman @Jay King
theathletic.com/4493673/2023/0… – 11:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum was in the back doing his routine & could only hear Embiid’s MVP ceremony:
“It got me really ready to play. You could feel the energy from the crowd in the building. I’m happy for him. He earned it, he deserved it. But I was just focused on trying to win tonight.” – 11:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Every Celtics has made it a point to note that Joel Embiid deserved to win the MVP – 11:32 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum on the Embiid-on-Grant stomp: “That was kind of nasty. Obviously, it was incidental. I said it earlier: Grant does a lot of things that doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet.” – 11:27 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown on Joel Embiid stomping on Grant Williams’ head: “To see that live was crazy. To see it in real time was probably the craziest thing I’ve seen on the basketball court.” – 11:24 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. 76ers score, takeaways: Clutch Jayson Tatum leads Boston; James Harden’s shooting woes continue
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 11:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden talked to a few reporters during Joel Embiid’s postgame podium presser. Here are the questions and answers from that brief locker room interview: pic.twitter.com/dMKdlO2eto – 11:14 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“You just talk to him. You tell him to keep shooting and be aggressive. Can’t get too high, can’t get too low.” — Embiid on his message to Harden – 10:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said his message to James Harden after a rough couple of games is to continue being aggressive and to keep shooting. – 10:55 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Grant Williams on getting stepped on by Embiid: “I’m a little crazy, so I was fine. I’m good to go.” – 10:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid: “One of the biggest keys to the game was 50-50 balls, loose balls …” said that repeatedly led to wide open 3s for Boston. – 10:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Perhaps more amazing than Grant Williams coming back into Game 3 minutes after a Joel Embiid headstomp was his response masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:40 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says he felt like James Harden tried to snake dribble more than he tried to attack downhill straight.
Rivers didn’t want to offer an immediate assessment of Harden’s play because he wants to watch it on film first. – 10:40 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Embiid with the unintentional WWE moment in Game 3 🫢 pic.twitter.com/IXgXTsItr1 – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
People will get on Harden… but Philadelphia can’t afford for Maxey to be that inefficient on offense at the same time AND not make plays for others.
Harden at least got to free throw line and had 11 assists. But he and Maxey combined to miss 10 of 12 in the paint – 10:26 PM
People will get on Harden… but Philadelphia can’t afford for Maxey to be that inefficient on offense at the same time AND not make plays for others.
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Harden’s weird game was preceded by weird behavior during MVP trophy presentation. While Embiid’s teammates were out on court, Harden was leaning back against the scorer’s table – 10:25 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
TBH Harden might be doing Philly a favor be headed back to Houston this off-season. Just saying… – 10:24 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
when Harden was calming everyone down after the Game 1 final buzzer saying “it’s just one game” i didnt realize he was talking about himself. – 10:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Another Harden performance for the ages, but not in the good way this time
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden last 2 games:
5-28 FG
2-13 3P
It’s just one game. pic.twitter.com/vhi0SmO1Uf – 10:20 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Solid Celts win! You gotta take care of that one when Harden/Maxey were that bad. Plus Doc put 39 mins on Embiid with Game 4 a day and half away. – 10:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Four takeaways as the Celtics beat 76ers in Game 3 after forcing James Harden into a nightmare outing masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Horford tonight:
17 PTS
7 REB
6-8 FG
5-7 3P
No player has a better record against Embiid. pic.twitter.com/vxr1cmuc5Y – 10:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics use defense and timely offense to stop #76ers 114-102 and take 2-1 series lead and back home-court advantage. Tatum 27, Brown 23, Horford 17, Smart 15, Brogdon 15, White 13; Embiid 30, Harden 16, Melton 14, Maxey 13, Niang 10. – 10:18 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
If I have to eat these words, so be it. But seriously. What else do we need to see? James Harden is a fraud. – 10:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lose to Boston, 114-102. Celtics lead the series 2-1 and take homecourt back.
Joel Embiid looked much better tonight, even if wasn’t as efficient as in season. Don’t have a lot else, though. Starting backcourt shot 7-30 and the game was played entirely on Boston’s terms. – 10:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Celtics win 114-102, take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Joel Embiid had 30 points on 9-19 shooting, looking worthy of the MVP award he took possession of tonight. A slow golf clap for De’Anthony Melton, but outside of that, the rest of Embiid’s teammates didn’t do enough. – 10:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Celtics 114, Sixers 102
Boston takes 2-1 lead in this series.
Jayson Tatum finishes with 27, including a couple daggers late.
Joel Embiid had 30 and 13 for Philly, but Tyrese Maxey and James Harden combined to shoot 7-for-29 overall, and 2-for-14 on 2s
Game 4 is Sunday – 10:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Harden has no interest in trying to score in iso at this point. Maxey airballs the 3 and this one is just about over. Closing in on an impressive win as the Celtics take Embiid out of his game in the fourth quarter to snatch a 2-1 series lead. – 10:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#76ers offense is a mess when Harden is doing this Kobe at Phoenix thing and refuse to shoot. #Celtics – 10:14 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Over the last 2 games the Celtics has finally got back to their IDENTITY… and that’s strapping up on the defensive end. They have completely shut down Harden, Maxey and Harris!!! Carry the hell on… – 10:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Embiid channeling his inner Kawhi on this basket 😐 pic.twitter.com/OV8ajzLkw1 – 10:06 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Boston had been doing a great job preventing Embiid from catching the ball in the middle of the floor. Not recently. – 10:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
In the hustle for a loose ball, Jaylen Brown lands hard on the floor but Grant Williams got the worst of it – his head was stepped on, unintentionally, by Joel Embiid. – 10:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Oh wow Grant Williams got stomped on by Embiid on his way down. That looked bad. he’s getting treatment on the bench for some kind of cut in the mouth/nose area – 10:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams just took a shot to the face after some crazy collisison where Embiid accidentally stomped on his head. Now he’s on the bench getting the blod wiped off. this is turning into a bloodbath tonight. – 9:59 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
That Harden kickout with an open rim in front of him was Simmonsesque – 9:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden gave the crowd “the pass vibes” not taking that last floater. Luckily they drained a 3. – 9:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Philly fans are booing James Harden for passing up layups but then they get a 3 so it’s all good haha – 9:57 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Non-Harden Sixers players are shooting 48.1% from 3, and that, combined with Joel Embiid, is the only reason this game is close.
95-89 Celtics with 6:41 left. – 9:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Since the start of Game 2, James Harden is now 3-for-25 overall and 1-for-12 on 3-pointers after that last missed 3.
Celtics lead 95-89 with 6:41 to go. – 9:53 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid and Maxey are checking back in with the Sixers down 9 and 7:53 left. – 9:50 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics finish the 3Q with a little extra cushion than they had at the half, leading the Sixers 88-77 going into the 4Q.
🌟🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 21 pts, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
🌟🌟Joel Embiid 26 pts, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks
🌟Jayson Tatum 17 pts, 5 rebounds, 5 assists – 9:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Bball Paul is checking for Embiid, who was understandably gassed at the end of that quarter. – 9:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 88-77 after 3Q. Tatum missed an open 3 at the buzzer. Brown 21, Tatum 17, Horford 14, Smart 13, White 11; Embiid 26, Maxey 13, Tucker 9, Harden 8, Melton 8. – 9:41 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
celtics went about as small as they ever will at end of that quarter. embiid too gassed to punish them. – 9:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics 88, Sixers 77 at the end of the third. Sixers are shooting 37.9 percent from the floor and have 12 turnovers the Celtics have conveyed into 15 points. Embiid has 26 and 9, but Harden and Maxey are a combined 5-of-21 from the floor. – 9:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Ball movement has ground to a halt as Embiid has (very understandably) stopped trusting any of his teammates (since they’re all playing horribly), and the Sixers trail 88-77 with 12 minutes left. – 9:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Well the Sixers are going to need a big jolt from the Harden-led bench in a moment, which at the moment sounds about as likely as Sisyphus triumphing against the rock – 9:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Celtics 88, Sixers 77
Joel Embiid has 26 points, and Tyrese Maxey (13) is the only other Sixer in double-figures.
All five starters in double figures for Boston, led by 21 for Jaylen Brown. – 9:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Love Mazzulla going super small with Grant Williams at the 5 as soon as he saw Embiid tiring. – 9:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If you had Harden being totally unplayable for 2 games after dropping 45 in a win I guess I tip my cap. – 9:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Big moment here as Joe goes small with the 3 PGs, JT and Grant against Embiid. – 9:38 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
ESPN flashing Harden’s stats while he’s looking at the box score is cold. pic.twitter.com/KgQob1gsYv – 9:37 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Haven’t seen a Harden get erased like this since Justine Henin got divorced. – 9:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joel Embiid now 10-10 from the line. (Celtics are 11-11 as a team). If that seems familiar…. pic.twitter.com/L5CUZ1a7aY – 9:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rob Williams might be the worst Embiid defender in the Celtics’ rotation 1 on 1 – 9:30 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden has made 3 of his last 23 shots after dropping 45 points in Game 1, and the shots he’s *not* taking are just as frustrating as the shots that he’s missing. – 9:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
At some point, you might have to consider sitting Harden and going to Shake Milton.
This game is well within reach but you have no chance if Harden is this uncomfortable/ineffective shooting right now. – 9:28 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Harden’s playing terribly. And yet, the pick-and-roll with Harden handling is the best (and possibly only) vehicle to get Embiid the ball in the middle of the floor, where Boston can’t double – either directly or indirectly.
That’s what made the stepback so infuriating. – 9:28 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Scholars 100 years from now will look back on James Harden in Game 1 and be so incredibly confused. – 9:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Had some big stinkeye for Harden there after he didn’t get it to Embiid – 9:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden singlehandedly won the Sixers Game 1.
He is currently singlehandedly losing the Sixers Game 3. – 9:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Given how bad Harden looks, might be time to stick to the corner shooters. – 9:26 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
James Harden carrying on a longstanding tradition among Philadelphia point guards who just stop shooting altogether – 9:24 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Harden looks completely shook. The crowd continues to boo him in a close game. – 9:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Need PJ Tucker to have one of those Bball Paul chats with James Harden. – 9:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Emotional Joel Embiid accepts MVP award with son nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/05/emo… – 9:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Unsuccessful challenge and free throws for Embiid. #Celtics #76ers – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum is going right at Embiid and forcing him to defend. Embiid was winning that battle earlier. Tatum is winning it now – 9:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown continues to be fantastic for Boston. Has done a great job guarding James Harden and just got and and-one layup over Joel Embiid. Celtics are up 9 early in the third. – 9:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Jaylen spread things out and go right at Embiid on back to back plays.
Layup, and-1 layup.
Cs have their biggest lead. – 9:14 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
UPDATE: The Celtics close out the 2Q with 12-6 spurt, lead the Sixers 57-50 at half. Philly 3-pointer late in the 2Q upgraded to made shot before shot clock expired.
🌟🌟🌟Derrick White 11 pts, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Marcus Smart 10 pts
🌟Joel Embiid: 14 pts, 4 rebounds, 3 blocked shots – 9:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Are we going to find out that Harden’s Game 1 performance took years off his life like that machine in Princess Bride? – 9:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What an absolutely brutal half from James Harden.
Feels like the fresh legs in Game 1 went a long way. I was expecting struggles against this Boston backcourt, but man.
Will be interesting to see if he can turn it around. – 9:03 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
James Harden shot 1-7 in the 1st half and Sixers fans were frustrated he was passing up some open shots. Also means he’s 3-21 since he dropped 45 points in Game 1. – 9:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics close out the 2Q with 12-3 run, lead the Sixers 57-47 at half.
🌟🌟🌟Derrick White 11 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Marcus Smart 10 points
🌟Joel Embiid 14 points, four rebounds, 3 blocks – 9:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Really really tough whistle for the Sixers in that half. Luckily some replay review helped the on court crew for Melton’s 3.
Doc can get back all of the DeAndre Jordan minutes by “getting thorough” to Harden here at the break somehow. – 9:00 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sixers have 15 free throws at halftime, but didn’t shoot one for final 9:55 of 2nd quarter after Harden shot 3 FTs. – 9:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Melton’s 3 has been counted. Boston goes into half up 7.
The fact that that needed to be reviewed is…..well.
Harden very bad.
Sixers +6 in free throws, -1 threes made.
-5 in turnovers, and that’s basically the difference through one half. – 8:59 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Halftime thoughts: Harden & Maxey have been awful. Rivers needs to do some actual designed sets, rather than complain to refs. – 8:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
James Harden in Game 1 at Boston: 17/30 FGs
James Harden in Game 2/1st half Game 3: 3/21 FGs
He is back in hell smh… no turnovers in Game 2 but already has 5 in Game 3 – 8:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Celtics 57, Sixers 50 after that shot clock on Melton was overturned to a three-point make. Still, Sixers are shooting poorly (35.9 percent) for the second consecutive game, and have 11 turnovers for 15 points. Embiid has 14 and 4. Harden 8-5-5 but 1-of-7 from floor. – 8:58 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
This is a high-level chess match. Boston toggling between six different ways to guard Embiid, Philly trying everything possible to scram Embiid out of bad matchups to keep him at the rim.
Been pretty even to me, which is why it hurts Philly big time that this is a 10-point game – 8:57 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The crowd us furious at Harden right now. He’s passed up a few wide open looks in the paint, then turns it over. – 8:55 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden’s not even contemplating the possibility of taking a shot on these drives. – 8:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was weird. Harden looked like he had an easy path the rim and he wanted nothing to do with it – 8:54 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Interesting, Celtics have Jaylen Brown/Smart/Smart guard Embiid three straight possessions, keeping Horford on Tucker. pic.twitter.com/J4IfDEQFA7 – 8:51 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
celtics got lucky on last possession. they double embiid, ball gets swung to maxey, who misses wide open 3. nobody boxes out pj, who kicks the board out to niang, who misses another open 3. mazzulla calls emphatic timeout – 8:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics have been struggling to keep up with timing their doubles onto Embiid with Smart spending the early part of the possessions just annoying the hell outta him. They’ve tried several different variations of getting Smart and Al on him but Tucker is trying to make them pay. – 8:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Pretty improbable that the Sixers are in striking distance despite Harden and Maxey going a combined 2-of-13 from the floor. Celtics lead 49-44 with less than four to play before the break. – 8:47 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Al Horford is the roamer/scrammer now off PJ Tucker with Marcus Smart essentially face-guarding Embiid. It’s certainly creative. And if the Celtics can avoid getting pounded on the glass, it’ll be crossmatch city in transition. – 8:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Celtics are doubling Embiid more tonight than I think they have in his entire career. Think he’s handling them pretty well so far.
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey: 2-13 from the field – 8:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid creeps up to a +1. Much better shot profile tonight. Smaller #Celtics lineups can’t keep him off the glass even if he misses inside. pic.twitter.com/pCr3j0vkcM – 8:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Feels like Celtics are throwing a different defender to guard Joel Embiid every time down the floor this quarter. It’s kind of working? – 8:46 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Gazelles in the Serengeti aren’t hunted as ruthlessly as Boston is hunting Harden on D tonight. – 8:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid accepts MVP trophy in front of Sixers fans at the Wells Fargo Center inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 8:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Jaylen on Harden with Rob lurking in a drop is a tough combination for James Harden to exploit. Too much length. Switching Jaylen onto Harden instead of Smart has been a good adjustment. – 8:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The non-Embiid minutes might be the bigger problem for Boston. -11 since Rob entered. – 8:33 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics open with 14-4 run, Sixers rally with 15-4 run to lead 29-28 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 12 pts
🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 10 pts
🌟Tyrese Maxey 4 pts, 4 rebounds. – 8:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Joel Embiid getting fouled saved the Philadelphia defense in that first quarter. Celtics failed to score after each of his trips to the line. – 8:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Sixers 29, Celtics 28
Impressive bounce back from Philly, which ended the quarter on a 15-4 run after giving up a 14-4 run to start the game.
Jayson Tatum had 10 for Boston, Joel Embiid had 12 for Philly. Celtics are 6-for-13 from 3, Philly is 12-for-12 from FT line. – 8:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
29-28 Sixers after 1, but there’s going to be a tech on De’Anthony Melton for kicking the ball when we come back from this break.
Celtics are shooting just 10-25 from the field, and just 5-20 after their hot start. Joel Embiid leads all scorers with 12 points on 3-5 shooting. – 8:26 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 29-28, after a hard-fought Q1.
Embiid: 12 PTS / 2 REB
Harden: 5 PTS / 3 AST
Maxey: 4 PTS / 4 REB
Melton: 5 PTS / 5 REB
McDaniels: 3 PTS / 3 REB – 8:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I really hate that call in favor of Embiid. Rob has to put his hands somewhere. It’s one thing if he’s trying to reach in or making contact, but just an abnormal shooting motion into a guy’s arms when he’s just chilling kills me. – 8:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“He put Tatum in the friend zone!”
With friends like Embiid, who needs enemies? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/B67oKwbE7J – 8:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Huge block by Robert Williams
The Celtics are once again sagging way off Sixers shooters to contain drives by James Harden. Time Lord wasn’t even defending his assignment Jalen McDaniels since Harden and Joel Embiid are the priorities. pic.twitter.com/X1iuZN0NJO – 8:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Huge block by Robert Williams
The Celtics are once again sagging way off Sixers shooters to contain drives by James Harden. Time Lord wasn’t even defending his assignment Jaden McDaniels since Harden and Joel Embiid are the priorities. pic.twitter.com/7Sx0nF3FYA – 8:16 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
6-0 Sixers run and they’ve cut Boston’s lead, once as high as 10, to 24-20 with 3:23 left in the first.
Embiid’s up to 8 points on 2-4 shooting, and the Celtics are shooting just 40% overall, but 6-12 from 3 and 2-8 on 2s. – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics focusing on winning the non-Embiid minutes, but they’re already up +27 in 2 games and +4 tonight when he plays. #76ers steadily playing from behind. Where are their advantages right now? – 8:15 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Joel Embiid playing JV basketball at @MVABasketball
youtu.be/oBICYoxQZa4 – 8:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Considering how unbelievably bad James Harden’s decision making has been to start this game, the Sixers should feel decent being down just four. – 8:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers down 4 with this type of body language so far from Harden is a win – 8:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Arguments about the nature of the foul aside, it was pretty damn impressive that Embiid got the ball up on the rim. Was getting bearhugged. – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant fouled Embiid harder than Game 2, and Embiid fell just as hard on the floor. Player won’t be reviewed. #Celtics #76ers – 8:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
If Joel Embiid isn’t blocking a shot the Sixers have had very little hope on defense so far – 8:10 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
“Trust the Process” chants throughout Wells Fargo after Joel Embiid gets his MVP trophy. pic.twitter.com/Y5DCQOty2b – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Embiid definitely moving a little bit better early on. Two nice moves to get past Horford, one for a bucket, one for a foul. Let’s see if he can sustain that – 8:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Maybe if they’re going to switch Joel Embiid onto Marcus Smart, he should move the ball? – 8:04 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Highly recommend not pmsing super hard and watching Embiid accept the MVP trophy and crying while holding his son Arthur, named after his late brother.
Or maybe absolutely do if you need to cry lol. – 8:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Too much grifting (or attempted grifting, I guess) from Harden in the first four minutes. – 8:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid working hard to postup deep in semi-transition, Harden doesn’t look that way and instead tries to draw a foul on White. No-call, C’s easy 2 on 1 the other way. – 8:00 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
First thing I did when I saw the Embiid clip was to run upstairs and give my kids a hug. What a moment. – 7:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid presented with 2023 NBA MVP trophy ahead of Game 3 vs. Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 7:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Jason Kelce as the bell ringer.
Joel Embiid, joined by his parents, fought back tears as he picked up his son, Arthur, while giving his MVP speech.
The fans are ready. – 7:48 PM
Jason Kelce as the bell ringer.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only 76ers left from the 2018 playoff team that ended the 2010s postseason drought are Joel Embiid… and Furkan Korkmaz – 7:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid and his son during his MVP speech 🥹 pic.twitter.com/AFMAAYBebn – 7:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
ICYMI, on the huge role Arthur Embiid played in Joel Embiid’s path to MVP:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 7:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Huge roar when Joel Embiid lifted the MVP trophy: pic.twitter.com/VaYlrKwNhA – 7:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Philly crowd went wild for Joel Embiid’s son running into his arms during that MVP speech. Tonight is gonna be lit. – 7:45 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid accepts his MVP award with his son, Arthur with him #Sixers pic.twitter.com/NYvCj6OLzX – 7:45 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid is presented with his MVP award by NBA commissioner Adam Silver 🏆
pic.twitter.com/63Nllotxfa – 7:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Emotional Joel Embiid holding his son as he is presented the MVP. His parents are also here. #Celtics #76ers – 7:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid broke down in tears when son Arthur ran to him during his MVP speech. Seen some genuine emotion from him the past couple days. – 7:42 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Touching and powerful moment for Joel Embiid and his family receiving the NBA MVP Award from Adam Silver in front of the Sixers fans. pic.twitter.com/6EvqY6hHHQ – 7:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid breaks down in tears as his son Arthur — named after his brother who passed away — ran out onto the court to be with him during the MVP ceremony before tonight’s game. Very cool moment. – 7:40 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Embiid breaks down in tears as his young son runs out during his MVP ceremony.
Nice moment. Kind of wild that a huge game starts now. – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“MVP!” chants for Embiid when he is shown on the video board during pregame warmups. Presentation coming up in about two minutes. – 7:33 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden is in a new Harden Vol. 7 tonight 🎨 pic.twitter.com/aoP9erWkWr – 7:06 PM
James Harden is in a new Harden Vol. 7 tonight 🎨 pic.twitter.com/aoP9erWkWr – 7:06 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Christine Embiid is gucci’d down to see her boy get that MVP award 🔥🔥🔥
📸: @Johnnymangano pic.twitter.com/Ka9TiMiomE – 6:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – May 5, 2023 – Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Griffin, Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/XYmrn3KvUS – 6:54 PM
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – May 5, 2023 – Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The MVP gearing up for Game 3.
Doc Rivers said Embiid and the Sixers to be a lot more aggressive tonight as they look to bounce back vs. Celtics pic.twitter.com/mBMe7Nh7Db – 6:51 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid receives an ovation as he takes the court for his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/HsU2C0ewsu – 6:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Mazzulla said that Boston’s approach in trying to slow down Philadelphia’s offense is a “battle for real estate.” He said that the focus is to be physical and try to keep both James Harden and Joel Embiid from getting where they want to go offensively. – 6:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers thought Joel Embiid getting back on the court in Game 2 really helped in getting him back in rhythm, and he expects Embiid – who will get his MVP trophy in a pregame ceremony – to play well tonight in Game 3. – 5:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Is Philly a different team with Embiid? Obviously they are. But does that play to the Celtics advantage?” – Gary Washburn. More on the latest A-List Podcast ⚡️by @FDSportsbook the official wagering partner of CLNS Media Network. pic.twitter.com/4zDdrSBv73 – 5:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum needs to score more. Embiid needs to be more impactful. Which role players will step up? All will be answered tonight in a pivotal Game 3 matchup between Boston and Philly. sherrod.substack.com/p/let-the-adju… – 4:22 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Doc Rivers had no problem with Harden’s trip to Vegas after beating the Nets 😎 pic.twitter.com/rdOllRdFwA – 2:55 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“He’s perfect.” —James Harden
@Seerat Sohi on Tyrese Maxey and the destroyer lurking behind his carefree spirit: https://t.co/Cup4B5YXIe pic.twitter.com/mefLtRBgBY – 2:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
De’Anthony Melton on atmosphere he expects for Game 3 (which will include Joel Embiid’s MVP presentation): “It’s gonna be jumpin’, honestly. I think the crowd should be real live. I know how Philly get. Y’all know how Philly get, so I hope to see a lot of rowdiness out there.” – 2:08 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups!
Talking how the Suns can replace CP3, Booker’s massive role, Jokic’s paint domination, Bruce Brown closing over MPJ, Embiid’s return, Boston’s help defense, the Jays, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 1:06 PM
New NBA Matchups!
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“If Jokic didn’t already have two back-to-back MVPs, Embiid would not have gotten it”
—@livmoods bringing the HEAT on the latest episode of Rapid Fire: https://t.co/dJ2cB5Ms1k pic.twitter.com/ImLXhAt8jX – 12:59 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Steph had a 50-piece.
Harden went off for 45.
Now that we’ve settled into Round 2 of the playoffs, who has the top rank in the League Pass Value Player Rankings?
@tylrparkr: nbarankings.theringer.com/league-pass-va… – 12:40 PM
Steph had a 50-piece.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Doc Rivers’ experience and new mantra (“F*** it”) helps him deal with James Harden going to Vegas — and with playoff pressure, too. It’s made him a better coach and more comfortable human being.
From earlier in the week at @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/41XB67Q – 12:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
👕 Off-court fits from Anthony Davis and James Harden
🤝 Packer Shoes x Adidas FYW Intimidation collab
👟 The surprise Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Jordan 1 drop
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden mid-range jumpers with Sixers-Celtics Game 3 coming up tonight: pic.twitter.com/1UHwUX9URL – 11:10 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden work after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ZzBJ7rl6Tw – 11:08 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Elton Brand gives his praise to Joel Embiid for winning the MVP award #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/six… via @SixersWire – 10:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 3 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/GohaYZg344 – 10:40 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After a Game 2 clunker, Doc Rivers said the need to knock off anymore rust from reintegrating Joel Embiid is overblown. Friday is about countering the Celtics’ ball pressure, their drive-and-kicks and overall intensity.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:22 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
We know James Harden went to Las Vegas here during the @sixers postseason. But did you know that coach Doc Rivers told him to go?
That’s what he tells @SteveBHoop here at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 10:16 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“It’s hard for me to recall a superstar in this game that has such extremes. There are times when I watch AD, I’m like, your ceiling is on the level of Jokić or Embiid, maybe better. But your floor is JaVale McGee.”
—@RealJayWilliams on Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/yyLhUxrcIC – 9:50 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tonight Embiid will receive his MVP award in Philly. It’s going to be a big, emotional moment right before the Celtics and Sixers tip Game 3.
Someone’s winning by 20, but not sure who. – 9:20 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Great chat on @thegardenreport with @PompeyOnSixers talking #MVP, Tatum/Brown habits & whether #76ers have a chance after how Embiid looked in G1
FWIW – Embiid is questionable tonight:
youtube.com/live/FnlS_qY9t… pic.twitter.com/44nDLCXK4P – 7:01 AM
ESPN Stats & Info: James Harden has made just five of 28 field goal tries (17.9%) since scoring 45 points in Philadelphia’s Game 1 victory. That’s the worst field goal percentage over any two-game span in his career, regular season or playoffs, in which he’s attempted at least 20 field goals. -via Twitter / May 5, 2023
Gina Mizell: FINAL: Celtics 114, Sixers 102. Boston takes a 2-1 series lead. Sixers shot under 40 percent again from the floor, an allowed 15 fastbreak points and 11 second-chance points. Embiid had 30 and 13, but Harden and Maxey were a combined 7-of-30 from the floor. Game 4 Sunday. -via Twitter @ginamizell / May 5, 2023
Ian Kress: Pretty cool moment on NBA Today! .@Malika Andres just announced John Hao, who was shot on Michigan State’s campus on Feb. 13, will attend Game 4 between the Celtics and 76ers as James Harden’s guest. 📹: ESPN -via Twitter / May 5, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid said he didn’t think the pregame ceremony impacted him but wished the awards could be handed out during the week between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs instead of getting them during the conference semifinals like he has done. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 5, 2023
Chris Forsberg: Grant Williams after watching video of Joel Embiid stepping on him: “Dang, I really got curb stomped.” -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / May 5, 2023