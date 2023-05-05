Josh Hart unlikely to leave Knicks in free agency

I have yet to encounter a single team that believes Josh Hart will be gettable. The CAA-repped swingman’s eventual deal to re-sign with the Knicks and a front office helmed by CAA alumnus Leon Rose is more often referred to be rivals as inevitable. …
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart sees 2 factors behind NYK’s success on road:
1. Fewer distractions
2. “We play for the Knicks. Knicks fans, they show up wherever we play. Whether it’s Oklahoma City… in Miami, at the end of the year, we were having ‘Let’s Go Knicks’ chants”
pic.twitter.com/yuq0JXO0Li – 2:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks-Heat, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Jimmy Butler, Josh Hart, Tom
Thibodeau, Immanuel Quickley’s & more on The Putback today with guests @StevePopper & @CPTheFanchise:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks-Heat, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, Josh Hart & more live on The Putback with guests @StevePopper & @CPTheFanchise:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks-Heat, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, Josh Hart & more live at 2:30p on The Putback with guests @StevePopper & @CPTheFanchise. Show is on all @SNYtv social platforms. Here is YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=nhvkbY… – 1:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best offensive rating by a 5-man lineup this postseason (minimum 50 minutes):
— Julius Randle
— Josh Hart
— Jalen Brunson
— RJ Barrett
— Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/jGntF1PcJw – 10:59 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Josh Hart was asked what it feels like to leave the first two games against the Heat with a 1-1 split:
“Uhhh… it’s 50-50.” – 11:03 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Josh Hart brought pizza to his postgame presser pic.twitter.com/Zalti4W8Z7 – 11:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks take Game 2 vs. Miami behind a combined 79 points from Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson. Randle, playing on a sprained ankle, added 8 assists. Brunson, playing on a sore ankle, scored 23 in 2nd half. Josh Hart & Isaiah Hartenstein had crucial off rebs in 4th. – 10:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Great effort from Randle, RJ and Brunson
Two HUGE three-pointers from Josh Hart (biggest shots of his career and the Knicks season)
Game ball goes to Hartenstien. His hustle/heart was crucial – 10:13 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Josh Hart found the ideal role in NY that optimizes/values his versatility and toughness, playing to his strengths and away from weaknesses as creator/scorer – 10:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kyle Lowry isn’t mad that Josh Hart flopped, but rather the sloppy technique. Lowry has too much respect for the craft to put such a shoddy product on the court. AK – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
💙3 Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebounds ➡️ game-tying Josh Hart 3 🧡 – 9:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Hart’s playmaking has been just what New York (and especially Jalen Brunson) needed in this 3rd quarter – 9:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Max Strus goes to the locker room holding his lower back. He took a shot a while ago on that Josh Hart foul. – 9:13 PM
He would need a team with cap room to show interest, like the Pistons, Rockets, Pacers, Thunder, Magic, Spurs and Jazz, to get more from New York. The Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets could also end up below the salary cap, depending on their own free agents. Competing executives will point at the Knicks’ relationship with CAA Sports, which happens to represent Hart, as to why it’s a “no-brainer” that Hart is back—not to diminish what he’s brought to the club since the trade. -via Bleacher Report / May 5, 2023
Fred Katz: Final: Knicks 111, Heat 105. Knicks tie the series at 1-1. Game 3 on Saturday at 3:30pm ET. • Jalen Brunson 30-5-2, 6-10 3P • Julius Randle 25-12-8 • RJ Barrett 24-3-3 • Josh Hart 14-11-9 • Caleb Martin 22 & 8 -via Twitter @FredKatz / May 2, 2023