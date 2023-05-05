Kevin Durant moves to seventh all-time in Playoff scoring, passing Karl Malone

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Phoenix basically has to go early and push the tempo/pace every single time down the court. If they don’t, Denver has figured out how to sag off of all of the non-Durant/Booker players. It’s why they need Ayton (or Landale) to give them literally anything on offense. – 12:11 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale once again comes in and makes an impact. Suns back up by 3 after KD goes coast-to-coast – 12:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landale finish. #Suns up one.
Durant transition dunk. #Suns up three.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I love the versatility Denver has to be able to shift Aaron Gordon from Booker to KD to weakside roamer at a moment’s notice. He’s so underrated – 11:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Great help D by Porter to come off of Payne on opposite high wing and block Durant’s fadeaway. We got a game, maybe? – 11:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nuggets are doing the thing again. Gordon on Ayton and Jokic on Okogie. Moved Murray on Booker and KCP on Durant.
Monty is now taking out Okogie for Shamet to counter. Light boos from the crowd for Shamet. – 11:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone said adversity is coming for Nuggets. They trail 67-52 at the half. Nikola Jokic has 11 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds. Jamal Murray has 17 points but Michael Porter Jr. has just six points. Denver has to defend Booker better and keep KD off the free-throw line. – 11:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
2nd half keys
— Can someone else but KD start getting to the line? (has all 12 FTAs)
— Shape and pigeons continuing to hold up defensively
— Denver 3s continue not going in
— Booker continues being the best player in this galaxy – 11:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Denver vs. Phoenix 1st half:
Devin Booker + Kevin Durant = 48 points 🔥
Whole Nuggets team = 52 points 😬 pic.twitter.com/i7YDyFASSl – 11:34 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Suns 67, Nuggets 52
Denver had a tough time slowing down Phoenix’s stars as Durant & Booker combine for 48 points
Jamal has 17 points, Jokic has 10 assists but not much elsewhere.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Perfect half for Suns fans: Team has big lead, had a rollicking good time watching Booker and Durant cook, but were still able to boo Ayton. – 11:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It should not be lost on anyone how much Devin Booker carried the offense early before KD started getting to the line and guys started hitting shots. I’ll say it again: There hasn’t been a better individual player so far this postseason – 11:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Suns 67-52:
-Jamal: 17 points but on 14 shots, not making up for lack of efficiency around him
-Joker: 11-5-10, trying to set the table for MPJ and Murray a lot
Booker: 27 points on 15 shots
Durant: 21 points on 5/16 lol pic.twitter.com/nCTn1tjT4L – 11:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns got in the bonus and the only one to get to the free throw line was Kevin Durant
But he’s Kevin Durant… so he drew SEVEN fouls in the second quarter 😅 – 11:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 67 #Nuggets 52 Half.
Booker 27 (12-of-15 FGs). Durant 20 (11-of-12 FTs)
Murray 17 (7-of-14 FGs). Jokic 11 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Losing a quarter by 17 is never ideal. Denver has the offense to stay with anyone but were out of sorts, and KD forced his way to the line in a way the Nuggets did not. Still plenty of time to pull it back, but stopping the shots at the rim is gonna be key to a comeback. – 11:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kevin Durant took 12 free-throws that half.
The Nuggets took 5 total. – 11:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points at half:
27 — Devin Booker
21 — Kevin Durant
19 — Rest of Suns combined pic.twitter.com/sLvPaVnXhx – 11:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first half. The Suns lead the Nuggets 67-52…..Phoenix pulled away in the second quarter…..Booker and Durant were unstoppable – 11:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 67, DEN 52
Booker: 27 Pts, 4 Reb, 12-15 FG
Durant: 21-6-5, 5-16 FG, 11-12 FT
Payne: 4 Pts, 3 Ast
Jokic: 11 Pts, 10 Ast, 5 Reb, 5-8 FG – 11:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant euro side step bucket. Has 20. #Suns up 16.
Durant 20. Booker 27. Rest of #Suns have 19. – 11:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
After starting off 2-10, Durant has 20, with all of the Suns’ FT’s and is now 5-15 from the floor – 11:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to Ayton, but missed layup.
Jokic beats Ayton down the floor on other end.
Durant answer. #Suns up 13 as Durant scores, fouled by Gordon, who now has 3 fouls, and hits FT. #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 11:20 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kevin Durant breaks out a new KD 16 colorway tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/dB0P54Q5Bz – 11:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup:
Booker
Ross
Warren
Durant
Ayton
Thoughts? Phoenix up 12 with 4:50 left as Booker is cooking with 25 points on 11-of-14.
Timeout #Nuggets. – 11:14 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Rough night, but KD has surpassed Karl Malone for 7th on the NBA’s all-time postseason scoring list. – 11:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Hell of an effort by Durant to get to the line. Hit an impossible baseline fadeaway that looked more like him. He’s up to 13 points. – 11:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale is battling out there. Much better stuff from the bench tonight. We’ll see if all these FTs can help Kevin Durant get going now – 11:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Warren jumper. Caldwell-Pope answer.
Tie game as #Durant 7-of-7 from line. Is the only #Suns player to take a FT.
Team 5-of-5 Game 2. Nuggets 3-of-3 (18-of-21 Game 2). #NBAPlayoffs – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns FTs rest of the half.
9:25 remaining. Durant now 5-of-5 FTs. Phoenix down 2. – 11:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant 1-of-9 now.
Finds Landale for transition dunk. #Suns down two. – 10:59 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
This series is starting to look a lot like Boston last year for KD. – 10:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Durant checking out early allows for Monty to feel confident enough in a legit stagger here. He is wisely giving Booker a rest at the start of the second/fourth quarters for the first time since I believe the start of the Clippers series.
Let’s see how long he can rest. – 10:56 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Devin Booker puts up 18 points in the first quarter, yet Denver leads Phoenix 31-29.
Kevin Durant is shooting 1-of-7, and Deandre Ayton continues to no-show. – 10:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Wondering if we see Durant at the five with the second unit at the outset of the second quarter? – 10:54 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Cuando Kevin Durant ve a Aaron Gordon en esta serie…. pic.twitter.com/HxA3pIgdNR – 10:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DEN 31, PHX 29
Booker: 18 Pts, 2 Ast, 8-10 FG
Durant: 3 Pts, 1-7 FG
Payne: 2 Pts, 2 Ast
Murray: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-8 FG
Fairly demoralizing to be down after Book’s 1Q. Suns need KD to be KD, simple as that – 10:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant in for Craig. 41 seconds left in 1st quarter. #Suns down one. #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 10:51 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Devin Booker is incredible. The rest of the Suns are honestly kinda overmatched, at least until/if KD remembers how to play like KD. – 10:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Going to be interesting to see how KD gets through this man. Whether it’s struggling from 3, not getting to the line, not finishing, the turnovers… Nuggets are making it hard on him.
When a player like KD is in a new situation, can’t just assume the switch will be there – 10:44 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Kevin Durant coming out in the first quarter is a change to the Phoenix rotation that sets him up to play the minutes Nikola Jokic rests at the start of the second. – 10:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker comes over to give Kevin Durant an encouraging high five after he drops to 1-of-7 shooting to start. Book knows there’s no time to hang his head right now – 10:43 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Rare to see Kevin Durant struggle like this. 1-7 from the field. Some tough misses but you usually see him make plenty of these – 10:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
seen that KD break dozens of times and he’s usually yamming that right on his man. Came up short. Right on cue, Monty takes him out for a rest. – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant misses transition opportunity at the rim.
1-of-7 after 10-of-27 in Game 2.
Craig in for Durant. #NBAPlayoffs #Suns #Nuggets – 10:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Durant 1-for-6 start. Suns can’t afford an off night from either star tonight. – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant starts this one 1-for-6. Suns desperately need him to get going, but it feels like he’s forcing a bit early – 10:38 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Surprised the Suns have shown no interest in having Kevin Durant do anything but operate 1-on-1 against Aaron Gordon. The ATO did at least get him deep position on the catch for the post-up turnaround. – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant misses 1st shot, but that two-dribble pull up is there.
Payne to the rim in transition. #Suns up 2-0. – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant pregame.
How does he respond to 10-of-27 Game 2. #NBAPlayoffs #Suns #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/N9uAANzmsa – 10:23 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Durant in Game 3’s w/ Team Trailing 0-2
Playoff Career
Record: 3-1
PPG: 23.0
Off Rating: 114.1
Def Rating: 100.5
Net Rating: +13.6 – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup vs. #Nuggets:
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 9:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Suns Game 3 starters:
Cam Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Need a code or something.”
Consider it done.
“I got to take care of Book.”
Devin Booker calling for code on Kevin Durant’s @CallofDuty debut May 10. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WMrob1rP0Y – 4:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On a few bench players who should get opportunities to step up for the Suns, what to expect from Cam Payne, the need for a vintage KD performance, and more keys to surviving Game 3 without Chris Paul: bit.ly/42vR3Cp pic.twitter.com/DQ56pNwI4g – 3:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Got to take care of Book’: Devin Booker wants code for Kevin Durant’s ‘@CallofDuty’ debut (w/video) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs #CallofDuty https://t.co/r3Brrb9el5 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/GWHtON2bjP – 1:57 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Back on basketball, I think the only thing I’m truly rooting for in these playoffs now is for the Suns to lose … or, more precisely, for Booker to lose.
I actually like Durant and can tolerate Paul when he’s not getting cheap fouls on my team, and he’s an elite power walker. – 9:20 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns stories:
Kevin Durant in rare 2-0 hole in #NBAPlayoffs
bit.ly/3VxZqe8
Chris Paul (left groin strain) OUT Game 3 bit.ly/3LAQArx
‘Why one?’ Nikola Jokic, #Nuggets confident going into Game 3 in Phoenix up 2-0 (w/videos) bit.ly/3LWI1Zo – 11:26 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most seasons receiving first-place MVP votes in the NBA
13 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
12 – Bill Russell, LeBron James
11 – Michael Jordan
10 – Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain
9 – Bob Pettit, Larry Bird, Shaquille O’Neal
8 – Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/BR74owACEa – 4:48 PM
Rick Rubin: From the beginning of seeing the game till now, what has been the biggest changes you’ve seen? Phil Jackson: Well, the three point line change the game dramatically. Rick Rubin: When did that happen? Phil Jackson: The unification of the American basketball, ABA. The ABA in the NBA, when two leagues united the three-point line came with the ABA. And there was maybe six times it would be shot. Sometimes there was not a three-point shot taken. And then Houston had a team with guys who could shoot three pointers towards the end of Rick Barry’s career and Rudy Tomjanovich’s career, so they started exploiting it a little bit. And then it took off… but in the finals, even in the 90s, when we played Utah, they were the least three-point shooting team in the league, they took 13-14 a game. Now teams take 30… There was a good shot, it was a high percentage shot. They also had a terrific interior player named Malone, Karl Malone. So there was there was that part of it. -via Apple Podcasts / April 23, 2023
StatMuse: Jamal Murray has more 40-point playoff games than Devin Booker Donovan Mitchell Damian Lillard Carmelo Anthony Oscar Robertson Karl Malone Alex English Kyrie Irving Paul Pierce DeMar DeRozan Reggie Miller Tim Duncan Magic Johnson Elite playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/5SfdmwKFNT -via Twitter @statmuse / April 20, 2023
StatMuse: Lauri tonight: 43 PTS 10 REB 15-28 FG 10-10 FT The first Jazz to reach those numbers in a game since Karl Malone. pic.twitter.com/4FuNPdNOc4 -via Twitter @statmuse / February 24, 2023
Duane Rankin: “He’s been assertive.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, who shot 10-of-27 for 24 points in Game 2. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/nWfm6Kqw6m -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 5, 2023
“Obviously we are going to miss Chris,” Suns All-Star forward Kevin Durant said following the practice. “And what he brings to the table. We just got to go out there and play our game, play together, we try not to think too much about it and try to move the ball and play together… and put yourself in a good position.” -via Hoops Rumors / May 4, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Kevin Durant on being in Call of Duty: “Pretty cool. I play a lot of Call of Duty, so I thought it would be fun to be a part of.” Is he gonna give Devin Booker the hookup on a code? “Yeah, I got a lot of people askin for codes man, so I gotta take care of Book.” pic.twitter.com/RspejeQTK7 -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 4, 2023