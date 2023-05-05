Klay Thompson on Kobe Bryant: 'He was my biggest inspiration. I’m just going to play my hardest to honor him and Gigi'

With the Warriors and Lakers’ second-round matchup heading to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4, the Warriors shooting guard can’t help but reflect on how much the late, great Kobe Bryant influenced his game at such a young age, and how, in his passing, he feels like he owes it to him and his late daughter Gianna to give it his all in every second he spends on the hardwood. “I’m a huge Kobe [Bryant] fan, obviously. He was my biggest inspiration. I’m just going to play my hardest to honor him and Gigi ’cause without his play and all those years of me viewing his tenacity on the court, I would not be the athlete I am today,” Thompson said in his postgame presser.
Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points
Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson: “I’m a huge Kobe fan, he’s my biggest inspiration and I’m just going to play my hardest to honestly honor him and Gigi because without his play and all those years of me viewing his tenacity on the court, I would not be the athlete I am today.” pic.twitter.com/Ad1jwobZ7J – 6:00 AM
Klay Thompson: “I’m a huge Kobe fan, he’s my biggest inspiration and I’m just going to play my hardest to honestly honor him and Gigi because without his play and all those years of me viewing his tenacity on the court, I would not be the athlete I am today.” pic.twitter.com/Ad1jwobZ7J – 6:00 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Maybe I missed it, but I’m surprised Klay Thompson had such a huge Gm 2 on #MayThe4th & it wasn’t repeated over & over again that he’s a huge Star Wars nerd. Remember when he thanked his lucky Yoda socks after that epic Gm 6 performance vs OKC in 2016? Star Wars Klay is real, too – 1:44 AM
Maybe I missed it, but I’m surprised Klay Thompson had such a huge Gm 2 on #MayThe4th & it wasn’t repeated over & over again that he’s a huge Star Wars nerd. Remember when he thanked his lucky Yoda socks after that epic Gm 6 performance vs OKC in 2016? Star Wars Klay is real, too – 1:44 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Draymond Green on he and his Warriors bouncing back from the Game 1 loss to the Lakers to win by 27 in Game 2, evening the series 1-1 heading to LA, the big night from Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green’s impact as a starter & why he brought his kids to the podium. pic.twitter.com/geyl2ibGDs – 12:43 AM
Draymond Green on he and his Warriors bouncing back from the Game 1 loss to the Lakers to win by 27 in Game 2, evening the series 1-1 heading to LA, the big night from Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green’s impact as a starter & why he brought his kids to the podium. pic.twitter.com/geyl2ibGDs – 12:43 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, JaMychal Green lineup played 12:32 together
They were a plus-5, outscoring the Lakers 35-30
6 of 8 on 2-pointers
7 of 12 on 3-pointers
82.5 eFG%
76.1 TS% – 11:57 PM
The Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, JaMychal Green lineup played 12:32 together
They were a plus-5, outscoring the Lakers 35-30
6 of 8 on 2-pointers
7 of 12 on 3-pointers
82.5 eFG%
76.1 TS% – 11:57 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson’s 30 points helps Warriors even series vs. Lakers mercurynews.com/2023/05/04/kla… – 11:53 PM
Klay Thompson’s 30 points helps Warriors even series vs. Lakers mercurynews.com/2023/05/04/kla… – 11:53 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Klay drops his 6th career playoff game with 8+ threes — the most all-time ☔ pic.twitter.com/nOWGWUoPNs – 11:45 PM
Klay drops his 6th career playoff game with 8+ threes — the most all-time ☔ pic.twitter.com/nOWGWUoPNs – 11:45 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Great performance by Klay Thompson but I won’t be convinced until I see what is written on his boxers. – 11:45 PM
Great performance by Klay Thompson but I won’t be convinced until I see what is written on his boxers. – 11:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Klay Thompson and the Warriors tie the series with the Lakers at 1-1
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 11:44 PM
Klay Thompson and the Warriors tie the series with the Lakers at 1-1
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 11:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100
The Warriors easily win Game 2 to even the series at 1-1. LeBron had 23 points and 7 rebounds. AD had 11 points and 7 rebounds. Rui Hachimura had 21 pints. The Warriors made 21 3s. Klay had 30 points (eight 3s).
Up next: Game 3 in LA on Sat. – 11:39 PM
Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100
The Warriors easily win Game 2 to even the series at 1-1. LeBron had 23 points and 7 rebounds. AD had 11 points and 7 rebounds. Rui Hachimura had 21 pints. The Warriors made 21 3s. Klay had 30 points (eight 3s).
Up next: Game 3 in LA on Sat. – 11:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Klay Thompson and the Warriors even the series before heading to LA 😤 pic.twitter.com/0bZx6evL9d – 11:39 PM
Klay Thompson and the Warriors even the series before heading to LA 😤 pic.twitter.com/0bZx6evL9d – 11:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay Thompson tonight:
30 PTS
8 3PM
11-18 FG
6th career 30-point playoff game with 8+ threes, the most in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Hy5zVmo8iX – 11:26 PM
Klay Thompson tonight:
30 PTS
8 3PM
11-18 FG
6th career 30-point playoff game with 8+ threes, the most in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Hy5zVmo8iX – 11:26 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers getting run out of gym, down 110-80, to Warriors end of third. Klay Thompson has 30 points, Warriors shooting 54.5% from three (18-for-33). – 11:07 PM
Lakers getting run out of gym, down 110-80, to Warriors end of third. Klay Thompson has 30 points, Warriors shooting 54.5% from three (18-for-33). – 11:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Klay Thompson up to 30 points through almost 3 quarters of play. – 11:00 PM
Klay Thompson up to 30 points through almost 3 quarters of play. – 11:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Klay’s obviously unconscious, but I think what’s really the story for Golden State tonight has been Curry’s ball-handling. He’s absolutely scrambling the Lakers’ defense as a one-man dribbling gang. AK – 10:54 PM
Klay’s obviously unconscious, but I think what’s really the story for Golden State tonight has been Curry’s ball-handling. He’s absolutely scrambling the Lakers’ defense as a one-man dribbling gang. AK – 10:54 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Seven threes in a game is a 2023 NBA playoffs high for any player. Might Klay add more…? – 10:43 PM
Seven threes in a game is a 2023 NBA playoffs high for any player. Might Klay add more…? – 10:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lakers start switching Klay screens off-ball, and Steph gets a backdoor layup off that. – 10:43 PM
Lakers start switching Klay screens off-ball, and Steph gets a backdoor layup off that. – 10:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Including playoffs, Klay Thompson is now one of seven players with 2,700 made 3’s in his career.
He missed 2-1/2 years. – 10:42 PM
Including playoffs, Klay Thompson is now one of seven players with 2,700 made 3’s in his career.
He missed 2-1/2 years. – 10:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Since 1st quarter ended, Klay has made 6 3s, Lakers have made 3
Related: 25-point turnaround in this game since 1st quarter ended – 10:40 PM
Since 1st quarter ended, Klay has made 6 3s, Lakers have made 3
Related: 25-point turnaround in this game since 1st quarter ended – 10:40 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Klay Thompson 2 more 3s in third, now is 7-for-9 from three-point line in game and has 25 points. – 10:40 PM
Klay Thompson 2 more 3s in third, now is 7-for-9 from three-point line in game and has 25 points. – 10:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
We knew Klay Thompson was geared up for this series. A Klay Game was bound to happen
He’s up to 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 7-of-9 shooting from deep – 10:40 PM
We knew Klay Thompson was geared up for this series. A Klay Game was bound to happen
He’s up to 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 7-of-9 shooting from deep – 10:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors begin the third quarter on an explosive 15-8 run and now lead Los Angeles 82-64 with 7:46 left in the period.
Klay Thompson is up to 25 points and seven 3-pointers. – 10:40 PM
Warriors begin the third quarter on an explosive 15-8 run and now lead Los Angeles 82-64 with 7:46 left in the period.
Klay Thompson is up to 25 points and seven 3-pointers. – 10:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Warriors are 35 for 81 from 3 in the series thus far (43.2%) after 2 more makes from Klay Thompson have him up to a game-high 25 points (7 of 9 from 3).
Warriors lead 82-64 with LAL on the ropes early in the 3rd. – 10:39 PM
Warriors are 35 for 81 from 3 in the series thus far (43.2%) after 2 more makes from Klay Thompson have him up to a game-high 25 points (7 of 9 from 3).
Warriors lead 82-64 with LAL on the ropes early in the 3rd. – 10:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
15-8 start to the 3rd quarter by the Warriors, Klay Thompson up to 25 points, 7/9 from beyond the arc. – 10:39 PM
15-8 start to the 3rd quarter by the Warriors, Klay Thompson up to 25 points, 7/9 from beyond the arc. – 10:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Klay is on fire. 7-9 from three. 25 points. 82-64.
The ball is being sprayed around, they’re defending and rebounding. Tough to beat – 10:39 PM
Klay is on fire. 7-9 from three. 25 points. 82-64.
The ball is being sprayed around, they’re defending and rebounding. Tough to beat – 10:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The have-Klay-make-everything adjustment paying dividends tonight. – 10:37 PM
The have-Klay-make-everything adjustment paying dividends tonight. – 10:37 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
After what Klay has gone through, it’ll forever make me happy when he’s excelling. – 10:37 PM
After what Klay has gone through, it’ll forever make me happy when he’s excelling. – 10:37 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay had 6 threes in game one. He hit his sixth three of game two at the 10-min mark in the 3Q. – 10:36 PM
Klay had 6 threes in game one. He hit his sixth three of game two at the 10-min mark in the 3Q. – 10:36 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Klay Thompson was lights out in the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KPDP3iFmhz – 10:31 PM
Klay Thompson was lights out in the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KPDP3iFmhz – 10:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
41-23 Warriors 2nd quarter
Best/worst quarter of Warriors/Lakers postseason so far… Most points/allowed in a quarter by Warriors/Lakers in postseason so far
Lakers 3/9 3s in 2nd quarter, Klay Thompson 4/5 3s in 2nd quarter – 10:22 PM
41-23 Warriors 2nd quarter
Best/worst quarter of Warriors/Lakers postseason so far… Most points/allowed in a quarter by Warriors/Lakers in postseason so far
Lakers 3/9 3s in 2nd quarter, Klay Thompson 4/5 3s in 2nd quarter – 10:22 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron with 21 points in the first half 👑
Klay with 19 as the Warriors lead 67-56 ☔️ pic.twitter.com/1xJTaGMZfN – 10:20 PM
LeBron with 21 points in the first half 👑
Klay with 19 as the Warriors lead 67-56 ☔️ pic.twitter.com/1xJTaGMZfN – 10:20 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron came out with a Game 7 mentality and Lakers were looking good but that was a champion response from the Warriors. Klay is on a mission and Draymond physicality getting the better of AD so far. – 10:19 PM
LeBron came out with a Game 7 mentality and Lakers were looking good but that was a champion response from the Warriors. Klay is on a mission and Draymond physicality getting the better of AD so far. – 10:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors drop 41 in Q2, take 67-56 lead over Lakers at half of Game 2
Klay: 19 (7/12, 5/7)
Steph: 8p, 8a
Rebounds: GSW 27, LAL 23
Paint points: GSW 30, LAL 18
FB points: GSW 12, LAL 2
FTs: GSW 5, LAL 4 – 10:19 PM
Warriors drop 41 in Q2, take 67-56 lead over Lakers at half of Game 2
Klay: 19 (7/12, 5/7)
Steph: 8p, 8a
Rebounds: GSW 27, LAL 23
Paint points: GSW 30, LAL 18
FB points: GSW 12, LAL 2
FTs: GSW 5, LAL 4 – 10:19 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
klay was a savior in that first half, boosted by some great looks in transition and several mistakes by the lakers (especially rui) – 10:18 PM
klay was a savior in that first half, boosted by some great looks in transition and several mistakes by the lakers (especially rui) – 10:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay at half:
19 PTS
5 3PM
+16
Only Curry has more career halves with 5+ threes made in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/i6prXxmW5F – 10:17 PM
Klay at half:
19 PTS
5 3PM
+16
Only Curry has more career halves with 5+ threes made in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/i6prXxmW5F – 10:17 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors up 67-56. Really nice second quarter from Golden State, which is shooting 10-for-23 from 3-point range. Klay Thompson leads the way with 19 points. – 10:17 PM
HALFTIME: Warriors up 67-56. Really nice second quarter from Golden State, which is shooting 10-for-23 from 3-point range. Klay Thompson leads the way with 19 points. – 10:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 11 at half. Big Klay Thompson second quarter. Fourteen points, 19 at half. He’s made 11 3s the first six quarters of this series. Only four Lakers free throw attempts. Warriors have split their bigs. Gary Payton II trimmed from the rotation. – 10:17 PM
Warriors up 11 at half. Big Klay Thompson second quarter. Fourteen points, 19 at half. He’s made 11 3s the first six quarters of this series. Only four Lakers free throw attempts. Warriors have split their bigs. Gary Payton II trimmed from the rotation. – 10:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Warriors 67, Lakers 56
LeBron has 21 points and 5 rebounds. Rui Hachimura has 14 points. AD has 4 points on 2-7 FGs and three fouls. LA is down to 7-man rotation. GS is winning 3PT, FT and paint-points battles. Klay went supernova, scoring 19 points off of five 3s. – 10:17 PM
Halftime: Warriors 67, Lakers 56
LeBron has 21 points and 5 rebounds. Rui Hachimura has 14 points. AD has 4 points on 2-7 FGs and three fouls. LA is down to 7-man rotation. GS is winning 3PT, FT and paint-points battles. Klay went supernova, scoring 19 points off of five 3s. – 10:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 41-22 2nd quarter in favor of the Warriors, Golden State leads the Lakers 67-56 at the half. Klay Thompson is the only Warriors player in double figures with 19, LeBron James 21 for Los Angeles. – 10:17 PM
A 41-22 2nd quarter in favor of the Warriors, Golden State leads the Lakers 67-56 at the half. Klay Thompson is the only Warriors player in double figures with 19, LeBron James 21 for Los Angeles. – 10:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Twenty-one points for LeBron James in the first half but Draymond Green is locking up Anthony Davis (2/7 from the field), Klay Thompson is on fire (19 points, 5/7 from deep), and the Warriors lead Los Angeles 67-56 at the break.
Golden State limited Los Angeles to 44% shooting. – 10:17 PM
Twenty-one points for LeBron James in the first half but Draymond Green is locking up Anthony Davis (2/7 from the field), Klay Thompson is on fire (19 points, 5/7 from deep), and the Warriors lead Los Angeles 67-56 at the break.
Golden State limited Los Angeles to 44% shooting. – 10:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Warriors outscored the Lakers 41-23 in the 2nd Q and go into the half up 67-56. Klay Thompson had 14 of his 19 pts in the 2nd Q. – 10:17 PM
The Warriors outscored the Lakers 41-23 in the 2nd Q and go into the half up 67-56. Klay Thompson had 14 of his 19 pts in the 2nd Q. – 10:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
67-56 at the half. 41 point second quarter by the champs, and hardly any of it came from Steph, who’s in PG mode. 8 with 8 assists. Klay with 19. LeBron leads everybody with 21 – 10:16 PM
67-56 at the half. 41 point second quarter by the champs, and hardly any of it came from Steph, who’s in PG mode. 8 with 8 assists. Klay with 19. LeBron leads everybody with 21 – 10:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors lead the Lakers 67-56.
Klay Thompson has been massive, scoring 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 5 threes — the most he’s hit in any half this season. Steph Curry in foul trouble with three, added eight points on 3-of-5 shooting. – 10:16 PM
Warriors lead the Lakers 67-56.
Klay Thompson has been massive, scoring 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 5 threes — the most he’s hit in any half this season. Steph Curry in foul trouble with three, added eight points on 3-of-5 shooting. – 10:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
It’s truly amazing watching how little time transpires between when Steph and Klay catch the ball and when it flies through the net. To launch it with such precision in a fraction-of-a-second is really a superpower. – 10:14 PM
It’s truly amazing watching how little time transpires between when Steph and Klay catch the ball and when it flies through the net. To launch it with such precision in a fraction-of-a-second is really a superpower. – 10:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This Lakers lineup doesn’t have a good matchup for Klay or Poole. – 10:05 PM
This Lakers lineup doesn’t have a good matchup for Klay or Poole. – 10:05 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Notice how Klay and Poole veered slightly wider on those screens to keep AD occupied just a split second longer. Smart little adjustment. Throws off AD’s lunge-and-retreat rhythm just a tad – 10:00 PM
Notice how Klay and Poole veered slightly wider on those screens to keep AD occupied just a split second longer. Smart little adjustment. Throws off AD’s lunge-and-retreat rhythm just a tad – 10:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are set to face off against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the golf course in Las Vegas for the latest edition of ‘The Match.’ warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/war… – 10:00 PM
The duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are set to face off against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the golf course in Las Vegas for the latest edition of ‘The Match.’ warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/war… – 10:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors race out to a 10-2 run to open the second quarter
Klay Thompson 3 gives them a 36-35 lead – 9:47 PM
Warriors race out to a 10-2 run to open the second quarter
Klay Thompson 3 gives them a 36-35 lead – 9:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The five-man group of Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and JaMychal Green hasn’t played together at all in the playoffs.
They played 18 minutes together in the regular season: 119 offensive rating, 125 defensive rating, minus-6 net rating – 8:42 PM
The five-man group of Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and JaMychal Green hasn’t played together at all in the playoffs.
They played 18 minutes together in the regular season: 119 offensive rating, 125 defensive rating, minus-6 net rating – 8:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
A surprise from Steve Kerr. The Warriors are starting JaMychal Green in Kevon Looney’s place in Game 2 to spread the floor but remain big. The starters vs Lakers.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
JaMychal Green – 8:34 PM
A surprise from Steve Kerr. The Warriors are starting JaMychal Green in Kevon Looney’s place in Game 2 to spread the floor but remain big. The starters vs Lakers.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
JaMychal Green – 8:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green is starting Game 2 tonight against the Lakers
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
JaMychal
Draymond – 8:33 PM
JaMychal Green is starting Game 2 tonight against the Lakers
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
JaMychal
Draymond – 8:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors shake up their starting lineup: JaMychal Green is on, Kevon Looney is out.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green round out the starting five. – 8:33 PM
Warriors shake up their starting lineup: JaMychal Green is on, Kevon Looney is out.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green round out the starting five. – 8:33 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Mychal Thompson on Klay Thompson: “The Lakers were his team as a kid. Kobe was his guy. For him to be able to play against the Lakers and play in LA, it has been most meaningful to him because of his affection for the Lakers’ franchise and for Kobe.” thesportingtribune.com/mychal-thompso… – 7:03 PM
Mychal Thompson on Klay Thompson: “The Lakers were his team as a kid. Kobe was his guy. For him to be able to play against the Lakers and play in LA, it has been most meaningful to him because of his affection for the Lakers’ franchise and for Kobe.” thesportingtribune.com/mychal-thompso… – 7:03 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Mychal Thompson on Klay Thompson: “The Lakers were his team as a kid. Kobe was his guy. For him to be able to play against the Lakers and play in LA, it has been most meaningful to him because of his affection for the Lakers’ franchise and for Kobe.” thesportingtribune.com/mychal-thompso… – 7:02 PM
Mychal Thompson on Klay Thompson: “The Lakers were his team as a kid. Kobe was his guy. For him to be able to play against the Lakers and play in LA, it has been most meaningful to him because of his affection for the Lakers’ franchise and for Kobe.” thesportingtribune.com/mychal-thompso… – 7:02 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Catching up on some Brandon Miller tape and this play by Kobe Brown caught my eye. It’s not often a player switches, contains, blocks then steals the ball to start a fast break for an open 3 in one possession. pic.twitter.com/E6zaPq90jH – 2:41 PM
Catching up on some Brandon Miller tape and this play by Kobe Brown caught my eye. It’s not often a player switches, contains, blocks then steals the ball to start a fast break for an open 3 in one possession. pic.twitter.com/E6zaPq90jH – 2:41 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are set to face off against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the golf course in Las Vegas for the latest edition of ‘The Match.’ warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/war… – 10:00 AM
The duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are set to face off against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the golf course in Las Vegas for the latest edition of ‘The Match.’ warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/war… – 10:00 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Prices for Lakers-Warriors Game 3 in Los Angeles are the most expensive since Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:25 PM
Prices for Lakers-Warriors Game 3 in Los Angeles are the most expensive since Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:25 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
PJ Tucker’s clean Kobe 5 PEs for Game 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/63bn2BI3vn – 8:44 PM
PJ Tucker’s clean Kobe 5 PEs for Game 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/63bn2BI3vn – 8:44 PM
Jacob Evans @JacobEvans_1
Mike Kobe Bron and Steph. That’s my Mt Rushmore idc what you think lol – 5:27 PM
Mike Kobe Bron and Steph. That’s my Mt Rushmore idc what you think lol – 5:27 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most seasons receiving first-place MVP votes in the NBA
13 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
12 – Bill Russell, LeBron James
11 – Michael Jordan
10 – Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain
9 – Bob Pettit, Larry Bird, Shaquille O’Neal
8 – Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/BR74owACEa – 4:48 PM
Most seasons receiving first-place MVP votes in the NBA
13 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
12 – Bill Russell, LeBron James
11 – Michael Jordan
10 – Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain
9 – Bob Pettit, Larry Bird, Shaquille O’Neal
8 – Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/BR74owACEa – 4:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 @MavsDraft joins the show
🏀 What to watch for at the NBA Draft Combine
🏀 Nick Smith and Anthony Black
🏀 Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin
🏀 Zach Edey??????????
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/6pLKpMy9di – 12:28 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 @MavsDraft joins the show
🏀 What to watch for at the NBA Draft Combine
🏀 Nick Smith and Anthony Black
🏀 Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin
🏀 Zach Edey??????????
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/6pLKpMy9di – 12:28 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
He started playing basketball when he was 15 years old after watching Kobe Bryant in the Finals. pic.twitter.com/9qgC7ZwEN7 – 7:21 PM
He started playing basketball when he was 15 years old after watching Kobe Bryant in the Finals. pic.twitter.com/9qgC7ZwEN7 – 7:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
New NBA MVP Joel Embiid might not have tried hoops if not for Kobe. In 2021, he told @latimes about the 1st game he ever watched, and seeing Kobe:
“That was also when I fell in love with basketball … I would say that I’m probably here because of him.”
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 7:07 PM
New NBA MVP Joel Embiid might not have tried hoops if not for Kobe. In 2021, he told @latimes about the 1st game he ever watched, and seeing Kobe:
“That was also when I fell in love with basketball … I would say that I’m probably here because of him.”
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 7:07 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Earlier this season, I wrote about how Kobe Bryant was Klay Thompson’s biggest inspiration while he was injured.
Klay opened up about their relationship and how he turned to something Kobe said to get him through his darkest days.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 2:14 PM
Earlier this season, I wrote about how Kobe Bryant was Klay Thompson’s biggest inspiration while he was injured.
Klay opened up about their relationship and how he turned to something Kobe said to get him through his darkest days.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 2:14 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Kobe define específicamente lo que es el fracaso. Sí, Mr. Mamba Mentality se lo aclara a los que ven el mundo solo en blanco y negro.
#EstamosEnRitmo instagram.com/reel/Cri1UOTrP… – 12:33 PM
Kobe define específicamente lo que es el fracaso. Sí, Mr. Mamba Mentality se lo aclara a los que ven el mundo solo en blanco y negro.
#EstamosEnRitmo instagram.com/reel/Cri1UOTrP… – 12:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
2023 NBA Draft Big Board UPDATE. My top-100 prospects in this class, as well as…
-Thoughts on the class as a whole and the 2024 NBA Draft
-WEMBY WATCH
-Why I’m higher on Kobe Bufkin, Taylor Hendricks and Leonard Miller than most
-Other stray notes
https://t.co/YKRxzCVh94 pic.twitter.com/Bmv0VG2qFg – 8:41 AM
2023 NBA Draft Big Board UPDATE. My top-100 prospects in this class, as well as…
-Thoughts on the class as a whole and the 2024 NBA Draft
-WEMBY WATCH
-Why I’m higher on Kobe Bufkin, Taylor Hendricks and Leonard Miller than most
-Other stray notes
https://t.co/YKRxzCVh94 pic.twitter.com/Bmv0VG2qFg – 8:41 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Klay Thompson notched his 6th career playoff game with at least 8 made three-pointers, the most in NBA history 🔥 👌🏽 Klay Thompson – 6 👌🏽 Ray Allen – 4 👌🏽 Stephen Curry – 4 👌🏽 Damian Lillard – 4 pic.twitter.com/yISnt3qn62 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 4, 2023
Dave McMenamin: The Warriors take Game 2, 127-100. They put all five starters in double-digits, led by Klay Thompson’s 30 points on 11-of-18 (8-of-11 from 3). Game 3 is Saturday in L.A., with the series tied 1-1. GSW outrebounded LAL 55-40 and made 21 3s, while the Lakers only made 10. -via Twitter @mcten / May 4, 2023
It’ll be NBA champs vs. NFL champs − on the golf course. The eighth installment of Capital One’s “The Match” will pit stars of the defending NBA champions against the reigning Super Bowl champions: Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson vs. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday. -via USA Today Sports / May 3, 2023
Parker later apologized, and reached out to Bryant on multiple occasions, but never spoke with him before a tragic helicopter crash claimed Bryant’s life in Jan. 2020. “I brought it upon myself, and I take accountability for what I said,” Parker said. “I did get a chance to apologize for the things I said. I wish there was an opportunity to clear the air with some of the things Kobe put out there that tarnished my name, saying I was the worst player in the NBA. I tried for many years to rebrand myself because of it, and that’s what I’m doing now.” -via New York Post / May 3, 2023
It has been more than a decade since Parker labeled Bryant a bad teammate, describing the experience of playing with the legend as “overrated,” noting Bryant wouldn’t speak with him off the court until he had “more accolades” and how Parker eventually stopped passing to the future Hall of Famer. The Mamba’s venom left Parker with a permanent stain: Bryant said Parker “shouldn’t have been in the NBA, but [the Lakers] were too cheap to pay for a point guard.” Parker later apologized, and reached out to Bryant on multiple occasions, but never spoke with him before a tragic helicopter crash claimed Bryant’s life in Jan. 2020. “I brought it upon myself, and I take accountability for what I said,” Parker said. “I did get a chance to apologize for the things I said. I wish there was an opportunity to clear the air with some of the things Kobe put out there that tarnished my name, saying I was the worst player in the NBA. I tried for many years to rebrand myself because of it, and that’s what I’m doing now.” -via New York Post / May 2, 2023
What has it been like over the years to see Klay play against the Lakers? Mychal Thompson: It’s a thrill for me because the Lakers were his team as a kid. Kobe [Bryant] was his guy. For him to be able to play against the Lakers and play in LA and Crypto.com Arena, it has been most meaningful to him because of his affection for the Lakers’ franchise and for Kobe. Anytime school permitted, I would get him and my other two sons up here to Lakers games so they can appreciate the greatness of Kobe and Shaq. That was their era when they were growing up with Derek Fisher, Rick Fox and that whole crew. They saw what winners and what champions were like. -via The Sporting Tribune / May 1, 2023