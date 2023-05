Klay Thompson on Kobe Bryant: 'He was my biggest inspiration. I’m just going to play my hardest to honor him and Gigi'

It has been more than a decade since Parker labeled Bryant a bad teammate, describing the experience of playing with the legend as “overrated,” noting Bryant wouldn’t speak with him off the court until he had “more accolades” and how Parker eventually stopped passing to the future Hall of Famer. The Mamba’s venom left Parker with a permanent stain: Bryant said Parker “shouldn’t have been in the NBA, but [the Lakers] were too cheap to pay for a point guard.” Parker later apologized, and reached out to Bryant on multiple occasions, but never spoke with him before a tragic helicopter crash claimed Bryant’s life in Jan. 2020. “I brought it upon myself, and I take accountability for what I said,” Parker said. “I did get a chance to apologize for the things I said. I wish there was an opportunity to clear the air with some of the things Kobe put out there that tarnished my name, saying I was the worst player in the NBA. I tried for many years to rebrand myself because of it, and that’s what I’m doing now.” -via New York Post / May 2, 2023