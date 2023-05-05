Kyle Kuzma likely staying in Washington?

Main Rumors

The Washington Wizards don’t have a lead basketball operations executive after parting ways with Tommy Sheppard, so it’s difficult to project the team’s direction. For an incoming general manager, the expectation will be competing for a playoff spot, not rebuilding—at least, that’s what several competing executives believe. With that in mind, Kyle Kuzma was one of the Wizards’ best players last season. At almost 28, Kuzma will opt out of his $13 million player option to lock in a lucrative new deal. The buzz around the league suggests that it will be with Washington.
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Ouuu warriors on that tonight 🔥👀👀👀 – 11:02 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
I don’t want to watch another series oh my goodness! – 12:33 AM

NBA Central: “He’s a winner. He does everything a role player does and he’ll still give you buckets. That’s real” – Kyle Kuzma on Jimmy Butler (Via @balldontstop ) pic.twitter.com/CW4JTd4uJD -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 26, 2023

