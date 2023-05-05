Kyle Kuzma likely staying in Washington?

The Washington Wizards don’t have a lead basketball operations executive after parting ways with Tommy Sheppard, so it’s difficult to project the team’s direction. For an incoming general manager, the expectation will be competing for a playoff spot, not rebuilding—at least, that’s what several competing executives believe. With that in mind, Kyle Kuzma was one of the Wizards’ best players last season. At almost 28, Kuzma will opt out of his $13 million player option to lock in a lucrative new deal. The buzz around the league suggests that it will be with Washington.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
More on this storyline
NBA Central: “He’s a winner. He does everything a role player does and he’ll still give you buckets. That’s real” – Kyle Kuzma on Jimmy Butler (Via @balldontstop ) pic.twitter.com/CW4JTd4uJD -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 26, 2023
NBA Central: “Some people are blessed to be in situations. We don’t get mad at Rick Fox for winning a championship with Kobe and Shaq. Some people are blessed, but we can’t act like Rick Fox led them to a championship.” – Spencer Dinwiddie on Kyle Kuzma (h/t @ClutchPointsApp ) pic.twitter.com/TVl8e2IAtj -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 13, 2023
Brian Lewis: Spencer Dinwiddie on Kyle Kuzma: “At the end of the day, I spoke truth and I got rebutted with 10 year old insults.” #nets pic.twitter.com/BeuaZZxnef -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / April 13, 2023