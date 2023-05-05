Pistons considered as a potential suitor for Dillon Brooks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Yes, the Miami Heat are a perfect fit for Dillon Brooks allucanheat.com/2023/05/05/mia… – 9:42 AM
Yes, the Miami Heat are a perfect fit for Dillon Brooks allucanheat.com/2023/05/05/mia… – 9:42 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Did tons of Grizzlies stuff this week. A recap:
Offseason player rankings Pt. 1 (17-9) – dailymemphian.com/section/sports…
Offseason player rankings Pt. 2 (8-1) – dailymemphian.com/section/sports…
Wrapup pod – dailymemphian.com/section/sports…
On all things Dillon Brooks – dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 9:38 AM
Did tons of Grizzlies stuff this week. A recap:
Offseason player rankings Pt. 1 (17-9) – dailymemphian.com/section/sports…
Offseason player rankings Pt. 2 (8-1) – dailymemphian.com/section/sports…
Wrapup pod – dailymemphian.com/section/sports…
On all things Dillon Brooks – dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 9:38 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Since it seems like destiny, doing my best to look for a silver lining with Dillon Brooks on Mavs … Luka seems to play better when people talk shit to him, Brooks would mean there’d be a lot of talk.
I guess.
Whatever. – 9:14 AM
Since it seems like destiny, doing my best to look for a silver lining with Dillon Brooks on Mavs … Luka seems to play better when people talk shit to him, Brooks would mean there’d be a lot of talk.
I guess.
Whatever. – 9:14 AM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
BetOnline.ag tracked negative tweets about NBA players over the past 60 days. The leading target: @dillonbrooks with 78,805. @memgrizz teammate @JaMorant was second at 62,422. @KingJames was third with 48,838, @Money23Green fourth with 39,201. – 10:33 PM
BetOnline.ag tracked negative tweets about NBA players over the past 60 days. The leading target: @dillonbrooks with 78,805. @memgrizz teammate @JaMorant was second at 62,422. @KingJames was third with 48,838, @Money23Green fourth with 39,201. – 10:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The amount of nonsense still out there around the Dillon Brooks “scapegoat”conversation is staggering. – 4:23 PM
The amount of nonsense still out there around the Dillon Brooks “scapegoat”conversation is staggering. – 4:23 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Also in that Lakers column, Austin Reaves sheds light on how the Lakers reacted internally when Dillon Brooks made his ill-fated comments toward LeBron. More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4485797/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/RkXHMkEMe3 – 1:49 PM
Also in that Lakers column, Austin Reaves sheds light on how the Lakers reacted internally when Dillon Brooks made his ill-fated comments toward LeBron. More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4485797/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/RkXHMkEMe3 – 1:49 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Geoff brought it up on radio this morning. If you want to re-live the night where the Grizzlies thought they were trading MarShon Brooks and the Suns thought they were getting Dillon Brooks, I was in the middle of it:
dailymemphian.com/article/1913/A… – 11:21 AM
Geoff brought it up on radio this morning. If you want to re-live the night where the Grizzlies thought they were trading MarShon Brooks and the Suns thought they were getting Dillon Brooks, I was in the middle of it:
dailymemphian.com/article/1913/A… – 11:21 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Dillon Brooks to the Portland Trail Blazers?
It’s not so crazy.
Sports by Northwest podcast with @billoram
Bill and I jumped on the pod to discuss how Brooks could fit in with the Blazers, and the latest teams “linked” to Damian Lillard.
@Ripcity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 9:36 AM
Dillon Brooks to the Portland Trail Blazers?
It’s not so crazy.
Sports by Northwest podcast with @billoram
Bill and I jumped on the pod to discuss how Brooks could fit in with the Blazers, and the latest teams “linked” to Damian Lillard.
@Ripcity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 9:36 AM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Truly unique and insightful perspective from @johnhollinger, who drafted Dillon Brooks when he ran the Grizzlies, on what he has to offer (good and bad) teams looking for a piece in free agency
theathletic.com/4485660/2023/0… – 8:54 AM
Truly unique and insightful perspective from @johnhollinger, who drafted Dillon Brooks when he ran the Grizzlies, on what he has to offer (good and bad) teams looking for a piece in free agency
theathletic.com/4485660/2023/0… – 8:54 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Herrington: What Dillon Brooks meant to the Grizzlies, and why he’s gone dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:42 AM
Herrington: What Dillon Brooks meant to the Grizzlies, and why he’s gone dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:42 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – Had some thoughts on Dillon Brooks, managing The Line, and some of the many teams he could potentially help next year as a free agent
theathletic.com/4485660/2023/0… – 8:41 AM
New for @The Athletic – Had some thoughts on Dillon Brooks, managing The Line, and some of the many teams he could potentially help next year as a free agent
theathletic.com/4485660/2023/0… – 8:41 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI:
What Dillon Brooks meant to the Grizzlies, and why he’s gone dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:18 PM
ICYMI:
What Dillon Brooks meant to the Grizzlies, and why he’s gone dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:18 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Column on the end of an era for the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 6:32 PM
Column on the end of an era for the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 6:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 30: @Kevin Pelton and I discuss the Dillon Brooks/Grizzlies divorce and how they might fill the hole in their starting lineup, what Minnesota can do after a messy season, the Kings’ bright future and the Nuggets-Suns series youtu.be/Zff_6QDHG24 – 6:03 PM
Howdy Partners Ep. 30: @Kevin Pelton and I discuss the Dillon Brooks/Grizzlies divorce and how they might fill the hole in their starting lineup, what Minnesota can do after a messy season, the Kings’ bright future and the Nuggets-Suns series youtu.be/Zff_6QDHG24 – 6:03 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
The latest FULL edition of #SmithAndJones comes out tomorrow, as-per-usual. But we recorded a shorter — express version — yesterday…..joined by #NBA.com’s @Powell2daPeople.
podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/loo…
Lots on the #Lakers, #Warriors, Dillon Brooks & more!
#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hwFpUohDzL – 5:40 PM
The latest FULL edition of #SmithAndJones comes out tomorrow, as-per-usual. But we recorded a shorter — express version — yesterday…..joined by #NBA.com’s @Powell2daPeople.
podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/loo…
Lots on the #Lakers, #Warriors, Dillon Brooks & more!
#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hwFpUohDzL – 5:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks reportedly wants more than 3&D role wherever he plays next nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/03/dil… – 3:38 PM
Dillon Brooks reportedly wants more than 3&D role wherever he plays next nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/03/dil… – 3:38 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA GM on @memgrizz & Dillon Brooks: “I have never seen a team go out of its way to separate itself from a replaceable role player like that—in May, no less.”
Adds Brooks will be “in demand” as a free agent (esp if he’s a bargain).
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/dallas-… – 2:59 PM
NBA GM on @memgrizz & Dillon Brooks: “I have never seen a team go out of its way to separate itself from a replaceable role player like that—in May, no less.”
Adds Brooks will be “in demand” as a free agent (esp if he’s a bargain).
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/dallas-… – 2:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks landing spots: Five teams who could take chance on controversial guard in NBA free agency
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 10:48 AM
Dillon Brooks landing spots: Five teams who could take chance on controversial guard in NBA free agency
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 10:48 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: How the Dillon Brooks breakup is playing out is yet another sign of the difficult offseason that awaits the Memphis Grizzlies and GM Zach Kleiman. Oftentimes, the hardest part about ending a relationship is finding someone new.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:43 AM
COLUMN: How the Dillon Brooks breakup is playing out is yet another sign of the difficult offseason that awaits the Memphis Grizzlies and GM Zach Kleiman. Oftentimes, the hardest part about ending a relationship is finding someone new.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:43 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks wants $25 million/year
sportando.basketball/en/memphis-gri… – 9:13 AM
Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks wants $25 million/year
sportando.basketball/en/memphis-gri… – 9:13 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
On Dillon Brooks. https://t.co/CPOyB8Jt7z pic.twitter.com/Mfv2YPMJI1 – 8:53 AM
On Dillon Brooks. https://t.co/CPOyB8Jt7z pic.twitter.com/Mfv2YPMJI1 – 8:53 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler joins!
-Lakers win Game 1! + some tape on the Warriors defensive strategies
-Heat-Knicks, with tape on RJ Barrett as well as some killer Spoelstra sets
-Dillon Brooks and the reaction to the report
-Joel wins MVP!
https://t.co/Xkbta43Ano pic.twitter.com/5rDzUehy3F – 8:32 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler joins!
-Lakers win Game 1! + some tape on the Warriors defensive strategies
-Heat-Knicks, with tape on RJ Barrett as well as some killer Spoelstra sets
-Dillon Brooks and the reaction to the report
-Joel wins MVP!
https://t.co/Xkbta43Ano pic.twitter.com/5rDzUehy3F – 8:32 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking Dillon Brooks and Memphis now on the podcast. Why I think the perspective on this seems to be a bit strange:
youtube.com/live/aDCUne2Lw… – 2:26 AM
Talking Dillon Brooks and Memphis now on the podcast. Why I think the perspective on this seems to be a bit strange:
youtube.com/live/aDCUne2Lw… – 2:26 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
In like 10 minutes or so, @MG_Schindler and I will be going live to break down Warriors-Lakers Game 1, Knicks-Heat Game 2, the Dillon Brooks news earlier, and the Joel Embiid MVP victory.
youtube.com/live/aDCUne2Lw… – 12:44 AM
In like 10 minutes or so, @MG_Schindler and I will be going live to break down Warriors-Lakers Game 1, Knicks-Heat Game 2, the Dillon Brooks news earlier, and the Joel Embiid MVP victory.
youtube.com/live/aDCUne2Lw… – 12:44 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 Reaction to Joel Embiid winning MVP
🏀 Jrue Holiday to retire at contracts end?!
🏀 Bucks enquired about Dillon Brooks..
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX
📺 https://t.co/AyEyoegqVq pic.twitter.com/yt8OhkmpPU – 10:29 PM
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 Reaction to Joel Embiid winning MVP
🏀 Jrue Holiday to retire at contracts end?!
🏀 Bucks enquired about Dillon Brooks..
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX
📺 https://t.co/AyEyoegqVq pic.twitter.com/yt8OhkmpPU – 10:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
On Locked On NBA tomorrow so it’s going to be a 1 am night for me. But I get to talk about Dillon Brooks, Embiid’s MVP, and these two games tonight so I’m the luckiest person – 9:15 PM
On Locked On NBA tomorrow so it’s going to be a 1 am night for me. But I get to talk about Dillon Brooks, Embiid’s MVP, and these two games tonight so I’m the luckiest person – 9:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Grizzlies are reportedly done with Dillon Brooks.
Draymond Green saw it coming.
https://t.co/EEMadyXIVQ pic.twitter.com/H6p3nu9Jlr – 8:04 PM
The Grizzlies are reportedly done with Dillon Brooks.
Draymond Green saw it coming.
https://t.co/EEMadyXIVQ pic.twitter.com/H6p3nu9Jlr – 8:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This Dillon Brooks stuff is nasty business but to be fair I would ALSO like $25 million – 6:24 PM
This Dillon Brooks stuff is nasty business but to be fair I would ALSO like $25 million – 6:24 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Memphis’ issues seem deeper than Dillon Brooks. Their star player is laughing on the bench during a close out game when they lost by 40. I dont think folks understand how big of a deal that is and when you’re a round winners/winning it’s easy to understand …(1/4) – 6:06 PM
Memphis’ issues seem deeper than Dillon Brooks. Their star player is laughing on the bench during a close out game when they lost by 40. I dont think folks understand how big of a deal that is and when you’re a round winners/winning it’s easy to understand …(1/4) – 6:06 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Dillon Brooks has fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/REUXe57T6Z – 4:41 PM
Dillon Brooks has fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/REUXe57T6Z – 4:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Memphis dumps Dillon Brooks, Celtics dud, Nuggets-Suns and key matchups in Lakers-Warriors open.spotify.com/episode/0yol9w… – 4:17 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Memphis dumps Dillon Brooks, Celtics dud, Nuggets-Suns and key matchups in Lakers-Warriors open.spotify.com/episode/0yol9w… – 4:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Admittedly don’t follow everything they say but why would Dillon Brooks be considered toxic while Patrick Beverley is a great teammate ? – 3:34 PM
Admittedly don’t follow everything they say but why would Dillon Brooks be considered toxic while Patrick Beverley is a great teammate ? – 3:34 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Dillon Brooks’ career gonna go full circle. Oregon Ducks to Beijing Ducks. – 2:32 PM
Dillon Brooks’ career gonna go full circle. Oregon Ducks to Beijing Ducks. – 2:32 PM
More on this storyline
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks’ agent sounds off on the Shams Charania report from yesterday. Doesn’t sound like DB’s camp was thrilled with that report. I would imagine the Grizzlies weren’t either, so this is a tricky situation where it sounds like neither side was the primary source of info. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / May 4, 2023
Stephen Jackson, who praised Brooks during Memphis’ series against L.A., said the team “demeaned” his character based on their quick and aggressive hook on the 27-year-old. He also feels James’ impact in the league had something to do with the decision. “For me, I think it’s bulls–t,” Jackson said on the “Paper Route” podcast via I AM ATHLETE. “I guess if you offend LeBron, everybody gets mad. I guess when you compete against LeBron, everybody gets mad. Yeah, he got a chip on his shoulder. Yeah, he might say some things. But he ain’t the first player to do that. Ron Artest did it, I did, Draymond [Green] does it. I don’t agree with them coming out and saying that s–t.” -via FOXnews.com / May 4, 2023