Rockets serious about bidding for James Harden in free agency?

The Houston Rockets’ determination to make an offseason splash that vaults them up the Western Conference ladder continues to be a popular talking point across the league. Even before James Harden rumbled for 45 points in Philadelphia’s Game 1 win at Boston — with the benefit of just four trips to the free-throw line — Houston had already convinced numerous rivals that it is serious about the plan to become a summertime bidder for The Beard.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Ringer @ringernba
Steph had a 50-piece.
Harden went off for 45.
Now that we’ve settled into Round 2 of the playoffs, who has the top rank in the League Pass Value Player Rankings?
@tylrparkr: nbarankings.theringer.com/league-pass-va… – 12:40 PM
Steph had a 50-piece.
Harden went off for 45.
Now that we’ve settled into Round 2 of the playoffs, who has the top rank in the League Pass Value Player Rankings?
@tylrparkr: nbarankings.theringer.com/league-pass-va… – 12:40 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Doc Rivers’ experience and new mantra (“F*** it”) helps him deal with James Harden going to Vegas — and with playoff pressure, too. It’s made him a better coach and more comfortable human being.
From earlier in the week at @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/41XB67Q – 12:11 PM
Doc Rivers’ experience and new mantra (“F*** it”) helps him deal with James Harden going to Vegas — and with playoff pressure, too. It’s made him a better coach and more comfortable human being.
From earlier in the week at @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/41XB67Q – 12:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
👕 Off-court fits from Anthony Davis and James Harden
🤝 Packer Shoes x Adidas FYW Intimidation collab
👟 The surprise Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Jordan 1 drop
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/qy-PrSm4vTQ – 12:09 PM
👕 Off-court fits from Anthony Davis and James Harden
🤝 Packer Shoes x Adidas FYW Intimidation collab
👟 The surprise Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Jordan 1 drop
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/qy-PrSm4vTQ – 12:09 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden mid-range jumpers with Sixers-Celtics Game 3 coming up tonight: pic.twitter.com/1UHwUX9URL – 11:10 AM
James Harden mid-range jumpers with Sixers-Celtics Game 3 coming up tonight: pic.twitter.com/1UHwUX9URL – 11:10 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden work after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ZzBJ7rl6Tw – 11:08 AM
James Harden work after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ZzBJ7rl6Tw – 11:08 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 3 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/GohaYZg344 – 10:40 AM
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 3 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/GohaYZg344 – 10:40 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
We know James Harden went to Las Vegas here during the @sixers postseason. But did you know that coach Doc Rivers told him to go?
That’s what he tells @SteveBHoop here at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 10:16 AM
We know James Harden went to Las Vegas here during the @sixers postseason. But did you know that coach Doc Rivers told him to go?
That’s what he tells @SteveBHoop here at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 10:16 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @brittrobson: 15 minutes on each of the Round 2 series
– BOS’s bench, PHI lacks speed, Brown on Harden
– DEN’s Jokic belief, non-Jokic mins, AG on KD, playing w/out CP
– No Jimmy, O rebs v. zone D
– LAL + GSW’s clashing styles, adjustments
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/15-… – 5:11 PM
Today’s show w/ @brittrobson: 15 minutes on each of the Round 2 series
– BOS’s bench, PHI lacks speed, Brown on Harden
– DEN’s Jokic belief, non-Jokic mins, AG on KD, playing w/out CP
– No Jimmy, O rebs v. zone D
– LAL + GSW’s clashing styles, adjustments
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/15-… – 5:11 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
After the Sixers won game 1 without Embiid and a brilliant James Harden game @jshector asked our group chat if the Sixers should hold Embiid out until game 3?
@coachthorpe didn’t hate the idea.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/ERpq6cxlFf – 2:42 PM
After the Sixers won game 1 without Embiid and a brilliant James Harden game @jshector asked our group chat if the Sixers should hold Embiid out until game 3?
@coachthorpe didn’t hate the idea.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/ERpq6cxlFf – 2:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Embiid will be an MVP.”
Debating 2018-19 #NBA MVP, @SayingMoore and I first talked Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden.
Finished 1-2.
We talked Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Paul George and Nikola Jokic.
Then I said Joel Embiid would win one in the future.
4 years later. pic.twitter.com/ZUnpwSPA3W – 1:28 PM
“Embiid will be an MVP.”
Debating 2018-19 #NBA MVP, @SayingMoore and I first talked Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden.
Finished 1-2.
We talked Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Paul George and Nikola Jokic.
Then I said Joel Embiid would win one in the future.
4 years later. pic.twitter.com/ZUnpwSPA3W – 1:28 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The Celtics made a nice defensive tweak in Game 2. Here’s what they changed, how it slowed down James Harden, and what the Sixers can do going forward: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ce… – 1:01 PM
The Celtics made a nice defensive tweak in Game 2. Here’s what they changed, how it slowed down James Harden, and what the Sixers can do going forward: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ce… – 1:01 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Thoughts and observations on Embiid, Harden, Tucker, Brogdon, White, Grant Williams, and more
theringer.com/nba/2023/5/4/2… – 10:27 AM
Thoughts and observations on Embiid, Harden, Tucker, Brogdon, White, Grant Williams, and more
theringer.com/nba/2023/5/4/2… – 10:27 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
James Harden in Game 2 when defended by Jaylen Brown:
1 PTS
0-4 FG
5:53 matchup time
(Harden was scoreless + 0-4 FG vs. Marcus Smart over just 1:56 matchup time, per NBA tracking) – 8:41 AM
James Harden in Game 2 when defended by Jaylen Brown:
1 PTS
0-4 FG
5:53 matchup time
(Harden was scoreless + 0-4 FG vs. Marcus Smart over just 1:56 matchup time, per NBA tracking) – 8:41 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
James Harden shot just 2-14 from the field (14.3%) last night.
It’s the 10th time he’s shot less than 20% from the field on 10 or more attempts in a playoff game, the most such games since the NBA introduced the shot clock in 1954-55.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:38 AM
James Harden shot just 2-14 from the field (14.3%) last night.
It’s the 10th time he’s shot less than 20% from the field on 10 or more attempts in a playoff game, the most such games since the NBA introduced the shot clock in 1954-55.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:38 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden: “As much as we wanted to win two games here, we won a game. Like I said a couple days ago, even keeled, you never want to get too high and you never want to get too low. Win a game, lose by 30 tonight, it all counts as one win, one loss.” pic.twitter.com/Bq1mVUJtYS – 11:15 PM
James Harden: “As much as we wanted to win two games here, we won a game. Like I said a couple days ago, even keeled, you never want to get too high and you never want to get too low. Win a game, lose by 30 tonight, it all counts as one win, one loss.” pic.twitter.com/Bq1mVUJtYS – 11:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden said Philadelphia’s spacing was off tonight, and that there was little they did right, including winning 50-50 balls. But he said the Sixers got what they wanted from the trip, and after watching the film, “We’ll be all right. We’ll be great.” – 10:40 PM
James Harden said Philadelphia’s spacing was off tonight, and that there was little they did right, including winning 50-50 balls. But he said the Sixers got what they wanted from the trip, and after watching the film, “We’ll be all right. We’ll be great.” – 10:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on guarding James Harden out of the gate tonight: “Embracing the challenge. It’s a long series.” – 10:38 PM
Jaylen Brown on guarding James Harden out of the gate tonight: “Embracing the challenge. It’s a long series.” – 10:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics thrash the #76ers 121-87, even series at 1. Game 3 Friday at Philadelphia. Brown25, Smart 23, Smart 15, White 15, GWilliams 12, Tatum 7; Harris 16, Embiid 15, Maxey 13, Harden 12. – 10:18 PM
#Celtics thrash the #76ers 121-87, even series at 1. Game 3 Friday at Philadelphia. Brown25, Smart 23, Smart 15, White 15, GWilliams 12, Tatum 7; Harris 16, Embiid 15, Maxey 13, Harden 12. – 10:18 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics got their $#!+ together in Game 2, using defensive pressure and pace to pull away. They’ve know the formula all along.
But Sixers can’t feel bad going home with series at 1-1 and the strong expectation James Harden won’t go 2 for 14 from the floor (0-6 on treys) again. – 9:59 PM
Celtics got their $#!+ together in Game 2, using defensive pressure and pace to pull away. They’ve know the formula all along.
But Sixers can’t feel bad going home with series at 1-1 and the strong expectation James Harden won’t go 2 for 14 from the floor (0-6 on treys) again. – 9:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers are shooting 6-25 from three. One game after Harden has 45 points goes 7-14 on threes, he has 12 points and is 0-6 on threes. – 9:57 PM
Sixers are shooting 6-25 from three. One game after Harden has 45 points goes 7-14 on threes, he has 12 points and is 0-6 on threes. – 9:57 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics have held James Harden to 2-14 from the floor tonight. Big swing compared to his 45-point Game 1. – 9:55 PM
Celtics have held James Harden to 2-14 from the floor tonight. Big swing compared to his 45-point Game 1. – 9:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Payton Pritchard enters the game to start 4Q. No Embiid or Harden for #76ers – 9:50 PM
Payton Pritchard enters the game to start 4Q. No Embiid or Harden for #76ers – 9:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
35-16 third quarter for Boston, including a late 19-5 run to blow this thing open. Gotta think Embiid is done for the night. Harden is sitting to start the 4th too, so he might be done – 9:50 PM
35-16 third quarter for Boston, including a late 19-5 run to blow this thing open. Gotta think Embiid is done for the night. Harden is sitting to start the 4th too, so he might be done – 9:50 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
harden looks a lot better with 9 days of rest compared to only 1 – 9:46 PM
harden looks a lot better with 9 days of rest compared to only 1 – 9:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden stayed down for awhile after catching an inadvertent hit to the face from Jayson Tatum, who picked up his fourth foul.
Philly is now 2-for-17 from 3, and trails 68-54 midway through the third. – 9:30 PM
James Harden stayed down for awhile after catching an inadvertent hit to the face from Jayson Tatum, who picked up his fourth foul.
Philly is now 2-for-17 from 3, and trails 68-54 midway through the third. – 9:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Fourth foul on Tatum at the 7:34 mark in the third quarter.
Philly takes a TO with Harden still on the ground. – 9:27 PM
Fourth foul on Tatum at the 7:34 mark in the third quarter.
Philly takes a TO with Harden still on the ground. – 9:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden’s 2-11 FG after that magnificent G1. Hasn’t been able to exploit matchups like he did on Monday. – 9:27 PM
Harden’s 2-11 FG after that magnificent G1. Hasn’t been able to exploit matchups like he did on Monday. – 9:27 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @sixers stay within 8 at halftime, despite struggling (1-13/7.7% 3fg) from deep. Kept it close and playing hard. Second half should be fun.
Harden: 11 PTS / 9 REB / 3 AST
Embiid: 13 PTS / 5 BLK
Maxey: 13 PTS / 6-10 fg
Harris: 8 PTS / 6 REB – 9:07 PM
The @sixers stay within 8 at halftime, despite struggling (1-13/7.7% 3fg) from deep. Kept it close and playing hard. Second half should be fun.
Harden: 11 PTS / 9 REB / 3 AST
Embiid: 13 PTS / 5 BLK
Maxey: 13 PTS / 6-10 fg
Harris: 8 PTS / 6 REB – 9:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers need somebody outside of…
Embiid/Harden/Maxey/Harris/Melton/Reed
to have a positive second half. The other role players have been brutal. Still a very winnable game. – 9:06 PM
Sixers need somebody outside of…
Embiid/Harden/Maxey/Harris/Melton/Reed
to have a positive second half. The other role players have been brutal. Still a very winnable game. – 9:06 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
57-49 Celtics lead at the half
Boston’s defense is much, much more dialed in. But Embiid, Harden, and Maxeu are playing well enough to keep it interesting. – 9:06 PM
57-49 Celtics lead at the half
Boston’s defense is much, much more dialed in. But Embiid, Harden, and Maxeu are playing well enough to keep it interesting. – 9:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
57-49 Boston lead at the half.
Brown (16), Smart (13) and Brogdon (10) lead the way for Boston. Tatum has 7 on 1-4 shooting and spent the last 5 minutes on the bench with foul trouble.
Embiid has 13 points, 2 boards and 5 blocks. Maxey has 13 and Harden 11/9/3 for Sixers. – 9:06 PM
57-49 Boston lead at the half.
Brown (16), Smart (13) and Brogdon (10) lead the way for Boston. Tatum has 7 on 1-4 shooting and spent the last 5 minutes on the bench with foul trouble.
Embiid has 13 points, 2 boards and 5 blocks. Maxey has 13 and Harden 11/9/3 for Sixers. – 9:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Celtics 57, Sixers 49. Sixers have to feel decent about being within striking distance after shooting under 40 percent for the bulk of the half, including 1-of-13 from deep. Embiid and Maxey both have 13 points. Harden has 11 and 9 but is 2-of-10 from the floor. – 9:06 PM
Halftime: Celtics 57, Sixers 49. Sixers have to feel decent about being within striking distance after shooting under 40 percent for the bulk of the half, including 1-of-13 from deep. Embiid and Maxey both have 13 points. Harden has 11 and 9 but is 2-of-10 from the floor. – 9:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Double-double alert. Harden with 11 points and nine rebounds. – 9:03 PM
Double-double alert. Harden with 11 points and nine rebounds. – 9:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden was just super vocal at the start of that timeout huddle before Doc came over after convening with his assistants. – 8:55 PM
James Harden was just super vocal at the start of that timeout huddle before Doc came over after convening with his assistants. – 8:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Great play design. Smart on ball, Brown cutting to draw in the defense and Horford in the corner for a 3. Looks like Harden & Maxey didn’t even try to box White out. – 8:54 PM
Great play design. Smart on ball, Brown cutting to draw in the defense and Horford in the corner for a 3. Looks like Harden & Maxey didn’t even try to box White out. – 8:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tucker drew Tatum’s third on a charge. Harlan called Harden Jalen Hurts after the full court entry pass. – 8:52 PM
Tucker drew Tatum’s third on a charge. Harlan called Harden Jalen Hurts after the full court entry pass. – 8:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Harden has played alongside three other MVPs 👀 pic.twitter.com/heZ8Wcj1SQ – 8:44 PM
Harden has played alongside three other MVPs 👀 pic.twitter.com/heZ8Wcj1SQ – 8:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Harden already has more FTs in Game 2 than he had all of Game 1
But the 3-ball isn’t there for him yet. And Joel being back is helping the interior defense but not the offense… 76ers missed 5 of 6 in the paint – 8:39 PM
Harden already has more FTs in Game 2 than he had all of Game 1
But the 3-ball isn’t there for him yet. And Joel being back is helping the interior defense but not the offense… 76ers missed 5 of 6 in the paint – 8:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid ends the quarter with 6 points on 1-3 shooting. He’s 4-4 from the foul line, has one rebound and two blocks. The #Celtics have a 28-22 lead. Jaylen Brown leads all scorers with 13 points on 5-6. Harden has 9 on 2-6 shooting to lead #Sixers. Philly shooting 30%. – 8:35 PM
Embiid ends the quarter with 6 points on 1-3 shooting. He’s 4-4 from the foul line, has one rebound and two blocks. The #Celtics have a 28-22 lead. Jaylen Brown leads all scorers with 13 points on 5-6. Harden has 9 on 2-6 shooting to lead #Sixers. Philly shooting 30%. – 8:35 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics finish the 1Q strong, lead the Sixers 28-22.
🌟🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 13 pts
🌟🌟Marcus Smart 7 pts, 4 rebounds
🌟James Harden 9 pts, 5 rebounds. – 8:34 PM
Celtics finish the 1Q strong, lead the Sixers 28-22.
🌟🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 13 pts
🌟🌟Marcus Smart 7 pts, 4 rebounds
🌟James Harden 9 pts, 5 rebounds. – 8:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
28-22 Celtics lead after 1. Both teams started off really slow offensively, but it picked up towards the end.
Harden leads the Sixers with 9/5, doing most of his damage (5-6) at the line. Jaylen Brown has 13 for the Celtics. He’s made nearly a third (5/16) of all shots so far. – 8:34 PM
28-22 Celtics lead after 1. Both teams started off really slow offensively, but it picked up towards the end.
Harden leads the Sixers with 9/5, doing most of his damage (5-6) at the line. Jaylen Brown has 13 for the Celtics. He’s made nearly a third (5/16) of all shots so far. – 8:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 28-22 after 1Q. BOS defense has been strong but PHL attempted 10 FTs. Brown 13, Smart 7, Tatum 5; Harden 9, Embiid 6. – 8:34 PM
#Celtics lead #76ers 28-22 after 1Q. BOS defense has been strong but PHL attempted 10 FTs. Brown 13, Smart 7, Tatum 5; Harden 9, Embiid 6. – 8:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 28-22 after the 1st on the Sixers. C’s held the Sixers to 30% shooting and 22 points despite 10 FTs for Embiid/Harden. – 8:33 PM
Celtics up 28-22 after the 1st on the Sixers. C’s held the Sixers to 30% shooting and 22 points despite 10 FTs for Embiid/Harden. – 8:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters shooting: Harris (1-4), Tucker (0-1), Embiid (0-2), Maxey (1-3) and Harden (2-6). #NotGoodFlow – 8:29 PM
#Sixers starters shooting: Harris (1-4), Tucker (0-1), Embiid (0-2), Maxey (1-3) and Harden (2-6). #NotGoodFlow – 8:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
McDaniels was too far out on Brogdan, Harden too far out on smart, offer well contested 3’s not layups – 8:29 PM
McDaniels was too far out on Brogdan, Harden too far out on smart, offer well contested 3’s not layups – 8:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
James Harden already with 6 free throws tonight, which is more than he had all of Game 1 with 4. – 8:27 PM
James Harden already with 6 free throws tonight, which is more than he had all of Game 1 with 4. – 8:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
James Harden learned how to pass by watching Paul Reed videos. – 8:25 PM
James Harden learned how to pass by watching Paul Reed videos. – 8:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon having a tough time with Harden early. 2 quick fouls for him. – 8:25 PM
Malcolm Brogdon having a tough time with Harden early. 2 quick fouls for him. – 8:25 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Celtics have changed up their defensive assignments at the start of this game.
They are using Smart on Embiid with Horford roaming off Tucker on the back line. Brown is now on Harden. – 8:14 PM
Celtics have changed up their defensive assignments at the start of this game.
They are using Smart on Embiid with Horford roaming off Tucker on the back line. Brown is now on Harden. – 8:14 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics have extended their defensive pressure… Jaylen Brown picking up James Harden approximately three feet outside the Sixers’ dressing room door. – 8:08 PM
Celtics have extended their defensive pressure… Jaylen Brown picking up James Harden approximately three feet outside the Sixers’ dressing room door. – 8:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics want to guard Embiid up in touch tonight, so Harden counters by running side pick-and-roll so Embiid can roll to the nail and the Celtics have to send White over to tag. Gonna be interesting to see how Embiid functions as a roller tonight. – 8:08 PM
Celtics want to guard Embiid up in touch tonight, so Harden counters by running side pick-and-roll so Embiid can roll to the nail and the Celtics have to send White over to tag. Gonna be interesting to see how Embiid functions as a roller tonight. – 8:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 3, 2023 – Game 2 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/T0hZGv4MkU – 7:32 PM
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 3, 2023 – Game 2 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/T0hZGv4MkU – 7:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid is in tonight.
Starters:
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Maxey
Harden – 7:31 PM
Embiid is in tonight.
Starters:
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Maxey
Harden – 7:31 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
James Harden with another fashion statement, this time with a DIY pair of sweat shorts pic.twitter.com/1L6802u0Bm – 6:57 PM
James Harden with another fashion statement, this time with a DIY pair of sweat shorts pic.twitter.com/1L6802u0Bm – 6:57 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
“Like I’m Davis from New Orleans/Bitch I’m Harden I don’t miss nothing.”
White Iverson – Post Malone
AD & Harden are the two biggest stars of the 2023 playoffs. Post predicted this 8 years ago. – 6:45 PM
“Like I’m Davis from New Orleans/Bitch I’m Harden I don’t miss nothing.”
White Iverson – Post Malone
AD & Harden are the two biggest stars of the 2023 playoffs. Post predicted this 8 years ago. – 6:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Draft Kings odds to lead Game 2 in scoring:
Tatum +100
Jaylen +310
Embiid +380
Maxey +750
Harden +850
Who has the best value according to @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex? We’re getting you set for all your gaming needs… @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7p ET 📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/1Tq8rQQBaM – 6:25 PM
Draft Kings odds to lead Game 2 in scoring:
Tatum +100
Jaylen +310
Embiid +380
Maxey +750
Harden +850
Who has the best value according to @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex? We’re getting you set for all your gaming needs… @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7p ET 📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/1Tq8rQQBaM – 6:25 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
—James Harden (0:15)
—Celtics-Sixers (4:15)
—Nuggets-Suns (14:22)
—Grizzlies (30:36)
—Kings (40:10)
🎧bit.ly/hwkx897
🍎apple.co/3HCLUjH
✳️spoti.fi/3HXQM3l
📺bit.ly/hwkx896
Rate, review, subscribe👇
linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks pic.twitter.com/hbHgHKExms – 5:01 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
—James Harden (0:15)
—Celtics-Sixers (4:15)
—Nuggets-Suns (14:22)
—Grizzlies (30:36)
—Kings (40:10)
🎧bit.ly/hwkx897
🍎apple.co/3HCLUjH
✳️spoti.fi/3HXQM3l
📺bit.ly/hwkx896
Rate, review, subscribe👇
linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks pic.twitter.com/hbHgHKExms – 5:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid gave a lot of love to James Harden after he won the MVP award #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/joe… via @SixersWire – 4:16 PM
Joel Embiid gave a lot of love to James Harden after he won the MVP award #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/joe… via @SixersWire – 4:16 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“It’s my first watch!”
James Harden gifted Joel Embiid a customized “MVP” Rolex. From NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/70rxJSUfq8 – 4:11 PM
“It’s my first watch!”
James Harden gifted Joel Embiid a customized “MVP” Rolex. From NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/70rxJSUfq8 – 4:11 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: The Warriors have waged playoff battles against all sorts of future Hall of Famers over the years, from LeBron to KD to Kawhi to Harden to CP3 to Jokic.
This version of Anthony Davis is a new type of challenge. @PostSports @washingtonpost washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 3:01 PM
Column: The Warriors have waged playoff battles against all sorts of future Hall of Famers over the years, from LeBron to KD to Kawhi to Harden to CP3 to Jokic.
This version of Anthony Davis is a new type of challenge. @PostSports @washingtonpost washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 3:01 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast w/ @TimBontemps breaking down Philly’s Game 1 win, James Harden’s masterpiece, Boston’s up-and-down play — plus the state of Nuggets/Suns:
Spotify: spoti.fi/42dbDXW
Apple: apple.co/3LN04Bi – 1:54 PM
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast w/ @TimBontemps breaking down Philly’s Game 1 win, James Harden’s masterpiece, Boston’s up-and-down play — plus the state of Nuggets/Suns:
Spotify: spoti.fi/42dbDXW
Apple: apple.co/3LN04Bi – 1:54 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden gifts Joel Embiid his first watch…
a Rolex with “23 MVP” engraved on the back ⌚️
(via @PompeyOnSixers)
pic.twitter.com/UQDMVo00V5 – 1:00 PM
James Harden gifts Joel Embiid his first watch…
a Rolex with “23 MVP” engraved on the back ⌚️
(via @PompeyOnSixers)
pic.twitter.com/UQDMVo00V5 – 1:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA picks, best bets for Celtics-76ers Game 2: James Harden scores less, creates more; Jaylen Brown steps up
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 12:27 PM
NBA picks, best bets for Celtics-76ers Game 2: James Harden scores less, creates more; Jaylen Brown steps up
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 12:27 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
James Harden?
Draymond Green?
Jakob Poeltl?
Tre Jones?
Do any of these potential free agents make sense in Houston this summer?
theathletic.com/4481178/2023/0… – 12:15 PM
James Harden?
Draymond Green?
Jakob Poeltl?
Tre Jones?
Do any of these potential free agents make sense in Houston this summer?
theathletic.com/4481178/2023/0… – 12:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden gave Joel Embiid a watch after his press conference as a gift for him winning the MVP award. He’s holding it while doing his hit with SportsCenter right now. – 12:09 PM
James Harden gave Joel Embiid a watch after his press conference as a gift for him winning the MVP award. He’s holding it while doing his hit with SportsCenter right now. – 12:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden presented #MVP Joel Embiid with a Rolex with ‘23 MVP’ engraved on the back. pic.twitter.com/8I8QSfFTKN – 12:02 PM
#Sixers PG James Harden presented #MVP Joel Embiid with a Rolex with ‘23 MVP’ engraved on the back. pic.twitter.com/8I8QSfFTKN – 12:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Apologies for not being able to grab the greatest vid angle here, but James Harden surprised Joel Embiid with a special Rolex as an MVP gift: pic.twitter.com/bi1h47WsMz – 12:02 PM
Apologies for not being able to grab the greatest vid angle here, but James Harden surprised Joel Embiid with a special Rolex as an MVP gift: pic.twitter.com/bi1h47WsMz – 12:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
James Harden bought Joel Embiid a watch for winning the #MVP award pic.twitter.com/yBliMJ4RvZ – 12:00 PM
James Harden bought Joel Embiid a watch for winning the #MVP award pic.twitter.com/yBliMJ4RvZ – 12:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden gifted Joel Embiid with a watch for winning MVP and the 2 shared a moment #Sixers pic.twitter.com/acR0pqXYKw – 11:59 AM
James Harden gifted Joel Embiid with a watch for winning MVP and the 2 shared a moment #Sixers pic.twitter.com/acR0pqXYKw – 11:59 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on James Harden: “He’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with. And he’s probably the best playmaker in the NBA.” Added he believes Harden had an unspoken goal to get him MVP this season.
Thanks for the plug, Jo!
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:47 AM
Joel Embiid on James Harden: “He’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with. And he’s probably the best playmaker in the NBA.” Added he believes Harden had an unspoken goal to get him MVP this season.
Thanks for the plug, Jo!
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:47 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on James Harden, who he says has helped him to be a better player and teammate:
“James – I don’t even know where to start. He’s given up a lot. I’ve always said it – he’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with, and he’s the best playmaker, probably, in the NBA.” – 11:46 AM
Joel Embiid on James Harden, who he says has helped him to be a better player and teammate:
“James – I don’t even know where to start. He’s given up a lot. I’ve always said it – he’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with, and he’s the best playmaker, probably, in the NBA.” – 11:46 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“He won’t tell me that, but I think he made his goal to make me the MVP,” Joel Embiid on James Harden. – 11:45 AM
“He won’t tell me that, but I think he made his goal to make me the MVP,” Joel Embiid on James Harden. – 11:45 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
In the days surrounding @JoelEmbiid’s first MVP 🏆, I spoke to each of his teammates about what he’s meant to them.
“Welcome to the club, well-deserved. I’m so proud.” -Harden
“Dang, he’s got heart. That’s MVP stuff right there.” -Reed
& many more…
nba.com/sixers/news/ph… – 9:47 AM
In the days surrounding @JoelEmbiid’s first MVP 🏆, I spoke to each of his teammates about what he’s meant to them.
“Welcome to the club, well-deserved. I’m so proud.” -Harden
“Dang, he’s got heart. That’s MVP stuff right there.” -Reed
& many more…
nba.com/sixers/news/ph… – 9:47 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Part 2 of our potential #Rockets free agents series — Scouts dish on fits for James Harden, Austin Reaves, Jakob Poeltl and much more.
New for @TheAthleticNBA [$2 sub deal inside]
theathletic.com/4481178/2023/0… – 8:49 AM
Part 2 of our potential #Rockets free agents series — Scouts dish on fits for James Harden, Austin Reaves, Jakob Poeltl and much more.
New for @TheAthleticNBA [$2 sub deal inside]
theathletic.com/4481178/2023/0… – 8:49 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 2 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference semifinals series. I want the winner, final score, points for James Harden and Jayson Tatum and who will be the X-factor #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/t4jHVRFBhU – 7:01 AM
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 2 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference semifinals series. I want the winner, final score, points for James Harden and Jayson Tatum and who will be the X-factor #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/t4jHVRFBhU – 7:01 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Να θες να συγκινηθείς με το επίτευγμά σου και το Γ1 του 1ου ΕΠΑΛ Νέας Φιλαδέλφειας να μην σε αφήνει ήσυχο.
Btw, ο James Harden έδωσε την πιο ωραία ασίστ. Ο πρώτος που αγκάλιασε τον συμπαίκτη του ήταν. He knows that feeling… #BrotherlyLove #Embiid #NBA
pic.twitter.com/60EVbW7l43 – 7:28 PM
Να θες να συγκινηθείς με το επίτευγμά σου και το Γ1 του 1ου ΕΠΑΛ Νέας Φιλαδέλφειας να μην σε αφήνει ήσυχο.
Btw, ο James Harden έδωσε την πιο ωραία ασίστ. Ο πρώτος που αγκάλιασε τον συμπαίκτη του ήταν. He knows that feeling… #BrotherlyLove #Embiid #NBA
pic.twitter.com/60EVbW7l43 – 7:28 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Does your team do the little things to win games?
Good screen setting strategy, particularly from PJ Tucker, was a vital component of James Harden’s 45 burger. 🔊 on: pic.twitter.com/NDuP160lKL – 5:38 PM
Does your team do the little things to win games?
Good screen setting strategy, particularly from PJ Tucker, was a vital component of James Harden’s 45 burger. 🔊 on: pic.twitter.com/NDuP160lKL – 5:38 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
After an unreal performance from James Harden on the road, the 76ers took Game 1 vs. the Celtics
📼: youtu.be/tH4tzOVkrdE pic.twitter.com/NeosrUxXnM – 4:48 PM
After an unreal performance from James Harden on the road, the 76ers took Game 1 vs. the Celtics
📼: youtu.be/tH4tzOVkrdE pic.twitter.com/NeosrUxXnM – 4:48 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden is too busy for the Met Gala 😅
He’s never missed the NBA playoffs in his career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CZcmnRjZO9 – 4:41 PM
James Harden is too busy for the Met Gala 😅
He’s never missed the NBA playoffs in his career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CZcmnRjZO9 – 4:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Last two-minute report says:
*Reed should have been called for 3 seconds at 1:56.
*Harden fouled Tatum at 1:48 (not called).
*Tatum committed 3 seconds at 39.2. (Not called)
*Maxey caught ball as 24-second clock expired.
#Celtics #76ers – 4:26 PM
Last two-minute report says:
*Reed should have been called for 3 seconds at 1:56.
*Harden fouled Tatum at 1:48 (not called).
*Tatum committed 3 seconds at 39.2. (Not called)
*Maxey caught ball as 24-second clock expired.
#Celtics #76ers – 4:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The NBA’s L2M report said that James Harden should’ve been called for a foul for inadvertently tripping Jayson Tatum on this drive.
This miss let Harden get out in transition and kick it to Maxey, who got a 3 point play that flipped the game in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/uHBlsLb0Gk – 4:17 PM
The NBA’s L2M report said that James Harden should’ve been called for a foul for inadvertently tripping Jayson Tatum on this drive.
This miss let Harden get out in transition and kick it to Maxey, who got a 3 point play that flipped the game in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/uHBlsLb0Gk – 4:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I thought it was a performance for the ages”
When @Katetscott joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine, she gave her thoughts on a career night for James Harden
#BrotherlyLove | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/O7mInv5izj – 2:59 PM
“I thought it was a performance for the ages”
When @Katetscott joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine, she gave her thoughts on a career night for James Harden
#BrotherlyLove | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/O7mInv5izj – 2:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Nice just changing copy a little…please post Harden now and Jokic at 3:30:
“I thought it was a performance for the ages”
When @Katetscott joined @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine, she gave her thoughts on a career night for James Harden
#BrotherlyLove | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mrHvcbTmsQ – 2:55 PM
Nice just changing copy a little…please post Harden now and Jokic at 3:30:
“I thought it was a performance for the ages”
When @Katetscott joined @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine, she gave her thoughts on a career night for James Harden
#BrotherlyLove | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mrHvcbTmsQ – 2:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I thought it was a performance for the ages”
When @katetscott joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine, she gave her thoughts on a career night for James Harden
#BrotherlyLove | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wPbtKmZkAb – 2:50 PM
“I thought it was a performance for the ages”
When @katetscott joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine, she gave her thoughts on a career night for James Harden
#BrotherlyLove | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wPbtKmZkAb – 2:50 PM
More on this storyline
The Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers didn’t have a problem with James Harden going to Las Vegas in the middle of the playoffs: “James called me before he went, and I was like, ‘So what? Do it.’ Dennis Rodman went to Vegas. They asked me about it, and I said, ‘We had three days off.’ I told them to do whatever they want. He’s a grown man. I didn’t care.” -via TalkBasket / May 5, 2023
“James, I don’t even know where to start,” Embiid said when asked about his co-star. “Since he’s been here — he won’t tell me that — but I think he kind of made his goal for me to be MVP. He has given up a lot. Obviously, I’ve always said it, he’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with and he’s the best playmaker probably in the NBA. He’s been helping me as far as getting me easy opportunities, whether it’s to score or just be a better basketball player.” -via Clutch Points / May 4, 2023
When asked if it was anything the Celtics did, Harden brushed it off. “No,” he said. “Our spacing wasn’t right and this is a make-or-miss league. They didn’t really start making shots until that third quarter, and then they went on that big run. For us, we’ve just got to do a better job of knowing where we are on the floor and just allowing each other to have space and to generate shots — easier shots.” -via Sixers Wire / May 4, 2023